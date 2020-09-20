Cryptocurrency
Crypto: UniSwap gives each owner over $2,000
Uniswap has a circulating supply of 110 million coins and a max supply of 1 billion coins.
Uniswap only unveiled its new token is fast gaining traction in the crypto-verse since its debut last Wednesday.
The project gave away a minimum of 400 UNI to anyone who had used Uniswap prior to September an amount now worth over $2,000.
Uniswap at the time this report was drafted traded at $5.46 with a daily trading volume of $2,146,342,877. UNI gained 428.9% in barely four days when it traded $1.03 on September 17th.
Coinbase an American based crypto exchange that is usually very choosy on listing newly created altcoins added UNI to its Pro trading platform just hours after its debut.
What you should know: Uniswap is a decentralized exchange protocol built on the Ethereum network.
Uniswap has no book or any centralized platform for executing trades. Uniswap allows users to trade without a middle man or third party, with a high degree of decentralization and censorship-resistance.
How Uniswap makes money: Uniswap is designed to be a decentralized protocol. All fees go to market liquidity facilitators, and none of the founding partners get a cut from the transactions that occur through the protocol.
Currently, the transaction fee paid for these market liquidity providers is 0.3% per successful transaction. That said, these are added to the liquidity pool, but these market liquidity facilitators can redeem them at any time.
The fees are distributed according to each liquidity provider’s share of the pool.
World’s biggest sovereign wealth fund now owns cryptos
Norwegian Government Pension Fund owns almost 600 Bitcoin through its investment holdings.
The world’s largest sovereign hedge fund, the Norwegian Government Pension Fund, also known as the Oil Fund, in a report credited to Arcane Research disclosed that the fund owns almost 600 Bitcoin (BTC) through its investment holdings.
Arcane Research analysis data revealed the Oil Fund had 577.6 BTC through its investment in business intelligence firm MicroStrategy.
This puts the company’s portfolio in BTC at around $6.3 million. The Norwegian Government Pension Fund owns a 1.51% stake in MicroStrategy.
What we know: The Norwegian Government Pension Fund, has over $1 trillion in assets, including 1.4% of all global stocks, making it the world’s biggest sovereign wealth fund. It is not unlikely that the fund has garnered indirect BTC exposure via other investments, in addition to it’s exposure to BTC via MicroStrategy.
In an explanatory note to Nairametrics, Ekene Ojieh, Head of Public Relations and Corporate Strategy at Buffalo Chase, a crypto-asset trading firm, gave vital insights on why BTC is now regarded as a treasury asset. She said:
“In the past few months, gold saw a new all-time high of $2072, which is about 42.6% in the last decade. Bitcoin has gained about 8.9 million percentages over the last decade. Security and scarcity are the topmost reasons why traders have trust in safe-haven assets like gold and bitcoin. Bitcoin would outperform gold in a foreseeable future because it’s easily accessible for anyone with internet and of course a more profitable asset than gold.”
She spoke about the initial skepticism that traditional banks, companies, and global financial regulators had on bitcoin, which looks to be changing now, saying:
“The last decade has been quite challenging for bitcoin and the crypto space despite the enormous price increase. Regulators, investors, and mainstream traders were skeptical about bitcoin because of its volatility and how bitcoin works. In recent times, we have seen growth in the adoption of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in general; regulators, banks, are finding an entry point into the crypto space.
“In addition, the market cap of both gold and bitcoin, 9 trillion dollars, and 117.81 billion dollars respectively, shows that bitcoin still has a lot of potentials. Going by this trajectory, bitcoin is expected to gain more grounds, increase in value, and also be widely used/accepted.”
Bitcoin’s primary advantage: BTC holds a maximum supply of about 21 million digital coins of which there are about 18.5 million in circulation, while over 4 million BTCs have already been lost forever. These show that its definite supply protects the asset against value dilution
Bitcoin mining difficulty reach an all-time high
Bitcoin mining difficulty increased today by 11.3%, hitting a new all-time high
It is a lot harder now to be a Bitcoin miner. Data from Glassnode, a crypto analytic firm, showed Bitcoin mining difficulty increased today by 11.3%, hitting a new all-time high.
#Bitcoin mining difficulty increased today by 11.3%, hitting a new all–time high!
It is the 3rd largest positive adjustment in the past two years.
Live chart: https://t.co/rAbIw8seYy pic.twitter.com/buzjPJJ0mP
— glassnode (@glassnode) September 20, 2020
Its recent all-time high is attributed to the 3rd largest positive adjustment in the past two years.
Quick fact: Bitcoin’s mining difficulty is best defined as the measure of how difficult it is to work for mining rewards or earning BTC.
Bitcoin mining involves the act of solving tasks that come in the form of algorithms in affirming a transaction and fixing it within a block on the blockchain.
BTC miners who successfully mine a block are paid or rewarded in BTC. BTC miners also help in facilitating the security mechanism of the blockchain network by confirming transaction information or data to the Bitcoin ledger.
This confirmation process involves solving complex mathematical problems and a lot of computing power. BTC Miners are successfully rewarded with BTC for their contribution to the ledger based on their proof-of-work.
Meanwhile, BTC has performed well over the past few weeks, maintaining its position above $10k after testing this price level several times earlier in the year. It hasn’t dropped below $11k since the price started climbing in late July.
Despite these gains, it has continued to struggle to surpass the new psychological barrier of $11k. However, ongoing bullish sentiment, as evidenced by on-chain data, suggests that many investors would continue to support a price above this level.
Why Africans are fast using Bitcoin for payment transfers
In recent times, the use of Bitcoins for payment transfers has fast increased in the continent.
Africa has one of the fastest-growing crypto spaces in the world, with Africans sending about $8.0 billion worth of crypto, while receiving about $8.1 billion worth of crypto in 2019.
The increased usage by many young, educated Africans is a result of the economic instability and high bureaucratic processes by African banks for transfers. Bitcoin offers low-fee remittances and an alternative way to preserve and grow wealth.
Bitcoin is attracting many African millennials, as a report coming from the World Bank revealed that the global average cost of sending $200 remains as high as 6.8% in the first quarter of 2020, only slightly below the previous year. Sub-Saharan Africa continues to have the highest average cost at about 9 percent, yet intra-regional migrants in Sub-Saharan Africa comprises over two-thirds of all international migration from the region.
These high transactional costs have been countered with the usage of Bitcoin, where transaction cost can be as little as $5 to move over $10,000 worth of Bitcoins.
In an explanatory note, Adebayo Juwon, FTX Country Manager, spoke exclusively to Nairametrics on why Bitcoin is fast gaining traction among Africans. He said:
“Bitcoin serves as a store of value, speculative asset, and means of payment, among other things. Bitcoin is personally owned by holders, which no government has authority over. Africans are getting the idea of Bitcoin, and using it more for transactions across borders with no third party involved, no long processing period, and low fees.
“Using Bitcoin also gives direct exposure to USD, EUR, GBP etc. without stepping into the banking hall. This means bitcoin users in Africa can convert their crypto assets to a more stable currency. This makes local and international transfers seamless for bitcoin users from their mobile devices.”
Africans are using Bitcoin to avoid expensive and heavily bureaucratic money transfer systems currently available. Many of them now rely on remittances for their daily activities, so any way of making the process more effective and cheaper would be of great benefit to them, and this is where Bitcoin comes in.
Ray Youssef, CEO and founder of crypto-exchange Paxful, emphasized the role that Bitcoin remittances play for African users on Paxful. He said:
“Some of our users in Africa are even building their own remittance businesses on top of Paxful. One man I spoke to who lives in South Africa but is originally from Nigeria saw how hard it was to send money back home, and started a business where he would take cash from other Nigerian expatriates, convert it into Bitcoin, send it to someone in Nigeria via Paxful, and have that person convert it into naira and deliver it to the person’s family.’’
Youssef cited some examples of how some Paxful users skipped bank transfers. He stated:
“In one instance, a user ran a business importing video games from China to sell in Nigeria. His bank wouldn’t let him wire money to China, so historically he had to get U.S. dollars on the black market and somehow get it to China, usually via Hong Kong. But with cryptocurrency, he can sell bitcoin to receive CNY (Chinese Yen) in any major Chinese digital wallet and send it directly to his counterparty in China.”
Moreso, Africans use Bitcoin as preservation for wealth and to hedge against inflation. For instance, Nigeria having an inflation rate of 12.58% shows that the value of the naira depreciates by that much every year, thereby eroding the purchasing power of many Nigerians.
