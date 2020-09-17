Customers to pay for metering through cost of tariff – NERC

Commissioner for the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), Mr. Nathan Rogers Shatti, has said that Nigerian electricity customers won’t have to pay for meters in the new guidelines, as it would be covered through tariff costs, and customers who had paid for their own meters would be compensated.

This was disclosed by the electricity regulator in a virtual session with customers and stakeholders of Nigerian electricity on Wednesday evening.

The Commissioner used the event to educate customers on the new service-based tariff and other complaints regarding their meters. “Service based tariff is important,” he said. “It would be applicable for those who are getting the services; let them pay for it.”

“There would be a new mechanism for people who used their money to buy their own meters. There have been delays in the implementation; all those who paid for their own meters will be compensated.”

He added that in the future, the cost of paying for the meters would be added to the new service costs, saying, “Metering, going forward won’t be paid for, but through the costs of tariff.”

He also explained how customers who had paid for their own meters would be compensated. “Their costs would be computed and they would be compensated overtime,” he said.

Nairametrics reported last month that President Muhammadu Buhari had approved the much-anticipated electricity tariff increase effective from September 1st, 2020. The Federal Government also said that only customers with a guaranteed minimum of 12 hours of electricity could have their tariffs adjusted under the new electricity tariff arrangement.