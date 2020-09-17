Energy
Customers to pay for metering through cost of tariff – NERC
Commissioner for the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), Mr. Nathan Rogers Shatti, has said that Nigerian electricity customers won’t have to pay for meters in the new guidelines, as it would be covered through tariff costs, and customers who had paid for their own meters would be compensated.
This was disclosed by the electricity regulator in a virtual session with customers and stakeholders of Nigerian electricity on Wednesday evening.
The Commissioner used the event to educate customers on the new service-based tariff and other complaints regarding their meters. “Service based tariff is important,” he said. “It would be applicable for those who are getting the services; let them pay for it.”
“There would be a new mechanism for people who used their money to buy their own meters. There have been delays in the implementation; all those who paid for their own meters will be compensated.”
He added that in the future, the cost of paying for the meters would be added to the new service costs, saying, “Metering, going forward won’t be paid for, but through the costs of tariff.”
He also explained how customers who had paid for their own meters would be compensated. “Their costs would be computed and they would be compensated overtime,” he said.
Nairametrics reported last month that President Muhammadu Buhari had approved the much-anticipated electricity tariff increase effective from September 1st, 2020. The Federal Government also said that only customers with a guaranteed minimum of 12 hours of electricity could have their tariffs adjusted under the new electricity tariff arrangement.
Government publishes plans to sell PHCN properties
The Federal Government through the Nigeria Electricity Liability Management Company ( NELMCO), announced plans to sell off real estate belonging to the defunct PHCN.
NELMCO disclosed earlier last week the first batch of properties to be sold, including older NEPA/PHCN offices, guest houses and other properties owned by PHCN before the Power Privatization scheme of 2013.
NELMCO, incorporated on August 21st, 2006 as a limited liability company was created during the electricity power sector reform with a very specialized role to play. NELMCO was designated to assume responsibility for all of the PHCN liabilities leading up to the November 1, 2013 handover of the companies. As well as the management of the non-core assets of the companies, prior to disposition of same.
One of the objectives of NELMCO is to “ sell, let, mortgage, dispose of, deal in any of the property or non-core assets of the company as may be expedient with a view to promoting its objects”.
In July, NELMCO Managing Director, Adebayo Fagbemi, disclosed during a visit by the Senate Committee on Power to Abuja Electricity Distribution Company head office, that the NELMCO would sell 216 former PHCN properties in phases.
NNPC extends crude oil swap contracts by 6 months
The swap deal with these companies supplies a huge portion of Nigeria’s petroleum products.
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has announced a 6-months extension of its contracts with private oil firms to swap crude oil for fuel.
According to a media report from Reuters, the affected oil companies renegotiated the price agreement due to changes that were made in the prices of petrol in the country.
The initial 1-year oil swap contracts to exchange over 300,000 barrels of crude oil per day with 15 company groupings were due to expire in October 2020. The swap deal with these companies supplies a huge portion of Nigeria’s petroleum products which include fuel, diesel and jet fuel, as it has not been profitable for private oil companies to import fuel into the country.
As a result of this, the state oil giant, NNPC, has been the sole importer of fuel for quite a while.
Nairametrics, over a year ago reported that NNPC had contracted about 34 companies under a total of 15 groupings to carry out a swap deal for the supply of refined fuel in exchange of crude oil. This scheme was introduced in 2016 to replace the programme at that time which gulped trillions of naira in subsidy payments to importers and supplied about 90% of the fuel import requirements.
The Federal Government recently started the implementation of its deregulation policy with its stoppage of fixing prices and allowing market forces to determine the price of petrol. This decision will eliminate the subsidy payment by the Federal Government and allow private oil companies to invest in the downstream oil sector and restart the importation of fuel again.
Kainji Dam only carrying out water spillage exercise, banks are intact- Mainstream Energy
The dam reservoir is currently not at its fullest capacity and will not be in the coming months.
Mainstream Energy Solutions Limited, managers of Kainji Dam and the Hydro Power Plant, stated that the facility is intact and fully operational.
This was disclosed in a statement issued by the company and signed by Head, Corporate Communications, Mainstream Energy, Olugbenga Adebola.
Contrary to the speculations that the Dam burst its banks on Monday, Adebola debunked the news.
“Our dam is in full operations and currently supplying power to the national grid. The fact that we are in full and normal operations, can easily be confirmed from the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), and the National Control Center (NCC), who are our dispatchers to the national grid.”
According to him, the Kainji Hydro Power Plant is currently carrying out water spillage exercise to regulate the water flow along the river Niger.
“The dam’s reservoir is currently not at its fullest capacity, and will not be in the coming months. Therefore bursting its banks does not arise.
“This is an exercise carried out annually to ensure that the reservoir is well secured, and that the expected flow of water along the River Niger and its tributaries are controlled. Our team of dedicated and experienced engineers are working round the clock to ensure power supply to the nation, as well as the safety and integrity of our dam.”
Adebola assured the public, that there is no cause for alarm.
About Kainji Dam
Kainji Dam is a dam across the Niger River in Niger State of Central Nigeria.
Construction of the dam was carried out by Impregilo (a consortium of Italian Civil Engineering Contractors), to designs by Joint Consultants, Balfour Beatty and Nedeco. It started in 1964 and was completed in 1968.
The total cost was estimated at $209 million (equivalent to about $1.3 billion as of 2018 exchange rate), with one-quarter of this amount used to resettle people displaced by the construction of the dam, and its Kainji Lake reservoir.