New crypto gains 1,633% in four days, catches Ethereum creator’s eyes
Exploding from a low of $4.41 on September 12th to a high of $72 on September 16th.
New decentralized finance (DeFi) crypto is capturing the attention of global investors after recording a surge of over 1,633% in only four days.
Pickle Finance (PICKLE) is the latest digital token to surge, exploding from a low of $4.41 on September 12th to a high of $72 on September 16th at the time this report was drafted, according to CoinGecko.
It has a circulating supply of 0 coins and a max supply of 358 Thousand coins.
The coin is gaining traction due to a unique use case and a voting mechanic that earned praise from Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin.
Nice! How do you determine individual identities to prevent individuals from splitting their funds into many accounts to avoid being square-rooted?
— vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) September 13, 2020
In response pickle finance said;
“We can’t, at least not now. We don’t want to let the perfect be the enemy of the good. This will hopefully slow down the whales who want to game the system.
“But at the very least, we’re excited about promoting the ideas of RadicalXChange and Quadratic Voting.
— Pickle Finance 🥒 (bluepickle.eth) (@picklefinance) September 13, 2020
Pickle brings the four largest stablecoins (DAI, USDC, USDT, sUSD) closer to their peg by using the power of farming and pVault
What you should know; The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs.
By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol.
PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system.
How to buy and sell bitcoins in Nigeria
CoinBox has a real possibility of becoming the best for everyone.
Modern financial innovations will play an important role in the world’s financial system, in the near future. Everyone connected with this sphere knows the importance of using a modern and reliable crypto wallet.
There are many cryptocurrency wallets on the market, hence a very close choice to make for a newbie. However, when comparing many services, exchanges, and wallets, only CoinBox has a real possibility of becoming the best for everyone.
CoinBox, has one of the most reliable and secure services in the crypto world, and the widest choice for crypto coins. In addition to the well-utilized 100 cryptocurrencies, including the most popular ones, like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP, CoinBox also supports any ERC20 tokens.
The service is created for buying, selling, exchanging, and storing coins without any restrictions and limits.
Registration
To start using CoinBox platform, you need to sign up, then log in to your account.
Buy
The first step is to select the crypto you want to buy. For that, use the ‘Wallet‘ section.
Next, click on the ‘Buy‘ part, and key in your purchase amount ($). Then click ‘Pay‘.
Sale
To sell your Bitcoin, first of all, in the ‘Wallet’ section, select the Bitcoin currency. If you want to sell another cryptocurrency, you must first exchange it for Bitcoin in the appropriate section.
After you do that, click on the ‘Sell’ part. Put in the amount ($) for which you want to make a sale.
Then choose a way of selling that you prefer, a bank account, or PayPal.
After that, enter your bank account details or PayPal account information, and click ‘Confirm‘.
3 BTC whales move 140 million worth of Bitcoins from Binance
Number of whales has been increasing at a steady pace after Bitcoin’s recent halving.
BTC whales have been moving large stacks of Bitcoins lately, triggered by the recent bullish momentum in the BTC market.
According to data obtained from Whales Alert a crypto analytic tracker, three unknown whales moved 13,000 BTC estimated to be roughly worth over $140 million from Binance, a leading crypto exchange, some hours ago.
🚨 🚨 🚨 3,000 #BTC (32,509,685 USD) transferred from #Binance to unknown wallet
— Whale Alert (@whale_alert) September 15, 2020
🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 8,500 #BTC (91,969,961 USD) transferred from #Binance to unknown wallet
— Whale Alert (@whale_alert) September 15, 2020
🚨 1,500 #BTC (16,244,269 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to #Binance
— Whale Alert (@whale_alert) September 15, 2020
Why this is happening: Global investors and crypto-traders are now cashing in on some of their profits, as the crypto market is awash with cheap money coming from stimulus packages from global central banks.
Explore the Nairametrics Research Website for Economic and Financial Data
Recall Nairametrics some months ago, reported that 47 % of BTC holders were Bitcoin (BTC) whales. As the COVID-19 pandemic resurgence disrupts the global financial market, coupled with the recent weakening of the American dollar, the number of whales, has been increasing at a steady pace after Bitcoin’s recent halving.
While it is difficult to predict market movements, BTC whales have shown historically that they often determine the BTC trend.
Quick fact: At the BTC market, investors or traders who own large amounts of BTCs are typically known as Bitcoin whales. This means that a BTC whale could be an individual or business entity (with a single Bitcoin address) owning around 1000 Bitcoins or more.
Tether mints over a billion dollars worth of USDT
Tether is currently second only to Ethereum (ETH) as the most valuable altcoin in the cryptocurrency market.
Tether, the world’s most valuable stable coin by market capitalization, has been gaining a lot of traction lately. The latest development is that Tether treasury minted a billion USDT to unknown wallets, worth over a billion dollars in less than 24 hours, as seen on Whale Alert, an advanced blockchain tracker, and analytics system.
💵 💵 💵 💵 💵 💵 💵 💵 💵 💵 1,000,000,000 #USDT (1,002,251,905 USD) minted at Tether Treasury
— Whale Alert (@whale_alert) September 15, 2020
At the time this report was written, Tether traded at $1.00 with a daily trading volume of $39 Billion dollars. USDT price is up 0.1% in the last 24 hours. It has a circulating supply of 15 Billion coins and a max supply of 10.2 Billion coins.
Tether is currently second only to Ethereum (ETH) as the most valuable altcoin in the cryptocurrency market.
What you need to know: Tether is designed as a blockchain-based cryptocurrency whose digital coins in circulation are backed by the same value of traditional fiat currencies, like the U.S dollar, Japanese Yen, or the Euro. It trades under the ticker symbol USDT.
What are Stablecoins?: Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies created to minimize the price swings that occur in a crypto asset. They are usually pegged to fiat currencies and often exchange-traded commodities.
Global Investors and traders are using it to give their investment portfolios exposure to the US Dollar during these times when uncertainty is high as a result of the worst pandemic (COVID-19) known to man.