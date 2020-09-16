Stock Market
FCMB, ACCESS, UBA most traded stocks by turnover, ASI drops by 0.19%
BERGER led 17 Gainers as against 19 Losers topped by NEM at the end of today’s session.
Nigerian bourse on Wednesday closed bearish amid positive prevailing macros. The All Share Index plunged by 0.19% to close at 25,550.31 points as against a -0.03% drop recorded Tuesday.
- Nigerian Stock exchange market capitalization presently stands atN13.353 trillion. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at -4.81%.
- Nigerian Stock Exchange trading turnover printed negative on Wednesday, as trading volume fell by 13.59% as against a -4.63% drop recorded on Tuesday trading session.
- FCMB, ACCESS, and UBA were the most active to boost market turnover.
- Market breadth closed negative as BERGER led 17 Gainers as against 19 Losers topped by NEM at the end of today’s session – an unimproved performance when compared with the previous outlook.
Top gainers
- BERGER up 7.44% to close at N6.5
- UBN up 7.00% to close atN5.35
- NB up 2.31% to close at N42
- VITAFOAM up 1.75% to close at N5.8
- CAP up 0.59% to close at N17.1
Top losers
- NEM down 9.78% to close at N2.03
- CADBURY down 8.39% to close at N7.1
- INTBREW down 6.25% to close at N3
- WAPCO down 3.70% to close at N13
- ZENITHBANK down 1.16% to close at N17
Outlook
In spite of Crude oil prices gaining more than 2% and Brent crude prices hitting pass $41/barrel, the All Share Index closed negative at Wednesday’s trading session.
- Significant selling pressures from Cadbury, International Breweries dampened traders’ morale in the relatively low liquid stock market.
- Nairametrics, envisage cautious buying as market indicators, point to low market liquidity in the coming days.
Exclusives
Top NSE30 Stocks you should consider buying
NSE 30 index that are likely to outperform peers over the next 12 months.
The NSE30 Stocks Index are weighted by adjusted market capitalization, meaning the number of listed shares of a firm, multiplied by its closing price, and a capping factor.
It should be noted that only fully paid common stocks are included in the NSE30 index.
The NSE 30 index is usually rebalanced on a semi-annual basis, on the first working day in January and in July.
The companies presently listed on the NSE30 Index include:
• Banks: Guaranty Trust Bank Plc, Zenith Bank Plc, Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc, Access Bank Plc, United Bank for Africa Plc, FBN Holdings, Union Bank of Nigeria Plc, Ecobank Transnational Inc, Fidelity Bank Plc, FCMB Group Plc, Sterling Bank Plc
• FMCGs: Nestle Nigeria, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc, Unilever Nigeria Plc, Guinness Nigeria Plc, International Breweries Plc, Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc
• Oil & Gas: Seplat petroleum Development Co. Plc, Mobil Oil Plc
• Telecommunications: MTN Nigeria Communications Plc, Airtel Africa Plc
• Building Materials: Dangote Cement Plc, BUA Cement Plc, Lafarge Cement, WAPCO Plc
• Agro-Industrial: Presco Plc,
• Agro-Allied: Notore Chemical Plc
• Agriculture: Okomu Oil Palm Co Plc
• Hospitality: Transcorp Hotels Plc
In a mail to Nairametrics, Equity Analyst, CardinalStone Research, Khalil Woli, gave vital insights on the top NSE30 stocks, that investors and stock traders should consider buying.
“Although domestic equities have delivered broadly negative returns in H12020 against a backdrop of weakening growth, currency concerns, and depressed earnings releases, we identify historically resilient names among the NSE 30 index that are likely to outperform peers over the next 12 months.
“Specifically, we like stocks with track records of high profitability, low financial leverage, and less margin volatility,” he said.
These stocks also have attractive upside potential for 2020 based on our target prices, and are relatively consistent with dividend payments.
Notably, ZENITH and UBA have dividend yield that exceeds inflation levels.
GUARANTY and STANBIC are also likely to offer dividend yield that are higher than the return on one-year T-Bill, going by their first-half performances.
These banking names all announced interim dividends for the first half of the year.
In the cement space, WAPCO and DANGCEM are currently trading at attractive prices in the market, despite strong earnings expectations for FY20.
Both companies delivered impressive growth in profit after tax (DANGCEM, +5.8% YoY; WAPCO, + 60.0% YoY) in H1 2020, despite the COVID-19 impact on sales (principally noticed in April).
DANGCEM and WAPCO, are trading at 23.6% and 35.8% discounts respectively, to their 5-year average P/Es, despite expectations of higher ROEs in 2020.
There is also a strong investment case for PRESCO and OKOMUOIL, as oil palm companies historically thrive during currency liquidity crisis in Nigeria.
Recall that OKOMU and PRESCO grew profits by over 100.0% YoY and 82.0% YoY respectively in 2016. The border closure and potential FX-induced increase in domestic patronage are other arguments in favor of the sector
Lastly, NESTLE is an obvious pick from the consumer goods space. The company has demonstrated high defensive attributes of consistent dividend payments and superior ROE (73.9% compared to a sector average of 27.6%), amidst the macro headwinds of the last few years. Its healthy reliance on locally sourced raw materials, makes an additional case for the stock, given recent naira pressure.
In addition, Silas Ozoya, Managing Partner, SUBA Capital, in a chat with Nairametrics, used the prevailing macros in selecting his favorite NSE30 stocks.
“My personal favorites are in the financial sector and consumer goods. This is because transactions happen every day and humans must consume house hold items.
So, my first pick would be Zenith Bank, GTBank, and Sterling Bank
“They are the stock to hold in my portfolio, because of pond standing stability in the case of Zenith Bank and GTBank, and rapid growth in the case of Sterling Bank,” he said.
Also, the consumer goods market is the next on his list. “Unilever, Flour Mills of Nigerian Plc, and Nestle would top my list here, because of the market and consumer behavior towards their products, which translates to a healthy bottom, capitalization, and dividend,” he added.
Overall, the leadership of these companies, and their response to the ever-changing policies have shown how much longer they’re willing to keep the business running, which is a priority for any investor holding shares in their portfolio.
Spotlight Stories
Heineken buys 3.3million additional units of Nigerian Breweries shares
Heineken has spent N414.7 million to purchase additional units of NB since August.
Heineken Brouwerijen B.V, the major shareholder of the largest brewer in Nigeria, has purchased 3.3million units of additional Nigerian Breweries shares. This was disclosed by the company in a notification sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange, which was seen by Nairametrics.
According to the notification, which was signed by the Company’s Secretary, Uaboi G. Agbebaku, the purchase was made on the bourse over three transactions on the 8th, 9th and 11th of September.
This disclosure is a regulatory requirement that must be reported to the Nigerian Stock Exchange, especially when a major shareholder or director of a publicly quoted company purchases shares in the company they own.
The analysis of these transactions indicates that the purchase consideration for the 3,354,227 additional units of Nigeria Breweries shares at an average price of N41.16 per unit is put at N138 million.
This purchase and previous purchases further cement Heineken Brouwerijen B.V’s status as a major shareholder; the company has accumulated a total of 11,074,463 since 30th June.
What this means
As of June 30th, when Nigerian Breweries released its Half-year financial results and reviewed its shareholding pattern, the company had exactly 7,996,902,051 outstanding shares, with Heineken Brouwerijen B.V being the majority shareholder with 3,019,363,804 units, which amount to 37.76% of the total shares of the company outstanding.
Hence, with the purchase of 3,354,227 additional units, and previous purchases from August till date, which amount to 11,074,463 units. Heineken’s ownership percentage of Nigeria Breweries is now put at 37.90%.
Insider transactions, both sales and purchases, are often an indication of how shareholders perceive a company’s valuation. It could also mean a possible capital raise or that the major shareholders are strengthening their existing holdings.
In like manners, the purchase of the shares of Nigerian Breweries by Heineken and other majority shareholder has mopped up stray volumes on the bourse, and pushed the stock price higher by 32.4% or N10.05, from N31 it closed at on the 3rd of August to its current value of N41.05, which is 39.21x earnings.
Key takes on NB’s financials
Nigerian Breweries was affected by the disruption in the global and domestic demand and supply chain, as profit after tax of the largest brewer dropped by as much as 58%, at the back of the adverse impact of the sharp contraction in economic activities.
The knock-on effect of the COVID-19 lockdown, which affected the trade segment of the business, affected the company sales and this triggered the 11% drop in revenue in the first half of the year.
Stock Market
U.S Stocks post gains, led by Apple, Oracle
The tech-heavy Nasdaq ended its two-day losing streak, as deal activity lifted sentiment on the sector.
U.S Stocks rallied higher at the most recent trading session, led by big tech brands (Apple & Oracle), as positive macros on the COVID-19 vaccine prompted long bets on U.S stocks.
Oracle Corporation stock price gained 4.32%, as the tech firm appeared to be the chosen partner for TikTok business in the U.S. ByteDance. The owners of TikTok, had earlier disclosed that it preferred to partner, rather than sell, TikTok’s U.S. business, rejecting an offer for outright sale from Microsoft.
Microsoft’s stock price ended slightly higher at 0.68%. Apple Inc was up by more 3%, while the stock price of Facebook; Alphabet, owners of Google; and Amazon.com ended the trading session bearish.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.18%, and the S&P 500 was up by 1.27%, while the Nasdaq Composite (comprising of tech heavy-weights) gained 1.87%.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq ended its two-day losing streak, as deal activity lifted sentiment on the sector.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at AxiCorp, in a note to Nairametrics, spoke on the fundamentals that keeps stock traders hopeful.
“Even though the Feds are unlikely to go full tilt, there is sufficient policy juice in the tank, not to mention what’s in reserve to keep the market humming along quite well,”
“Despite the sharp sell-off last week, investors remain optimistic about the US equity market’s path in the coming months,”
“Economic data points to a continued recovery, while further reopening and vaccine progress will likely set the wheels in motion for another move higher in stocks.”
Investors should expect markets to remain volatile in the short-term, but the recent setback is hardly a cause for panic, especially since some of the tech giants have recently reached dizzying heights.