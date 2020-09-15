Coronavirus
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
On the 15th of September 2020, 90 new confirmed cases and 5 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 56,478 confirmed cases.
On the 15th of September 2020, 90 new confirmed cases and 5 deaths were recorded in Nigeria, having carried out a total daily test of 1,912 samples across the country.
To date, 56,478 cases have been confirmed, 44,430 cases have been discharged and 1,088 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. A total of 443,987 tests have been carried out as of September 15th, 2020 compared to 442,075 tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 15th September 2020,
- Total Number of Cases – 56,478
- Total Number Discharged – 44,430
- Total Deaths – 1,088
- Total Tests Carried out – 443,987
According to the NCDC, the 90 new cases are reported from 8 states- Lagos (33), Plateau (27), Kaduna (17), Ogun (6), FCT (4), Anambra (1), Ekiti (1), Nasarawa (1).
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 18,696, followed by Abuja (5,451), Oyo (3,221), Plateau (3,142), Edo (2,610), Kaduna (2,296), Rivers (2,208), Delta (1,791), Ogun (1,754), Kano (1,732), Ondo (1,584), Enugu (1,232), Ebonyi (1,034), Kwara (1,002), Katsina (843), Abia (828), Osun (805), Gombe (773), Borno (741), and Bauchi (680).
Imo State has recorded 546 cases, Benue (467), Nasarawa (447), Bayelsa (393), Jigawa (322), Ekiti (303), Akwa Ibom (286), Niger (244), Anambra (232), Adamawa (230), Sokoto (159), Taraba (95), Kebbi (93), Cross River (83), Zamfara (78), Yobe (72), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two-weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
Coronavirus
China’s Covid-19 vaccine may be ready for general public in November 2020
Four COVID-19 vaccines are currently in the final stages of a clinical trial.
A coronavirus vaccine currently being developed in China may be available to the general public as early as November, following the success recorded in its phase 3 trial.
This disclosure was made on Monday, by the Chief Biosafety Expert, Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Guizhen Wu.
China has four COVID-19 vaccines that are currently in the final stages of a clinical trial, and at least three of them have already been offered to essential workers under an emergency use program launched in July.
Guizhen Wu, during an interview with the state TV on Monday, said that phase 3 clinical trials were proceeding smoothly, and the vaccines could be ready for the general public in November or December.
Wu, revealed that she has not experienced any abnormal symptoms in recent months after she took an experimental vaccine (unnamed) in April.
Chinese Pharmaceutical and Biotechnological firms have been quite aggressive about the development of a COVID-19 vaccine, with companies like Sinovac Biotech and Sinopharm, publicly displaying their vaccine candidate for the first time, at a trade fair in Beijing earlier this month.
A unit of state pharmaceutical giant, China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) and the US-listed Sinovac Biotech SVA.O, are developing the three vaccines under the state’s emergency use program. A fourth COVID-19 vaccine being developed by CanSino Biologics 6185 HK, was approved for use by the Chinese military in June.
Sinopharm, in July, said that its vaccine could be ready for public use by the end of this year, after the conclusion of phase 3 trials.
There are currently about nine vaccine candidates in the final stage of human trials, although one of them, AstraZeneca and University of Oxford vaccine candidate, initially had a setback with the temporary suspension of its phase 3 trials due to safety concerns. It has now resumed trials.
Coronavirus
WHO records highest daily increase in COVID-19 cases
The previous 24 hour record for new cases was 306,857, on September 6, 2020.
The World Health Organization (WHO), yesterday, recorded a daily record increase in global coronavirus cases, with 307,930 new cases within 24 hours, bringing the total cases to 28,871,176.
The previous 24 hour record for new cases was 306,857, on September 6, 2020.
The UN health agency, disclosed that the biggest increases were from India (94,372), the United States (45,523), and Brazil (43,718). It also reported 5,537 new deaths, bringing the total number of deaths to 921,801.
On Sunday, India recorded 1,114 new deaths, United States came second with 1,022 deaths, and Brazil recorded 874 deaths within 24 hours. The WHO record for new death cases is still 12,430, which was recorded on April 17, 2020.
India is now regarded as epicenter of the pandemic, based on its reported new cases, and had set a global record of 97,570 new cases per country, in a single day.
The COVID-19 infections are still rising in 58 countries of the world, including Argentina, Indonesia, Morocco, Spain, and Ukraine. The new cases in the United States are reducing, with a 44% decrease from the peak period, where more than 77,000 new cases were reported on July 16.
Coronavirus
Pfizer, BioNTech to expand phase 3 trials of COVID-19 vaccine to 44,000 volunteers
The drugmakers hope to get to the initial target figure of 30,000 participants for the vaccine trial.
Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE, on Saturday, made a proposal to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to expand the Phase 3 trials of their COVID-19 to about 44,000 participants, while making efforts to increase the diversity of the trial population.
The pharmaceutical giants, hope to get to the initial target figure of 30,000 participants for the vaccine trial by next week.
The proposed expansion would also allow the two drugmakers to include participants as young as 16 years, and also those with chronic, stable HIV, hepatitis C, and Hepatitis B.
Pfizer’s Chief Business Officer, John Young, during a US congressional hearing in July said, “Diversity in clinical trials is a priority for Pfizer, and is critical, given that COVID-19 disproportionately impacts communities of color in the U.S.’’
The companies are expected to submit the vaccine for regulatory approval next month. If the trial becomes successful, there are plans to supply 100 million doses of the vaccine by the end of 2020, and 1.3 billion doses by the end of 2021.
In a joint statement on Saturday, they said, “As stated previously, based on current infection rates, the companies continue to expect that a conclusive readout on efficacy is likely by the end of October.’’
The vaccine candidate makes good use of chemical messenger RNA to imitate the surface of the coronavirus, and teach the immune system to recognize and neutralize it. Although the technology has been around for years, there has never been an approved messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine.
Jamilu Ahmed jibril
April 26, 2020 at 9:04 am
May Allah bring an end to this calamities Ameen
Musbahu abdullahi nuhu
June 29, 2020 at 1:31 pm
May Allah show us an end of this dangerous disease
Akughur Patrick
May 5, 2020 at 7:09 am
It will serve better if the federal government of Nigeria have giving out money to poor Nigerians to manage their lives indoor than to ease the covid 19 lockdown to increase the spread of the virus. This money in its distribution needs to be through bank accounts of the individuals to avoid exploitation of the poor by big and corrupt Nigerians
BlessedHeart
May 9, 2020 at 2:07 pm
May God help us over this deadly plaque
Anonymous
May 11, 2020 at 12:16 pm
Why is it that is only in Nigeria that the Corona virus is displayed in figure….it seems it is scam not even real
Jenny
May 12, 2020 at 6:38 am
Na so
Anonymous
May 24, 2020 at 12:19 pm
i wonder ooooooooooooooooo
Abubabaka dauda
June 19, 2020 at 12:05 am
Abubabaka funtua
Anonymous
June 28, 2020 at 1:26 pm
Yes oo it seems ur thinking wat am thinking
Anonymous
May 11, 2020 at 4:43 pm
There are know Corona virus cases in Nigeria is just to scamming Europe union to collected money for the of the citizen please Nigeria leaders stop scamming the European union because our family is dead for hungry because we the Nigeria citizens we are suffering /
Anonymous
May 15, 2020 at 9:35 am
There is no Corona virus in nigeria.its all propaganda by the FG
Liberty
May 19, 2020 at 7:23 am
The comments of the people are irritating may God have mercy on us, you need to thank God for being alive, truly there is corojack in Nigeria but God himself suppress coromadness for His people
aliyyahadenikeadewale
May 12, 2020 at 11:53 am
Allah will protect from this Covid-19 in this Ramadan and I pray to Allah to heal the world
Anonymous
May 18, 2020 at 4:08 am
God punish you Nigeria government
Anonymous
May 19, 2020 at 8:36 am
Amen Ya Allah
Anonymous
May 17, 2020 at 9:25 pm
Nigeria government stop the lie no Corona virus in Nigeria
Musa
May 18, 2020 at 4:17 am
Why Nigeria federal government are very wicked
David
May 18, 2020 at 8:48 am
Sounds annoying, look at the childish preventive measures provided by the screwed up government body. It makes me sick 🙄. If corona virus is actually in Nigeria then half of the population is gone, because the preventive measures is just formalities. If face mask could prevent corona virus then the doctors treating covid-19 patients would never be infected because they cover all their body. It’s time for NCDC to make money and gamble with people life. Crap government system.
Anonymous
June 28, 2020 at 2:48 am
Why is it only Lagos number increase massively much more then other populated town like Kano, Port and others. Why Lagos always?
Anonymous
May 19, 2020 at 6:08 am
What measures are putting in place to address this spread? What am seeing here is more of a sport reporter telling the fans who is topping the league.
Fact, there are covid 19 infected people but the actual number………???
Anonymos
May 19, 2020 at 10:54 am
Money should be disturbed through bank account,and who ever gave this ncdc our number should also give them our account number
Anonymous
May 19, 2020 at 4:34 pm
Gov yahyah Bello have spoken the truth over coronavirus in Nigeria. All is scam .I just dey pass by ni oo
Emiko
June 16, 2020 at 12:46 pm
I believe Kogi State represents the face of Coronavirus in Nigeria. Period
Anonymous
May 22, 2020 at 5:43 pm
Scam
Anonymous
May 29, 2020 at 5:28 am
Nigeria leaders una useless Sha abi ?
Anonymous
May 29, 2020 at 11:27 am
All this fakes opdates,idiot all
Annie Mouse
May 31, 2020 at 1:43 pm
Absolute twaddle – there are 500 new cases in Bonny alone. People are dying and the mortuary full. This is an International emergency and the State and National government are just sweeping it under the carpet.
Vin Ejikeme
June 8, 2020 at 2:49 am
Mumu people
Anonymous
June 9, 2020 at 4:16 pm
God will seek your protection
Michael
June 11, 2020 at 1:57 pm
God help us all
Emiko
June 16, 2020 at 12:49 pm
In my humble opinion, Kogi State is the ideal face of Coronavirus in Nigeria. Zero case. Not as if few people dont die there. But not because of some phantom disease
Johnson
June 22, 2020 at 8:42 pm
Ncdc is scamdemic behind this pandemic
Anonymous
June 25, 2020 at 5:37 am
When will this scam end. Oh God help us pass judgement on Nigeria politicians for feceivibg the citizens at all levels of governance.
Diamond
June 25, 2020 at 11:47 am
Please publish my email if u want to is better to die by something else than to die by hunger, they r doing all this because they r feeding well with their families. God will punish their generations
Anonymos
June 28, 2020 at 1:38 pm
Enough of this,our leaders re making money out of this leave us to hustle for our dailylives if we perish we perish
You people will always increase the number without showing the infected people ,I dont know if government thinks Nigerians re kids we
Anonymous
June 28, 2020 at 4:31 pm
Lagos government is not proactive about the covid19 rise every day or they don’t have ideas on what to do
Ladidi Ibrahim Baffa
July 6, 2020 at 6:20 am
May Allah forgive us, but only God can protect us.
Most of the Nigeria leaders didn’t have human feeling……
Dan Umeh
July 6, 2020 at 6:27 am
Does infrared thermometer confirm the status of a patient? How many persons are tested in a day and how long does it take for a result to come out. How many testing kits do we have in each state. It will be confusing the record to use infrared thermometer temperature record as a confirmed case of covid-19.
Aminu aliyu
August 16, 2020 at 1:45 am
I Aminu aliyu i need covid
Anonymous
September 3, 2020 at 7:43 am
Let god end this coronavirus ohh.so that thing will be all light and people will continue thier nomal life
mark
September 3, 2020 at 7:46 am
Let god end this coronavirus ohh.so that thing will be all light and people will continue thier nomal life.