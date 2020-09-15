UBA’s Sola Yomi-Ajayi appointed to US EXIM’s Sub-Saharan Africa Advisory committee

Sola Yomi-Ajayi, the Chief Executive Officer, (CEO) of UBA’s operations in the USA, has been appointed to the Export-Import Bank of the United States (US EXIM) committee on Sub-Saharan Africa for 2020/2021.

This is contained in a statement on UBA’s website, as seen by Nairametrics.

Established by the US congress, the Sub-Saharan Africa Advisory Committee provides guidance and advice regarding US EXIM policies and programs, that are designed to support the expansion of financing for US manufactured goods and services in Sub-Saharan Africa.

The committee comprises of notable individuals of the US business community, and Yomi- Ajayi is the sole representative of African institution. UBA USA is the only Sub-Saharan African deposit taking institution regulated in the United States, and provides a unique portfolio of banking solutions to corporates, governments, multilaterals, and development organizations transacting with Africa.

It can also assist in trade finance, treasury, foreign exchange, transaction management, and lending, drawing on UBA’s 70-year-old heritage and unique Pan-African network.

UBA’s Group Chairman, Tony O. Elumelu, stated that the appointment is a recognition of the role UBA has played over decades in promoting, and supporting large and small businesses in all its 20 countries of operations in Africa.

“The appointment of Sola, as a member of the US EXIM Advisory Committee for Sub-Saharan Africa is a welcomed news. UBA’s global network of offices in New York, London, and Paris permits us to be the preferred financial intermediary between Africa and the rest of the world. Our mission at UBA is fully aligned with the objectives of the US EXIM.”

The US EXIM President and Chairman, Kimberly A. Reed, who congratulated Yomi-Ajayi and the other appointees said, “With six of the 10 fastest-growing economies in the world and more than one billion consumers, Africa is poised to play a pivotal role in the global economy.

“Supporting US exports to sub-Saharan Africa is one of our top priorities at EXIM, and my deepest congratulations goes to the new members of the EXIM Sub-Saharan Africa Advisory Committee.”

Other new appointees into the committee are,

Daniel Runde, as Chairman of the committee

C. Derek Campbell, CEO, Energy and Natural Resource Security Inc

Scott Eisner, Senior VP, African Affairs, U.S. Chamber of Commerce

Rebecca Enonchong, Founder and CEO, AppsTech

Lori Helmers, Executive Director/Americas Export Finance Head, JPMorgan Chase Bank

Florizelle Liser, President and CEO, Corporate Council on Africa

Mima Nedelcovych, Chairman, Africa Global Schaffer

EE Okpa, Principal, The OKPA Co

Marise Duff Stewart, Director, Customer and Industry Relations, Progress Rail – a Caterpillar company

Paul Sullivan, President, International Business, Acrow Bridge.

EXIM, is an independent federal agency that promotes and supports American jobs, by providing competitive and necessary export credit to support sales of U.S. goods and services to international buyers.

United Bank for Africa Plc, is a leading Pan-African financial institution, offering banking services to more than 21 million customers, with over 1,000 business offices and customer touch points in 20 African countries.

It has presence in the USA, UK, and France. UBA is connecting people and businesses across Africa through retail, commercial and corporate banking, innovative cross-border payments and remittances, trade finance, and ancillary banking services.