Appointments
UBA’s Sola Yomi-Ajayi appointed to US EXIM’s Sub-Saharan Africa Advisory committee
Committee comprises of notable individuals of the US business community.
Sola Yomi-Ajayi, the Chief Executive Officer, (CEO) of UBA’s operations in the USA, has been appointed to the Export-Import Bank of the United States (US EXIM) committee on Sub-Saharan Africa for 2020/2021.
This is contained in a statement on UBA’s website, as seen by Nairametrics.
Established by the US congress, the Sub-Saharan Africa Advisory Committee provides guidance and advice regarding US EXIM policies and programs, that are designed to support the expansion of financing for US manufactured goods and services in Sub-Saharan Africa.
The committee comprises of notable individuals of the US business community, and Yomi- Ajayi is the sole representative of African institution. UBA USA is the only Sub-Saharan African deposit taking institution regulated in the United States, and provides a unique portfolio of banking solutions to corporates, governments, multilaterals, and development organizations transacting with Africa.
It can also assist in trade finance, treasury, foreign exchange, transaction management, and lending, drawing on UBA’s 70-year-old heritage and unique Pan-African network.
UBA’s Group Chairman, Tony O. Elumelu, stated that the appointment is a recognition of the role UBA has played over decades in promoting, and supporting large and small businesses in all its 20 countries of operations in Africa.
“The appointment of Sola, as a member of the US EXIM Advisory Committee for Sub-Saharan Africa is a welcomed news. UBA’s global network of offices in New York, London, and Paris permits us to be the preferred financial intermediary between Africa and the rest of the world. Our mission at UBA is fully aligned with the objectives of the US EXIM.”
(READ MORE:United Bank for Africa provides $200 million for Nigeria’s Petroleum Industry – Timely financing for Post COVID economic growth)
The US EXIM President and Chairman, Kimberly A. Reed, who congratulated Yomi-Ajayi and the other appointees said, “With six of the 10 fastest-growing economies in the world and more than one billion consumers, Africa is poised to play a pivotal role in the global economy.
“Supporting US exports to sub-Saharan Africa is one of our top priorities at EXIM, and my deepest congratulations goes to the new members of the EXIM Sub-Saharan Africa Advisory Committee.”
Other new appointees into the committee are,
- Daniel Runde, as Chairman of the committee
- C. Derek Campbell, CEO, Energy and Natural Resource Security Inc
- Scott Eisner, Senior VP, African Affairs, U.S. Chamber of Commerce
- Rebecca Enonchong, Founder and CEO, AppsTech
- Lori Helmers, Executive Director/Americas Export Finance Head, JPMorgan Chase Bank
- Florizelle Liser, President and CEO, Corporate Council on Africa
- Mima Nedelcovych, Chairman, Africa Global Schaffer
- EE Okpa, Principal, The OKPA Co
- Marise Duff Stewart, Director, Customer and Industry Relations, Progress Rail – a Caterpillar company
- Paul Sullivan, President, International Business, Acrow Bridge.
EXIM, is an independent federal agency that promotes and supports American jobs, by providing competitive and necessary export credit to support sales of U.S. goods and services to international buyers.
United Bank for Africa Plc, is a leading Pan-African financial institution, offering banking services to more than 21 million customers, with over 1,000 business offices and customer touch points in 20 African countries.
It has presence in the USA, UK, and France. UBA is connecting people and businesses across Africa through retail, commercial and corporate banking, innovative cross-border payments and remittances, trade finance, and ancillary banking services.
Appointments
ROAM Africa Jobs appoints Hilda Kragha as Managing Director
Hilda Kragha has been appointed as new Managing Director of ROAM Africa Jobs.
The Board of Directors of Ringier One Africa Media (ROAM), has announced the appointment of Jobberman Nigeria CEO, Hilda Kabushenga Kragha, as its new Managing Director. ROAM, whose purpose is to connect Africans to opportunities is the parent company of Jobberman.
Hilda, a Strategy and Human Capital expert, who joined Jobberman Nigeria as CEO in June 2019, will now lead ROAM Africa’s jobs brands, including Jobberman (Nigeria and Ghana), and BrighterMonday (Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda). She will also join ROAM’s ExCo Team, making her the fourth woman on the seven-person team.
This was disclosed in a mail sent to Nairametrics by the PR Account Manager, Chanelle Rintari.
Hilda, who takes over from Kwaku Agbesi, the former MD, expressed excitement at her new role within the ROAM family.
The alumnus of IESE Business school used her wealth of experience to strengthen Jobberman’s position, as Nigeria’s largest jobs platform, with over 2.5 million job seekers, and 100,000 employers on their database. With an impressive CV that includes roles at KPMG East Africa, McKinsey Spain and Jobberman Nigeria; one thing is certain, ROAM is in competent hands.
Appointments
Union Bank of Nigeria Plc announces the appointment of 2 directors
Two Non-Executive Directors have been appointed by Union Bank.
Union Bank of Nigeria Plc has announced the appointment Mr Emeka Anthony Ogbechie and Mr Paul Kokoricha as Non-Executive Directors, with effect from May 27, 2020, and August 28, 2020, respectively.
In the announcement, Emeka Anthony Ogbechie was appointed to replace Mr Dick Kramer, who retired from the Board of the Bank in September 2019 and Paul Kokoricha was appointed to replace Mr Cyril Odu, who passed on in September 2019.
This disclosure is contained in a notification which was sent by Union Bank to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), esteemed shareholders and other stakeholders and signed by the Company Secretary, Somuyiwa Sonubi.
Mr Ogbechie is a seasoned finance professional with experience in Strategy and Corporate Planning, Portfolio Management and Benchmarking, Financial Reporting, Analytics and Tax Planning, Treasury and Liquidity Management and Cost Optimization.
He is currently the Chief Finance Officer of Capital Alliance Nigeria; a position he has held since 2019. Before joining Capital Alliance Nigeria, Mr Ogbechie had held positions in several local and international organizations including Equity Bank Kenya Limited, UBA Capital Plc, Lagos, Credit Suisse London, Deloitte London, and Ernst & Young, London.
Mr Ogbechie holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration from American Intercontinental University and a Master of Science degree in Management from the London School of Economics. He is also a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and holds an MBA (Strategy and Finance) from INSEAD.
On his part, Paul Kokoricha is a Partner at African Capital Alliance, a private equity investment management firm. He joined the African Capital Alliance in 2002 as the Chief Finance Officer before making a transition to Fund Manager role in 2004. He has extensive experience in private equity investment management as well as in business turnarounds, transformation and re-organization.
Before he joined African Capital Alliance, Mr Kokorocha worked with Liberty Bank Plc for 8 years as Group Head of Operations with responsibility for Operations and Information Technology across the bank.
He also worked with Arthur Andersen & Co, providing accounting, consulting, and audit services to varied clients in financial services, oil and gas, construction and manufacturing sectors.
Mr Kokoricha is a Director of several companies including Continental Reinsurance, Bankers Warehouse Limited, Fin Insurance and Swift Networks Limited. He is the Chairman of the Board of Private Equity and Venture Capital Association of Nigeria.
He holds a B. SC in Economic from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka and is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria.
Appointments
Access Bank Plc appoints Hassan M.T Usman as director
Prior to his new appointment, Usman was the MD/Chief Executive Officer of Aso Savings and Loans Plc.
Access Bank Plc has announced the appointment of Mr Hassan M.T Usman, as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the bank, following the approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria.
Mr. Usman is the Founder/Chief Executive Officer of New Frontier Development Limited, an investment company focused on financial advisory, hospitality, real estate and proprietary investments in startups and challenged companies in the SME space. He is also the Founder/Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Al-Qalam (Pen) Foundation, a Non-for-Profit Organization that provides educational opportunities to disadvantaged children.
Prior to his new appointment, he was the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Aso Savings and Loans Plc and an Executive Director at Abuja Investment and Property Development Company Limited. He was at various times the Deputy Director and Head of Petrochemicals and Gas Unit, Transport Sector Reform Team as well as the Deputy Director Telecoms Reform Lead and Head NITEL Privatization at the Bureau of Public Enterprises. He had also worked with the Central Bank of Nigeria, Arthur Andersen and CitiBank Nigeria.
Usman holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Economics from the University of Sussex and a Master of Philosophy in Development Economics from the University of Cambridge. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales. He is also an Eisenhower Fellow and Archbishop Desmond Tutu Fellow of the African Leadership Institute.
Over the years, Usman served as a member of the Board of Directors of the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority, Nigeria Mortgage Refinance Company and Council of the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
While commenting on Usman’s appointment, the Chairman of Access Bank Plc, Ajoritsedere Awosika said, ‘’We are delighted to be joined by Mr Hassan M.T. Usman, a leader with a rich blend of academic, entrepreneurial and public sector experience which are all relevant to the needs of our Board.’’
‘’As we embark on the next phase of our enterprise transformation, we continue to strengthen the diversity of our board, we are strongly convinced that he will no doubt add significant value to our quest to become Africa’s Gateway to the World.’’