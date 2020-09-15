Commodities
Crude oil prices stay stable, but remain under $40/barrel
Crude oil prices are expected to recover slowly once economic activities rebound globally.
Crude oil prices remained relatively stable at Tuesday’s trading session. Investors and oil traders stayed cautious, ahead of an OPEC+ meeting scheduled for Thursday.
At the time this report, Brent crude futures were a bit down by 0.1% to trade at $39.57, and WTI futures were lower by 0.03% to trade at $37.27. Both international benchmarks continue to remain below the $40 price level.
The resurgence of COVID-19 continues to distort the recovery of fuel demand, with the number of global cases exceeding 28.9 million as of September 15, according to the WHO.
On Monday, OPEC downgraded its demand forecast ahead of the OPEC+ meeting scheduled to hold in two days’ time. The meeting will discuss compliance with April’s production cuts, which were eased in August, but further cuts are not expected.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at AxiCorp, in a note to Nairametrics, spoke on the recent downgrade in the outlook for oil demand amidst the resurgence of the COVID-19 virus.
“OPEC has also downgraded its outlook for global demand, which raises the obvious question of why they prematurely eased production cuts last month,”
“But will OPEC blink Thursday and fend off the oil glut, as the resurgence of coronavirus still weighs on the demand outlook? Price action so far says the market does not think so,”
“To a degree, some of this angst was expected after the initial demand rebound, and easing of emergency OPEC+ production cuts. Still, it will likely take 18 months or more to repair the damage done in H1, 2020.”
Crude oil prices are expected to recover slowly once economic activities rebound globally.
Commodities
OPEC predicts a deeper drop in global oil demand, based on serious coronavirus challenges
The world’s bloated oil inventories will subside more slowly than previously thought.
The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) forecasts that global oil demand will fall deeper in 2020 than was previously predicted, due to the coronavirus pandemic, and recovery being slower than expected next year.
This is coming after signs of a recovery in supply from US shale drillers, and a few days before the scheduled meeting of OPEC ministers.
This new outlook raises questions about the group’s decision to ease production cuts last month, which the cartel had been implementing as part of measures to boost the coronavirus-hit oil market.
READ: Oil prices hit 2-months high as Bonny light rises to $33.9/barrel over vaccine test optimism
OPEC added 760,000 barrels a day to the global oil market in August, just as its analysts were making a downward revision of demand for its crude by more than 1 million bpd.
OPEC and its allies are expected to hold an online monitoring meeting on Thursday, to assess whether the huge output cuts being implemented are still sufficient to stave off an oil glut, as the resurgence of coronavirus is hitting the global economy hard.
OPEC had also cut its demand forecast for 2021, and sees consumption rising by 6.62 million bpd, which is 370,000 bpd less than expected last month.
(READ MORE: Why are oil prices down despite a successful OPEC meeting?)
Oil prices slumped further below $40 per barrel on Monday, close to their lowest in over 2 months, as some oil firms like British Petroleum Plc, and Trafigura Group made worrying predictions about consumption.
OPEC and its allies, which include Saudi Arabia and non-members like Russia, had agreed to ease some of the output cuts, made at the height of the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the oil market. This month’s report from OPEC’s secretariat in Vienna suggests that the move might have been premature.
OPEC had cut back on its global oil demand forecast, for each quarter to the end of next year, by an average of 768,000 bpd. This will lead to a collapse by an unprecedented 9.46 million bpd in 2020, averaging 90.23 million bpd.
READ: Global stocks plunge over doubts of America’s economic recovery
The group simultaneously raised projections for production outside OPEC over the next 5 quarters, by an average of 394,000 bpd, mostly due to a stronger outlook for the U.S.
The combination of softer consumption forecasts and more robust non-OPEC supply numbers, depresses the requirement for crude from the cartel. The organization reviewed downwards, the estimated demand for its crude next year by 1.1 million bpd to 28.2 million bpd.
READ: Yearn.finance: Buyers earn 125,322% profits
While OPEC is producing far below this level because of its agreement to curb supply, the revision indicates that the world’s bloated oil inventories will subside more slowly than previously envisaged.
Commodities
Crude oil prices record gains after tropical storm hit Gulf of Mexico
Tropical Storm Sally picked up its strength in the Gulf of Mexico, west of Florida yesterday.
Crude oil prices began the first trading session of the week on a bullish note. The feat was triggered after a tropical storm in the Gulf of Mexico compelled major U.S oil producers to shut down their oil rigs, but the upsurge in crude oil prices were capped by growing concerns about the falling demand for gasoline.
At the time of this report, U.S. West Texas Intermediate gained 0.51%, to trade at $37.52 per barrel, and Brent crude prices were up 0.25% to trade at $39.93 per barrel.
Both crude oil contracts ended lower in the previous week, its second consecutive week of decline.
READ: Analysts forecast when Nigeria’s Bonny Light could hit $50
Yesterday, Tropical storm Sally, picked up its strength in the Gulf of Mexico, west of Florida, and was turning to become a category 2 hurricane. The hurricane storm is disrupting oil supplies for the second time in less than four weeks, after hurricane Storm Laura swept through the Gulf coast.
What it means: Usually, crude oil prices surge higher when oil supplies are shut down, however, with the global exponential growth in COVID-19 caseloads, and oil demand falling momentarily, oil traders remain relatively cautious.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at AxiCorp, in a note to Nairametrics, gave insights into the fundamentals, keenly monitored by oil traders.
READ: Nigeria, only oil producing nation that does not benefit from price increase – Sanusi
“Oil traders are back on hurricane watch, but it is all shoulders and heels while dancing to the tune of broader markets, amid more gloom on the supply-side,”
“Some Gulf of Mexico oil producers, on Saturday, idled production bracing for another hurricane brewing off Florida. But so far, the hurricane impact is getting offset by yet another gloomy short-term view that is likely limiting OPEC’s attempt to stabilize markets,”
READ: Oil prices rally higher, as U.S oil producers suspend operations in Gulf of Mexico
“Reports that Libyan commander, Khalifa Haftar gave his ‘personal commitment’ to reopen the energy sectors, could bring more barrels back to the market at the most unwelcome time of the year,”
“Unquestionably, this could put OPEC+ in an even more giant pickle, when they hold a virtual meeting on Thursday to review the current production intervention level’s price impacts.”
Commodities
Crude oil prices post more than 10% losses in 2 weeks
Brent lost 6.6% for the week, adding to the previous week’s drop of 5.3%.
Crude oil prices closed with a second week of losses, which left the energy market down by more than 10%, over the past two weeks.
The slide comes higher than the predicted crude Inventories in the world’s largest economy, and caused anxiety among oil traders already concerned about gasoline demand, as the northern hemisphere head for winter.
West Texas Intermediate crude, the major benchmark for U.S. crude prices, settled the day up WTI lost 6.1% w/w, extending last week’s drop of 7.5%.
READ: Guinness Nigeria finding it hard to refinance its loans due to dollar scarcity
Brent crude, the global international benchmark for oil, closed the New York trading session at $39.83. Brent lost 6.6% for the week, adding to its previous week’s drop of 5.3%.
Last week’s plunge came after the Energy Information Administration (EIA), reported a weekly crude inventory gain of 2 million barrels, above the 1.3 million barrels anticipated earlier by analysts.
It was the first surge in oil stockpiles since mid-July. In six previous weeks, the EIA had reported a total crude drawdown of more than 38 million barrels.
READ: EIA increases Brent price projection by $2.50 for 2020
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at AxiCorp, in a note to Nairametrics, spoke on the prevailing macro oil traders are reacting to. He said;
“However, there is light at the end of the vaccine tunnel, as AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 trials may resume next week, according to some news reports. The drugmaker had suspended its vaccine trials, after an unexplained illness of a UK participant. And this pivot is being consumed on the positive side of the ledger.
“In reality, prices above Brent $45/bbl were getting ahead of the recovery, as most of the low hanging bullish fruit had been consumed.
“And traders simultaneously found themselves at the end of the bullish runway running headlong into one of the biggest price impediments of them all – the ‘end of summer’ seasonality waning demand.
“Markets shifted into what can’t go up, must go down mode, as profit-taking initially got the ball rolling downhill, then all the rest of the known pilled on top.”