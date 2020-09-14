Coronavirus
WHO records highest daily increase in COVID-19 cases
The previous 24 hour record for new cases was 306,857, on September 6, 2020.
The World Health Organization (WHO), yesterday, recorded a daily record increase in global coronavirus cases, with 307,930 new cases within 24 hours, bringing the total cases to 28,871,176.
The previous 24 hour record for new cases was 306,857, on September 6, 2020.
The UN health agency, disclosed that the biggest increases were from India (94,372), the United States (45,523), and Brazil (43,718). It also reported 5,537 new deaths, bringing the total number of deaths to 921,801.
On Sunday, India recorded 1,114 new deaths, United States came second with 1,022 deaths, and Brazil recorded 874 deaths within 24 hours. The WHO record for new death cases is still 12,430, which was recorded on April 17, 2020.
India is now regarded as epicenter of the pandemic, based on its reported new cases, and had set a global record of 97,570 new cases per country, in a single day.
The COVID-19 infections are still rising in 58 countries of the world, including Argentina, Indonesia, Morocco, Spain, and Ukraine. The new cases in the United States are reducing, with a 44% decrease from the peak period, where more than 77,000 new cases were reported on July 16.
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
On the 13th of September 2020, 79 new confirmed cases and 4 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.
7The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 56,256 confirmed cases.
On the 13th of September 2020, 79 new confirmed cases and 4 deaths were recorded in Nigeria, having carried out a total daily test of 2,113 samples across the country.
To date, 56,256 cases have been confirmed, 44,152 cases have been discharged and 1,082 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. A total of 440,248 tests have been carried out as of September 13th, 2020 compared to 438,135 tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 13th September 2020,
- Total Number of Cases – 56,256
- Total Number Discharged – 44,152
- Total Deaths – 1,082
- Total Tests Carried out – 440,248
According to the NCDC, the 79 new cases were reported from 13 states- Lagos (30), Kaduna (17), Ogun (7), Anambra (5), Kano (4), Katsina (3), FCT (3), Akwa Ibom (3), Oyo (2), Rivers (2), Delta (1), Plateau (1), Ondo (1).
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 18,611, followed by Abuja (5,447), Oyo (3,221), Plateau (3,098), Edo (2,610), Kaduna (2,279), Rivers (2,207), Delta (1,791), Ogun (1,739), Kano (1,732), Ondo (1,584), Enugu (1,223), Ebonyi (1,034), Kwara (992), Katsina (840), Abia (828), Osun (804), Gombe (746), Borno (741), and Bauchi (679).
Imo State has recorded 546 cases, Benue (467), Nasarawa (446), Bayelsa (393), Jigawa (322), Ekiti (300), Akwa Ibom (286), Niger (244), Adamawa (231), Anambra (230), Sokoto (159), Taraba (95), Kebbi (93), Cross River (83), Zamfara (78), Yobe (72), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
READ ALSO: COVID-19: Western diplomats warn of disease explosion, poor handling by government
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two-weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
READ ALSO: Bill Gates says Trump’s WHO funding suspension is dangerous
Coronavirus
Pfizer, BioNTech to expand phase 3 trials of COVID-19 vaccine to 44,000 volunteers
The drugmakers hope to get to the initial target figure of 30,000 participants for the vaccine trial.
Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE, on Saturday, made a proposal to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to expand the Phase 3 trials of their COVID-19 to about 44,000 participants, while making efforts to increase the diversity of the trial population.
The pharmaceutical giants, hope to get to the initial target figure of 30,000 participants for the vaccine trial by next week.
READ: WHO to secure initial COVID-19 vaccine for 20% of Africans
The proposed expansion would also allow the two drugmakers to include participants as young as 16 years, and also those with chronic, stable HIV, hepatitis C, and Hepatitis B.
Pfizer’s Chief Business Officer, John Young, during a US congressional hearing in July said, “Diversity in clinical trials is a priority for Pfizer, and is critical, given that COVID-19 disproportionately impacts communities of color in the U.S.’’
The companies are expected to submit the vaccine for regulatory approval next month. If the trial becomes successful, there are plans to supply 100 million doses of the vaccine by the end of 2020, and 1.3 billion doses by the end of 2021.
READ: Covid-19: US to start manufacturing vaccine for the virus in next 4 weeks
In a joint statement on Saturday, they said, “As stated previously, based on current infection rates, the companies continue to expect that a conclusive readout on efficacy is likely by the end of October.’’
The vaccine candidate makes good use of chemical messenger RNA to imitate the surface of the coronavirus, and teach the immune system to recognize and neutralize it. Although the technology has been around for years, there has never been an approved messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine.
Coronavirus
Covid-19: AstraZeneca resumes final stage trials for its vaccine after initial halt
After concerns on safety triggered a pause, AstraZeneca has resumed clinical trial of it’s vaccine.
AstraZeneca Plc and the University of Oxford have resumed the British clinical trials of its Covid-19 vaccine, after the initial suspension over concerns with a participant who fell ill.
University of Oxford, in a statement, said that the UK regulator, Medicines Health Regulatory Authority (MHRA), had recommended a restart of the trials, after an independent review of the safety data triggered a pause on September 6.
It revealed some 18,000 people have received ‘study vaccines’ as part of the trials, but declined to disclose any details about the participant’s illness, for confidentiality reasons.
AstraZeneca Plc said, “The UK committee has concluded its investigations and recommended to the MHRA that trials in the UK are safe to resume.”
The statements from both AstraZeneca Plc and the University of Oxford did not make any disclosure about the status of tests outside the UK.
Although, the temporary halt was common in vaccine trials, interruption of the closely monitored AstraZeneca and Oxford collaboration, had raised concerns about the viability of the vaccine to tame the coronavirus pandemic.
The CEO of AstraZeneca, Pascal Soriot, disclosed on Thursday, that an independent safety review board was reviewing whether the participant’s illness had been caused by the vaccine or was unrelated.
“We cannot disclose medical information about the illness for reasons of participant confidentiality. We are committed to the safety of our participants, the highest standards of conduct in our studies, and will continue to monitor safety closely,” he said.
The World Health Organization (WHO), which has described the AstraZeneca vaccine as the most promising of all vaccine developments against the Covid-19 pandemic, said that the halt in the final stage trials should serve as a wake-up call, that there would be ups and downs in the development of a vaccine for the virus.