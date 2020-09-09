Union Bank of Nigeria Plc announces the appointment of 2 directors

Union Bank of Nigeria Plc has announced the appointment Mr Emeka Anthony Ogbechie and Mr Paul Kokoricha as Non-Executive Directors, with effect from May 27, 2020, and August 28, 2020, respectively.

In the announcement, Emeka Anthony Ogbechie was appointed to replace Mr Dick Kramer, who retired from the Board of the Bank in September 2019 and Paul Kokoricha was appointed to replace Mr Cyril Odu, who passed on in September 2019.

This disclosure is contained in a notification which was sent by Union Bank to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), esteemed shareholders and other stakeholders and signed by the Company Secretary, Somuyiwa Sonubi.

Mr Ogbechie is a seasoned finance professional with experience in Strategy and Corporate Planning, Portfolio Management and Benchmarking, Financial Reporting, Analytics and Tax Planning, Treasury and Liquidity Management and Cost Optimization.

He is currently the Chief Finance Officer of Capital Alliance Nigeria; a position he has held since 2019. Before joining Capital Alliance Nigeria, Mr Ogbechie had held positions in several local and international organizations including Equity Bank Kenya Limited, UBA Capital Plc, Lagos, Credit Suisse London, Deloitte London, and Ernst & Young, London.

Mr Ogbechie holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration from American Intercontinental University and a Master of Science degree in Management from the London School of Economics. He is also a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and holds an MBA (Strategy and Finance) from INSEAD.

On his part, Paul Kokoricha is a Partner at African Capital Alliance, a private equity investment management firm. He joined the African Capital Alliance in 2002 as the Chief Finance Officer before making a transition to Fund Manager role in 2004. He has extensive experience in private equity investment management as well as in business turnarounds, transformation and re-organization.

Before he joined African Capital Alliance, Mr Kokorocha worked with Liberty Bank Plc for 8 years as Group Head of Operations with responsibility for Operations and Information Technology across the bank.

He also worked with Arthur Andersen & Co, providing accounting, consulting, and audit services to varied clients in financial services, oil and gas, construction and manufacturing sectors.

Mr Kokoricha is a Director of several companies including Continental Reinsurance, Bankers Warehouse Limited, Fin Insurance and Swift Networks Limited. He is the Chairman of the Board of Private Equity and Venture Capital Association of Nigeria.

He holds a B. SC in Economic from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka and is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria.