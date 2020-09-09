Nairametrics announces Strategic Data Partnership with Statista

Nairametrics Financial Advocates Ltd, owners of Nairametrics.com, Nigeria’s leading Business and Financial News & Research Website, and German-based Research firm Statista Ltd, have signed a Content Cooperation Partnership.

The partnership allows Statista to leverage on Nairametrics’ robust financial analysis capabilities to provide its global investing audience with real-time insightful data from Africa’s largest economy.

This is Statista’s first cooperation agreement as part of its ongoing efforts to make more data about Africa’s business environment available on its global online business platform.

“Nairametrics’ vision aligns with Statista’s objective of providing real-time actionable information about Africa’s business environment in an easily digestible format for the investing public. Consequently, we are pleased to be Statista’s initial cooperation partner to help provide data for Nigeria which is Africa’s largest economy,” said Ugodre Obi-Chukwu (Founder/CEO Nairametrics).

“Statista is very pleased to establish this partnership with Nairametrics. This partnership pays tribute to the great impact we see Africa and Nigeria having on the world economy in years to come. Nairametrics has a standout ability to provide well informed, up to date information on the Nigerian economy. The partnership offers strong support for our platform and we are proud to bring Nairametrics’ insights and trends on the ‘Giant of Africa’ to our global audience,” Christopher Ekwuruke, Strategic Data Partnerships, Statista.

Nairametrics has a vast database of macroeconomic and financial-based data from Nigeria which it updates regularly. Some of the data is published on its research website www.nairalytics.com and explanatory articles published on its news website, nairametrics.com.

The partnership will commence in the third quarter of 2020.

About Nairametrics

Nairametrics is Nigeria’s leading Research, Business, and Financial news website with over 3 million visitors monthly. The websites provide daily coverage of the Nigerian Economy, Capital Markets, Companies, Corporate Deals, and politics. The website also provides content targeted at financial literacy and investor advocacy through articles, podcasts, radio shows, and streaming content. Nairametrics also owns Nairalytics (formerly Resourcedat), a website dedicated to reporting financial and macroeconomic based data and research from Nigeria.

About Statista

The Data powerhouse was founded in Germany in 2007 and has about 900 employees at twelve office locations on four continents. Statista is a leading data and business intelligence portal which conducts international market and consumer studies as well as surveys. The business model “data as a service” is unique with no direct competitors in the market.