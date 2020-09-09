FITC/NIBSS to host largest financial services sector cybersecurity conference in Africa

The global cyber threat continues to evolve at a rapid pace, with a rising number of data breaches each year. A report by Risk Based Security revealed that a shocking 7.9 billion records have been exposed by data breaches in the first nine months of 2019 alone. This figure is more than double (112%) the number of records exposed in the same period in 2018.

Today, in one form or another, most organizations are on the path to digital and some are fully there. This has presented businesses with new opportunities and challenges, organizations as a necessity, must rethink cyber protection in this digital age. Thus, strategies and consequent policies to tackle cybercrime have become top priorities in many emerging markets, and their adoption requiring strong commitment from national authorities and the allocation of appropriate resources and capacities.

As a leader in knowledge content consolidation and capacity building, FITC in partnership with NIBSS will host the biggest virtual cybersecurity conference in Nigeria, themed “Combating Cybercrime: Strategies for Strengthening Emerging Markets”, scheduled to hold on Thursday, September 10, 2020. FITC and NIBSS as socially conscious, innovation-led and technology-driven organisations, have collaboratively designed the Conference for individuals and organisations, driven by a collective commitment to divergent thinking and global sustainable development, to proffer and co-create solutions to this cybercrime menace, particularly focusing on Africa and emerging markets. The event will bring to the stage thought leaders from the Financial Services Sector inclusive of Banks, Technology and Fintech companies across the sub-Saharan Africa. It will attract top C-suite Executives, Subject Matter Experts, and professionals from across the world who will share insights on contemporary issues around cybersecurity, relevant to the sustained growth, development, and survival of businesses in Africa.

The Conference, which is in partnership with Nairametrics, is set to achieve the following objectives amongst others; share survey ﬁndings on recent incidence on cybersecurity issues facing the ﬁnancial services sector; provide industry expert insights on building cybercrime ﬁghting capacity relevant for today’s sophisticated digital world and share organizational resilience strategies adopted by developed economies in protecting organization’s digital life. Cybercrime is now being perpetrated on a commercial scale, even in the midst of the pandemic, by very well-connected and sophisticated professionals and firms, but continuous education and sensitization will create the awareness and collaboration needed to win this war.

Some of the high profiled lined up speakers include industry giants such as Aishah Ahmad CFA, Deputy Governor, Financial System Stability, CBN Ademola Adebise MD/CEO, Wema Bank, Niyi Ajao, Deputy Managing Director, NIBSS, Mitchell Elegbe MD/CEO Interswitch, Adedoyin Odunfa CEO, Digital Jewels, Azeez Oluwafemi, Head, Product and Innovation, Flutterwave, Musa Jimoh, Director, Payments System Management, CBN, Adebayo Sanni, Country Managing Director, Oracle, Nigeria, Dr. Tunde Coker CEO, Rack Centre, Funke Opeke, MD/CEO MainOne Cable, Nkemdilim U. Begho CEO, Future Software Resources, Wunmi Faiga, Chief Information Security Officer, NIBSS, Chike Ive-Meme CEO, Environ and Adewale Obadare, MD Digital Encode.

The speakers will share comprehensively, tried and trusted practices on how they have stayed afloat in combating cybercrime, proffering apt solutions and resolves in combating cybercrimes in their various industries both in Nigeria and beyond.

The 7-hour event will have four power packed sessions, with over 25+ renowned speakers. There will also be networking arenas, exhibition booths, sponsors booths, meeting lounges and other interesting features guaranteed to make the experience feel like an actual physical conference.

About FITC

FITC is a world-class innovation-led knowledge and professional services firm providing cutting edge Learning, Consulting, and Research Services to clients within and outside Nigeria. FITC was established in 1981 as a non-profit organization limited by guarantee to provide capacity building and serve as a knowledge hub for the Nigerian Financial Services Sector. The organization is owned by the Bankers Committee, i.e. CBN, NDIC, and all deposit money banks in Nigeria.

For over three decades FITC has been at the forefront of innovative knowledge offerings designed for an array of C-suite executives, directors of banks and other financial institutions. FITC is a recipient of the International Federation of Training & Development Organizations (IFTDO) ‘Change Agent in Learning and Development in Africa’ Award.

About NIBSS

Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System Plc (NIBSS) was incorporated in 1993 and is owned by all licensed banks including the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). NIBSS has put in place modern world-class infrastructures for handling inter-bank payments to remove potential bottlenecks associated with inter-bank funds transfer and settlement. The company also operates the Nigeria Automated Clearing System (NACS) which facilitates the electronic clearing of cheques and other paper-based instruments, electronic funds transfer, Automated Direct Credits and Automated Direct Debits. NIBSS also operates the Nigeria Central Switch which interconnects all banks and other licensed payments service providers to provide interoperable services, including the Digital Bank Verification Number scheme. The company continues to lead in providing innovative services and remains at the forefront of championing fin-tech future in Africa.