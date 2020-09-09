Corporate Press Releases
FITC/NIBSS to host largest financial services sector cybersecurity conference in Africa
FITC in partnership with NIBSS will host the biggest virtual cybersecurity conference in Nigeria.
The global cyber threat continues to evolve at a rapid pace, with a rising number of data breaches each year. A report by Risk Based Security revealed that a shocking 7.9 billion records have been exposed by data breaches in the first nine months of 2019 alone. This figure is more than double (112%) the number of records exposed in the same period in 2018.
Today, in one form or another, most organizations are on the path to digital and some are fully there. This has presented businesses with new opportunities and challenges, organizations as a necessity, must rethink cyber protection in this digital age. Thus, strategies and consequent policies to tackle cybercrime have become top priorities in many emerging markets, and their adoption requiring strong commitment from national authorities and the allocation of appropriate resources and capacities.
As a leader in knowledge content consolidation and capacity building, FITC in partnership with NIBSS will host the biggest virtual cybersecurity conference in Nigeria, themed “Combating Cybercrime: Strategies for Strengthening Emerging Markets”, scheduled to hold on Thursday, September 10, 2020. FITC and NIBSS as socially conscious, innovation-led and technology-driven organisations, have collaboratively designed the Conference for individuals and organisations, driven by a collective commitment to divergent thinking and global sustainable development, to proffer and co-create solutions to this cybercrime menace, particularly focusing on Africa and emerging markets. The event will bring to the stage thought leaders from the Financial Services Sector inclusive of Banks, Technology and Fintech companies across the sub-Saharan Africa. It will attract top C-suite Executives, Subject Matter Experts, and professionals from across the world who will share insights on contemporary issues around cybersecurity, relevant to the sustained growth, development, and survival of businesses in Africa.
The Conference, which is in partnership with Nairametrics, is set to achieve the following objectives amongst others; share survey ﬁndings on recent incidence on cybersecurity issues facing the ﬁnancial services sector; provide industry expert insights on building cybercrime ﬁghting capacity relevant for today’s sophisticated digital world and share organizational resilience strategies adopted by developed economies in protecting organization’s digital life. Cybercrime is now being perpetrated on a commercial scale, even in the midst of the pandemic, by very well-connected and sophisticated professionals and firms, but continuous education and sensitization will create the awareness and collaboration needed to win this war.
Some of the high profiled lined up speakers include industry giants such as Aishah Ahmad CFA, Deputy Governor, Financial System Stability, CBN Ademola Adebise MD/CEO, Wema Bank, Niyi Ajao, Deputy Managing Director, NIBSS, Mitchell Elegbe MD/CEO Interswitch, Adedoyin Odunfa CEO, Digital Jewels, Azeez Oluwafemi, Head, Product and Innovation, Flutterwave, Musa Jimoh, Director, Payments System Management, CBN, Adebayo Sanni, Country Managing Director, Oracle, Nigeria, Dr. Tunde Coker CEO, Rack Centre, Funke Opeke, MD/CEO MainOne Cable, Nkemdilim U. Begho CEO, Future Software Resources, Wunmi Faiga, Chief Information Security Officer, NIBSS, Chike Ive-Meme CEO, Environ and Adewale Obadare, MD Digital Encode.
The speakers will share comprehensively, tried and trusted practices on how they have stayed afloat in combating cybercrime, proffering apt solutions and resolves in combating cybercrimes in their various industries both in Nigeria and beyond.
The 7-hour event will have four power packed sessions, with over 25+ renowned speakers. There will also be networking arenas, exhibition booths, sponsors booths, meeting lounges and other interesting features guaranteed to make the experience feel like an actual physical conference.
About FITC
FITC is a world-class innovation-led knowledge and professional services firm providing cutting edge Learning, Consulting, and Research Services to clients within and outside Nigeria. FITC was established in 1981 as a non-profit organization limited by guarantee to provide capacity building and serve as a knowledge hub for the Nigerian Financial Services Sector. The organization is owned by the Bankers Committee, i.e. CBN, NDIC, and all deposit money banks in Nigeria.
For over three decades FITC has been at the forefront of innovative knowledge offerings designed for an array of C-suite executives, directors of banks and other financial institutions. FITC is a recipient of the International Federation of Training & Development Organizations (IFTDO) ‘Change Agent in Learning and Development in Africa’ Award.
About NIBSS
Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System Plc (NIBSS) was incorporated in 1993 and is owned by all licensed banks including the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). NIBSS has put in place modern world-class infrastructures for handling inter-bank payments to remove potential bottlenecks associated with inter-bank funds transfer and settlement. The company also operates the Nigeria Automated Clearing System (NACS) which facilitates the electronic clearing of cheques and other paper-based instruments, electronic funds transfer, Automated Direct Credits and Automated Direct Debits. NIBSS also operates the Nigeria Central Switch which interconnects all banks and other licensed payments service providers to provide interoperable services, including the Digital Bank Verification Number scheme. The company continues to lead in providing innovative services and remains at the forefront of championing fin-tech future in Africa.
Nairametrics announces Strategic Data Partnership with Statista
The partnership allows Statista to leverage on Nairametrics’ robust financial analysis capabilities to provide its global investing audience.
Nairametrics Financial Advocates Ltd, owners of Nairametrics.com, Nigeria’s leading Business and Financial News & Research Website, and German-based Research firm Statista Ltd, have signed a Content Cooperation Partnership.
The partnership allows Statista to leverage on Nairametrics’ robust financial analysis capabilities to provide its global investing audience with real-time insightful data from Africa’s largest economy.
This is Statista’s first cooperation agreement as part of its ongoing efforts to make more data about Africa’s business environment available on its global online business platform.
“Nairametrics’ vision aligns with Statista’s objective of providing real-time actionable information about Africa’s business environment in an easily digestible format for the investing public. Consequently, we are pleased to be Statista’s initial cooperation partner to help provide data for Nigeria which is Africa’s largest economy,” said Ugodre Obi-Chukwu (Founder/CEO Nairametrics).
“Statista is very pleased to establish this partnership with Nairametrics. This partnership pays tribute to the great impact we see Africa and Nigeria having on the world economy in years to come. Nairametrics has a standout ability to provide well informed, up to date information on the Nigerian economy. The partnership offers strong support for our platform and we are proud to bring Nairametrics’ insights and trends on the ‘Giant of Africa’ to our global audience,” Christopher Ekwuruke, Strategic Data Partnerships, Statista.
Nairametrics has a vast database of macroeconomic and financial-based data from Nigeria which it updates regularly. Some of the data is published on its research website www.nairalytics.com and explanatory articles published on its news website, nairametrics.com.
The partnership will commence in the third quarter of 2020.
About Nairametrics
Nairametrics is Nigeria’s leading Research, Business, and Financial news website with over 3 million visitors monthly. The websites provide daily coverage of the Nigerian Economy, Capital Markets, Companies, Corporate Deals, and politics. The website also provides content targeted at financial literacy and investor advocacy through articles, podcasts, radio shows, and streaming content. Nairametrics also owns Nairalytics (formerly Resourcedat), a website dedicated to reporting financial and macroeconomic based data and research from Nigeria.
About Statista
The Data powerhouse was founded in Germany in 2007 and has about 900 employees at twelve office locations on four continents. Statista is a leading data and business intelligence portal which conducts international market and consumer studies as well as surveys. The business model “data as a service” is unique with no direct competitors in the market.
MoneyTO launched money transfers to Nigeria
Remittances with MoneyTO can be sent online via Visa and MasterCard in GBP and EUR.
The London based remittance operator MoneyTO announced a launch of money transfers to Nigeria. The transfers can be made from the UK and EU countries fee-free. The recipients will get the transfer straight to their bank accounts in Nigeria.
According to the World Bank, Nigeria is one of the six largest recipients of remittances in the world, attracting $24 billion in 2019, which made up 5% of the country’s GDP. Over the past six years remittances made by Nigerian expats have increased by more than 126%. About 20% of the total volume of remittances to Nigeria are sent from the UK, followed by Italy, Spain, Germany, Ireland, etc. As stated in a PwC report, the growth of remittances to Nigeria is expected to soar to $29.8 billion in 2021.
“Launching Nigeria fee-free money transfers is a significant breakthrough for MoneyTO brand. We look forward to being of service to the Nigerian communities in the United Kingdom as well as in the countries of the European Union”, says MoneyTO founder George Piskov.
Remittances with MoneyTO can be sent online via Visa and MasterCard in GBP and EUR. The recipient will receive the transfer in Nigerian Naira (NGN). MoneyTo offers one of the best exchange rate on the market. For instance, when sending GBP 300 with any other service, the addressee receives NGN 150 710 on average, with MoneyTo the amount will be NGN 156 018.
The recipient can receive money to any account in Nigeria at the following banks: Access Bank Plc, Fidelity Bank Plc, First City Monument Bank, First Bank of Nigeria, Guaranty Trust Bank plc, Union Bank of Nigeria Plc, United Bank for Africa Plc, Zenith Bank Plc, etc.
DAPPMAN commends FG’s commitment to downstream sector, urges full deregulation
DAPPMAN insists deregulation will open up the sector for fresh investments, market deepening, diversification, and expansion.
The Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN), has urged the Federal Government to take a further step towards full deregulation of the downstream sector to enhance economic growth and development of the nation.
The government in March of this year, introduced a price modulation policy where international product prices and associated landing costs in Nigeria are used as input in the determination of final pricing to the local market by government through the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) and disclosed periodically.
Commending the government for consistently seeking ways to reposition the sector for effectiveness and profitability, DAPPMAN Chairman, Mrs. Winifred Akpani said DAPPMAN remained in full support of the implementation of a fully deregulated regime which will make the downstream sector’s operations more seamless, enhance transparency, competitiveness and sustainable growth.
“DAPPMAN is mindful of the commitment of the government and the functional organs managing the sector to ensuring value to every Nigerian and we salute them for this as we are indeed up against uncertain times. However, we believe that full deregulation of the sector remains the most viable option for Nigeria to effectively navigate this period and ultimately safeguard the future of our economy and wellbeing of 200 million Nigerians,” she said.
According to Mrs. Akpani, deregulation will open up the sector for fresh investments, market deepening, diversification, and expansion, culminating in stable demand and supply regimes which are critical to ensuring that consumers have uninterrupted access to affordable quality products without the huge financial burden currently borne by the government.
“DAPPMAN is aware of the considerations that have dogged the issue of deregulation over the years and we believe they are very important. However, we believe these considerations will be duly addressed with a deregulation regime that guarantees long-term benefits and empowers the government to commit savings made in the process to infrastructure development, job creation, agricultural revolution, education and health. This will spur growth of Small and Medium scale Enterprises (SMEs) as well as large corporates, that would increase Nigeria’s human capacity index, competitiveness and ultimately drive inflow of foreign investments,” she added.
On its response to the Covid-19 pandemic, Mrs. Akpani who is also the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Northwest Petroleum and Gas Company Limited, said DAPPMAN had contributed towards the upgrade of medical facilities, distributed tens of thousands of masks and sanitizers; and made donations of relief items to hundreds of thousands of beneficiaries across the nation.
She said: “It has been a privilege for DAPPMAN to reach out to the vulnerable at this time through the Association’s intervention projects and the individual efforts of our members. We continue to urge the good people of Nigeria to stay safe by strictly observing all precautionary measures to stop the spread of the virus. We will certainly overcome the pandemic working together.”
Comprising companies engaged in the storage and marketing of bulk petroleum products, DAPPMAN continues to work with other stakeholders to ensure the sector’s sustainability, while holding its members accountable to the highest quality, health, safety, security and environmental standards.