AstraZeneca suspends COVID-19 vaccine final stage trial over safety concerns
AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine is being developed in collaboration with University of Oxford.
AstraZeneca Plc has suspended a final-stage trial of one of the leading Covid-19 vaccine candidates, after a suspected serious adverse reaction on one of the participants.
This was disclosed by a health news website, Stat News, on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, while quoting an AstraZeneca spokesperson.
The AstraZeneca official said, “Standard review process triggered a pause to vaccination to allow the review of safety data.”
AstraZeneca, in a statement, said that the trial was put on hold to conduct a standard review of the drugmaker’s vaccine trials after one person developed an unexplained illness. The pharmaceutical company said that this was intended to give researchers time to examine safety data while maintaining the integrity of the trials
This study is testing a Covid-19 vaccine which is being developed by AstraZeneca in collaboration with University of Oxford researchers at various sites, including the United Kingdom, where this adverse reaction was reported.
The media report suggests that although the participant is expected to recover, details of the nature of the case and when it happened were not given.
Stat news said that the suspension of the trial has affected other vaccine trials by AstraZeneca as well as clinical trials being conducted by other vaccine makers, who are looking for signs of similar reactions.
The AstraZeneca spokesperson’s statement reads, “In large trials, illnesses will happen by chance but must be independently reviewed to check this carefully.”
Stat News reported that serious adverse reactions from the trials could have various outcomes such as issues that require hospitalization, life-threatening illness and death.
It can be recalled that 9 leading US and European vaccine developers, which include AstraZeneca, Pfizer Inc and GlaxoSmithKline, pledged on Tuesday to ensure scientific safety and efficacy standards for their vaccine candidates despite the alleged political pressure and urgency to contain the coronavirus pandemic.
Ethiopia to begin manufacture and export of COVID-19 test kits
With the third-highest number of caseloads in Africa, Ethiopia is hoping to manufacture COVID-19 test kits.
East African nation of Ethiopia has announced that it will begin the manufacture of COVID-19 test kits for export to African nations with China’s help.
This was announced by the Ethiopian Ministry of Health earlier this week. Ethiopia’s deputy State Health minister, Dereje Duguma, announced that the Chinese government is working with the Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed and production is expected to commence this month.
The Minister added that Ethiopia will stop the import of test kits into the country, and will in the nearest future export the manufactured test kits to other African nations. Ethiopia has already tested over 1 million people and had confirmed 58,672 cases of the virus by September 9, including 21,307 recoveries and 918 deaths.
Health Minister, Leah Tadesse thanked Ethiopia’s health workers for working tirelessly across the country’s 52 coronavirus testing centers.
“As we pass one million tests, I would like to sincerely thank all our health workers working tirelessly, particularly those working as sample collectors, our lab technicians, rapid response teams, contact tracers, logistic teams, drivers and all coordinators and leaders of all labs and facilities across the country,” she said.
China has been working closely with the country and recently donated for the 3rd time 500,000 surgical masks and 10,000 pieces of protective medical gear.
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
On the 8th of September 2020, 296 new confirmed cases and 6 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 55,456 confirmed cases.
On the 8th of September 2020, 296 new confirmed cases and 6 deaths were recorded in Nigeria, having carried out a total daily test of 2,617 samples across the country.
To date, 55,456 cases have been confirmed, 43,334 cases have been discharged and 1,067 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. A total of 426,803 tests have been carried out as of September 8th, 2020 compared to 424,186 tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 8th September 2020,
- Total Number of Cases – 55,456
- Total Number Discharged – 43,334
- Total Deaths – 1,067
- Total Tests Carried out – 426,803
According to the NCDC, the 296 new cases were reported from 15 states- Plateau (183), Lagos (33), FCT (25), Ogun (16), Oyo (7), Ekiti (6), Kwara (5), Ondo (5), Imo (3), Anambra (3), Nasarawa (3), Rivers (2), Gombe (2), Edo (2), Akwa Ibom (1).
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 18,422, followed by Abuja (5,335), Oyo (3,201), Plateau (2,928), Edo (2,602), Kaduna (2,214), Rivers (2,193), Delta (1,768), Kano (1,728), Ogun (1,703), Ondo (1,566), Enugu (1,184), Ebonyi (1,030), Kwara (987), Katsina (819), Abia (816), Osun (802), Gombe (746), Borno (741), and Bauchi (670).
Imo State has recorded 537 cases, Benue (460), Nasarawa (441), Bayelsa (391), Jigawa (322), Ekiti (293), Akwa Ibom (283), Niger (244), Adamawa (228), Anambra (226), Sokoto (159), Kebbi (93), Taraba (91), Cross River (83), Zamfara (78), Yobe (67), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two-weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
WHO says review of COVID-19 response to start, reveals this won’t be the last pandemic
WHO boss disclosed that the COVID-19 will not be the last pandemic.
The World Health Organization (WHO) has announced that its review committee will on September 8, start evaluating the functioning of the international health response (IHR) during the coronavirus pandemic so far and recommend any changes it believes are necessary.
This disclosure was contained in a statement made by the Director-General of WHO Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus during a media briefing on COVID-19 on Monday, September 7, from Geneva.
He said that the review committee will review the convening of the Emergency Committee, the declaration of a public health emergency of international concern, the role and the functioning of national IHR focal points, and will examine the progress made in implementing the recommendations of previous International Health Regulations review committee.
Depending on progress made, the committee may present an interim progress report to the resumed World Health Assembly in November, and a final report to the Assembly in May next year.
The committee is also expected to communicate as needed with other review bodies including the Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response (IPPR) and the Independent Oversight Advisory Committee (IOAC) for the WHO Health Emergencies Programme. The names of the members of the review committee have been published on the WHO website.
The WHO boss during the briefing also disclosed that this will not be the last pandemic as history teaches us that outbreaks and pandemics are a fact of life. He, however, urged that when the next pandemic comes, the world must be ready, more ready than it was this time.
