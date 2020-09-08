Coronavirus
WHO says review of COVID-19 response to start, reveals this won’t be the last pandemic
WHO boss disclosed that the COVID-19 will not be the last pandemic.
The World Health Organization (WHO) has announced that its review committee will on September 8, start evaluating the functioning of the international health response (IHR) during the coronavirus pandemic so far and recommend any changes it believes are necessary.
This disclosure was contained in a statement made by the Director-General of WHO Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus during a media briefing on COVID-19 on Monday, September 7, from Geneva.
He said that the review committee will review the convening of the Emergency Committee, the declaration of a public health emergency of international concern, the role and the functioning of national IHR focal points, and will examine the progress made in implementing the recommendations of previous International Health Regulations review committee.
Depending on progress made, the committee may present an interim progress report to the resumed World Health Assembly in November, and a final report to the Assembly in May next year.
The committee is also expected to communicate as needed with other review bodies including the Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response (IPPR) and the Independent Oversight Advisory Committee (IOAC) for the WHO Health Emergencies Programme. The names of the members of the review committee have been published on the WHO website.
The WHO boss during the briefing also disclosed that this will not be the last pandemic as history teaches us that outbreaks and pandemics are a fact of life. He, however, urged that when the next pandemic comes, the world must be ready, more ready than it was this time.
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
On the 7th of September 2020, 155 new confirmed cases and 4 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 55,160 confirmed cases.
On the 7th of September 2020, 155 new confirmed cases and 4 deaths were recorded in Nigeria, having carried out a total daily test of 3,643 samples across the country.
To date, 55,160 cases have been confirmed, 43,231 cases have been discharged and 1061 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. A total of 424,186 tests have been carried out as of September 7th, 2020 compared to 420,543 tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 7th September 2020,
- Total Number of Cases – 55,160
- Total Number Discharged – 43,231
- Total Deaths – 1,061
- Total Tests Carried out – 424,186
According to the NCDC, the 155 new cases were reported from 16 states- Lagos (42), Plateau (25), Rivers (16), Ebonyi (10), FCT(9), Abia (9), Ogun (9), Osun (7), Katsina (6), Kaduna (6), Ekiti (4), Taraba (4), Edo (3), Anambra (2), Akwa Ibom (2), Kano (1).
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 18,389, followed by Abuja (5,310), Oyo (3,194), Plateau (2,745), Edo (2,600), Kaduna (2,214), Rivers (2,191), Delta (1,768), Kano (1,728), Ogun (1,687), Ondo (1,561), Enugu (1,184), Ebonyi (1,030), Kwara (982), Katsina (819), Abia (816), Osun (802), Gombe (744), Borno (741), and Bauchi (670).
Imo State has recorded 534 cases, Benue (460), Nasarawa (438), Bayelsa (391), Jigawa (322), Ekiti (287), Akwa Ibom (282), Niger (244), Adamawa (228), Anambra (223), Sokoto (159), Kebbi (93), Taraba (91), Cross River (83), Zamfara (78), Yobe (67), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
READ ALSO: COVID-19: Western diplomats warn of disease explosion, poor handling by government
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two-weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
READ ALSO: Bill Gates says Trump’s WHO funding suspension is dangerous
Coronavirus
China publicly presents its COVID-19 vaccines, 2 doses to cost below $146
The vaccine candidates produced by two Chinese companies were on display at a Beijing trade.
China has publicly presented its homegrown covid-19 vaccines for the first time, as the country where the virus was first discovered, looks to shape the narrative surrounding the pandemic.
A lot of high hopes hang on the vaccine candidates produced by Chinese companies, Sinovac Biotech and Sinopharm which are on display at a Beijing trade fair this week.
Although none of these vaccine candidates has hit the market, the drugmakers hope that they will be approved after all-important phase 3 trials as early as the end of 2020.
READ: TikTok in talks to move global headquarters to London over Chinese tussle with US
A Sinovac representative revealed that his company has already completed the construction of a vaccine factory which will be able to produce 300 million doses of the vaccine annually. This is just as people at the trade fair on Monday, crowded around booths showing the potential game-changing vaccines.
The Chinese state media and officials are making attempts to show the progress on domestic vaccines as a sign of Chinese leadership and resilience in the face of an unprecedented health threat that has pummeled the global economy.
READ: EU to buy $478 million WHO COVID-19 vaccine for low and middle income countries
The Chinese President, Xi Jinping, in May, pledged to make any potential vaccine developed by China, a global public good.
These potential Chinese vaccines on display, are among the about 10 vaccine candidates globally, to enter the final phase of the trials ahead of regulatory approval.
Sinopharm said that it expects the antibodies from its jab to last between 1 and 3 years, although the final result will only be made available after the trials.
READ: Covid-19: US to start manufacturing vaccine for the virus in next 4 weeks
A Chinese media outfit had last month reported that the price of the vaccines will not be high. The report quoted the Sinopharm’s Chairman as saying that every 2 doses of its vaccine should cost below $146, while also telling the media that he has already been injected with one of the candidate vaccines.
China’s official Xinhua news agency reported Monday that another vaccine candidate which is being developed by Chinese military scientists can deal with mutations in the coronavirus.
READ: FAAN in recruitment scandal as politicians hijack process
As of last month, about 5.7 billion doses of the vaccines under development around the world had been pre-ordered.
However, the World Health Organization has warned that widespread immunization against Covid-19 may not be on the cards until the middle of next year.
Business
FG discloses how much it spent in 4 months in its fight against COVID-19
The disclosure was made by SERAP through a series of tweet posts on its official Twitter handle.
The Federal Government has disclosed how much it spent so far in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic, out of the public funds and donations by individuals and corporate organizations.
In its response to an enquiry by the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) based on the Freedom of Information (FOI), the Federal Government said that it spent N30,540,563,571.09 in 4 months to fight COVID-19, out of the N36.3 billion public funds and donations.
The disclosure was made by SERAP through a series of tweet posts on its official Twitter handle on Sunday, September 6, 2020.
READ: N10.4 billion, N32.5 million disbursed by Ministry of Justice without approval – Auditor-General
BREAKING: In response to our FoI with @Connected_dev the FG has stated that it spent N30,540,563,571.09 in 4 months to fight COVID-19. Of the N36.3bn public funds & donations received, PTF on COVID-19 spent N22bn; 36 states spent N7bn; NAF spent N877m; and @PoliceNG spent N500m.
— SERAP (@SERAPNigeria) September 6, 2020
SERAP, in its reply to the letter sent by the Accountant General, said, “We acknowledge receipt of the letter signed on your behalf by Mrs Odanwu Chizoba which provides some information on inflows and outflows of Covid-19 funds, drawn from the Covid-19 Eradication Support Accounts.
“We note that the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 spent N22 billion, 36 states spent N7 billion for the deployment of assets in support of Covid-19 operations and Nigerian Police spent N500 million on personal protective equipment.
READ: Global stocks plunge over doubts of America’s economic recovery
“However, we also note that the documents sent to us do not contain other significant details as indicated in our FOI request dated 10 August 2020, including details and breakdown of the number of Nigerians who directly or indirectly have benefited from the spending.”
SERAP pointed out that it was refreshing to note that 115 ordinary Nigerians donated between N1 and N100 to support the authorities’ efforts in its fight against Covid-19, despite the fact that it was the country’s poorest and most disadvantaged sectors of the population that continued to bear the brunt of COVID-19.
READ: Report accuses World Bank of ‘toying’ with Nigeria over $1.5 billion loan
It noted that this was a huge lesson for Nigerian politicians about the idea of public service to one’s country. It also sent a powerful message about the need to see public office as an opportunity to serve and give something back to the country and not a place to mismanage, steal or divert public funds.
SERAP, however, said it would be grateful if the requested details and additional information were provided to them within 7 days of the receipt and/or publication of the letter.
Download the Nairametrics News App
It said that if no response was gotten from the Federal Government within the stated time frame, appropriate legal actions would be taken to compel compliance with its request.