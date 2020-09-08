FUGAZ Banks revenue hits N1.57 trillion in H1, 2020

Nigeria’s top 5 banks; First Bank, UBA, GT Bank, Access Bank and Zenith Bank, made a total revenue of N1.57 trillion for the first half of the year (H1 2020). This is according to the information contained in the financial statements of the banks, released on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).

Here is a comparative analysis of the performance of the aforementioned banks.

Revenue

The FUGAZ banks made a total of N1.57 trillion as revenue. Access Bank led the chart with N396.76 billion, followed closely by Zenith Bank with N346.08 billion, UBA with N300.61 billion, First Bank with N300.14 billion and GT Bank with N225.14 billion.

In terms of changes in their total revenue, the FUGAZ all recorded increases in their total revenues, as Access Bank’s revenue increased by 22.31% from N324.38 billion to N396.76 billion, while UBA declared a 2.24% increase in revenue from N294.03 billion to N300.61 billion.

FBNH recorded a 1.11% increase in total revenue from N296.85 billion to N300.14 billion. GT Bank recorded 1.47% increase from N221.87 billion to N225.14 billion. To cap it, Zenith Bank also recorded an increase in revenue of 4.37% from its initial figures of N331.59 billion to N346.088 billion (June, 2020).

The revenue increase of these banks is attributable to the digitization of the banking system, as banks have digitized their payment and transaction platforms, adopting mobile apps, USSD codes, internet banking and social media as veritable tools.

Profit After Tax (PAT)

Zenith Bank Plc’s Profit After Tax increased from N88.88 billion to N103.83 billion, indicating a 16.8% increase. GT Bank’s PAT decreased by 4.8% from N99.1 billion to N94.3 billion, while UBA’s PAT declined by 21.7% from N56.74 billion to N44.43 billion. FBNH’s PAT increased by 56.32% from N31.64 billion to N49.46 billion, while Access Bank’s PAT decreased by 1.36% from N61.87 billion to N61.04 billion.

Return on Asset

The FUGAZ banks recorded a decline of their Return on Asset (ROA) with an aggregate ROA value of 1.05% lower than the H1 2019 value at 1.27%. In terms of ROA value for H1 2020, GT Bank led the chart, followed by Zenith Bank, Access Bank, FBN, then UBA.

In terms of Price-to-Earnings, it was a mixed result as the values of Access, FBNH and UBA appreciated, while GT Bank and Zenith recorded mild declines in terms of their historical records, or the measure of their share prices relative to their per-share earnings.

In summary, the table below depicts the key financial metrics of the top five banks for H1, 2020;

Bank Revenue (N) Profit After Tax(N) Return on Asset Price to Earnings (PE) Share Price (N) EPS(k) Market CAP(N) Customer Deposits(N) Access 396.76 billion 61.04 billion 0.78% 3.79 6.55 173 241.7 billion 4.67 trillion FBNH 300.14 billion 49.46 billion 0.69% 3.89 5.25 135 177.9 billion 4.37 trillion GTB 225.14 billion 94.27 billion 2.09% 6.64 22.05 332 762.3 billion 3 trillion UBA 300.61 billion 44.43 billion 0.66% 5.04 6.25 124 215.5 billion 4.8 trillion Zenith 346.1 billion 103.83 billion 1.37% 4.88 16.1 330 543.2 billion 4.9 trillion

Source: Nairametrics Research