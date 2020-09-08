Corporate Press Releases
DAPPMAN commends FG’s commitment to downstream sector, urges full deregulation
The Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN), has urged the Federal Government to take a further step towards full deregulation of the downstream sector to enhance economic growth and development of the nation.
The government in March of this year, introduced a price modulation policy where international product prices and associated landing costs in Nigeria are used as input in the determination of final pricing to the local market by government through the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) and disclosed periodically.
Commending the government for consistently seeking ways to reposition the sector for effectiveness and profitability, DAPPMAN Chairman, Mrs. Winifred Akpani said DAPPMAN remained in full support of the implementation of a fully deregulated regime which will make the downstream sector’s operations more seamless, enhance transparency, competitiveness and sustainable growth.
“DAPPMAN is mindful of the commitment of the government and the functional organs managing the sector to ensuring value to every Nigerian and we salute them for this as we are indeed up against uncertain times. However, we believe that full deregulation of the sector remains the most viable option for Nigeria to effectively navigate this period and ultimately safeguard the future of our economy and wellbeing of 200 million Nigerians,” she said.
According to Mrs. Akpani, deregulation will open up the sector for fresh investments, market deepening, diversification, and expansion, culminating in stable demand and supply regimes which are critical to ensuring that consumers have uninterrupted access to affordable quality products without the huge financial burden currently borne by the government.
“DAPPMAN is aware of the considerations that have dogged the issue of deregulation over the years and we believe they are very important. However, we believe these considerations will be duly addressed with a deregulation regime that guarantees long-term benefits and empowers the government to commit savings made in the process to infrastructure development, job creation, agricultural revolution, education and health. This will spur growth of Small and Medium scale Enterprises (SMEs) as well as large corporates, that would increase Nigeria’s human capacity index, competitiveness and ultimately drive inflow of foreign investments,” she added.
On its response to the Covid-19 pandemic, Mrs. Akpani who is also the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Northwest Petroleum and Gas Company Limited, said DAPPMAN had contributed towards the upgrade of medical facilities, distributed tens of thousands of masks and sanitizers; and made donations of relief items to hundreds of thousands of beneficiaries across the nation.
She said: “It has been a privilege for DAPPMAN to reach out to the vulnerable at this time through the Association’s intervention projects and the individual efforts of our members. We continue to urge the good people of Nigeria to stay safe by strictly observing all precautionary measures to stop the spread of the virus. We will certainly overcome the pandemic working together.”
Comprising companies engaged in the storage and marketing of bulk petroleum products, DAPPMAN continues to work with other stakeholders to ensure the sector’s sustainability, while holding its members accountable to the highest quality, health, safety, security and environmental standards.
NSE to host capacity building session on derivatives in Nigeria
The Exchange is hosting a virtual training session for prospective derivatives products market participants.
The COVID-19 pandemic has metamorphosed into economic crisis for countries and financial markets that has caused volatility in price of commodities and stocks around the world. It has, therefore, become imperative for market participants to stay informed about new developments in financial products to make the right investment decisions. It is on the back of this that The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE or The Exchange) is hosting a virtual training session for prospective derivatives products market participants on Tuesday, 8 September 2020.
This virtual workshop themed, Adopting Derivatives During Stressed Market Conditions, will be hosted by the Chief Executive Officer, NSE, Mr. Oscar N. Onyema, OON and will feature Charles Rubin, Chief Executive Officer, CRUBIN Futures, USA as a speaker. The sessions have been designed to provide further sensitization on the NSE’s derivatives market, facilitate a better understanding of the derivatives product and highlight its applicability to hedge against crisis such as the current one. Interested participants such as Pension Fund Administrators, Asset Managers / Portfolio Managers, Regulators, Brokers, Bankers can access the workshop at https://bit.ly/nse-derivatives-webinar.
It is important to note that The Exchange continues to make notable contributions to introduce Exchange Traded Derivatives to the Nigerian capital market and ensure alignment with the International Organization of Securities Commission (IOSCO) principles. Some of these efforts include facilitating access to recognized and licensed derivatives products, world class market surveillance technology, effective trading rules as well as appropriate risk management and clearing facilities.
PwC holds Capability Enhancement Workshop for Journalists
This year, the topics discussed at the workshop were determined by the participants.
Leading professional services firm, PwC Nigeria has again hosted its annual Capability Enhancement Workshop for journalists.
The half-day workshop which held virtually in line with COVID-19 protocols around large gatherings, had participants from traditional broadcast, print and new media platforms. It featured insightful presentations on various topics by subject matter specialists with the aim of building the capacity of journalists and enhancing their ability to execute their duties effectively while positioning themselves to take advantage of future opportunities.
The annual workshop, which is now in its seventh year, is a key component of PwC’s Corporate Responsibility strategy. It was instituted in recognition of the very important role of the media in society and in particular, the role that the media in Nigeria has and continues to play in informing and educating the public.
“Our support for the media through this workshop and the media excellence award is in line with our purpose which is to build trust in society and solve important problems. It is a demonstration of our strong belief that for the Nigerian people to enjoy good governance, the media must perform its role optimally and professionally and this is reflected in the quality of reporting, in the capacity of individual journalists to carry out research and investigations, in the independence of editorial judgments, and in their ability to use technology as an enabler. As a firm, we have been supporting various stakeholders in their responses to the COVID-19 pandemic and this is one of such interventions,” said Taiwo Oyedele, Fiscal policy Partner and West Africa Tax Leader at PwC in his opening remarks at the session.
This year, the topics discussed at the workshop were determined by the participants who made their pick from a pool at the point of registration.
The topics include “Economic sustainability: Tracking and reporting the metrics that matter” facilitated by Dr. Andrew S. Nevin, Partner and Chief Economist, PwC Nigeria. The session observed with examples, the issues with merely regurgitating data and statistics without providing sufficient context or insights, which readers often find to be of little use. He pointed participants to track key metrics such as the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and other policy pronouncements of governments which they can use to benchmark their analysis of NBS statistics and enrich their general reporting on the economy.
Editor-in-Chief at Stears Business, Tokunbo Afikuyomi, facilitated a session on “Journalism and the new normal: challenges and opportunities” during which he shared the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on news consumption patterns and what this means for the fortunes of journalists and their media houses. He noted that in times of uncertainty, trustworthy reporting becomes even more important than the speed to break the news. He noted that with the shift to digital platforms by consumers, reporters must balance the rush to be the first to publish with providing factual information written from a unique angle that adds value to the readers. He emphasised the need for clarity of thoughts and clarity of expression for excellent reporting.
The third session titled “CAMA 2020, Nigeria’s competitiveness and ease of doing business” was led by Taiwo Oyedele who provided an overview of the new law which he noted is the most important business regulation in Nigeria especially as it has significant impact on doing business, competitiveness, attracting investments, and economic growth. He observed the controversies it has generated before providing analysis of the key provisions and changes introduced by the new law compared to the old version that had been in operation since 1990. Going forward, Taiwo stated the need to Gazette the law with a future commencement date to facilitate ease of transition while emphasizing the importance of effective implementation. He noted the need to harmonise CAMA with other laws such as the Companies Income Tax Act which still requires audited accounts by all companies regardless of size. In addition, more flexibility is required for foreign companies who wish to operate business in Nigeria such that a branch registration should be permitted while incorporating a subsidiary will be optional. It is also necessary to ensure that the new law is kept under constant review with more frequent amendments or re-enactment say every five years.
Participants were able to engage the speakers on their topics and related issues in an open interactive session during which the facilitators fielded questions from the journalists.
The capacity enhancement workshop precedes the award gala-nite for the announcement of winners of this year’s PwC Media Excellence Awards, which is scheduled to hold virtually on Friday 2 October 2020.
Ardova Plc. Holds 41st AGM
… Grows Revenue by 31.1% in 2019
Ardova PLC (AP), a leading Nigerian integrated energy company held its 41st Annual General Meeting (AGM), which was also its first virtually held AGM on August 28, 2020, in Lagos.
In compliance with social distancing measures designed to curb the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, in-person shareholder attendance at the AGM was by proxy whilst the meeting was simultaneously streamed live online for the benefit of all the AP’s shareholders not physically present.
In a statement addressing the shareholders, AbdulWasiu Sowami, Chairman, AP said; “On behalf of the Board, I am pleased to inform our shareholders that the change in strategy introduced by our new management has begun to yield returns. Despite what was a challenging economic environment, the evolution of our business model to one focused on improving operational efficiencies, leveraging existing core assets and positioning the company to be at the forefront of renewable energy distribution in Nigeria has led to significant improvement in our top and
bottom line. We will continue to focus on delivering value to our shareholders as we continue to drive the growth and profitability of our business”
Key highlights for 2019 Financial Year indicate an increase in shareholders’ funds by15.6% year-on-year, to N17.5 billion in FY 2019 (FY2018: N15.1 billion) as a result of a 38% growth in retained earnings. The company also improved its operational efficiency and increased its volumes and margins for all its products, resulting in total volume growth of 37.4% y-o-y from 804.7million in FY 2018 to 1.1billion in FY 2019.
Olumide Adeosun, Chief Executive Officer, AP, in his comments on the 2019 financial performance stated that “Following the entry of the new management in 2019, our vision was to create an energy firm that will become the brand of choice for consumers. Our strategy to deliver on this goal is to be laser-focused in increasing operational efficiency and leveraging our core assets to maximise growth. On this premise, we divested from our non-core
subsidiaries, a strategic move that quickly resulted in a cleaner balance sheet and a healthy platform from which our resulting growth stems. It is against this backdrop that we delivered a 31% year-on-year growth in revenue and a 520% year-on-year growth in profitability.”
Mr. Adeosun also noted that “Our 2019 financial results mark the start of our repositioning plan. We will continue to be deliberate about building an energy company designed for the future, and our performance over the latter half of 2019 shows that moving forward on this course will set us on the right path to our long-term goals. We remain committed to delivering improved profitability and value for shareholders in 2020, as this remains a core component of our transformation.”
Other critical resolutions voted for by the shareholders at the meeting was the election of members of the Statutory Audit Committee and amendments to the Articles of Association to allow the meeting of the Board of Directors to hold via conference call, video call or other digital or electronic means.
Ardova Plc will continue to execute on its transformation strategy by leveraging new opportunities, innovation and partnerships that further its goal to emerge as Nigeria’s energy provider of choice.