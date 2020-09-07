Commodities
Crude oil prices drop over Saudi’s massive price cuts for supply to Asia
Saudi’s made the biggest price cuts on its crude grades since May as demand recovery for fuel hopes faded.
Crude oil prices drifted lower at the first trading session of the week. The price fall was triggered in part as traders reacted to Saudi Arabia’s massive price discounts for supply to Asia.
Brent oil futures lost about 1.05% to $42.21 by (3.39 AM GMT) and West Texas Intermediate futures plunged by 1.13% to $39.32, falling below the $40 critical support price level.
The Saudis made their biggest price cuts on their crude grades since May, as demand recovery for fuel hopes faded over the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The number of global COVID-19 caseloads continued to surge, with about 27 million cases as of September 7, according to data retrieved from Johns Hopkins University data.
In an explanatory note to Nairametrics, Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at AxiCorp, gave vital insights on crude oil price movement of late.
“Oil prices continued to plummet at the NYMEX Sunday open, wasting little time picking up from where Friday’s beat down left off.
“Into weeks’ end, crude oil prices got hammered lower in concert with weakness in US equity markets. Indeed, for the oil’s complex, it was terrible timing for a general market risk meltdown, which coincided with the US Labor Day weekend and the end of the US driving season where oil traders were in a de-risking mode anyway.”
Innes also spoke on how the September seasonality effect, dampened crude oil traders bullish bias.
“Continued US dollar strength kept the pressure on oil prices. And bearish price action on the broader market was also a factor suggesting it is not only the September seasonality effect that was hurting oil.
“It was a double-barrel effect as the combination of seasonality and general dreary market sentiment contributed to the precipitous price fall into the long weekend. And traders were not pricing for any colossal pick up in demand as US driving season takes its final lap.”
Crude traders are now hoping for temporary relief from record losses after a massive 9% weekly sell-off, which might come from some monetary or fiscal policy encouragement to jump back on the bullish momentum again in any meaningful way.
Gold prices close lower on positive US jobs data
The price decline in the safe-haven asset was triggered by an impressive U.S. jobs report.
Gold futures closed lower at the last trading session. Gold futures prices closed at $1,934.30, recording losses of 0.2%.
The price decline in the safe-haven asset was triggered by an impressive US jobs report seen as “a positive sign for the world’s largest economy” and the unemployment rate, still dropping to 8.4%, shows the U.S economy is on the right track to economic recovery.
Gold sellers also kept high pressure on the precious metal as recent data, also revealed the U.S dollar rebounded in value, thereby adding more woes on prices for dollar-denominated bullion assets.
However, the fiscal delay by US congress toward another stimulus deal provided the needed support for Gold prices to remain above the $1,935 price levels, in the near term.
What you must know about gold: The precious metal tends to usually rise in value on expectations of lower U.S interest rates, which reduces the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion. Also, the yellow metal usually plunges when the U.S dollar shows signs of strength relatively.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at AxiCorp in a note to Nairametrics spoke on the dollar strength and how it affected the price of the precious metal. He said;
“Gold fell again on US dollar strength and some liquidation to cover losses as equities fell. Other longer-term holders could be rotating out to buy the tech dip but pare losses into the close.
“Much of the reason for lower gold lay in a stronger USD.
“Longer-term support remains from the inflation targeting, but we need inflation to pick up, and as you can see by the sell-off in commodities, that is not happening right now. So that remains a longer-term view.”
Geopolitical concerns will continue to support the longer-term need for gold, but possibly not at these price levels.
Gold prices up on high sell-offs recorded in global stocks
Gold futures at the time this report was drafted gained 0.27% to $1,943.
Gold prices rebounded on Friday at Asia’s trading session. This was as the recent retreat in the value of the U.S. dollar and high sell-offs recorded in global equities lifted demand for the safe-haven metal.
Asian equities on Friday recorded significant sell-offs after Wall Street’s benchmarks posted their biggest one-day declines since June.
A top U.S Federal Reserve official, yesterday called on the U.S Congress to deliver more fiscal support and signaled that U.S. monetary policy could be more accomodating, meaning very low-interest rates would be kept for a longer period of time in order to stabilize the world’s largest economic recovery to its pre-pandemic strength.
What you must know about gold: The precious metal tends to usually rise in value on expectations of lower U.S interest rates, which reduces the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion. Also, it usually rallies up, when the U.S dollar shows weakness.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at AxiCorp, in a note to Nairametrics, spoke on the all-important macro that traders are presently awaiting on—the US non-farm payroll.
“The US non-farm payroll (NFP) data for August will be necessary. If the number disappoints, as the ADP number on Wednesday did, gold could rally.
“Longer-term support remains from the inflation targeting, but we need inflation to pick up, and as you can see by the sell-off in commodities, that is not happening right now. So that remains a longer-term view.
“On balance, I see minimal upside for gold in the short term, especially with positive vaccine news in the air and short of an abysmal job number.”
Geopolitical concerns will continue to support the longer-term need for gold, but possibly not at these levels.
Crude oil prices drop on falling US gasoline demand
Both Crude oil benchmarks dropped more than 2% with WTI sliding to its lowest.
Crude oil prices dropped significantly on Thursday and fell below its multi-week lows on recent US data report revealing gasoline demand fell and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic was not encouraging.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate down 0.34% to trade at $41.34 a barrel by 8.09 GMT. Brent crude prices were also down by 0.41%, to $44.25 a barrel.
Both Crude oil benchmarks dropped more than 2% yesterday, with WTI sliding to its lowest closing in nearly four weeks and Brent Crude prices at its weakest since Aug. 21.
U.S. gasoline demand last week dropped to 8.78 million barrels per day from 9.16 million barrels per day a week earlier.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at AxiCorp in a detailed note to Nairametrics, explained why the black liquid derivative price is under pressure lately. He said:
“My consistent view was those near-term headwinds from the uncertain macro environment, seasonal gasoline demand drops off, and winter fear of the virus could lead to a correction in the coming weeks.
“Still, like everything in this pandemic trading environment, time compression is a huge factor. What I expected to happen over the next 14 days occurred in 14 hours.
“Also weighing on top side momentum were comments that Russia will propose to OPEC+ to react to the recovery in global oil demand, which has now reached 90 percent of the levels seen before the pandemic, Russia’s Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday.
“While OPEC+ is extremely sensitive to downside moves, thereby curbing production, this latest Russian demand could influence OPEC to add more barrels quicker to the market on a more price-sensitive basis.”
The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, a grouping known as OPEC+, is currently curbing output by 7.7 million barrels per day (bpd) until December to support prices as the coronavirus crisis hammers demand.