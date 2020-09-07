Personal Finance
7 traits to help you succeed and do better in the business world
Some important personality traits to adopt to help you do better as you manage your business
Business is an art, and not everyone knows to master this art. Some people have the inborn qualities to be successful entrepreneurs, while others work to develop these qualities. No matter which of these descriptions best fits you, everyone can benefit from continuing to improve on these important characteristics.
Here are some important personality traits you must adopt to help you survive and do better as you go on managing your business:
Passion
The first and foremost quality of a successful entrepreneur is passion. No one can achieve anything if they do not have the passion for reaching that goal. Motivation keeps blood running, helping an entrepreneur to keep hope and overcome obstacles as he or she advances towards the goal. This is why a successful entrepreneur is passionate and motivated in a whole new demeanor.
Sir Winston Churchill once said, “Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm.” As an entrepreneur, you are going to fail. That is just an unfortunate fact. While something that drastic would be too much for most people to handle, an entrepreneur has the uncanny ability to get up and dust themselves off.
Flexibility
Being able to adapt to changes and challenges is crucial for any business. In fact, most entrepreneurs will inform you that their ideas or business plans are drastically different from when they began. An idea may be brilliant, but ineffective in reality. Entrepreneurs are flexible enough to make the adjustments for that idea to be feasible. Furthermore, entrepreneurs are prepared and willing to modify their plans when new information arrives and when there are changes in circumstances.
Vision
Entrepreneurs see opportunities everywhere. They are innovators who are always on the lookout to either develop new ideas or improve existing products or services. And, chances are that is the main reason why they became entrepreneurs in the first place. At some points in their lives, they noticed things that could be better. But, just saying that things could be better wasn’t enough. They actually put plans in motion. In other words, entrepreneurs have the ability to see the future before it happens.
Taking abstract thoughts and making them linear
It seems like everyone has an idea that they think is the next big thing, yet very few of those people ever take the steps to execute on it. Those that do often flail around while their ideas die a slow and painful death. The problem here is that you need to be able to take your idea and visualize the entire process, from creation through sales and beyond, in order to have a real chance at executing it effectively.
Function well under stress
Startups are a grind. If you are one of those people that cannot operate well under stress when the stakes are at their highest, you will most certainly fail. You must be comfortable being a bit out of control because there isn’t a playbook for a startup — most of what you are going to do is learned along the way and won’t be part of your plan. If, however, you are one of the few whose performance actually step up under stressful conditions, you’ll be well suited for the startup lifestyle.
Strong people skills
A successful entrepreneur is someone who has excellent communication skills for selling the products to customers and motivating the employees.
Discipline
Successful entrepreneurs always focus their energy on making the business work, and for eliminating the distractions or obstacles to their goals. Their overarching strategies help them to reach the goals they have while they outline the plan to achieve the final outcome. Moreover, entrepreneurs become successful as they are disciplined to always make new steps every day towards the accomplishment of their goals.
Final words
So, if you are about to embark on the journey to be an entrepreneur, have just entered the journey, or have been in the journey but have not seen success, you need to adopt these traits and make them a part of you for gaining success.
Personal Finance
What Nigerian banks consider before granting personal loans
Before a personal loan can be granted, there are many factors banks put into consideration.
Personal loans from banks have been saving lives for ages. At a point in life, people find themselves in situations where they need extra fund for different purposes, so they resort to getting loans from banks. Personal loans are loans granted to individuals for personal use, which includes rent, home renovation, emergency medical bills or holidays. Many people opt for personal loans because they are usually not secured by collateral. However, before a personal loan can be granted, there are many factors banks put into consideration. If you want your personal loan to be approved, read the tips we would be sharing below and follow them by the book.
READ: CBN urges banks to ‘support’ media, aviation industries to avert growing job losses
Credit history
The most important thing banks consider before granting personal loans is your credit history. If you’ve ever defaulted on a loan or have other bad records, it is unlikely for you to get a personal loan. Try as much as possible to be on good terms with the credit bureau. A satisfactory credit report is very important.
READ: CBN says 22 banks to restructure over 35,000 loans due to COVID-19
Employment status
To be considered for a personal loan, you need to have a steady and stable source of income in a reputable organization. The bank has to be sure that you can pay back the loan at the stipulated time. There are also other benefits associated with your employment status when you want to get a loan. For instance, at United Bank for Africa (UBA), an employee of a private firm gets a minimum of N100,000 and a maximum of N30,000,000 personal loan. In contrast, an employee of a civil organization gets a minimum of N50,000 and a maximum of N20,000,000. Your employment status goes a long way in deciding if you would get a loan or not and how much you can receive.
READ: Access Bank posts Profit Before Tax of N74.31 billion in H1 2020
Age
The general rule is; “applicants must not be less than 18 years at loan application date and not more than 55 years at the loan maturity date”. However, many banks have their criteria and age limit when it comes to a personal loan. For instance, at Standard Chartered Bank, applicants must be between the age of 21 – 60 before they would be considered for a loan.
Work experience
The number of years you’ve been working at your company also goes a long way in determining if your loan would be approved. An applicant who has been working for 5 years and more may be considered before an applicant who has been working for less than 5 years.
Repayment period
Banks offer repayment periods as long as 60 months. However, in the real sense, they want you to repay in a few months. If you are thinking of exhausting the whole 60 months, think again, because it might be a wrong move. For a loan that doesn’t require collateral, it is only logical that it is repaid in a few months.
Relationship with the bank
This is not favouritism but a rule of thumb. It is normal for people to consider those that have a good relationship with them when they have good offers. Banks consider customers that are in good standing and have been doing business with them for a long time. They would also love you more when you have a lot of money with them. Build a strong relationship with your bank if you are looking to take a personal loan in the future.
Download the Nairametrics News App
In addition to the factors discussed above, according to the Central Bank of Nigeria, to be eligible for personal loans, you must have a bank account with the bank you want to borrow from; you must be mentally fit; you must be credible; you must have good credit rating, and you must be able to repay. You can go ahead to apply for a loan if you meet these criteria.
Personal Finance
How to budget on an unstable income
These budgeting tips can come in handy when creating a budget with an unstable income.
Living on an unstable income might be difficult as this means that one cannot tell how much will be coming in every month. Many people hold the notion that an unstable income does not require an organised budget because of its unpredictability, but a budget remains an essential tool in ensuring proper financial management regardless of the nature of the income. Making planned decisions about your income and having a budget in place serves the purpose of enhancing financial accountability.
While a variation in income might pose a challenge in budgeting, there are a few techniques that can help achieve this stride. The following budgeting tips can come in handy when creating a budget with an unstable income.
1. Keep records of income
You are required to have a sound knowledge of your income and expenses in order to create a reasonable budget for your finances. This can easily be achieved if you keep effective records of your earnings. As a full-time, part-time or commission-based earner, you need to have a grasp of how much you earn over a given period of time. This will help to regulate budget planning and assist in determining how much is allocated to meet different needs.
2. Set financial goals
One of the essential components of budgeting is the setting of financial goals. Financial goals tell what you intend to achieve with your income. These goals can be categorised into three groups which are:
- Short term goal which can be within one year.
- Midterm goals which can be between one to two years.
- Long term goals which can be from two years and more.
Once you have identified your goals, it becomes easier to keep track of your progress towards achieving them. When budgeting on an unstable income, financial goals will help you utilise your finances effectively. Short term goals can be reviewed regularly and addressed as finances flow in at different times while long term goals can be saved up for.
3. Prioritise necessities
As your financial goals are been written down, you should take into consideration how necessary or needful they are. Some fixed essential expenses like rent can fall under mid-term goals while some variable expenses like feeding, clothing, transportation, and others which are also essential can be written down as short term goals. Regardless of if they are fixed or changing, these essential expenses are necessities that should be prioritised when making a budget.
4. Diversify your earnings
A little here, a little there, when collected together, they can make a greater whole. Having diverse streams of income can lessen the pressure of meeting certain financial plans which makes budgeting more achievable. Living on an unstable income has its moment of ups and downs. There are periods of high income and low income as well. Diversifying your earnings will help to make up for those periods of low income. These diverse streams of income can either be budgeted for separately or collectively.
5. Incorporate spending and saving plans
To meet some needs that might pop up or some needs that may take a long period of time to be met, it is important to have a savings plan properly incorporated in the budget. One might be wondering how to save up with an income that cannot be predicted. This is where making plans with an estimate comes in. Look over the previous months, make an estimate of what should be coming in next and allocate it into savings and spending plan. This estimate can be adjusted as time goes on based on the flow of income but your budget should treat your saving as important as your expenses.
Budgeting for an unstable income might not be an easy stride, but it is an essential step that needs to be imbibed if anyone desires effective financial management. Try as much as possible to follow the strategies discussed here when budgeting on an unstable income.
Personal Finance
How to cut cost amidst the COVID-19 pandemic
An increase in expenses followed by a decrease in income calls for a serious cost reduction.
When people say ‘unforeseen circumstances,’ nobody ever imagined an unforeseen circumstance would be as huge as the Covid-19 pandemic. The pandemic brought with it, a lot of unimaginable and unexpected changes, especially to the economy; the Covid-19 pandemic has had a great toll on the world’s economy. While some industries like the; gaming, media, and healthcare industries are thriving during the Covid-19 pandemic, some companies are experiencing a huge decline that would make them resort to cutting cost.
An increase in expenses followed by a decrease in income, calls for a serious cost reduction. Companies that want to stay in business and want to have saved enough for post-pandemic have to strategically cut costs. It is not as easy as it sounds because cutting costs means stepping on some toes but it is the most logical thing for all businesses to do.
Below are some ways you can cut costs amidst the pandemic:
Get cost-cutting ideas from your employees
The first and most important thing to do is get ideas from your employees on how to cut cost. Doing this will make them understand that the company cares for them and is interested in their opinion. Many of them might end up volunteering for a pay cut or unpaid leave because you have put them in a situation where they can empathize with the company. At this point, they won’t have any problem with the decisions you make even if it is going to affect them at the end of the day.
Partner with other businesses that are not competitions
If you have a small and growing business that might be significantly affected by the pandemic, you can partner with another business that is not a competition. For instance, you can share your workspace, internet, equipment and other essential things with another company to reduce rent and other costs. If the system works for you, you can continue with the arrangement post-pandemic.
Cut non-essential spendings
Cut all spendings that don’t contribute to the growth of your business directly. Apply the rule – “if we can do without it, we don’t need it” – to your business.
Try alternative and cheaper ways of operating
Businesses can cut back on expensive tools or methods of operating. For instance, if your business relies on marketing, you can try affordable marketing strategies that won’t cost you a fortune and would still help you to remain visible in the business world. Covid-19 has proven that email marketing and social media are effective marketing tools, and many businesses should adopt these tools to remain relevant in their industries. You can also replace other expensive methods of operation with cheaper ones.
Reduce payroll expenses
A company’s payroll makes up to 15 to 30 per cent of their gross revenue. According to Secondwind Consultants, businesses fail when their payroll exceeds 30% of their gross revenue. Businesses can cut payroll expenses by cutting some bonuses, compensations and incentives enjoyed by the employees. Companies can also introduce remote working, part-time work or limited days to reduce pay. These measures, as unpleasant as they might be for the employees, are good ways for businesses to remain strong amidst the pandemic.
Renegotiate fixed fees
The pandemic has forced many to be considerate and understanding, therefore, business owners should seize the opportunity to renegotiate some fixed fees like rent and subscriptions. While renegotiating might be favourable for some, it might not yield any result for others. However, it won’t cost you anything to hope and see if you can reduce cost through this method.
Establish a hiring freeze
If you are not in the health care industry and other thriving industries, the last thing you need in your company during the pandemic is a new workforce. Companies can encourage and train their employees to take on other roles pending the time things go back to ‘normal.’
Reduce the company’s workforce
As heartbreaking as this might sound, to cut cost, some companies may have to lay off or terminate some of their employees. However, this should be the last option for any company looking to cut cost.
This period is not the time for businesses and their employees to live in luxury. It is the time to get rid of the non-essential and unimportant things companies invest their money in. What all businesses should strive for at this stage is; coming out of the pandemic strong, if possible, stronger than they were.