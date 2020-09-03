Personal Finance
How to cut cost amidst the COVID-19 pandemic
An increase in expenses followed by a decrease in income calls for a serious cost reduction.
When people say ‘unforeseen circumstances,’ nobody ever imagined an unforeseen circumstance would be as huge as the Covid-19 pandemic. The pandemic brought with it, a lot of unimaginable and unexpected changes, especially to the economy; the Covid-19 pandemic has had a great toll on the world’s economy. While some industries like the; gaming, media, and healthcare industries are thriving during the Covid-19 pandemic, some companies are experiencing a huge decline that would make them resort to cutting cost.
An increase in expenses followed by a decrease in income, calls for a serious cost reduction. Companies that want to stay in business and want to have saved enough for post-pandemic have to strategically cut costs. It is not as easy as it sounds because cutting costs means stepping on some toes but it is the most logical thing for all businesses to do.
Below are some ways you can cut costs amidst the pandemic:
Get cost-cutting ideas from your employees
The first and most important thing to do is get ideas from your employees on how to cut cost. Doing this will make them understand that the company cares for them and is interested in their opinion. Many of them might end up volunteering for a pay cut or unpaid leave because you have put them in a situation where they can empathize with the company. At this point, they won’t have any problem with the decisions you make even if it is going to affect them at the end of the day.
Partner with other businesses that are not competitions
If you have a small and growing business that might be significantly affected by the pandemic, you can partner with another business that is not a competition. For instance, you can share your workspace, internet, equipment and other essential things with another company to reduce rent and other costs. If the system works for you, you can continue with the arrangement post-pandemic.
Cut non-essential spendings
Cut all spendings that don’t contribute to the growth of your business directly. Apply the rule – “if we can do without it, we don’t need it” – to your business.
Try alternative and cheaper ways of operating
Businesses can cut back on expensive tools or methods of operating. For instance, if your business relies on marketing, you can try affordable marketing strategies that won’t cost you a fortune and would still help you to remain visible in the business world. Covid-19 has proven that email marketing and social media are effective marketing tools, and many businesses should adopt these tools to remain relevant in their industries. You can also replace other expensive methods of operation with cheaper ones.
Reduce payroll expenses
A company’s payroll makes up to 15 to 30 per cent of their gross revenue. According to Secondwind Consultants, businesses fail when their payroll exceeds 30% of their gross revenue. Businesses can cut payroll expenses by cutting some bonuses, compensations and incentives enjoyed by the employees. Companies can also introduce remote working, part-time work or limited days to reduce pay. These measures, as unpleasant as they might be for the employees, are good ways for businesses to remain strong amidst the pandemic.
Renegotiate fixed fees
The pandemic has forced many to be considerate and understanding, therefore, business owners should seize the opportunity to renegotiate some fixed fees like rent and subscriptions. While renegotiating might be favourable for some, it might not yield any result for others. However, it won’t cost you anything to hope and see if you can reduce cost through this method.
Establish a hiring freeze
If you are not in the health care industry and other thriving industries, the last thing you need in your company during the pandemic is a new workforce. Companies can encourage and train their employees to take on other roles pending the time things go back to ‘normal.’
Reduce the company’s workforce
As heartbreaking as this might sound, to cut cost, some companies may have to lay off or terminate some of their employees. However, this should be the last option for any company looking to cut cost.
This period is not the time for businesses and their employees to live in luxury. It is the time to get rid of the non-essential and unimportant things companies invest their money in. What all businesses should strive for at this stage is; coming out of the pandemic strong, if possible, stronger than they were.
Personal Finance
Effective financial planning after taking a pay cut in Nigeria
If ever a victim of a pay cut, you can survive with the following effective financial planning strategies.
The struggle to remain strong has been one of the major concerns for businesses since the beginning of the year 2020. There is no other reason for these changes other than the Covid-19 pandemic. To remain strong in the storm and maintain a good presence in the business world, many businesses have taken some drastic measures to cut their cost. One of the measures taken is to cut employees pay or lay them off. If all you got is a pay cut, we can say lady luck shone on you. Although getting a pay cut is not what you hoped for, it is way better than losing your job and getting no pay. As much as we all want to blame the pandemic for everything, in some cases, you might get a pay cut when you change jobs to a less paying one or when you are not performing up to expectation. If you are a victim of a pay cut in Nigeria, you can survive with the following effective financial planning strategies discussed herein.
A new pay cut calls for a new budget
A budget helps you to know what you can afford and the most important things to buy. You probably had a well laid-out budget for your previous pay and already got your life in order. We are sad to inform you that you have to cut your budget to suit your new pay. A new pay calls for a budget cut. You need to understand that there are some things that have become luxuries with your new pay and you have to remove them from your list.
Spend less, make more money
Your new pay is not as rosy as it used to be, so you need to cut back on your spending. Buy only the things you truly need. Things you can do without should be cut off. However, you can maintain your previous lifestyle if you look for other sources of income and make more money. You don’t always have to depend on your salary, you can look for some other side businesses that would fetch you even more than your salary. There are many businesses to venture in if you are observant enough to decipher them. Now that you need more money, you should be on the lookout. It is not going to be easy but it is the only way to maintain your lifestyle and not go into debt.
Avoid the urge to take loans
Talking of debts, you should avoid the urge to take loans. No matter how tempting it is, avoid it. The last thing you want is getting yourself hooked with no hope of getting more money.
Redefine your goals
If your goals involve spending a lot of money, kindly reconsider it. You can break down your goals into short and long-term goals. This should help you to reduce your financial pressure and work on the immediate and most important goal.
Try the 50/30/20 budget rule
The 50/30/20 rule says you should spend 50% of your net income on your needs, 30% on your wants and 20% on your savings. This budget rule is an important guide you need to plan your finances. By now, you should be able to differentiate between your needs and your wants. Anything you can do without that won’t cost you your health, wellbeing and your life are wants. Your needs are essentials like; shelter, food and healthcare.
Save!
The fact that you are earning little doesn’t mean you can’t save. You don’t have to be earning six figures before you save. Cultivate the habit of saving, no matter how little it is. It would be nice to have an emergency fund that would save you when your salary reneges on you.
Effective financial planning takes a lot of discipline and commitment. You don’t have to wait till you get a pay cut before you plan your finances. To live a debt-free life despite the pay cut, follow the tips we discussed above.
Personal Finance
Spending strategies to help you live within your budget
The secret to living comfortably within your budget revolves around planning, proper spending, and saving.
Going through the cycle of earning yet battling with financial struggles is an encounter a lot of people fear, but they are often faced with it due to the financial lifestyle they uphold. A lot of individuals experience financial strains because they lack the knowledge to plan their spending which usually lands them in a situation of amassing debts that get difficult to manage. Strategizing your spending is not an easy stride, yet it is not impossible. To live a happy and debt-free life, some strategies have to be put in to achieve such.
Here are spending strategies to help you live within your budget:
A sound financial mindset is essential: The opinion or belief people hold about their finance exerts a great influence on how they utilize it. Your money mindset or the value you place on your finance will boost your habit of evaluating your income and investing in worthwhile expenses. It is important that you have a clear understanding of your earning status and what it can be used to achieve.
Set goals: To avoid impulsive spending, you should have spending goals or budget put in place for your income. Setting goals come in handy to check how and what should be spent on. It helps one to know the exact things to spend on and to differentiate between wants and needs i.e. things that can be laid aside and those that are really needful and pressing. Cultivate the habit of writing down your goals and following them by the script. A good trick to use is dividing your expenses into sections and allocating a percentage of your income to them.
Needs or Wants: Many people constantly struggle with the pressure to live up to a particular standard that is way beyond their income, which eventually leads to a financial disaster. For someone willing to live within your budget, you should always evaluate your lifestyle by asking if the things you spend your money on are really needful. Ask yourself if you really have to buy the things you buy or you can do without them. On the other hand, you can save a particular percentage of your income for some other luxuries, but bear in mind that it should in no way affect your important expenses. Instead of accumulating massive bills because of your desires, you have to weigh your wants and needs and strive to spend more on needful and essential things.
Set Limits: Of course, if you don’t need it, you can do without it. Set spending boundaries to curtail some of your wants. Your spending rate should align with your earnings. You risk placing yourself in huge financial stress if you spend more than you earn.
Boost your income: To spend more comfortably, you need to earn more. One of the best strategies to live within your means is to look for other sources of income. Some ways to increase your income include doing extra jobs, monetizing your skills and starting a new business.
Save up: The journey to financial stability cannot be achieved if saving is neglected. In addition to storing up for future possible emergency, nurturing a habit of saving also instils a sense of discipline. One of the ways to practice saving is to cut down on avoidable expenses and save instead.
Living within your budget connotes having a sense of financial stability and learning to cut your coat according to your size. To avoid running into debts, one has to be mindful of how they spend and uphold it as an important habit that needs planning and evaluation. The secret to living comfortably within your budget revolves around planning, proper spending, and saving.
Personal Finance
How to cut off impulsive spending as a millennial
Following these few tips outlined here will help keep your spending in check.
With the advancement of the use of technology, the ease of purchasing any product over the internet has been on the rise. The tendency to buy goods and services without proper planning is also on the increase. In light of this, millennials are faced with the practice of incorporating technology into different aspects of life, spending inclusive. The millennials are identified as a generation of people born between 1980 and 1996 and are characterised by great involvement with the Internet.
Living in an era of massive online engagements and internet marketplace, it is easy to purchase things on a whim, which has made millennials prone to impulsive spending. This is prevalently displayed in the purchase of goods like clothing, jewelry, as well as gadgets. To address the financial challenges faced by millennials which are fostered by poor management of personal finance, it is important to devise strategies to build proper spending habits and cut down on spending impulsively.
Here are a few tips on how to cut off impulsive spending as a millennial:
1. Invest in Financial Education
Being exposed to enticing brands, products and services which technology has made easy to come across through means like e-commerce, social media, and internet marketing platforms, it is important to equip yourself with the knowledge that will enhance good financial decision-making. Most people are lagging in the knowledge of financial management, they tend to worry more about how to make more money and oftentimes neglect the thoughts of how to spend it effectively. This can be addressed by investing in financial literacy, acquiring knowledge about finances through online courses, sessions and books.
2. Have a Spending Plan
A spending plan is a list of things you intend to spend or use your money on. It is basically a detailed breakdown of your intended expenses. It helps to differentiate between necessities and luxuries. Your spending plan can be daily, weekly, monthly, or a long-term financial commitment. No matter the one you choose to incorporate, ensure discipline is enforced. To cut off impulsive spending, it is needful to make an outline of your expenditures and stick to it.
3. Be Financially Accountable
Most people shrink at the thoughts of keeping records of their expenses because of how terrible they spend. Having an efficient track of all your expenses puts you in the position of authority over your finance. This sense of responsibility rubs off on your spending habits and makes you more conscious of how you spend and what you spend on. To limit impulsive spending, accountable and well-planned spending habits should be nurtured to assist in keeping track of expenses.
4. Practice Waiting
If you are likely to splurge on buying unplanned items when at a store, it is important to put the urge in check. One of the tips to cut off impulsive spending as a millennial is to practice the technique of waiting and pondering. When faced with the drive to buy things that were not previously planned for, hold on for some moments and ponder on how essential and needful the product or service is.
5. Avoid Spending Triggers
One of the keys to keep your spending in check is to examine and avoid all spending triggers. Linking your credit card to an online market platform which can easily result to excessive buying is a spending trigger. Keeping friends who jump at purchasing any enticing commodity they find without giving consideration to their spending is also a trigger. To avoid spending impulsively, cut off any association or activity that is a likely trigger to you.
6. Practice Organized Saving Habits
Inarguably, millennials are more prone to spend than to save. They tend to spend on entertainment and leisure and often run into debts because they are tempted to spend beyond their means. To avoid giving room to impulsive spending, saving habits should be practised which will help to cut down on unnecessary expenses. There ought to be a balance between spending on major needs, leisure activities, and saving up for long-term financial plans.
With the increasing rate at which different products and services are made readily available with just a snap of the finger, it takes financial management skills to cut off impulsive spending. As an individual faced with this reality which poses a challenge on your finance, the tips outlined will help to keep your spending in check.