BREAKING: Nigeria’s foreign trade drops to N6.24 trillion, trade balance hits N1.8 trillion deficit in Q2 2020
Total import for the period stood at N4.02 trillion while total export was N2.22 trillion.
Nigeria’s total foreign trade (import and export) drops by 27.46% year on year in Q2 2020, when compared to N8.61 trillion recorded in the corresponding quarter of 2019. Also, it decreased by 27.3% compared to N8.59 trillion recorded in Q1 2020.
Total import for the period stood at N4.02 trillion while total export was N2.22 trillion indicating a negative trade balance of N1.8 trillion.
Key Highlights
- The value of total trade fell sharply by 27.30% in Q2 2020 compared to Q1, 2020 and 27.46% compared to Q2 2019
- The value of total imports dropped by 10.69% in Q2 2020 against the level recorded in Q1 2020 but increased by 0.39% year-on-year
- Imported Agricultural goods rose in value by 59.01% in Q2 2020 compared to Q1 2020 and 66.28% compared to the corresponding quarter in 2019.
- Total exports was 45.64% lower in Q2 2020 than Q1 2020 and 51.73% lower than Q2 2019.
- Agricultural goods export also dropped 38.2% in Q2,2020 compared to Q1, 2020 but rose 6.3% year-on-year
WTO: Dangote endorses Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala
Okonjo-Iweala has secured the endorsement of Dangote in anticipation of the position of DG of the WTO.
Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote has endorsed Nigeria’s former Minister of Finance, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala for the post of Director-General of the World Trade Organisation.
Dangote revealed the endorsement through a social media statement on Monday morning.
Dangote said that the WTO needs the renowned skills and experience of Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala during “these challenging times”.
He added that her skill set will be needed, “to lead the organisation through identified obstacles and strengthen its position as the prime facilitator of international trade.”
A vote for her by all is a step in the right direction. I fully endorse the candidature of @NOIweala to lead @WTO.(2/2)
— Aliko Dangote (@AlikoDangote) September 1, 2020
Okonjo Iweala thanked Mr. Dangote for his endorsement stating, “As a globally acclaimed businessman your knowledge about WTO and your confidence in my ability to serve is much appreciated”
Okonjo-Iweala and a number of other candidates have presented themselves to the members of the global trade body in the hopes of securing the highest number of votes to succeed the current DG, Mr Roberto Azevêdo.
Buhari approves transfer of NIMC to Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy
The approval for the transfer was based on the President’s consideration for the critical role of NIMC.
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the Transfer of National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy
The transfer is part of an effort to ensure that synergy and effective ministry supervisory mechanism is put in place to coordinate, monitor and track the progress of the Federal Government’s digital transformation initiatives.
The disclosure was made in a press statement from the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy on Monday, August 31, 2020, and signed by Uwa Suleiman, the spokesperson to the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy.
The approval for the transfer was based on the President’s consideration for the critical role of NIMC towards the realization of the objectives of the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy for a Digital Nigeria (NDEPS).
The statement also says that the President’s directives for NIMC to be under the supervision of the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy is an illustration of President’s vote of confidence on the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, based on an unprecedented performance.
Part of the statement reads, ‘’He has, within his first year in office, amongst others, resolved the ICT sector’s decade-long dilemma of Right of Way charges. He was also able to secure Mr President’s approval for the provision of security as well as designation of Telecommunications Infrastructure as Critical National Infrastructure, regularization of improperly registered SIM cards and deactivation of unregistered ones, the deployment of over 250 digital projects across the country under his policies and supervision as well as built the capacity of over 36,000 Nigerians.’’
The NIMC was set up to create, manage, maintain and operate the National Identity Database established by the NIMC Act, 2007. In an effort to realize this, the Commission has so far registered around 41 million eligible enrollees for the National Identity Number (NIN).
The statement recognizes that the need for NIMC and some agencies under the supervision of Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy like the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC), Galaxy Backbone Limited (GBB) and National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) to work closely together towards harnessing what has already been achieved cannot be overemphasized.
The NCC has details of over 191 million mobile subscribers. In addition, the NITDA has recorded huge successes in the development and implementation of the Nigeria Data Protection Regulation (NDPR), the country’s first codified data protection regulation. The Agency has also reached an advanced stage on the implementation of the National Public Key Infrastructure (NPKI). GBB also provides services to Government Agencies – Infrastructure-as-a-Service, Platform-as-a-Service and Software-as-a-Service.
The NIN, considered as social security as well as the civil number, is very important for economic planning and social intervention. With Federal Government’s digitalization initiatives in line with the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy, access to services and interventions will require it.
The statement urges all eligible individuals to enrol as soon as possible, just as the Minister is assuring Nigerians as well as residents that appropriate measures will be put in place to ensure that opportunities for enrolment are provided to all.
ICPC moves against NDDC top management over corruption allegations, quizzes directors
Some of the directors of NDDC were interrogated at the Commission’s headquarters.
The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has interrogated the top management staff of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) over allegations of numerous acts of corruption.
Some of those corruption allegations include diversion of funds, procurement fraud, and misappropriation of the agency’s COVID-19 funds.
The disclosure was made in a press statement which was issued by the ICPC on Saturday, August 29, 2020.
Some of the directors of NDDC were interrogated at the Commission’s headquarters recently, after months of intelligence gathering, following the receipt of petitions from Nigerians on the alleged illegalities and contract fraud by some officials of the agency.
The statement pointed out that top officials of the agency are being investigated for their complicity in an alleged diversion of N5.474 billion meant for the purchase of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for health workers handling the COVID-19 pandemic in the 9 states of NNDC.
The Commission is also investigating the payments of millions of naira to the staff of the agency for foreign training during the COVID-19 full lockdown which were never attended, as well as the non-payment of entitlements to students on foreign scholarships.
The ICPC is investigating other allegations like, the selling of back-dated contract award letters for projects and award of contracts that were not captured in the budget of the NDDC.
The corruption agency had already retrieved relevant documents that would aid its investigations towards the recovery of diverted funds and prosecution of breaches of the law.