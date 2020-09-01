Stjepan Udovicic joins 9mobile as Chief Commercial Officer

Stjepan Udovicic has been appointed as the Chief Commercial Officer of 9mobile.

The decision was made by the Board of Directors of Emerging Markets Telecommunication Services Limited (EMTS), which was disclosed in a statement obtained by Nairametrics on Tuesday.

Mr. Udovicic has worked in the Information and Technology and Telecoms sectors across different continents including Europe, Asia and Africa, engaging in growing development in the media and telecoms spaces.

He is expected to implement his vast experiences in product development, product design, product pricing and customer relationship management, focusing on product delivery into the physical and digital interfaces in the telecom firm.

At 9mobile, “he is expected to lead the marketing, products, sales, distribution, customer services, and digital front-ends, which would enable brand evolution and development of the company.”

He joined 9mobile directly from Axiata Group Berhad, through its Cambodian subsidiary, Smart, where Mr. Udovicic grew a successful commercial team.

Before his stint at Axiata, he served as Marketing Director at Orange Romania for three and half years, developing products and services, digital, brand, and pricing.

He also worked with Etisalat as Customer Experience Director, spending time in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Chief Executive Officer of 9mobile, Alan Sinfield, described Udovicic as a hardworking professional and that he represents the 9mobile spirit.

“We are an adventurous brand, always pushing the limits of innovation, so Stjepan has come right into his home. I am confident he will play a significant role in further strengthening 9mobile’s market position in Nigeria’s competitive telecommunications industry,” Sinfield said.

On his part, Udovicic said he is excited to join the team at 9mobile as CCO and looking forward to using his expertise to accelerate further access to quality products and services for telecoms subscribers in Nigeria.