Nigeria Coronanomics Dashboard – Week 35

A dashboard of key market and macroeconomic numbers defined by the Coronavirus

Published

37 mins ago

on

Nigeria blows past 40,000 COVID-19 cases

The Nigerian Economy last week – Dashboard

  • Total Coronavirus count – Cases 53,727, Death 1,011 (1.88%), Recovered 41,314 (76.9%).
  • Macro data – The Nigerian economy contracted by 6.1% in real terms (Q2 2020)
  • External Reserves – Nigeria External reserve grew by 0.16% from $35.61 billion recorded on the 21st of August 2020 to $35.66 billion on 27th August 2020.
  • Exchange Rate – Naira to USD in the parallel market was pegged at N477/$1 during the week. NAFEX Rate N385.7
  • Nigerian Stocks – NSE All-share index grew by +0.35% from 25,221.87 to 25,309.37 basis points.
  • Highest gainers – University Press +31.45%, FTN Cocoa +20%, Champion Brew +19.23%, NEM Insurance +14.97%.
  • Highest Losers – Beta Glass -9.99%, Arbico -9.52%, C&I Leasing -9.09%, Consolidated Hallmark -8.11%.
  • Marked down – Custodian Investment and Northern Nig. Flour Mills (means it closed register for payment of dividends).
  • Next Markdown – Lasaco Assurance, Tripple Gee,
  • Paying Dividend this week – Custodian Investments, Smart Products.
  • Data Expected this week – Foreign trade Q2 2020

The world last week – Dashboard

  • Total Coronavirus count worldwide; Cases 25,142,321, Death 845,578 (3.36%), Recovered 17,479,673 (69.5%).
  • Unemployment around the world – Chile’s unemployment rate hits a new record of 13.1%.
  • Going Bankrupt – Trump International Hotel
  • Fighting for its life – J.Jill, Destination XL, Christopher & Banks
  • US Stocks Weekly change – Dow Jones 2.59%, S&P +3.26%, Nasdaq +3.81%.
  • Global Stocks – German Xetra Dax +2.1%, London FTSE 100 -0.64%, Japan Nikkei 255 -0.16%, China Shanghai +0.68%, South Africa JSE +0.04%.
  • Crude Oil Prices – WTI +1.49%, Brent +1.58% Natural Gas +8.37%
  • Commodities- Gold Prices +1.09%, Wheat +2.13%, Soybeans +5.77%, Palm Oil +2.47%, Sugar -1.79%
  • Notable Actions – Jeff Bezos crosses the $200 billion net worth mark.

Research Analysis

Nigerian Marco-Economic Indices in one Page

A compilation of leading economic indicators from Nigeria.

Published

21 mins ago

on

August 31, 2020

By

Bank run: Customers besiege banks on first day of partial lifting of lock down

The datasheet contains a summary sheet of the key economic indicators in Nigeria. It is updated weekly by the Nairalytics team, a research unit of Nairametrics.

Research Analysis

MONDAY DASHBOARD: Latest on the data that drives the Nigerian Economy.

Key economic indicators driving the Nigerian and Global economy.

Published

1 week ago

on

August 24, 2020

By

Emerging Market and a Frontier Market

The Nigerian Economy this week – Dashboard

  • Total Coronavirus count – Cases 51,905, Death 997 (1.95%), Recovered 38,767 (74.7%).
  • Macro data – Consumer Price Index (CPI) report, for the month of July released by the National Bureau of Statistics, shows that the inflation rate at 12.8%.
  • External Reserves – Nigeria External reserve dipped -0.06% from $35.62 billion recorded on the 14th August 2020 to $35.59 billion on 20th August 2020.
  • Exchange Rate – Naira to USD in the parallel market hovered around as N470/$1 and N478/$1 during the week. NAFEX Rate N386.
  • Nigerian Stocks – NSE All-share index grew by +0.09% from 25,199.84 to 25,221.87 basis points.
  • Highest gainers – Lasaco Assurance +26.92%, Int’l Breweries +26.32%, Cornerstone Insurance +18.37%, Neimeth +12.36%.
  • Highest Losers – Royal Exchange -16.13%, ABC Plc -14.89%, Conoil -9.76%, PZ Cussons -9.41%.
  • Marked down – MTN Nigeria, Flour Mills of Nigeria, Cornerstone Insurance (means it closed register for payment of dividends).
  • Next Markdown – Consolidated Hallmark Insurance, Custodian Investment
  • Paying Dividend this week – MTN Nigeria
  • Data Expected this week – GDP 2020 Q2

The world this week – Dashboard

  • Total Coronavirus count worldwide; Cases 23,354,103, Death 807,617 (3.46%), Recovered 15,846,133 (67.9%).
  • Unemployment around the world – India’s overall unemployment rate during the week hit a nine-week high at 9.1%
  • Going Bankrupt – Valaris Plc
  • Fighting for its life – CBL Properties
  • US Stocks Weekly change – Dow Jones 0%, S&P +0.72%%, Nasdaq +3.5%.
  • Global Stocks – German Xetra Dax -1.06%, London FTSE 100 -1.45%, Japan Nikkei 255 -1.58%, China Shanghai +0.61%, South Africa JSE -1.98%.
  • Crude Oil Prices – WTI +0.79%, Brent -1.51%, Natural Gas +4.06%
  • Commodities- Gold Prices -0.21%, Wheat +5.25%, Soybeans +0.36%, Palm Oil +0.44%, Sugar -2.06%
  • Notable Actions – Facebook on Thursday launched a $40 million grant program for Black-owned businesses hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Research Analysis

Prices of beans, potatoes, palm oil, others jump as traders lament hike, seasonal scarcity

Published

2 weeks ago

on

August 18, 2020

By

Food items sell cheapest at Mile 12, as traders lament high price of local rice

The prices of household items across major markets in Nigeria’s commercial hub, Lagos state, have continued in the upward trajectory. Staples such as beans, potatoes, palm oil, and melon recorded significant jump, according to the latest Household Market Survey carried out by Nairametrics Research.

According to the latest report, the price of a big bag of beans (Oloyin) increased significantly by 19.9% N24,875, up from an average of N20,750 two weeks ago. Also, a big basket of sweet potatoes initially which sold for an average of N14,500, jumped an average of N18,000 indicating a 24.1% increase in price within two weeks.

Despite the significant jump in prices, a few household items recorded a slight decline in prices. A bag of white garri dropped to an average of N12,325 compared to N13,325 recorded last month, while a bag of yellow garri now sells for an average of N11,625.

Details of items that recorded an increase in price, items that recorded price decline, items that maintained the same prices and key insights were included in the report.

Items that witnessed price increase

  • A big basket of sweet potatoes that was initially sold for an average of N14,500 is now being sold for N18,000, indicating a 24.1% increase in price.
  • A big bag of melon that was initially sold for an average of N42,000 late in July is now being sold for an average of N46,500.
  • A 5 litres gallon of palm oil increased by 18.8% to sell for an average of N2,525 while a 25 litres gallon now sell for an average of N13,000 compared to N11,000 recorded last month.
  • 5 litres gallon of vegetable oil sells for an average of N2,350 as against an initial average of N2,275, representing a 3.3% increase in price.
  • A bunch of plantain now sells for an average of N513 compared to N463 recorded in the last report.
  • The price of a big bag of Bush mango seed (Ogbono) spiked by 26.7% from N75,000 recorded two weeks ago to sell for an average of N95,000.
  • A big bag of melon now sells for an average of N46,500 compared to N42,000 recorded late last month.
  • A 50kg bag of foreign rice (Caprice) now sells for an average of N29,333 compared to N25,500 indicating 2.9% increase in price.
  • A 50kg bag of local rice also spiked by 5.1% to sell for an average of N23,125 compared to N22,000 recorded last month.
  • A 50kg bag of white beans that was initially sold for an average of N30,500 now sells for an average of N32,000. This represents 4.9% increase in price.

Items that witness decrease in price

Some of the items that recorded a slight decrease in price compared to two weeks ago include:

  • The price of a big basket of round shaped tomatoes declined by 3.3% to sell for an average of N14,500 compared to N15,000 initially recorded.
  • A medium-sized basket of round shaped tomatoes also sells for an average of N8,500 from an initial average of N10,000 indicating a 15% reduction in price.
  • A bag of white garri now sells for an average of N12,325, recording 7.5% decrease in price from an average of N13,325 while yellow garri sells for an average of N11,625.
  • A big nylon of crayfish that was initially sold for an average of N17,000 now sells for N13,000. It witnessed 25.5% reduction in price.

Items that maintained initial prices

  • A 10kg bag of Rice master still sells for an average of N4,000.
  • A carton of 210g sized of Indomie continues to sell for an average of N3,200 across Lagos markets.
  • The price of Ijebu garri remains unchanged as it still sells for an average of N13,375.
  • The prices of the frozen foods maintain their initial prices as a carton of full chicken and Chicken lap sells for an average of N12,500 while a carton turkey sells for N14,200.
  • A big bag of yellow maize still sells for an average of N19,667 while a big bag of white maize cost an average of N19,000.
  • Also, a big basket of an oval-shaped basket of tomatoes sells for an average of N12,000 while a small basket sells for an average of N7,500.
  • A big bag of pepper sells for an average of N7,500 while a medium-sized bag maintains an average of N4,500.

Special markets

  • New onion is still not available at Mile 12 market as price of dry onions continues to surge. A recent survey showed that a big bag of dry onions increased from an average of N17,000 to N25,000 in July, which has now moved further to sell for an average of N30,000.
  • Speaking to a major Onion seller at Mile 12, it was disclosed the price of Onions is likely to remain on the high side until the availability of new onions in the market. The trader further stated that new onions will be harvested during the rainy season, which will help drive the prices downward.
  • According to some traders in the market, the prices of food items is expected to reduce in the coming weeks. Mrs. Adeoye a trader at Mushin market who spoke to Nairametrics research said “The prices of food items will soon reduce as we move closer to the end of rainy season”.
  • Traders further complained about the effect of the alternate market days as a result of Covid-19 lockdown and how it continues to drive down sales
  • The prices of frozen food items remained unchanged compared to prices recorded two weeks ago, as given below:

Chicken lap – N12,500

Full Chicken – N12,500

Turkey – N14,200

Market insights

Sellers at various markets who spoke to Nairametrics research team revealed that sales have dipped in the past month due to rise in prices of goods, traffic situation and alternate opening of the market. According to Mrs. Adeoye at Daleko market, “sales have dropped significantly in the past month as the price of food items keeps increasing worsened by markets only opening on specific days of the week. I think the increase in price of goods has discouraged consumers from purchasing as much as they do before which is affecting our revenue at the end of the day.”

Meanwhile, in an interview session with a major trader at Mushin market who requested to remain anonymous, revealed to Nairametrics research the hike in price of some commodities in the market was anticipated due to scarcity as a result of rainy season. “For instance, price of palm oil and some other items like yam, potatoes usually increase during the rainy season, so we are not surprised. After the rainy season, the prices will most like drop compared to their current value in the market.”

economic outlook

ItemsBrandUnitMUSHIN (13/08/2020)DALEKO (13/08/2020)OYINGBO (13/08/2020)MILE 12 (13/08/2020)Average MUSHIN (21/07/2020)DALEKO (21/07/2020)OYINGBO (21/07/2020)MILE 12 (21/07/2020)Average
Bag of RiceBasmati5kgNANANANANANANANANANA
Bag of RiceMama Gold10kgNA4000450047004400NA4000450045004333.3333333333
Bag of RiceRoyal Stallion50Kg30000NA29000280002900029000NA290002950029500
Bag of RiceRice Master10kg4000NA40004000NA4000NA40004000
Bag of RiceMama Gold50kg25000225002500024000241252200022500250002400023250
Bag of RiceCaprice50kg30000NA290002900029333.33333333328000NA290002850028500
Bag of RiceMama's Pride50kg25000210002250024000231252300021000225002300022000
Bag of RiceFalcon25kgNANANANANANANANANA
Bag of BeansOloyin50kg38000195002000022000248752100019500220002200020750
Bag of BeansWhite50kgNA290003500032000320003000029000300003200030500
Bag of BeansBrown>50kg24000295003500030000296253200029500350003000029750
Tuber of YamAbuja1 Big Size Tuber10009009008009009009008501000912.5
Tuber of YamAbuja1 Medium Size Tuber600800500800675750800750800775
Carton of NoodlesIndomie305g (Belle full)3200310032003100315029002900290029002900
Carton of NoodlesIndomie210g (Hungry man)3200320032003200320032003200320032003200
Carton of NoodlesChikki100g2200220021002100215020002200210021002100
Carton of NoodlesMinimie70g2100165017001650177516001650170016501650
Carton of NoodlesGolden Penny70g1700140014001400147514001400140014001400
Bag of GarriIjebu80kg14000135001400012000133751300013500150001200013375
Bag of GarriWhite50kg13000115001300011800123251100011500190001180013325
Bag of GarriYellow50kg11000125001100012000116251200012500140001200012625
Basket of PotatoSweetBig Basket2000016000180001450014500
Basket of PotatoSweetSmall Basket700600650700600600633.33333333333
Basket of PotatosweetSmallest Basket400200300200300200233.33333333333
Basket of PotatoIrishBiggest Basket3300028000305002800028000
Basket of PotatoIrishSmall Basket25002500200025002250
Basket of PotatoIrishSmallest Basket1700150016001700150015001566.6666666667
Packet of PastaGolden Penny500g440043004200430043004400430042004300
Packet of PastaDangote500g4100420041004133.333333333341004100420041004125
Packet of PastaPower (1 pc)500g220220220220220220220220220
Packet of PastaBonita (1 pc)500g200230220216.66666666667230200230220220
Gallon of Palm OilLocal5 Litres2700230027002400252522002100210021002125
Gallon of Palm OilLocal25 Litres14000120001350012500130001100011000110001100011000
Gallon of Vegetable OilLocal5 Litres2700220023002200235024002200230022002275
Gallon of Vegetable OilLocal25 Litres14000130001350013500135001310013000135001350013275
Gallon of Vegetable OilKings5 Litres3200300030003000305030003000300030003000
Gallon of Vegetable OilWesson5 Litres4500390039003900405039003900390039003900
Gallon of Vegetable OilMamador3.8 Litres25002450250024002462.525002450250024002462.5
Gallon of Vegetable OilPower3 Litres1900180018001800182518001800180018001800
Bunch of PlantainPlantain1 Bunch500550500500512.5500400450500462.5
Bag of FlourDangote50kg11200110001100011066.6666666671120011200110001100011100
Bag of FlourHoney well50Kg12500112001120011200115251120011200112001120011200
Bag of FlourMama Gold50kg13000113001100011000115751100011300110001100011075
MilkPeak Powdered (Tin)400g1200120012001200120012501200120012001212.5
Milkpeak Powdered(Tin)900g23502400240023002362.524002400240023002375
MilkPeak milk (Refill)500g1000100010001000100010501000100010001012.5
MilkDano Powdered (Tin)500g1000100010001000100010001000100010001000
MilkDano Powdered(Tin)900g2600200020002000215020002000200020002000
MilkDano (Refill)500g800800800800800850800800800812.5
MilkThree Crown (Refill)380g700700750700712.5720700750700717.5
MilkLoya Powdered (Tin)400g1000100010501016.666666666710001000100010501012.5
MilkLoya (Refill)400g800850800816.66666666667850800850800825
MilkCoast (Refill)500g750750750750750750750750750
Cocoa BeveragesMilo (Tin)500g10001100105010001037.510001100105010001037.5
Cocoa BeveragesMilo (Tin)900g2200210021002100212520002100210021002075
Cocoa BeveragesMilo Refill500g1000900900900925900900900900900
Cocoa BeveragesBournvita Refill500g10009509009509501000950900950
Cocoa BeveragesBournvita (Plastic)900g200020002000200020002000200020002000
Cocoa BeveragesOvaltine Refill500g800850850833.33333333333800800850850825
Cocoa BeveragesOvaltine(Plastic)500g1100100011001066.666666666711001100100011001075
CoffeeNescafe Classic50g600600600600600600600600600600
TeaLipton Yellow label52g300290300300297.5310290300300300
TeaTop tea52g300300300300300300300300300300
SugarSt' Loius Sugar(Cube) 500g500550550550537.5500550550550537.5
SugarGolden Penny Sugar (cube)500g300350350400350350350350400362.5
BreadVal-U1 loaf450NA450500466.66666666667500NA450NA475
BreadButterfield1 loaf450450500500475500450450500475
EggN/ACrate1200120012001100117511001200120011001150
Bottled Water (Refill)CwayRefill600650600616.66666666667600600650600612.5
Juice5 Alive1 litre550550550600562.5600550550600575
JuiceChivita1 litre550550600550562.5600550600550575
GasRefilling12.5kg3400330034003600342535003000340036003375
GasRefilling5kg1500140014001400142514001400140014001400
TomatoesBig Basketround shaped1500014000145001500015000
Medium Basketround shaped10000700085001000010000
Small Basketround shaped80006000700060006000
Big BasketOval Shaped12000120001200012000
Small BasketOval Shaped7500750075007500
FishKote (Horse Mackerel)1 big Fish600600550500562.5550600550500550
FishTitus (Mackerel)1 big Fish600550550600575550550550600562.5
PepperBig bag7500750075007500
Medium bag4500450045004500
MaizeYellow18000220001900019666.66666666718000220001900019666.666666667
White1800020000190001900018000200001900019000
MelonBig bag5100042000465004200042000
OnionsBig bagDry Onions3500025000300002500025000
OnionsBig bagNew OnionsNANA
Bush mango seed(Ogbono)1 big bag95000950007500075000
Frozen foodFull chickenCarton12500125001250012500
Frozen foodChicken lapCarton12500125001250012500
Frozen foodTurkeyCarton14200142001420014200
Crayfish13000130001700017000

About Nairametrics Food Price Survey

Nairametrics Food Price Watch is a bi-weekly household market survey that covers the prices of major food items, with emphasis on five major markets in Lagos – Mushin market, Daleko market, Oyingbo market, Idi-Oro market and Mile 12.

