How to Buy Bitcoin for $150, Ethereum for $15
NordFX is an international brokerage company with more than 10 years of successful work in financial markets.
This is not a joke, but reality. At the brokerage company NordFX, you can invest in bitcoin with as little as $150. And this even though at the end of July 2020 its price has risen to $ 11,000!
All in all, NordFX allows you to make transactions with 11 top cryptocurrencies, and all under the same super profitable conditions. So, for a trade with ethereum only $15 is enough, EOS – $0.3, and an investment in 1 ripple will cost only 2 American cents!
What does the NordFX brokerage company offer and how does it differ from conventional crypto exchanges?
■ You can invest in bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies for any period – week, month, year, 10 or 100 years, and you can actively trade them, making transactions every minute if you wish.
■ You can profit both on buying and selling cryptocurrencies, depending on the current situation. So even if their price drops to zero can make you a huge profit.
At the same time, selling cryptocurrency (opening a short position), you do not need to have coins themselves at all. This is possible thanks to the use of CFD (Contracts for Difference) trading, which has long been used in trading in the stock market, Forex and the commodity market.
■ Thanks to margin trading (a loan that NordFX provides you instantly automatically and without any collateral), you can open trades or invest in cryptocurrencies at a price 50-70 times lower than the market price. Thus, to open a trade of 1 bitcoin, you need only $150, for a trade of 1 ethereum – only $15, and in 1 ripple – $0.02 (see table below):
■ The minimum deposit at NordFX is only $10. Deposits in USD, bitcoins and ethereums, at your choice.
■ The company has extensive experience in preventing hacker attacks. In 12 years of operation, unlike crypto exchanges, there has not been a single hacking and not a single penny of customer funds has been lost either.
■ Cryptocurrencies are traded at NordFX 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.
Becoming a NordFX client: who are you dealing with?
Since 2008, NordFX has been awarded more than 50 prestigious professional awards, including 5 awards for outstanding achievements in crypto trading.
How to make transactions with cryptocurrency at NordFX
- Registration and opening an account for cryptocurrency trading
- Adding funds for trading
- Downloading, installing, and launching the MT4 terminal
- Opening and closing transactions in the trading terminal
- Withdrawal of profits
Registration and opening of an account
To register on the company’s website, you need to go to the main page of the website using the link https://nordfx.com/
In the top right corner, you will be asked to open an account. Press the “Open an Account” button
You can register in two ways: through social media, or by filling out the whole form.
You can trade cryptocurrency on three types of accounts: Pro, Fix, Zero. You can find out the detailed account specification at https://nordfx.com/accounts.html.
Next, you need to specify the type of currency in which your deposit will be: US dollars (USD), bitcoins (BTC) or ethereums (ETH).
And also, the leverage size from 1: 100 to 1: 1000 (although this is important for trading fiat, not cryptocurrencies):
Once you sign up, you will be shown a page with your details to log into the site’s personal area, as well as to access trading in the MT4 terminal. This information will also be sent to your email address.
Click on the Log-in page and enter your personal area on the site.
Adding funds for trading
The first thing we need to do on the personal page is to top up the account. To do this, press the “Deposit” button.
In the first step we specify:
- Transaction Type – Deposit
- The source of replenishment – choose from the proposed list a convenient option for depositing funds into the account.
- It is necessary to specify where to deposit money: to the account of the personal cabinet, or directly to the trading account. Then click “Continue.”
In the second step, we need to specify the amount we want to deposit and click on the Add Funds button.
You will be redirected to the payment page, depending on the deposit method you choose.
You can find out all the details about the ways to deposit, fees and more on this page https://nordfx.com/Deposit_Withdrawal.html
Downloading, installing, and launching the MT4 terminal
To trade, you need to download MT4 trading terminal (Windows version or mobile trading terminal (iPhone/iPad or Android). You can download it on the personal cabinet page or on the NordFX website in the “Platforms” section.
When you first start, you need to log in to the trading terminal.
Terminal МТ4 (MetaTrader-4) is the most popular terminal in the world for trading in financial markets.
You can get more complete information on how to work with the terminal in the NordFX Learning Center https://nordfx.com/edu.html , or by clicking on the Help button on the top control panel of the terminal itself.
Withdrawal of profits
To withdraw funds you need to go to this page
https://account.nordfx.com/account/dw/?action=witdrawal
Detailed information on withdrawing funds is available on this page
https://nordfx.com/Deposit_Withdrawal.html
And we remind you that if you have any difficulties or questions, our Support Service 24/5 is always at your service.
9PSB gets final approval from CBN with *990# to commence operations in Nigeria
Payment Service Banks facilitates sending remittances across the country from one user to another, bypassing the banks.
As bank customers continue to encounter challenges such as regular long queues in the banking halls, consistent network failure, stringent documentations to assess credit facilities, frequent transaction/dispensing error, delay in transaction completion and process among others, the Central bank of Nigeria has granted final approval to Nigeria’s lifestyle and first payment service bank, 9PSB (Payment Service Bank), to commence operations in fostering financial inclusion drive in the Nigerian ecosystem.
Speaking on the vision of 9PSB’s entrant into the Nigerian financial sector, the CEO of 9mobile, Mr. Alan Sinfield stated that there’s a huge potential in the market and 9PSB is strategically positioned to expand its operations into financial services. He stated that “We are happy to be the first Payment Service Bank to provide all Nigerians with access to banking services and open up a digital world of possibilities to improve everyday lives. We know that this new development will further improve the country and the people going forward. In 2018, 9mobile partnered with Nigerian bank, UBA to roll out 9Pay, a mobile payments solution while also pushing for a fintech license. We are delighted that we have now secured finale approval for a Payment Service Bank.”
In his own reaction, the CFO of 9mobile, Mr. Phillips Oki stated that “the financial inclusion that 9PSB will provide will be an enabler to achieving unparalleled benefit in everyday transactions. The *990# allows Nigerians to perform all financial transactions including utilities payment from the comfort of their phones and homes on any mobile network at no charge. With a large network of agents strategically located in both urban and rural communities, 9PSB is going to make sending and receiving money possible, easier, seamless and less stressful for all Nigerians. 9PSB is also available on mobile App and internet banking for ease of banking and simplicity. Over the coming weeks 9PSB will unveil its products and services to Nigerians.”
9PSB will no doubt bring relief to all Nigerians. This is because Payment Service Banks facilitates sending remittances across the country from one user to another, bypassing the banks. Furthermore, 9PSB will reach the people at the bottom of the pyramid to facilitate financial inclusion especially in the rural setting and increase financial payment in Nigeria.
According to a survey conducted by the Enhancing Financial Innovation and Access (EFInA) in 2010, it indicated that over 54 million Nigerians above the age of eighteen are either served by informal institutions or are totally unbanked.
In October 2012, the CBN introduced the National Financial Inclusion Strategy (NFIS) to provide Payment Service Banks across Nigeria with the aim of breaking the traditional barrier preventing financial inclusion and promoting low cost, secure and convenient financial services across the country.
Softcom host webinar on Leveraging Technology to Unlock Consumer Insight For Business Growth
This event creates an opportunity to discuss and explore innovative avenues to foster consumer loyalty and stickiness.
Softcom, an innovative technology company is set to host a webinar to discuss how businesses can leverage technology to drive consumer loyalty and advocacy towards achieving business growth.
The event will host the Managing Director of Grand Cereals Limited, Alex Goma as the Keynote Speaker. It would also feature experienced professionals including Tolulope Adedeji, Marketing Director, ABinBev and Executive Director on the board of International Breweries, Goodluck Obi, Partner and Head Consumer and Industrial Markets, KPMG Nigeria, and Feyi Olubodun, Founder and Manager Partner, Open Squares Consulting and Author – The Villager: How Africans Consume Brands as Panellist. They will be joined by other experts and enthusiasts of the FMCG industries and all registered guests.
Details of the Webinar are as follows:
Theme: Technology Driven Automation & Incentive to Unlock Consumer Insight
Date: Wednesday, September 2nd, 2020
Time: 11am
Venue: Zoom
Registration Link: http://www.bit.ly/septemberevent
Cost: FREE
The intersection between data and technology can be mined as a bedrock of incremental business growth. There are a variety of solutions out there, but regardless of the platform, technology-driven automation delivers real-time assistance to Fast Moving Consumer Goods businesses (FMCG) to hack actionable data that unlocks insights that can be leveraged to drive growth.
Business leaders, especially in the marketing and sales functions, are constantly thinking of ways to drive awareness, purchasing action and loyalty with the consumers they serve. Without the right insights into these consumers driven by data, it becomes extremely difficult to continue to drive business growth.
Softcom’s Technology-Driven Automation and Incentive to Unlock Consumer Insights webinar will uncover many of the ways businesses can rethink the strategies they employ to get real-time valuable consumer insights. The keynote speaker and panellists will dive into how they’ve leveraged technology and the impact technology would have in the future as businesses continue to strive towards winning the mind and wallet of consumers.
Lela Omo-Ikorodah, VP Enterprise Solutions at Softcom speaking ahead of the event stated that “Contingent upon the changing consumer behavioural patterns and needs, there is a noteworthy move in key choices FMCG corporates need to become accustomed to.
Understanding the behaviour of consumers and having insight into their patterns alludes to data about a particular section of people that educates an organization’s engagement technique.
This event creates an opportunity to discuss and explore innovative avenues to foster consumer loyalty and stickiness.”
About Softcom
Softcom Ltd is a technology company on a mission to enable people and businesses with meaningful innovation that fuels inclusive human growth. The company is focused on solving key problems along 4 focus areas – learning, payment, identity and data. It is also the parent company of Eyowo, a mobile bank that allows people to have access to financial services with their smart and feature phones. Visit www.softcom.ng to learn more.
Top causes of data loss from NAS devices
NAS device is a storage server that connects to a computer to allow file sharing on multiple platforms.
Do you know even if you’ve set up a top-quality NAS or RAID system, you’re still at the risk of data loss? All storage devices- from traditional hard drives to advanced NAS and RAID servers are at the risk of failure and data loss. So, even if you’re using the finest Synology, WD, or Drobo NAS, you should never make a mistake of thinking that your system is immune from failure or data loss. Most businesses use NAS to store and share data because these devices are known for providing safe data storage solutions. NAS, undoubtedly, provides numerous benefits to users besides offering great storage options. However, even the top NAS manufacturers can’t guarantee 100% protection from device failure that leads to data loss.
Network Attached Storage (NAS) device is a storage server that connects to a computer to allow file sharing on multiple platforms. NAS can be connected to a network so that multiple users connected to the same network can easily share files. This cost-effective data storage device provides additional storage capacity and remote data access. However, despite all benefits, the problem of data loss cannot be completely ruled out. And for enterprises that use NAS to store critical business data, NAS failure may prove hazardous. So, to avoid a disastrous data loss situation, NAS users need to identify the major causes of device failure and use best practices to avoid those issues. To help you protect your data, here are the top causes of the NAS failure.
Causes of NAS Device Failure
A NAS device consists of a RAID controller, multiple hard drives, its own operating system, and network interface. All these components of a NAS together help in sharing data via the local network. If a problem arises in any of these components then it may lead to data loss. Now, let’s take a look at the main causes of NAS device failure that lead to data corruption and loss.
Mechanical Issues
The biggest advantage of using NAS or RAID is that the system keeps working work even if a hard drive has failed. But if you continue to use the system after a drive failure, it may cause an issue. This happens because when one drive fails, the remaining drives compensate for the failed drive. When you keep using the system in this condition, it puts pressure on other drives and it may lead to complete system failure. These mechanical issues may arise due to wear and tear or physical damage. NAS devices may also suffer mechanical damage due to system overheating that leads to data loss.
Firmware Upgrades
For most users, the easiest and best way to resolve any issue is a firmware upgrade. But when it comes to NAS, this solution may lead to data loss. In some cases, this solution helps in solving the problem. However, often when users perform firmware upgrades to resolve the problem they end up losing their data. Unless you’re sure of doing everything right, the firmware upgrade may cause further issues because it involves system modifications that could be incompatible with old data storing methods. Besides firmware upgrade, users may also try NAS rebuild that often result in data loss. This happens when faulty reorganizations or rebuilds lead to defective controllers. Improper rebuild, firmware upgrade, or operating system errors may lead to NAS data loss.
Human Error
No matter how careful you’re, often users end up deleting data unintentionally. Human errors such as accidental file deletion, reformatting the device, overwriting the drive, and inappropriate reinstallation- all are responsible for NAS data loss. You might be using the best Seagate, QNAP, or Drobo NAS, but when users make a mistake, data loss becomes inevitable. Unless you’re experienced, any change made to the NAS configurations can have disastrous consequences. That’s why if your NAS is facing any issue, it’s better to seek the help of a NAS data recovery professional. Make sure you find a specialist like Seagate, QNAP, or Drobo data recovery expert to take care of your NAS device and data stored in it.
Other Issues
In addition to the above-mentioned problem, the NAS device may also fail due to power failure or voltage fluctuations. You may experience complete data loss due to power surge, outages, or voltage fluctuations during RAID rebuilding. Likewise, system overheating could also lead to drive failure.