9PSB gets final approval from CBN with *990# to commence operations in Nigeria

This is not a joke, but reality. At the brokerage company NordFX, you can invest in bitcoin with as little as $150. And this even though at the end of July 2020 its price has risen to $ 11,000!

All in all, NordFX allows you to make transactions with 11 top cryptocurrencies, and all under the same super profitable conditions. So, for a trade with ethereum only $15 is enough, EOS – $0.3, and an investment in 1 ripple will cost only 2 American cents!

What does the NordFX brokerage company offer and how does it differ from conventional crypto exchanges?

■ You can invest in bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies for any period – week, month, year, 10 or 100 years, and you can actively trade them, making transactions every minute if you wish.

■ You can profit both on buying and selling cryptocurrencies, depending on the current situation. So even if their price drops to zero can make you a huge profit.

At the same time, selling cryptocurrency (opening a short position), you do not need to have coins themselves at all. This is possible thanks to the use of CFD (Contracts for Difference) trading, which has long been used in trading in the stock market, Forex and the commodity market.

■ Thanks to margin trading (a loan that NordFX provides you instantly automatically and without any collateral), you can open trades or invest in cryptocurrencies at a price 50-70 times lower than the market price. Thus, to open a trade of 1 bitcoin, you need only $150, for a trade of 1 ethereum – only $15, and in 1 ripple – $0.02 (see table below):

■ The minimum deposit at NordFX is only $10. Deposits in USD, bitcoins and ethereums, at your choice.

■ The company has extensive experience in preventing hacker attacks. In 12 years of operation, unlike crypto exchanges, there has not been a single hacking and not a single penny of customer funds has been lost either.

■ Cryptocurrencies are traded at NordFX 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

Becoming a NordFX client: who are you dealing with?

NordFX is an international brokerage company with more than 10 years of successful work in financial markets. The number of accounts opened with the company by clients from almost 190 countries exceeds 1,500,000 as of today.

Since 2008, NordFX has been awarded more than 50 prestigious professional awards, including 5 awards for outstanding achievements in crypto trading.

How to make transactions with cryptocurrency at NordFX

Registration and opening an account for cryptocurrency trading Adding funds for trading Downloading, installing, and launching the MT4 terminal Opening and closing transactions in the trading terminal Withdrawal of profits

Registration and opening of an account

To register on the company’s website, you need to go to the main page of the website using the link https://nordfx.com/

In the top right corner, you will be asked to open an account. Press the “Open an Account” button

You can register in two ways: through social media, or by filling out the whole form.

You can trade cryptocurrency on three types of accounts: Pro, Fix, Zero. You can find out the detailed account specification at https://nordfx.com/accounts.html.

Next, you need to specify the type of currency in which your deposit will be: US dollars (USD), bitcoins (BTC) or ethereums (ETH).

And also, the leverage size from 1: 100 to 1: 1000 (although this is important for trading fiat, not cryptocurrencies):

Once you sign up, you will be shown a page with your details to log into the site’s personal area, as well as to access trading in the MT4 terminal. This information will also be sent to your email address.

Click on the Log-in page and enter your personal area on the site.

Adding funds for trading

The first thing we need to do on the personal page is to top up the account. To do this, press the “Deposit” button.

In the first step we specify:

Transaction Type – Deposit The source of replenishment – choose from the proposed list a convenient option for depositing funds into the account. It is necessary to specify where to deposit money: to the account of the personal cabinet, or directly to the trading account. Then click “Continue.”

In the second step, we need to specify the amount we want to deposit and click on the Add Funds button.

You will be redirected to the payment page, depending on the deposit method you choose.

You can find out all the details about the ways to deposit, fees and more on this page https://nordfx.com/Deposit_Withdrawal.html

Downloading, installing, and launching the MT4 terminal

To trade, you need to download MT4 trading terminal (Windows version or mobile trading terminal (iPhone/iPad or Android). You can download it on the personal cabinet page or on the NordFX website in the “Platforms” section.

When you first start, you need to log in to the trading terminal.

Terminal МТ4 (MetaTrader-4) is the most popular terminal in the world for trading in financial markets.

You can get more complete information on how to work with the terminal in the NordFX Learning Center https://nordfx.com/edu.html , or by clicking on the Help button on the top control panel of the terminal itself.

Withdrawal of profits

To withdraw funds you need to go to this page

https://account.nordfx.com/account/dw/?action=witdrawal

Detailed information on withdrawing funds is available on this page

https://nordfx.com/Deposit_Withdrawal.html