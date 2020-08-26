Can 5G change the face of remote work?

When it comes to Internet connectivity, you won’t hear a more frequent buzzword than 5G. 5G is the new global wireless standard for cellular networks. While its integration started back in 2017, it’s only in recent months that we’ve begun reaping its full benefits.

An earlier post Nariametrics published called ‘Fintech to Drive 5G Mainstream Adoption’ discusses how Fintech is one such industry that’s adopting it this year, and it’s largely driven by the fact that businesses and organizations are shifting into remote operations due to recent circumstances. This is the same for other fields, too, like education, marketing, and recruitment.

However, remote work might be here to stay even after the resolution of the pandemic. Executive coach and OD consultant H.V. MacArthur talks about how “a lot of work can [now] be done anywhere.” In fact, for most office jobs, all you really need is a computer and a decent connection. Here are some of 5G’s benefits that proves how crucial it is to the future of remote work.

Faster connection speeds

Of course, some of the biggest benefits to 5G is its promise of better connection speeds and lower latency. This means that the time it takes for your email to be received by a coworker is reduced to none.

5G is especially important to Nigeria, considering that it’s ranked within the top five countries with the slowest Internet speeds in Africa. With it, video calls won’t buffer so much. Plus, remote employees can confidently work on collaboration tools like the cloud and CRM software without dealing with slow servers.

More security

As technology progresses, so, too, does the malware that pervades it. This is why it’s important that your hardware is always up to date—and this includes your network. An article on Wired highlights a couple of new security features available in 5G, such as anti-tracking, better encryption, and more active monitoring of potential threats. It will also enable mobile network operators to “network slice” or segment and manage systems separately. This allows them to offer protection tailored for every type of connected device, from PCs to smartphones.

Can reach remote areas

5G has the advantage of being a mobile network. And since mobile network towers are stationed everywhere, even in areas where cable internet is non-existent, 5G can give rural areas access to better speeds as well. Tech professional and business writer William McBain writes that “just 37.8% of Nigerians have access to broadband,”—which is currently the fastest Wi-Fi network we have in the country. With 5G, faster Internet speeds will be much more accessible.

Work efficiently away from home

Once things calm down, remote workers will finally get a chance to work outside the house, such as in coffee shops or co-working spaces. Since, again, 5G is a mobile and not a Wi-Fi connection, access to the network is not limited by your proximity to a router. As long as your devices are 5G-enabled, you can access this next generation of Internet connectivity whenever and wherever you need it.

Between better Internet connectivity and more security, 5G is a boon for every remote worker. The only downside to this technology is that your device will need to be 5G-supported for it to access the network. Newer laptop models and smartphones are 5G-supported. So, if you haven’t upgraded your devices, it’s strongly suggested that you do so now.