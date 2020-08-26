Tech News
Can 5G change the face of remote work?
Between better Internet connectivity and more security, 5G is a boon for every remote worker.
When it comes to Internet connectivity, you won’t hear a more frequent buzzword than 5G. 5G is the new global wireless standard for cellular networks. While its integration started back in 2017, it’s only in recent months that we’ve begun reaping its full benefits.
An earlier post Nariametrics published called ‘Fintech to Drive 5G Mainstream Adoption’ discusses how Fintech is one such industry that’s adopting it this year, and it’s largely driven by the fact that businesses and organizations are shifting into remote operations due to recent circumstances. This is the same for other fields, too, like education, marketing, and recruitment.
However, remote work might be here to stay even after the resolution of the pandemic. Executive coach and OD consultant H.V. MacArthur talks about how “a lot of work can [now] be done anywhere.” In fact, for most office jobs, all you really need is a computer and a decent connection. Here are some of 5G’s benefits that proves how crucial it is to the future of remote work.
Faster connection speeds
Of course, some of the biggest benefits to 5G is its promise of better connection speeds and lower latency. This means that the time it takes for your email to be received by a coworker is reduced to none.
5G is especially important to Nigeria, considering that it’s ranked within the top five countries with the slowest Internet speeds in Africa. With it, video calls won’t buffer so much. Plus, remote employees can confidently work on collaboration tools like the cloud and CRM software without dealing with slow servers.
More security
As technology progresses, so, too, does the malware that pervades it. This is why it’s important that your hardware is always up to date—and this includes your network. An article on Wired highlights a couple of new security features available in 5G, such as anti-tracking, better encryption, and more active monitoring of potential threats. It will also enable mobile network operators to “network slice” or segment and manage systems separately. This allows them to offer protection tailored for every type of connected device, from PCs to smartphones.
Can reach remote areas
5G has the advantage of being a mobile network. And since mobile network towers are stationed everywhere, even in areas where cable internet is non-existent, 5G can give rural areas access to better speeds as well. Tech professional and business writer William McBain writes that “just 37.8% of Nigerians have access to broadband,”—which is currently the fastest Wi-Fi network we have in the country. With 5G, faster Internet speeds will be much more accessible.
Work efficiently away from home
Once things calm down, remote workers will finally get a chance to work outside the house, such as in coffee shops or co-working spaces. Since, again, 5G is a mobile and not a Wi-Fi connection, access to the network is not limited by your proximity to a router. As long as your devices are 5G-enabled, you can access this next generation of Internet connectivity whenever and wherever you need it.
Between better Internet connectivity and more security, 5G is a boon for every remote worker. The only downside to this technology is that your device will need to be 5G-supported for it to access the network. Newer laptop models and smartphones are 5G-supported. So, if you haven’t upgraded your devices, it’s strongly suggested that you do so now.
TikTok has 700 million monthly active users, up by 800% since 2018
This month, TikTok surpassed 2 billion global downloads and reported nearly 700 million monthly active users in July.
TikTok recently revealed the number of its global monthly active user details for the first time in recent legal action against the U.S. authorities over an effective ban that is set to take place in September.
Globally, TikTok has experienced an upside in the number of its users. TikTok disclosed that it had about 55 million global users by Jan. 2018. That number skyrocketed to more than 271 million by Dec. 2018 and 507 million by Dec. 2019. This month, TikTok surpassed 2 billion global downloads and reported nearly 700 million monthly active users in July.
In its recent filing, TikTok revealed its monthly active users have grown nearly 800% since Jan. 2018 when the application was used by about 11 million Americans. About a year later, that figure had more than doubled to about 27 million.
By June 2020, months into pandemic quarantines, TikTok’s total number of U.S. monthly active users had soared to more than 91 million.
More than 100 million Americans are monthly active users today, the company said earlier this month. The company also revealed it has more than 50 million daily U.S. users.
Backstory:
TikTok disclosed that it had tried to engage with the U.S administration for nearly a year, but faced “a lack of due process” and that the U.S authorities paid no attention to the facts.
“To ensure that the rule of law is not discarded and that our company and users are treated fairly, we have no choice but to challenge the executive order through the judicial system,” the company spokesperson said.
TiKTok to take legal actions against President Trump’s ban
The U.S. government is worried that such information on users could be passed on to China’s authorities.
TikTok recently disclosed that it would take legal action against President Trump’s executive order that ban transactions with the fast-growing video app and its Chinese parent company, ByteDance in a report credited to Reuters.
TikTok disclosed that it had tried to engage with the U.S administration for nearly a year, but faced “a lack of due process” and that the U.S authorities paid no attention to the facts.
“To ensure that the rule of law is not discarded and that our company and users are treated fairly, we have no choice but to challenge the executive order through the judicial system,” the company spokesperson said.
Apple’s market value cross $ 2 trillion
Apple has crossed the $2 trillion mark in market valuation the first company in the world to achieve this
Global leading phone maker, Apple has crossed the $2 trillion mark in market valuation the first company in the world to achieve this feat. Apple was also the first company to cross the $1 trillion market capitalization mark.
Apple became the first company to cross $2 trillion after riding on a wave of positive market sentiments that has trailed the United States since the Trump Administration pumped in trillions in stimulus in response to the Covid-19 pandemic that shut down the economy of the richest country in the world.
The United States S&P index which Apple belongs to has hit an all-time high this week clawing back all the losses incurred in the Covid-19 pandemic. Apple’s surge is significant particularly as it demonstrates how much demand has flowed into tech stocks in recent months from not just the US but all over the world.
Other major tech stocks like Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet (Google’s parent company), Tesla, and Facebook have also risen by double digits since the Covid-19 pandemic.
Apple has also attracted significant demand following an impressive quarter as iPhone sales exceeded expectations posting record revenues.
What this means: By crossing $2 trillion, Apple continues to lead the world in market valuation and returns. It also demonstrates the confidence investors have in the ability of Apple to continue to sell more iPhones, MacBooks, and accessories. The valuation might fall below $2 trillion however now that it has crossed this ceiling it is only likely to surpass it in the coming weeks and months.