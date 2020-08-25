Paid Content
Naijacrypto fast becoming Nigeria’s all in one exchange
With Nigerians increasingly turning to cryptocurrencies as a means of hedging against both the pandemic’s effects and the Naira’s volatile streak, the country’s leading crypto exchange has announced record daily new users alongside further efforts it has undertaken to improve customer experience. Naijacrypto is the country’s flagship crypto exchange and continues to make significant strides in the fintech market with an aim towards introducing novel blockchain solutions to revive Nigeria’s embattled economy. Following a key partnership with innovative SME lender Monify, the company has introduced an instant deposit feature, listed new currency pairs, formally unveiled its crypto debit-card, launched an affiliate program to provide opportunities for businesses and individuals in the blockchain space, as well as opened the doorway for entrepreneurs to launch their projects by crowdfunding via IEOs.
The exchange’s instant deposit feature allows users to deposit and withdraw fiat and cryptos within minutes. Enabled by the partnership with Monify, the feature facilitates the processing of transactions at a fraction of the time required for regular deposits and withdrawals, saving time as well as improving transactional efficiency and customer convenience.
Furthermore, as it strives to meet a wider variety of needs for the broader crypto market, the exchange has recently added new currency pairs. Significantly, amidst the Naira’s current slump, the listing of USD-based stablecoins such as BUSD provides a safe haven for merchants and individuals who may need to hedge against the Naira’s volatility and protect themselves from market uncertainties.
The Naijapay debit-card, which is powered by Verve, offers users the possibility of withdrawing funds directly from their crypto-wallets via regular payment/withdrawal mediums such as ATMs, POS terminals and e-payment systems. Heralded as a game-changing innovation in the Nigerian fintech market, this feature represents a massive stride towards the mainstreaming of crypto payments in the country and guarantees both transactional efficiency and lower costs for users.
Moreover, looking beyond its current partners and customers, the company’s affiliate program seeks to expand services to individuals and businesses interested in some of the opportunities on offer within the blockchain subsector. These entail referral programs for individuals, specialized transactional enablement on the exchange for crypto merchants, and a rich variety of B2B partnerships certain to boost businesses in the aftermath of the pandemic.
Lastly, just as businesses scramble for investors amidst the reeling economic climate induced by the pandemic as well as a variety of factors, Naijacrypto has opened the doorway for entrepreneurs to take advantage of crowdfunding opportunities uniquely available within the blockchain space. Globally, over $1.7B was raised in 2019 via Initial Exchange Offerings (IEOs). These are an exchange-based variation of ICOs which offer greater security, transparency and accountability to both customers and investors. In the future, IEOs are expected to play a prominent role as the go-to mediums for crowdfunding projects in the fintech sector. Forward-thinking organizations may consider this an ideal opportunity to raise funds and jump-start projects that have been stifled by current circumstances.
In the near future, Naijacrypto has outlined plans to roll out further enhancements on its current services as well as new projects such as its academy which aim to educate its users and the general public on the fundamentals of blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Driven by an innovative organizational philosophy, the company’s recent spate of successes underscores its core belief that socio-economic challenges can only be overcome via outward thinking and dynamic solutions.
Paid Content
Asclepius Consulting & the COVID-19 Pandemic
The COVID-19 Pandemic has shown that Nigeria is not ready for pandemics and also existing & emerging health challenges.
There has been a failure over the years to prioritize investments in core functions that are fundamental to promoting health and well-being of most Nigerians.
Asclepius Consulting helps to provide tactical solutions to some of these challenges and also helps to achieve better health outcomes at a lower cost. This goal is necessary as populations live longer and lifestyle-related diseases are on the rise while healthcare-related cost increases.
We deliver innovative solutions that address the healthcare needs of our clients and their employees.
We advise companies on how to optimize health benefits, improve patient experience, reduce the health risks of their employees & also negotiate healthcare costs on their behalf.
Asclepius Consulting helps to monitor & evaluate quality and appropriateness of healthcare provided at different health facilities; pursue opportunities to improve healthcare & resolve identified problems in the quality and delivery of healthcare.
We also provide comprehensive health management solutions which include wellness programs, case management and general medical advice.
Contact us today for the best healthcare advice for your company, colleagues and employees; [email protected] & www.asclepius.com.ng
Paid Content
Coronation Merchant Bank launches mobile banking app
…assures customers of its commitment to providing innovative solutions
Nigeria’s leading financial institution, Coronation Merchant Bank has once again blazed the trail in merchant banking with the launch of its mobile banking application. The App which is the first of its kind within the merchant banking space provides customers with easy access to their accounts as well as the ability to perform transactions seemlessly without the need for in-person banking.
In spite of the novel coronavirus, Coronation Merchant Bank has been at the vanguard of pioneering innovative solutions to enable its customers achieve their strategic objectives. Earlier this year, the Bank announced its partnership with IFC (a member of the World Bank Group) to provide a $40 million Trade Finance Guarantee facility for its clients. This was the first time in 5 years that IFC would approve such a facility in Nigeria.
Furthermore, the Bank was recently appointed as a designated bank for the collection and remittance of all Revenue Payments (i.e. Import, Excise and other duties) by the Nigeria Customs Service.
Commenting on the launch, Banjo Adegbohungbe, Managing Director/CEO of Coronation Merchant Bank stated that, “We are delighted to be at the forefront of digital banking within the merchant banking space. We recognise that these are very difficult times and our customers are looking for a partner that can help them navigate the challenges induced by the COVID-19 pandemic. This is why we are constantly raising the bar and pushing the limits in service delivery by pioneering innovative solutions that make banking easier and faster for our customers”.
He further stated that, “our goal is to consistently create value for our customers and to provide them with solutions that enable them meet their strategic objectives. We remain committed to being there for our customers even in these difficult times”.
About Coronation Merchant Bank
Coronation Merchant Bank was established in 2015 to provide wholesale banking to a long-underserved market. The Bank offers: Corporate & Investment Banking, Private Banking/Wealth Management and, Global Markets/Treasury Services to its niche clientele. It presently has two branches located in Abuja and Port Harcourt with its Head Office in Lagos, Nigeria.
The Bank has been the recipient of numerous international and national awards for product innovation and sound corporate governance practices. Some of the international awards it received in 2020 and 2019 include Best Investment Bank in Nigeria by Global Finance, Best Investment Bank in Nigeria by World Finance, Best Investment Bank in Nigeria by Global Banking & Finance Review, Best Investment Bank by Global Business Outlook and Best Investment Bank in Nigeria by International Finance.
Paid Content
Abdul-Rahman Buhari wins the 2020 7up Harvard Business School scholarship
Seven-Up Bottling Company ltd has once against reaffirmed its commitment to youth and leadership development as they unveiled the 10th recipient of the prestigious 7up Harvard business school scholarship.
At the unveiling of the 2020 awardee, Abdul Rahman Buhari, a 28-year-old Oyo State indigene of Oyo state, MD Seven Up Bottling Company, Ziad Maloouf reinstated the company’s continuous commitment to the development of the leadership potential of the Nigerian youths.
He further buttressed the point that the 7Up HBS scholarship offers on a national scale the opportunity for a proper succession plan as young vibrant Nigerians such as Abdul-rahman are expected to assume leadership positions of commanding heights in the near future. He stated that the country’s economic growth is tied to the quality of the future leaders.
Abdulrahman, in an emotional speech, thanked the management of SBC for seeing through his passion and providing the golden opportunity for him to further his education in the prestigious institution while assuring of his commitment to give back to young Nigerians my impacting their lives through education.
Also, in attendance at the unveiling event was Misan Rewane and Mayowa Kuyoro, who were both beneficiaries of the 7UP Harvard Business School Scholarship award in 2011 and 2013 respectively. While congratulating the latest recipient of the scholarship, they also shared personal stories on how the scholarship served as the springboard for the impact they are making in the society.
The 7up Harvard business school scholarship was inaugurated in 2011 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of 7up bottling company. The business remains committed to giving back by awarding one young professional who will go on to make their mark in the society at large.
For more info on the 7Up Harvard Business Scholarship, visit www.sevenup.org/hbs and @7up_nigeria on social media.