Yango, the food delivery and taxi service powered by global tech company Yango Group, has partnered with leading African payments technology company Flutterwave to further improve the security and convenience of digital payments for customers ordering meals or taxi rides through the platform.

The partnership supports Yango’s continued expansion of cashless payment options in Zambia, reinforcing its commitment to convenience, security, and financial inclusion in the country’s growing digital economy.

Through the partnership, Yango users can now pay for their orders using bank cards processed through Flutterwave’s trusted payment infrastructure.

The partnership comes at a time when Zambia is seeing increasing adoption of digital commerce, particularly in food delivery and online services. By integrating Flutterwave’s trusted fintech infrastructure, Yango strengthens transaction security, improves payment reliability, and supports scalable service growth as more customers and restaurant partners move toward cashless transactions.

Speaking about this partnership, Yango Zambia Country Head, Kabanda Chewe, said: “At Yango, we are focused on making our service delivery more convenient, secure, and accessible for our customers and restaurant partners. Partnering with Flutterwave allows us to strengthen our digital payment capabilities while supporting Zambia’s transition toward a more digitally enabled economy. This is an important step in improving the overall experience for customers and helping restaurants grow through reliable digital transactions.”

“Our partnership with Yango represents Flutterwave’s commitment to making payments seamless and accessible across Africa,” said Iyembi Nkanza, Country Head at Flutterwave. “By integrating our payment infrastructure with Yango’s platform, we’re empowering Zambians with secure, convenient payment options that remove friction from everyday transactions. This is exactly the kind of innovation that drives financial inclusion forward.”

Beyond payments innovation, Yango continues to invest in Zambia through technology-driven services, partner empowerment initiatives, and collaborations that support local businesses. The integration of trusted card payments through Flutterwave forms part of Yango’s broader vision to build a connected service ecosystem that benefits customers, restaurants, and delivery partners.

Yango will continue to expand its partnerships, service features, and technology solutions designed to improve the customer experience while supporting the growth of Zambia’s digital commerce landscape.