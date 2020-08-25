Finance Professionals Network set to host Sub-Saharan Africa’s largest virtual finance webinar

Finance Professionals Network (FPN), a community of finance professionals with membership both in Nigeria and beyond, has announced the largest virtual gathering of finance professionals in Sub-Saharan Africa to help webinar participants accelerate their careers.

The webinar themed “Thriving in Finance: Learning from the Industry Leaders” seeks to explore how aspiring leaders in the finance industry can navigate through their career journeys.

At the webinar, industry professionals and enthusiasts will be provided with an opportunity to leverage decades of experience of the seasoned panel to exploit opportunities amid COVID-19 in advancing their careers.

Dayo Obisan, Executive Commissioner (Operations), Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is the Keynote Speaker for the webinar which holds at 5:00 pm on Saturday, 29th of August 2020 while Aruoture “Rotus” Oddiri of Smooth FM and Wole Famurewa of CNBC Africa will host the event.

A panel discussion about climbing to the top within the financial services industry will include leading experts such as Fola Fagbule, Head, Financial Advisory at African Finance Corporation (AFC); Odiri Oginni, CFA, MD/CEO of United Capital Asset Management Limited, and Akin Oyebode, Special Adviser, Investment Trade and Innovation, Ekiti State Government.

The event will also be headlined by Chidi Iwuchukwu, Head, Investment banking West Africa, Rand Merchant Bank (RMB); Zeal Akaraiwe, CEO, Graeme Blaque Advisory, and Danladi Verheijen, Co-founder/Managing Partner at Verod Capital Management.

“Participants will glean insights from the panelists whom are leaders in this industry and will share highlights of their career trajectories, provide a sneak-peek of potential opportunities, and the important knowledge, skills and abilities to rise into senior & executive management positions,” said Abraham Durosawo, Founder and Community Lead of FPN.

Durosawo added that the professional community is open to young and experienced finance professionals willing to collaborate and network regardless of their location.

The webinar will hold on Zoom Platform and intending participants can register for free via the link: bit.ly/FPNThrive

FPN organizes webinars and workshops to encourage collaboration and growth for finance professionals. The community, with a member of over 1,000, has brought together experts like Andrew Nevin, Partner & Chief Economist, PwC Nigeria and Andrew Stotz, CFA, a former President of the CFA Society Thailand and founder/CEO of A.Stotz Investment Research.

The finance community has also hosted Ayodeji Ebo, MD, Afrinvest Asset Management, Yemi Faseun, Head, Human Resources at Globacom and Wale Okunrinboye, Research Head at Sigma Pensions Ltd, among others.

Earlier in August, FPN organized a free master valuation class in collaboration with DBrown Consulting, providing an avenue for upskilling among community members and workshop participants. In June, FPN also organized the first Foundations of Finance Academy course on Zoom with over 750 applicants seeking to transit into careers in the financial industry. The academy delivered in a simple and practical manner, courses covering Asset Management, Corporate Finance, Financial Markets, Fixed Income, Derivatives, Financial Statement Analysis, Macroeconomic Research, Corporate Finance, Project Finance, Valuation and Financial Modeling.

About FPN

Finance Professionals Network is a finance hub where finance enthusiasts who are passionate about sharing their knowledge and experiences to everyone are found. We provide top-notch information about various topical financial issues which affect individuals, nations and the world at large. We aim to create a society where everyone irrespective of their age or status is financially literate as well as provide a platform where people can have access to information from experts in the finance industry.