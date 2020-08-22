Zenith Bank, GTBank, Transcorp most traded stocks for the week

The Nigerian Stock Exchange ended the week cumulatively on an impressive note. The NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalization both appreciated by 0.09% to close the week at 25,221.87 and N13.158 trillion respectively.

A total turnover of 950.414 million shares worth N10.123 billion in 16,647 deals was traded this week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 1.327 billion shares valued at N13.934 billion that exchanged hands last week in 19,392 deals.

The Financial Services industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 624.278 million shares valued at N6.181 billion traded in 8,313 deals; thus contributing 65.68% and 61.06% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The Consumer Goods Industry followed with 96.320 million shares worth N2.199 billion in 3,148 deals. In the third place was the Conglomerates industry, with a turnover of 89.376 million shares worth N145.612 million in 757 deals.

Trading in the top three equities – Zenith Bank Plc, Guaranty Trust Bank Plc, and Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc (measured by volume) accounted for 298.901 million shares worth N4.761 billion in 3,056 deals, contributing 31.45% and 47.03% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

31 equities appreciated in price during the week, higher than 29 equities in the previous week. 27 equities depreciated in price, lower than 33 equities in the previous week, while 105 equities remained unchanged, higher than 101 equities recorded in the previous week.

Top 10 gainers for the week

LASACO ASSURANCE PLC up 26.92% to close at N0.33

INTERNATIONAL BREWERIES PLC up 26.32% to close at N3.60

CORNERSTONE INSURANCE PLC up 18.37% to close at N0.58

NEIMETH INTERNATIONAL PHARMACEUTICALS PLC up 12.36% to close at N2.00

UNIVERSITY PRESS PLC up 11.71% to close at N1.24

UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC up 11.60% to close at N13.95

CHAMPION BREW. PLC up 9.86% to close at N0.78

N NIG. FLOUR MILLS PLC up 9.82% to close at N4.25

JULIUS BERGER NIG PLC up 9.63% to close at N16.50

FIDSON HEALTHCARE PLC up 8.11% to close at N4.00

Top 10 losers for the week

ROYAL EXCHANGE PLC down 16.13% to close at N0.26

ASSOCIATED BUS COMPANY PLC down 14.89% to close at N0.40

CONOIL PLC down 9.76% to close at N15.25

P Z CUSSONS NIGERIA PLC down 9.41% to close at N3.85

U A C N PLC down 8.33% to close at N5.50

FLOUR MILLS NIG. PLC down 6.09% to close at N18.50

OANDO PLC down 5.24% to close at N2.35

VITAFOAM NIG PLC. down 5.22% to close at N5.45

CAP PLC down 5.00% to close at N0.85

REGENCY ASSURANCE PLC down 4.35% to close at N0.22

Outlook

The Nigerian bourse ended the week cumulatively bullish, in spite of disruption in economic activities, scarcity of foreign exchange for payment obligation, and thin market liquidity at the Nigerian bourse.

Nairametrics, however, recommends cautious buying on growing geopolitical uncertainty.