Ethereum transaction fees drop by 80%
Ethereum transaction fees are calculated in gas and used in paying for ETH operations on its blockchain network.
Lately, ETH miners have been experiencing a plunge in revenue. Data from Santiment Research revealed that Ethereum transaction fees dropped by almost 80% from their all-time high today, thereby providing an opportunity for cheaper on-chain operations.
#Ethereum transaction fees (in $USD) dropped almost 80% from their all-time high today. This brings them back to levels last seen in mid-July.
— Santiment (@santimentfeed) August 21, 2020
What this means
Ethereum transaction fees are calculated in Gas and used in paying for ETH operations on its blockchain network. These don’t just include normal transactions, but also interactions with the decentralized application and smart contracts. Fees going down means that using Ethereum projects is becoming less expensive.
Ethereum miners have been cashing in averagely because ETH fees on its blockchain network have risen partly due to the rising interest on DeFi assets, which now have about $5 billion worth of digital assets in terms of value, up from less than $1 million earlier this year.
Things you need to know about Ethereum
Ethereum is a cryptocurrency designed for decentralized applications and the deployment of smart contracts, which are created and operated without any fraud, interruption, control or interference from a third party.
Ethereum is a decentralized system, fully independent, and is not under anybody’s authority. It has no pivotal point, and its platform is connected to thousands of its users through their computing system around the world, which means it’s almost impossible for Ethereum to go offline.
Crypto: Why investors are rushing to DeFi assets
Defi is a crypto ecosystem made up of financial apps designed on leading blockchain platforms.
While it seems that leading crypto assets like BTC and ETH have continued to experience low volatility in the past few days, a significant number of DeFi-related assets have managed to gain the attention of many crypto-investors, thereby pushing these digital coins to record highs.
Several mid-range ETH-based crypto assets had their share of the spotlight today, such as Chainlink, YAM, Cream finance, Melon, etc.
We've ranked DeFi projects in categories of their own! See the ones with the highest spikes in price, and were the most visited this week.
What #DeFi tokens are you HODLing? Learn about token utilities on our coin details pages! https://t.co/WMg7SE4ZOS pic.twitter.com/3DKSVwE99t
— CoinMarketCap (@CoinMarketCap) August 22, 2020
What is Defi?
Defi means “decentralized finance.” By definition, it’s a crypto ecosystem made up of financial apps designed on leading blockchain platforms.
Defi, in short, is the use of blockchain technologies (including smart contracts, decentralized asset custody, etc.) to replace all “intermediaries” with program codes, therefore maximizing the efficiency of financial services and minimizing costs.
These digital assets are designed on Ethereum codes, and usually exhibit characteristics that include having protocols and financial smart contracts.
Importance of DeFi assets
Using “Defi” technology, one can build smart contracts with codes that facilitate the actions of intermediaries, including managing and accepting deposits, handling collateralized loans, and liquidating collateral assets as per the terms of the contracts should their values fluctuate.
As a credit to blockchain technology, the contract codes cannot be terminated or manipulated by any entity, and are executed with specific conditions.
Crypto: Why Tether became a U.S. dollar replacement for many Chinese
Tether accounts for 93% of stablecoin use in the region.
China, the world’s second-largest economy seems to trust the world’s fastest-growing financial asset ecosystem (Tether) a lot more these days, preferring to use it to meet most money transfer needs.
Tether, which is the fourth most valuable crypto by market cap, accounted for more than $18 billion of the outflows from East Asia in the period, according to new research by blockchain forensics firm Chainalysis. Tether, a stable coin (this is because its value is pegged to the U.S. dollar), accounts for 93% of stablecoin use in the region.
Approximately $50 billion cryptos had left China in 2019, showing a surge in how investors are dodging rules that limit how much capital they’re allowed to transfer from China.
READ: Tether, the most promising stable coin, now the third most valuable cryptocurrency
“Stablecoins like Tether are particularly useful for capital flight, as their USD-pegged value means users selling off large amounts in exchange for their fiat currency of choice can rest assured that it’s unlikely to lose its value as they seek a buyer,” Chainalysis said in the report.
Note that China only allows citizens to move the equivalent of $50,000 or less out its borders every year. Wealthy citizens usually beat such restriction by going through foreign investments in real estate and other assets, sometimes even using offshore registered businesses to carry out their investments.
READ: U.S regulator invites Banking and Crypto industry leaders for partnership
Tether Chief Compliance Officer, Leonardo Real, recently explained while Tether’s price is intended to remain constant at $1. He said:
“It can sometimes fluctuate by a few cents at times of high price movement in the wider cryptocurrency market. When this happens, primary market traders are incentivized to close the gap by selling tethers at the higher price”
Tether’s origin
The fourth most valuable crypto is a stablecoin and still, by far, the biggest. It was launched in late 2014 by a group called Tether Limited. It introduced a relatively simple concept for creating a crypto asset that maintained a stable price.
For every USDT issued, the Tether Foundation kept $1 USD in reserve (at least in theory). This kept the USDT price stabilized around $1 since each unit of USDT could be redeemed for one of the US Dollars in the reserve.
Quick fact: Tether is designed as a blockchain-based cryptocurrency whose digital coins in circulation are backed by the same value of traditional fiat currencies like the U.S dollar, Japanese Yen, or the Euro. It trades under the ticker symbol USDT.
Bullish Signs: 2.6 million Bitcoins are being held on crypto exchanges
Bitcoin bulls have been on a bullish run, triggered by high liquidity in the global money markets.
Over the past few weeks, the selling pressures and high volatility usually experienced in the most valuable crypto market have greatly reduced.
The decline of BTC exchange balances signals reduced selling pressure. Currently, 2.6 million BTC is being held on exchanges. This is significantly lower than the last time Bitcoin hit a local top a year ago (2.8M), and lower than before the sell-off in March (2.9 million).
READ: Twitter Poll: Bitcoin price expected to reach $100,000 by 2021
The decline of #BTC exchange balances signals reduced selling pressure.
Currently 2.6M BTC are being held on exchanges.
Significantly lower than the last time $BTC hit a local top a year ago (2.8M), and lower than before the sell-off in March (2.9M).https://t.co/JyYA4oPmDX pic.twitter.com/ab4wkJSnmD
— glassnode (@glassnode) August 19, 2020
Still, the number of Bitcoin entities holding at least 1,000 BTC continues to grow.
READ: ChainLink now the 5th most valuable crypto, gains 418% since July 1
Bullish Signs
These metrics show sign of investor confidence, as Bitcoin’s long-term price prospects reached its highest level since August 2017.
Bitcoin bulls have been on a bullish run, triggered by high liquidity in the global money markets. Investors remain bullish in the long term despite the blurred global economic outlook and resurgence of the COVID-19 virus.
The percentage of supply owned by entities holding ≤ 10 $BTC grew from 5.1% to 13.8% in 5 years, while the percent held by entities with 100-100k BTC declined from 62.9% to 49.8%.
These show that more retail investors are grabbing a stake on the most popular crypto asset, thereby diminishing the strength of BTC whales.