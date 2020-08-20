Economy & Politics
Nigeria not doing enough to shield us – Nigerian community in Ghana
The All Nigerian Community Ghana (ANC) and the Nigerian Union of Trader Association of Ghana (NUTANG) have said that the Nigerian government is not doing enough to shield them from harassment from Ghanaian authorities, as they demand answers from the Nigerian government.
In a statement signed by the President, All Nigerian Community Ghana, Alj. Salihu Alhaji Mohammed, the group demanded explanations from the government “for the current inertia“ towards the issues of Nigerians in Ghana.
On Wednesday, Speaker of the House of Reps, Femi Gbajabiamila, said that the closure of Nigerian shops contravenes ECOWAS trade protocols and called for a decisive solution between both countries.
This comes after Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Godfrey Onyeama, summoned Ghana’s Chargé d’Affaires to Nigeria, Ms. Iva Denoo, on Monday, to discuss the closure of Nigerian-owned shops in Accra.
The group said the Nigerian trading community in Ghana is under attack due to the crackdowns on Nigerian owned businesses in Ghana, citing regulations banning foreigners from conducting retail business in Ghana.
“While members of the Nigerian trading community have come to Ghana believing in good faith that they are permitted and protected by the ECOWAS laws to freely move here and make a living, unfortunately, authorities in the host country Ghana seem to believed otherwise,” the statement from the group read.
The group said shops and business premises are being locked by local authorities and reiterated that the ECOWAS free movement integration which Nigeria has invested in has become an “aberration”, as the recent guidelines undermine “ the core tenets of regional integration and principles of Africa’ economic renaissance”.
The group says the Nigerian government is aware of their suffering and expresses its shock at the response of the Federal Government. It also called for a dialogue between both nations as most Nigerian traders in Ghana have made Ghana their home as recent harassments from Ghanaian authorities increased during the pandemic.
AfDB bans 4 Nigerian companies for engaging in fraudulent and deceitful practices
The 4 Nigerian firms will be ineligible to participate in Bank-financed projects during the debarment period.
The African Development Bank (AfDB) Group has announced the 24-month debarment of 4 Nigerian companies from participating in the Bank’s financial projects for engaging in fraudulent and collusive practices during the tender for projects.
The companies that have been sanctioned and excluded include, Sangtech International Services Limited, Sangar & Associates (Nigeria) Limited, Mashad Integrated and Investment Co. Limited and Medniza Global Merchants Limited.
The disclosure was made in a press statement that was released by the multilateral Institution on Thursday, August 20, 2020.
The bank in its statement disclosed that an investigation conducted by its Office of Integrity and Anti-Corruption established that the debarred companies engaged in fraudulent and collusive practices during a tender for the supply of water meters, automatic meters and house connection materials, under the Zaria Water Supply Expansion and Sanitation Project in Nigeria.
The statement from the AfDB reads, ‘’The African Development Bank Group on 20 August 2020, announces the 24-month debarment of Sangtech International Services Limited, Sangar & Associates (Nigeria) Limited, Mashad Integrated and Investment Co. Limited and Medniza Global Merchants Limited. All four companies are registered in Nigeria.’’
The sanction means that the 4 Nigerian firms will be ineligible to participate in Bank-financed projects during the debarment period. In addition, the 24-month debarment of the companies qualifies for cross-debarment by other multilateral development banks under the Agreement for Mutual Recognition of Debarment Decisions, including the Asian Development Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the Inter-American Development Bank and the World Bank Group.
The Zaria Water Supply Expansion and Sanitation Project in Nigeria is co-financed by the African Development Fund, an entity of the African Development Bank Group.
President Buhari says Mali coup a setback for regional diplomacy
President Buhari said that the events in Mali are with grave consequences for the peace and security of West Africa.
President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the coup in Mali which saw the resignation of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, is a setback for regional diplomacy in West Africa and called for a continental resolution to the crisis.
This was announced via a social media broadcast by the President on Thursday afternoon.
The events in Mali are great setbacks for regional diplomacy, with grave consequences for the peace and security of West Africa. It is time for the unconstitutional ‘authority’ in Mali to act responsibly and ensure restoration of constitutional order, peace and stability.
— Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) August 20, 2020
Nairametrics earlier reported that the rebel soldiers that arrested Mali’s President, Ibrahim Boubacar Keita have taken over the government and assured citizens of fresh elections to resolve a spiraling political crisis in the fragile West African nation.
The soldiers forced Keita to resign on Tuesday and dissolved parliament hours after the President and the Prime Minister Boubou Cisse were detained at gunpoint.
President Buhari said that the events in Mali are “with grave consequences for the peace and security of West Africa”, and urged the “unconstitutional ‘authority” in the West African nation to act responsibly and ensure a constitutional restoration of order to achieve peace and stability.
“Nigeria strongly supports the efforts of ECOWAS Chairman, President Mahamadou Issoufou, for wider regional and continental consultations with ECOWAS, the AU and the UN, and the adoption of strong measures to bring speedy resolution to the situation,” President Buhari added.
President Buhari also said that a stable political climate in Mali is important for the total stability of the region and lobbies the efforts of AU, UN and ECOWAS to come to a joint solution “until sanity returns to Mali with the restoration of Civil Administration”.
World Bank hopes to cut down debts of poor countries rather than delay payments
The World Bank sees an opportunity to extend relief under the Debt Service Suspension Initiative
The World Bank is currently mulling possible cut-downs on the debt stock of poor countries, rather than merely restructuring or delaying repayment on such loans.
President of the World Bank Group, David Malpass, disclosed this during an interview with Bloomberg Television earlier today.
The World Bank Chief disclosed during the interview that the coming months and the annual meetings of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in October present a good timeframe for action.
He also stated that he sees an opportunity to extend relief under the Debt Service Suspension Initiative that started in May and will extend into 2021, an option that he believes will receive support from the G7 Group and Group of 20 leading economies.
“The next step is harder agreement to actually do haircuts or write-downs. But that has happened in the past, for example, in the 1980s in the Latin debt crisis, it got to the point of haircuts, but it took so long that the countries were in deep, deep trouble by the time that happened. So one of the things we’re trying to do is accelerate that so you can get to a good outcome sooner,” Malpass said.
The G-20 countries, during a meeting in July, agreed to extend the current debt payment suspension towards the end of the year, putting off assurances of additional relief as the coronavirus pandemic continues to cause global damage. Even the G-20 April agreement to give up bilateral debt payments from vulnerable countries, the cost of servicing the debts outweighs health and social expenses.
Nairametrics had reported about 2 months ago, the announcement of plans by China to exempt some African countries from loan repayment especially zero interest rate loans that are due by the end of the year. The initiative was a follow up to the earlier one by the G-20 leading economies to suspend payments for low-income countries that are in deep economic crisis due to the Covid-19 disease.
According to the World Bank’s data, China is owed about 60% of the money that the World’s poorest countries are expected to repay this year.
The World Bank President said that a lot of the Chinese creditor agencies, including the Export-Import Bank of China, are participating in the Debt Service Suspension Initiative with the restructuring terms that other countries are using. He, however, said that some of them are not using that and so, that creates the challenge that they are working on.