Airtel Africa partners MoneyGram to ease fund transfer

Airtel Africa plc, a telecommunications and mobile money services provider, has announced a strategic partnership with MoneyGram, a global leader in cross-border P2P payments and money transfers.

The partnership will ensure that more than 19 million Airtel Money customers across 12 countries can route any MoneyGram transfer received from around the world into their mobile money wallets on their phone.

In a statement issued by the telco and seen by Nairametrics, it was indicated that the development would also enable senders overseas to push funds instantly and directly to an Airtel Money mobile wallet in a more convenient way for customers.

The partnership, according to Airtel, is in line with its strategy of expanding the range and depth of Airtel Money offerings to drive customer growth and penetration.

Raghunath Mandava, the CEO of Airtel Africa, explained that the partnership would provide millions of customers with fast, secure, and convenient options to receive and send money as well as access their funds from a vast distribution of exclusive kiosks, agents, and branches at their convenience.

“This is a significant step forward in our ambition to transform lives through greater financial inclusion and empowerment across the continent. Maximizing access to global remittances is a key part of this – even more so given the disruption and economic hardship faced by many as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

He added that the Group has been focused on building international money transfer services, through international partnerships, to connect millions of people to the global economy and that the MoneyGram partnership builds on the momentum of existing partnerships with Mastercard and Western Union.