Cryptocurrency
BTC whale moves $242 million worth of BTC, as it breaks above $12,000
BTC whales have shown historically that they often determine the BTC trend.
BTC whales are on the rise as Bitcoin breaches the $12,000 price level.
Data obtained from Bitcoin BlockBot, a BTC analytic tracker, has shown that a Bitcoin whale has moved 19,721 BTC valued around $242 million.
Whale alert! 🐋 Someone moved 19,721 BTC ($242M) in block 644,178 https://t.co/6nzGw39FRV
— Bitcoin Block Bot (@BtcBlockBot) August 17, 2020
Also, data obtained from Coinmarketcap, another crypto analytic firm, shows that the flagship currency is presently above the $12,000 price level, with a market capitalization of about $227 billion
Why this is happening: Global investors and crypto-traders are now cashing in on some of their profits, as the crypto market is awash with cheap money coming from stimulus packages from global central banks.
While it is difficult to predict market movements, BTC whales have shown historically that they often determine the BTC trend.
Quick fact: At the BTC market, investors or traders who own large amounts of bitcoins are typically known as Bitcoin whales. This means that a BTC whale could be an individual or business entity (with a single Bitcoin address) owning around 1000 Bitcoins or more.
As BTC whales accumulate BTCs, Bitcoin’s circulating supply reduces. This can weaken any bearish trend Bitcoin finds itself in. In other words, it’s possible that as BTC approaches its fixed supply of 21 million, the price of BTC will go up, with BTC’s present demand factored in.
In an explanatory note to Nairametrics, Ekene Ojieh, Head of Public Relations and Corporate Strategy at Buffalo Chase, a crypto-asset custodian management company, gave vital insights on why BTC is attracting investors attention now. She said:
“In the past few weeks, gold saw a new all-time high of $2034 which is about 42.6% in the last decade.
“Bitcoin has gained about 8.9 million percentages over the last decade. Security and scarcity are the topmost reasons why traders have trust in safe-haven assets like gold and bitcoin.
“Bitcoin would outperform gold in a foreseeable future because it’s easily accessible for anyone with internet and of course a more profitable asset than gold.”
Cryptocurrency
OmiseGO, fastest growing altcoin, up 49% in past 24 hours
OmiseGo helps in easing the transfer of coins from one blockchain to another without using a crypto exchange.
OmiseGO, an Ethereum token that energizes smart contract platforms and trades under a sticker known as OMG, has just reached its 13-month high
OMG has gone parabolic on another impressive altcoin. Currently, up 49% in the past 24 hours, the 46th ranked market cap blockchain has reached a 13-month high.
However, it should be noted that active addresses aren’t quite telling the same story yet. Therefore, proceed with extreme caution.
READ ALSO: Bitcoin could potentially become superior to cash
$OMG has gone parabolic on another impressive #altcoin Sunday. Currently +49.4% in the past 24 hours, the 46th ranked market cap #blockchain has reached a 13-month high. Active addresses aren't quite telling the same story yet, so proceed with caution. https://t.co/LjeVMPfwR8 pic.twitter.com/9F2jUfpxPZ
— Santiment (@santimentfeed) August 16, 2020
READ MORE: Bitcoin robbers move 3503 BTC worth $38.5 million
What you need to know: The OMG coin was designed as a white-label eWallet. It was designed on the Ethereum blockchain by a Thailand-based financial services company called Omise. Its full name is OmiseGo.
OmiseGo helps in easing the transfer of coins from one blockchain to another without using a crypto exchange.
Most blockchain ecosystems are limited by low throughput, high and unpredictable transaction fees, and poor user experience.
Download the Nairametrics News App
The project’s team believes these are barriers that need to be overcome before businesses and developers will adopt blockchain for real-world applications, leading them to develop the OMG Network.
Just recently the federal agency in charge of regulating crypto assets in Japan, the Financial Services Agency (FSA), has given OMG Network, formerly known as OmiseGo, approval for the sale of its native crypto coin in the world’s third-largest economy.
Cryptocurrency
Unknown ETH Whale moves $35 million dollars worth of Ethereum
Ethereum is a cryptocurrency designed for decentralized applications and deployment of smart contracts.
It seems Ethereum whales are having a good time gathering more ETH, because the second most valuable crypto asset continues to stay above $420.
Data from an advanced crypto tracker, Whales Alert, showed that an ETH whale moved 81,000 ETH (34,902,307 USD) transferred from to unknown wallet
READ MORE: Tether whales move over 300,000,000 USDT in a single day
🚨 🚨 🚨 81,000 #ETH (34,902,307 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to unknown wallet
— Whale Alert (@whale_alert) August 16, 2020
What are Ethereum whales?
In the Ethereum world, traders or investors who own a large number of Ethereum are typically called whales. This means an Ethereum whale would be a single Ethereum address owning around 1,000 Ethereum or more.
READ MORE: ECOWAS: Single currency regime not kicking off in 2020
Meanwhile, Ethereum’s daily transaction count neared an all-time high this week. Its ATH of 1.34 million was set on Jan 4, 2018, when Ethereum had an average market price of $1,042. Earlier this week, its transaction count was within shouting distance at 1.27 million.
Priced at $431 as at the time of this writing, the increased activity is a good long-term sign of things to come for Ethereum holders.
Download the Nairametrics News App
Things you need to know about Ethereum
Ethereum is a cryptocurrency designed for decentralized applications and deployment of smart contracts, which are created and operated without any fraud, interruption, control or interference from a third party.
Ethereum is a decentralized system, fully independent, and is not under anybody’s authority. It has no pivotal point, and its platform is connected to thousands of its users through their computing system around the world, which means it’s almost impossible for Ethereum to go offline.
Cryptocurrency
ChainLink now the 5th most valuable crypto, gains 418% since July 1
Link is currently worth about $19, gaining about 418% since July 1, 2020
Chainlink (LINK) has joined the top 5 most valuable cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, following a surge in interest by crypto traders and investors for the digital coin over the last few weeks.
Link, which is currently worth about $19, has gained about 418% since July 1, 2020, when it was trading around $4.55. Chainlink (link) is pushing closer to the $20 threshold and solidifying itself in the number five position for the most valuable cryptocurrencies ranked by market capitalization.
READ MORE: XRP plunges more than 10%, biggest daily percentage drop since March 12
Is Chainlink in a price bubble?
Sometimes when the price of crypto-assets increase overtime, it gets to a point when the bubble will burst and almost all assets will experience price correction. The less mature the crypto asset and the weaker the fundamentals, the sharper the correction will be.
Is Chainlink overvalued?
Nairametrics does not believe that Chain link is overvalued. Compared to 2017, DeFi tokens are nowhere close to being as overvalued as mainstream crypto assets like BTC and ETH. However, there is a strong level of caution among investors.
Quick fact: Defi means “decentralized finance”. It is a crypto ecosystem made up of financial apps designed on leading blockchain platforms.
These digital assets are designed on Ethereum codes, and usually exhibit characteristics that include having protocols and financial smart contracts.
READ MORE: Crypto-Scammers stole $24 million worth of BTCs in 2020
Chainlink is a blockchain that is designed to bridge the space between blockchain technology-based smart contracts (created by ETH), and other user programs.
Since blockchains by principle can’t have access to data outside their paths or networks, a DeFi instrument is needed to facilitate data feeds in smart contracts, and Chainlink helps to solve such needs.