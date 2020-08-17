Business
NITDA digital centre will upgrade Nigeria’s cyber security – Pantami
The project is in line with the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy for a Digital Nigeria.
The Minister for Communication and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Pantami, has unveiled the new National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) digital centre, reviewed logo, vision, and mission statements, assuring that the new projects will help to upgrade Nigeria’s cyber security.
Speaking during the Phase III Virtual Commissioning of Digital Economy Projects for a Digital Nigeria, the minister noted that the project is in line with the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy for a Digital Nigeria.
“The reason behind changing the agency’s logo is that the world’s IT has changed from ICT to digital economy. It is no longer about IT policy but rather digital economy policy for a digital Nigeria, because the IT policy has become obsolete” Pantami explained.
He noted that before the Coronavirus pandemic, the World Economic Forum had predicted that before 2022, 60% of the world economy would be digitalised. However, the pandemic has fastracked this prediction, making it obvious that the same could be achieved before 2021.
“This has motivated us to double our efforts, so that some of the targets we initially set for 2023 have already been achieved now. In telecoms , for instance, issues like that of the right of way for critical digital infrastructure has been lingering for years, but we have been able to resolve this in our first year,” he stated.
More details: The digital centre unveiled contained a computer emergency response and readiness centre, and digital media studio.
The Computer Emergency Response and Readiness Centre is targeted at upgrading Nigeria’s cybersecurity in line with the administration’s plan to promote security.
“Today there are many challenges with regards to security based on what is happening online, so with the Computer Emergency Response And Readiness team, we will be able to be the watchdog of Federal Government of Nigeria, monitor potential cyber-attacks on our country, come up with policies and strategies to prevent such attacks on our country or at least reduce it,” Pantami said.
He added that such impending attacks will be communicated to the affected institutions on an advisory level, in line with the digital security pillar of the national digital economy policy.
The digital media studio, he said, would aid virtual conference, e-learning, and e-governance, and help the administration promote economic development and better security.
After doing a test run of the digital studio, Pantami commended the NITDA DG for completing the project which was initiated a year ago.
Also present at the virtual event was the Executive Vice Chairman NCC, Professor Umar Danbatta, Chairman, Governing Board of NITDA, Dr Abubakar Saidu, DG of NITDA Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, and the SA on media to President Muhammadu Buhari Bashir Ahmad.
The Backstory: In October 2019, the ministry of communication was re-designated into Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy and unveiled by President Muhammadu Buhari.
Earlier in the year, the department of digital economy was created under the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).
Nigeria may soon start shipping containers from Lagos to Onitsha
The NPA is working alongside the NSC and the NIMASA in this regard.
Nigerian maritime agencies are reportedly working out the modalities on how to begin the transportation of containers from Lagos to Onitsha through barges.
This was disclosed by Presidential Media Aide, Tolu Ogunlesi, through a couple of tweets on Sunday night. According to his tweets, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) is working alongside the Nigerian Shippers Council and the Nigerian Inland Waterways Authority (NIMASA) in this regard.
Ogunlesi’s disclosure comes after the Nigerian Ports Authority announced over the weekend that the biggest container vessel to have ever called at any Nigerian port, was recently berthed at the Onne port in Rivers State.
“The Maerskline Stardelhorn vessel with Length overall of 300 metres, width of 48 metres was received at the Federal Ocean Terminal (FOT), Onne in Rivers State at 1620 hours on Saturday, August 15, 2020. The vessel, which has a capacity of 9,971(TEUs) is a flagship from Singapore,” The NPA announced.
It should be noted that barges are long flat bottomed boats that are used to convey freights through canals and rivers.
Why it matters:
A recent research analysis by SBM Intelligence, as reported by Nairametrics, revealed that it costs more to transport containers from Nigeria’s Apapa port to local warehouses, compared to how much it costs to do same from South Africa’s Durban Harbour and Ghana’s Tema Port. In specific terms, businesses spend an average of $2,050 transporting containers from Apapa port. This is far more than the $208 it costs to transport containers from Durban Harbour to South African warehouses and the $285 it costs to do same in Ghana.
Now, considering the fact that a significant number of the containers that berth in Apapa goes straight to the South Eastern part of the country, this plan by Nigeria’s maritime agencies is expected to help cut down shipping costs for many businesses.
Transporting containers through barges would also help reduce the rate of accidents caused by trailers transporting containers across the country.
African Continental Free Trade’s first commercial deal to take off January 1, 2021
Virtual meetings will be used to complete the outstanding discussions and negotiations.
The African Union has announced that the first commercial deal of the world’s biggest free-trade pact, the African Continental Free Trade Area (AFCFTA), will be taking off on January 1, 2021, as virtual meetings will be used to complete the outstanding discussions and negotiations.
The free trade agreement, which was signed last year and was supposed to take off on July 1, this year, had been delayed due to the coronavirus disease outbreak that has set back negotiations on the protocol for trade in goods, including tariff concessions.
Nairametrics had some months ago reported the delay in the take-off of AFCFTA, a $3.4 trillion economic block, due to the pandemic. Although the agreement was already legally in force, several details need to be ironed out as part of phase one of the process in order to make the July deadline a reality.
The continental body that is leading this trade deal, African Union, in a statement said that the outstanding negotiations will be finalized through a new African Virtual Trade Diplomacy Platform which is developed as a public-private partnership between the African Union Commission and over 20 African multinational companies.
The free trade area, which is the world’s biggest free-trade zone by area, is expected to be fully operational by 2030. It has 55 member countries that have signed on to join including Nigeria, out of which 28 of them have ratified that agreement.
Africa is behind other parts of the world in terms of internal trade, with intra-continental trade accounting for just 15% of the total when compared to what is obtainable in Asia which is 58% and over 70% in Europe.
The AFCFTA agreement is expected to substantially increase trade within the region by lowering or eliminating cross-border tariffs on 90% of goods, thereby facilitating the movement of capital and people, promoting investment and paving the way for a continent-wide customs union.
FG says fund not a challenge to completion of Lagos-Ibadan rail but lack of workers
Coronavirus pandemic has come to stay, CCECC to come up with measures of completing the rail project.
The Federal Government has disclosed that funding is not a challenge or impediment to the completion of the $1.6 billion Lagos-Ibadan rail project, but rather a lack of workers.
The disclosure was made by the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, during an inspection of the Lagos-Ibadan rail project, in a press statement by Eric Ojiekwe, Director Press and Public Relations of the ministry.
The Transport Minister had urged the project contractors, China Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC), to complete the project within a period of 5 months.
Amaechi, who was on the inspection of the rail project with the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said that the coronavirus pandemic which has delayed the completion of the project has come to stay and so he asked the contractors, CCECC, to come up with measures of completing the rail project.
He was quoted as advising the project contractors, China Civil Engineering Construction, to adhere to safety measures such as compulsory use of masks and safety shields by all workers in order to get the required number needed to work in all stations.
He urged them to procure personal protective equipment for their workers as an excuse for failure would not be accepted.
On the Ibadan-Kano $5.6 billion rail which is yet to commence, Amaechi stated that government is yet to secure the loan from China Export-Import Bank, but assured it is still a top priority for this administration.
While giving his impression on the project, Lai Mohammed said, ‘’I am very impressed. The reason we brought you here is to see that it is not a concocted story. This is the reason why we are borrowing the money so that Nigerians can travel in dignity and comfort.’’
He said that the monies that had been borrowed for the project are not for grandiose display nor for overhead or running costs, but rather for capital projects which on completion would create jobs and provide the needed infrastructure for Nigerians.
He added that there was nothing wrong in borrowing as long as it is used to provide improved service delivery for the people.
Lai Mohammed was full of praises for Amaechi for the passion he has exhibited in driving the project and urged the contractors, CCECC, not to disappoint.
Other dignitaries that were part of the inspection tour included: the Managing Director, Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA), Hadiza Bala-Usman, the Board Chairman, NRC, Engr. Ibrahim Alhassan Musa, the Executive Secretary, Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), Hassan Bello, among others.