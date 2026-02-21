The Nigerian box office has recorded over N30 billion in gross revenue over the last three years.

Between 2023 and 2025, ticket sales recorded huge numbers.

Last year recorded the industry’s highest gross at about N15.6 billion from an estimated 2.8 million admissions (no of individuals who visit the cinema).

Thus representing year-on-year growth of 48% in revenue and 6% in admissions. This performance was supported by the contribution of 122 cinemas operating across the territory.

By comparison, Nigerian cinemas recorded approximately 3.3 million admissions in 2021. Audience numbers declined steadily through 2022 and 2023, reaching a low of 2.6 million admissions in 2023, a contraction of over 20% from 2021 levels.

While 2024 and 2025 marked a gradual recovery, with admissions improving to 2.7 million and 2.8 million respectively, audience volumes have yet to return to pre-2022 highs. This suggests that while cinema-going habits have shown resilience, the market has not fully rebuilt the frequency and breadth of attendance.

In this article, we examine the largest cinemas and locations that emerged as the most significant drivers of this growth, taking into consideration the number of viewing screens, admission rates and gross revenue, which remain as key factors influencing watch volumes and overall viewing capacity.