Paid Content
Patricia: 3 years bigger
Patricia celebrates years of being Nigeria’s premier indigenous cryptocurrency company.
“When a man looks into a mirror, the image reflects who he is today. But it also reveals who he used to be. Although appearances change, many of the underlying characteristics remain the same.” The same is true with Patricia Technologies Limited, as the tech firm celebrates her 3rd anniversary amid pomp, cheers and applause.
2019 was special for Patricia as she celebrated 2 years of being Nigeria’s premier indigenous cryptocurrency company and the fastest growing Bitcoin brand in Africa. On 16th August 2017, Patricia Technologies established its first branch in Lekki, Lagos. A small office established to serve less than 80 clients, but today the firm is recognised internationally with branches in Dubai, China and Ghana, servicing well over 15,000 clients on daily transactions.
“Doing the most is part of our story. Building user-focused products, finding solutions to problems that have otherwise been overlooked and Pioneering new industries have made us what we are today. Our team has worked consistently this whole time to achieve our fundamental goal – becoming the standard of excellence in the Bitcoin and Crypto Space”.
“As Patricia celebrates its third anniversary, we are in no way relenting as we are fully aware that there is so much more ahead of us, at the same time we take time out to reflect on our accomplishments, celebrate our wins and move stronger into the future,” said Fejiro Hanu Agbodje, the Founder and CEO of Patricia tech limited.
For Patricia, 3 years of being in operation has been a time of intense growth, positive initiatives and building exciting products, all of which were accomplished together with highly-valued talents. The budding firm is ranked among the fastest-growing Fintech companies in Africa and currently Nigeria’s biggest Bitcoin trading company.
It is interesting to know that in the last three years, the company has been able to build exceptionally innovative and mind-blowing products never seen in this part of the divide. Products like Africa’s premier bitcoin debit card, a system that converts excess airtime to cash, and introducing day to day use cases for Bitcoin like buying Data, paying bills all using bitcoin.
In his 3rd anniversary speech, Mr Chris Izu Okafor, the Managing Director, had this to say; “our success depends on users’ successful transactions. We are committed to building a convenient, safe and easy ecosystem for all our users as we know that when our users are stronger, so are we”.
I would like to take this opportunity to thank all our users for including Patricia in their bitcoin trading/business story for the past 3 years. We look forward to successful cooperation in the future, he concluded.
Paid Content
Mr. Eazi, Nigerian music sensation, makes Glo-powered African Voices
Mr. Eazi will be telling viewers how his music traversed Nigeria to Ghana.
Nigerian songwriter and music entrepreneur, Oluwatosin Ajibade, popularly known by the stage name, Mr. Eazi, will this week grace African Voices Changemakers, a personality magazine programme of the Cable News Network (CNN) sponsored by telecommunications service giant, Globacom.
Born July 19, 1991, in Port Harcourt, Nigeria, the 29-year-old read Mechanical Engineering at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Kumasi, Ghana, from where he began his musical career in 2012 with his rhythm and blues single entitled “Pipi Dance”.
The single garnered huge traction online culminating in more high-profile recordings for him. These included “Skin Tight” which featured Efya in 2015. This gave rise to further collaborations with other notable artistes including Ghanaian R&B star, Sarkodie; Lil Kesh, and Burna Boy who are both successful Nigerian music merchants.
In 2017, Mr. Eazi released the mixtape, Life Is Eazi, Vol. 1: Accra to Lagos, which featured guest appearances by Big Lean, Tekno, Phyno, DJ Cuppy, and others. The album contained singles like “Leg Over” and “Tilapia” which became instant hits with music lovers across the African continent.
He will be telling viewers how his music traversed Nigeria to Ghana leading to him pioneering Banku music which is a rare fusion of Ghanaian highlife and Nigerian chord progressions and rhythms.
African Voices Changemakers will be on DSTV Channel 401 on Saturday at 9.00 p.m. and on Sunday at 4.30 a.m., 7.30 a.m., 12.30 p.m. and 7.30 p.m. The programme will be repeated on Monday at 5.30 a.m.
Paid Content
7 fundamental reasons to buy LeornadobySujimoto now
In Building the Leonardo, we also wanted to understand the market direction and maximise investors’ gratification.
1. Price:
The Leonardo’s 2 Bedroom is currently selling for N200million, the 3 Bedroom is N250million and 4 Bedroom is for N300million.
In terms of pricing, the most expensive 4 Bedroom Apartments today in Nigeria are in Bourdillon and Eko Atlantic and their prices ranges from $935,000 to $3.5millon which is about N420million to N1.5 Billion, while a 4 Bedroom at the LeonardoBySujimoto is selling for N300million for Now! Our 2 Bedroom that is selling now at N200million will sell for N350million when we launch in October, and sell for $1.2m when completed. (We have researched the best, but what we are building beats the best).
2. Quality:
For Leonardo, we have decided to go all out, creating a building that from foundation to Chandeliers, your only experience will be luxury.
State-of-the-art features and facilities such as Full Home Automation, Kohler kitchen, 3 Metres Doors, Duravit’s Phillip Stark and Zaha Hadid’s Award-winning Sanitary Wares , Simone Saragoni’s Technogym, Olympic size pool, Minimart, Mini Clinic, Hair salon, Interactive Lobby like a 5-star hotel, Tennis Court, Squash Court, Imax Cinema, Indoor Virtual Golf, Luxury Spa, Bar & Lounge and lots more.
We are not boasting but no other building will compete with Leonardo, not anywhere in Nigeria, not even in Africa (Please hold us by these words).
When we started Sujimoto, we adopted 2 fundamental principles – QUALITY AND INTEGRITY. 5 years ago, we promised that the MediciBySujimoto will come wrapped in Marble, today not one marble has fallen off! We promised that the Medici will come with Duravit Sanitary wares, not just regular Duravit, but the limited edition, designed by Phillip Stark. We promised that our gym will come with Simone Saragoni’s Technogym 5 years ago, and today, the MediciBySujimoto project is still one of the best building in Ikoyi!
3. Investment ROI:
No one can carry your house from Banana Island to Ibadan!
The Leonardo promises 400% returns on investment and we have proof for it. With the Leonardo, you can buy, resell and make 400% ROI in 2 years. You can also buy and do a short let rental that can guarantee you between N30million to N60million Naira annually.
You can also buy a unit, make use of it whenever you are in LAGOS and put it up for short let whenever it is not in use. Please note that if you want a long term rental, Sujimoto has signed a rental agreement with top multinationals and other companies that will rent the Leonardo, immediately it is completed. Now, with treasury bills at 3% per annum, and volatility in Stocks and Bonds, everyone between the ages of 35 and 60 are choosing real estate as the safest investment option, putting LeonardoBySujimoto as the first option.
4. Architecture:
People say why Leonardo Da Vinci, I say why not? We have studied the Iconic master of art – the Leonardo Da Vinci, whose work outlives the 16th century, finding relevance even in the 21st century; studying him and coming up with this design is to remind us that what we are building will not only be aesthetically different but iconic in character.
It will be the first building in the world to have more than 1000 art pieces, hanging in every corner, reminding the residence and their visitors of the artistic genius and creativity that goes into the creation of Leonardo project.
5. Location:
Dubbed as the most affluent neighbourhood in Africa, Banana Island houses the 1% of the 1% ultra-wealthy in Nigeria, making it the richest square metre in Africa. Banana Island is also home to the ultra-wealthy few such as the Adenugas, MDs of Multinationals, Executive Directors, HNIs, Billionaires Businessmen, and Music Entrepreneur – Davido, to mention a few. Imagine jogging in the evening and seeing Davido taking a stroll with his pet.
Aside from the fact that lands are limited in Banana Island, leading to an increase in the value of the space, Banana Island has been described by Forbes Africa as the 2nd safest place in Nigeria, second only to Aso Rock. This luxury location is perfect for those who value security and those who are thinking of ROI as the value of properties in Banana Island keep rising. Lekki and Victoria Island are all great locations, but Banana Island’s value has remained and increased more than 100% over the last 18 months.
6. Association:
If your neighbour is a Vulcaniser, the possibility of you selling Car tyres is very high, but what happens if you live in a building that houses 1% of the 1% ultra-wealthy Nigerians?
The Leonardo is only for the vital few! We have confidentiality codes, because our KYC system allows like-minded people, from MDs of IOCs to ultra-high net worth individuals, to be the caliber of people you will find at the Leonardo, you can call us ”success racist” it’s ok.
7. Developer:
We might not be the Emmar Groups of Dubai, the Candy Brothers that built One Hyde Park in London, or Arthur Zeckendorf of New York City, but we are Sujimoto and ‘we no dey carry last’. We don’t do things for immediate gratification, but for value creation.
In Building the Leonardo, we didn’t only carry out research on architecture or location, we also wanted to understand the market direction and maximise investors’ gratification. We spoke with developers and tenants, landlords and their neighbours; understood the pains of residence and their deepest desires, armed with this information, we set out to build what will not only compete with the best buildings in Africa but the best in the world!
As COVID-19 ravages the world and businesses, our prayers and thoughts are with everyone who have lost a loved one and every business that have been affected by this pandemic. We have turned our pains to gains and remained positive, ever winning because the hype is real!
Paid Content
Building financial competence with an Annual Savings plan
This fund could be savings towards a vacation, property purchase, rent, retirement, school fees, investments.
To be financially competent means to possess the knowledge necessary to allow an individual make informed and effective decisions with all of their financial resources. In improving your financial competence, utilising an annual savings plan can help in achieving your life goals. The primary principles of financial literacy include learning how to budget, track spending, effectively pay off debt, and properly plan for retirement.
An annual savings plan involves deciding how much money you would like to have saved at the end of the year, choosing a bank account for that purpose and making weekly or monthly contributions to that account to meet that annual target. For example, if you would like to have N300,000 saved by the end of December, you could decide to save about N5800 every week or N25,000 every month.
This fund could be savings towards a vacation, property purchase, rent, retirement, school fees, investments or other pursuits. An annual savings plan isn’t an emergency fund (an emergency fund is a stash of money set aside to cover unexpected and urgent financial requirements), this savings plan allows you build your net worth and have a good base to start an investment portfolio.
It is important to keep a record of the target amount to be met, how often money should be deposited and how much should be deposited at every interval. Equally important is choosing the right kind of account to save it in. The account to be used for your annual savings plan should be one designed specifically to save towards a set goal, like UBA’s Target Account, which accrues credit interest on your savings and gives incentives for self-control.
The importance of saving money cannot be understated. With so many proven benefits, saving money is one of the best financial habits you can adopt and with continuous practice it can help you develop financial competence.
About the Author
Gloria Kafui Agbomadzi writes about useful tips for balanced living. Her writings are based on real life experiences and research. She also writes on diverse topics including finance, education, health and lot more.