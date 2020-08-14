MTN, CADBURY, UNILEVER record losses, ASI down by 0.15%

Nigerian stock market closed today on a bearish note. The All Share Index dropped by -0.15% to close at 25,199.84 basis points as against +0.38% appreciation recorded previously.

Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at -6.12%. The market capitalization presently stands at N13.146 trillion.

Nigerian bourse trading turnover closed positive as volume moved up by +86.96% as against +25.97% uptick recorded in the previous session. WAPIC, UNILEVER, and ZENITHBANK were the most active to boost market turnover.

WAPIC leads the list of active stocks that recorded an impressive volume spike at the end of today’s session.

Market breadth closed negative as CILEASING led 11 Gainers as against 23 Losers topped by NNFM at the end of today’s session – an unimproved performance when compared with the previous outlook.

Top gainers

CILEASING up 10.00% to close at N4.4

FIDSON up 4.82% to close at N3.7

REDSTAREX up 2.74% to close at N3.75

AFRIPRUD N4.30.1 2.33% to close at N4.4

BUACEMENT up 0.78% to close at N38.9

Top losers

NNFM down 10.00% to close at N3.87

CAP down 5.03% to close at N17

CADBURY down 3.87% to close at N7.45

UNILEVER down 3.85% to close at N12.5

MTNN down 0.42% to close at N119

Outlook

Nigerian bourse closed its last trading session for the week on a bearish, despite improved market liquidity printed at today’s trading session. Narametrics envisages you seek the advice of a certified financial advisor, when buying stocks.