Stock Market
MTN, CADBURY, UNILEVER record losses, ASI down by 0.15%
The market capitalization presently stands at N13.146 trillion.
Nigerian stock market closed today on a bearish note. The All Share Index dropped by -0.15% to close at 25,199.84 basis points as against +0.38% appreciation recorded previously.
Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at -6.12%. The market capitalization presently stands at N13.146 trillion.
Nigerian bourse trading turnover closed positive as volume moved up by +86.96% as against +25.97% uptick recorded in the previous session. WAPIC, UNILEVER, and ZENITHBANK were the most active to boost market turnover.
WAPIC leads the list of active stocks that recorded an impressive volume spike at the end of today’s session.
Market breadth closed negative as CILEASING led 11 Gainers as against 23 Losers topped by NNFM at the end of today’s session – an unimproved performance when compared with the previous outlook.
Top gainers
- CILEASING up 10.00% to close at N4.4
- FIDSON up 4.82% to close at N3.7
- REDSTAREX up 2.74% to close at N3.75
- AFRIPRUD N4.30.1 2.33% to close at N4.4
- BUACEMENT up 0.78% to close at N38.9
Top losers
- NNFM down 10.00% to close at N3.87
- CAP down 5.03% to close at N17
- CADBURY down 3.87% to close at N7.45
- UNILEVER down 3.85% to close at N12.5
- MTNN down 0.42% to close at N119
Outlook
Nigerian bourse closed its last trading session for the week on a bearish, despite improved market liquidity printed at today’s trading session. Narametrics envisages you seek the advice of a certified financial advisor, when buying stocks.
List of Dividends announced so far in 2020 (August)
List of Dividends announced so far in 2020 (August)
As audited accounts start to trickle in, companies will propose dividend payments to their shareholders as recommended by their respective boards of directors. It is also important to track these announcements to know who is eligible to collect the dividend, when it will be approved and when it will be paid. Dividend payment also affects share prices.
This page will be updated from time to time.
Legend
Date Announced – The date the company announced dividends evidenced by a corporate action published on the website of the NSE.
Qualification date – Shareholders who own shares as of this date will receive dividends. If you buy shares and want to receive dividends make sure it is at least three days before this date. Shares get transferred to you on the basis of the T+3 rule (the date you bought plus 3 working days).
Payment date – This is when the dividend will be paid to you, either via post (dividend warrants) or direct credit to your bank accounts (e-dividend).
Closure of Register – Only shareholders who own shares listed in their register before this date will be paid dividends.
You can also scroll sideways to view the rest of the columns if using a mobile phone.
2020 Dividends from companies quoted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange
|Company
|DPS
|Date Announced
|Bonus
|Closure of Register
|AGM Date
|Payment Date
|Qualification date
|Northern Nigeria Flour Milss PLC
|N0.15k
|13th August 2020
|Nil
|25th - 28th August 2020
|8th September 2020
|10th September 2020
|24th August 2020
|Honeywell Flour mills
|N0.04k
|5th August 2020
|Nil
|17th - 23rd September 2020
|30th September 2020
|30th September 2020
|16th September 2020
|Presco Plc (Updated)
|N2.00k
|3rd June 2020
|Nil
|20th - 22nd July 2020
|2nd September 2020
|4th September 2020
|17th July 2020
|Cornerstone Insurance
|Nil
|4th August 2020
|7 new shares for every 30 existing shares
|13th -17th August 2020
|NA
|NA
|12th August 2020
|Flour Mills of Nigeria
|N1.4
|29th July 2020
|Nil
|17th August - 21st August 2020
|10th September
|14th September 2020
|14th August 2020
|MTN Nigeria Plc
|N3.50k
|29th July 2020
|Nil
|17th August 2020
|NA
|24tb August 2020
|14th August 2020
|Cutix PLC
|N0.12K
|29th July 2020
|Nil
|16th - 20th November 2020
|27th November 2020
|30th November 2020
|13th November 2020
|C & I Leasing PLC
|N0.20k
|30th June 2020
|Nil
|14th - 16th July 2020
|23rd July 2020
|31st July 2020
|13th July 2020
|McNichols Consolidated Plc (Revised)
|N0.03k
|1st April 2020
|Nil
|2nd - 6th July 2020
|30th July 2020
|7th August 2020
|1st July 2020
|Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc
|N1.10k
|8th June 2020
|Nil
|22nd June 2020
|9th July 2020
|within 48hrs after AGM
|19th June 2020
|Jaiz bank
|N0.03k
|9th June 2020
|Nil
|29th June - 3rd July 2020
|16th July 2020
|16th July 2020
|26th June 2020
|UAC of Nigeria Plc (UPDATED)
|N0.10k
|20th April 2020
|Nil
|19th - 22nd May 2020
|15th July 2020
|16th July 2020
|18th May 2020
|Prestige Assurance Plc
|Nil
|4th June 2020
|2 New shares for every 11 existing shares
|22nd - 26th June 2020
|30th June 2020
|N/A
|19th June 2020
|Trans-Nationwide Express Plc
|N0.03k
|1st June 2020
|Nil
|6th - 10th July 2020
|16th July 2020
|20th July 2020
|3rd July 2020
|Nigeria Aviation Handling Company PLC
|N0.30k
|28th May 2020
|Nil
|1st - 3rd July 2020
|16th July 2020
|16th July 2020
|30th June 2020
|Skyway Aviation Handling Co. Plc
|N0.16k
|1st June 2020
|Nil
|17th - 23rd June 2020
|30th June 2020
|30th June 2020
|16th June 2020
|11 Plc
|N8.25
|28th May 2020
|Nil
|30th Sept - 5th Oct 2020
|to be announced
|to be announced
|29th Sept 2020
|Glaxo SmithKilne Consumer Nig. Plc
|N0.55k
|22nd May 2020
|Nil
|23rd June - 2nd July 2020
|23rd July 2020
|24th July 2020
|22nd June 2020
|Airtel Africa
|0.03
|13th May 2020
|Nil
|6th July 2020
|Not applicable
|24th July 2020
|NA
|Caverton Offshore Support Group Plc
|N0.20k
|22nd May 2020
|Nil
|16th June 2020
|25th June 2020
|25th June 2020
|15th June 2020
|Nigerian Breweries Plc (Revised)
|N1.51k
|20th May 2020
|Nil
|5th-11th March 2020
|23rd June 2020
|24th June 2020
|4th March 2020
|BUA Cement
|N1.75k
|19th May 2020
|Nil
|28th Sept - 2nd Oct 2020
|22nd October 2020
|23rd October 2020
|25th September 2020
|NASCON Allied Industries Plc
|N0.40k
|13th May 2020
|Nil
|15th - 16th July 2020
|27th July 2020
|29th July 2020
|14th July 2020
|Total Nigeria Plc
|N6.71
|13th May 2020
|Nil
|5th - 11th June 2020
|to be announced
|24hrs after meeting
|4th June 2020
|Cadbury Nigeria Plc
|N0.49k
|13th May 2020
|Nil
|25th - 29th May 2020
|24th June 2020
|25th June 2020
|22nd May 2020
|May and Baker Plc
|N0.25k
|13th May 2020
|Nil
|27th - 29th May 2020
|4th June 2020
|8th June 2020
|26th May 2020
|NPF Microfinance Bank Plc
|N0.20k
|11th May 2020
|Nil
|17th - 22nd June 2020
|30th June 2020
|30th June 2020
|16th June 2020
|Okomu Oil Palm Plc
|N2.00
|23rd April2020
|Nil
|19th - 22nd May 2020
|28th May 2020
|29th May 2020
|18th May 2020
|Lafarge Africa Plc
|N1
|27th April 2020
|Nil
|4th - 8th May 2020
|3rd June 2020
|3rd June 2020
|30th April 2020
|Wema Bank Plc
|N0.04k
|23rd April 2020
|Nil
|7th - 12th May 2020
|18th May 2020
|18th May 2020
|6th May 2020
|Union bank of Nigeria
|N0.25k
|13th April 2020
|Nil
|27th - 30th April 2020
|6th May 2020
|6th May 2020
|24th April 2020
|FBN Holdings
|N0.38k
|6th April 2020
|Nil
|21st - 22nd April 2020
|27th April 2020
|28th April 2020
|20th April 2020
|Lafarge Africa Plc
|N1.00k
|6th April 2020
|Nil
|4th - 8th May 2020
|26th May 2020
|26th May 2020
|30th April 2020
|Ikeja Hotel Plc
|N0.02
|3rd April 2020
|Nil
|2nd - 8th July 2020
|30th July 2020
|7th August 2020
|1st July 2020
|NEM Insurance
|N0.15k
|1st April 2020
|Nil
|4th - 8th May 2020
|to be announced
|to be announced
|30th April 2020
|FCMB Group Plc
|N0.14k
|31st March 2020
|Nil
|15th - 17th April 2020
|28th April 2020
|28th April 2020
|14th April 2020
|Beta Glass Nigeria Plc
|N1.67k
|30th March 2020
|Nil
|15th - 19th June 2020
|2nd July 2020
|3rd July 2020
|11th June 2020
|Capital Hotel Plc
|N0.05k
|26th March 2020
|Nil
|20th - 24th April 2020
|27th May 2020
|3rd June 2020
|17th April 2020
|Sterling bank Plc
|N0.03k
|26th March 2020
|Nil
|5th - 8th May 2020
|20th May 2020
|20th May 2020
|4th May 2020
|Boc Gases
|N0.30k
|26th March 2020
|Nil
|8th - 10th June 2020
|25th June 2020
|26th June 2020
|5th June 2020
|Fidelity Bank Plc
|N0.20k
|23rd March 2020
|Nil
|20th - 24th April 2020
|30th April 2020
|30th April 2020
|17th April 2020
|Seplat Petroleum Dev. Company Plc
|0.05
|23rd March 2020
|Nil
|13th May 2020
|28th May 2020
|4th June 2020
|12th May 2020
|Julius Berger Nig. Plc
|N2.75k
|13th March 2020
|0.002
|1st to 3rd June 2020
|18th June 2020
|19th June 2020
|29th May 2020
|Nigeria Energy Sector Fund (NESF)
|N75.00
|10th March 2020
|Nil
|20th March 2020
|6th April 2020
|19th March 2020
|Access Bank Plc
|N0.40k
|6th March 2020
|Nil
|15th April 2020
|30th April 2020
|30th April 2020
|14th April 2020
|Nestle Nig Plc
|N45.00k
|28th February 2020
|Nil
|18th - 22nd May 2020
|2nd June 2020
|2nd July 2020
|15th May 2020
|Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc
|N2.00
|5th March 2020
|Nil
|19th - 26th March 2020
|30th June 2020
|18th June 2020
|18th March 2020
|Guaranty Trust Bank Plc
|N2.50k
|2nd March 2020
|Nil
|19th March 2020
|30th March 2020
|30th March 2020
|18th March 2020
|United Bank of Africa
|N0.80k
|2nd March 2020
|Nil
|16th - 20th March 2020
|27th March 2020
|27th March 2020
|13th March 2020
|Transcorp Plc
|N0.01k
|28th February 2020
|Nil
|18th - 23rd March 2020
|25th March 2020
|27th March 2020
|17th March 2020
|MTN Nigeria Plc
|N4.97k
|28th February 2020
|Nil
|February 16, 1900
|8th May 2020
|19th May 2020
|17th april 2020
|Transcorp Hotels Plc
|N0.07k
|28th February 2020
|Nil
|13th-17th March 2020
|24th March 2020
|26th March 2020
|12th March 2020
|United Capital PLC
|N0.50k
|18th February 2020
|Nil
|9th-13th March 2020
|24th March 2020
|26th March 2020
|6th March 2020
|Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank PLC
|N0.035K
|30th January 2020
|Nil
|9th-13th March 2020
|7th May 2020
|14th May 2020
|6th March 2020
|Zenith bank Plc
|N2.50k
|21st February 2020
|Nil
|10th March 2020
|16th March 2020
|16th March 2020
|9th March 2020
|Africa Prudential Plc
|N0.70k
|25th february 2020
|Nil
|9th-13th March 2020
|23rd March 2020
|23rd March 2020
|6th March 2020
|Dangote Cement Plc
|N16.00
|25th february 2020
|Nil
|26th May 2020
|15th June 2020
|16th June 2020
|25th May 2020
Stock Market
STANBIC, NB, UNILEVER record gains, as investors gain N49.88 billion
The Nigerian Stock Exchange’s market capitalization presently stands at N13,165 trillion.
The Nigerian Stock Market closed on a positive note today, as the All Share Index gained by +0.38% to close at 25,236.97 basis points as against +1.04% appreciation recorded yesterday.
Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at -5.98%. The Nigerian Stock Exchange’s market capitalization presently stands at N13,165 trillion. Investors gained N49.88 billion today.
Market turnover closed positive as volume moved up by +25.97% as against -0.84% downtick recorded in the previous session. GUARANTY, ACCESS and ZENITHBANK were the most active to boost market turnover. ZENITHBANK and GUARANTY topped market value list
Market breadth closed negative as MANSARD led 15 Gainers, as against 18 Losers topped by IKEJAHOTEL.
Top gainers
- UNILEVER up 8.33% to close at N13
- NB up 5.88% to close at N36
- STANBIC up 2.42% to close at N33.8
- FLOURMILL up 2.32% to close at N19.85
- MTNN up 0.84% to close at N119.5
Top losers
- IKEJAHOTEL down 9.90% to close at N0.91
- CHAMPION down 8.97% to close at N0.71
- UNITYBNK down 8.47% to close at N0.54
- NEIMETH down 5.00% to close at N1.9
- BUACEMENT down 0.26% to close at N38.6
Outlook
The Nigerian bourse ended on a positive note on Thursday, in spite of relatively thin market liquidity. Nairametrics envisages cautious buying due to security challenges in major economic hubs around the northern part of Nigeria.
Stock Market
AIRTEL, SEPLAT, GUINNESS record impressive gains, investors gain N134.5 billion
Market breadth closed positive as SEPLAT led 18 Gainers as against 10 Losers topped by CHAMPION
Nigerian Stock market ended Wednesday’s trading session on an impressive note.
The All Share Index gained 1.04% to close at 25,141.48 basis points as against -0.58% depreciation recorded previously. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at -6.34%. Investors gained N134.5 billion.
Trading turnover, however, closed negative as volume moved plunged by -0.84% as against +17.84% gain recorded on Tuesday. GUARANTY, ACCESS, and ZENITHBANK were the most active to boost market turnover.
Market breadth closed positive as SEPLAT led 18 Gainers as against 10 Losers topped by CHAMPION at the end of today’s session – an improved performance when compared with the previous outlook.
AIRTELAFRI leads the list of active stocks that recorded an impressive volume spike at the end of today’s session.
Top gainers
- SEPLAT up 10.00% to close at N385
- AIRTELAFRI up 9.20% to close at N380
- PRESCO up 7.29% to close at N51.5
- GUINNESS up 6.21% to close at N15.4
- OKOMUOIL up 3.90% to close at N80
Top losers
- CHAMPION down 9.30% to close at N0.78
- ACCESS down 2.29% to close at N6.4
- BUACEMENT down 0.64% to close at N38.7
- ETI down 1.20%to close at N4.1
- ZENITHBANK down 0.59% to close at N16.75
Outlook
Nigerian bourse rallied up on Wednesday as blue-chip stocks that include GUINNESS, AIRTELAFRI, turned the All-Share index green, coupled with soaring crude oil prices triggered oil stocks like SEPLAT to appreciate in value. Nairametrics envisages you seek the advise of a certified financial advisor on buying stocks.