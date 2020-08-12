FEATURED
Policy changes and challenges for MSMEs in 2020
The startup companies are valued at over $1 billion because the uncertainties of doing business in Nigeria are quite high.
It is a given that 2020 has been one of the most trying years for business owners and entrepreneurs. Some businesses have been crushed completely, with some left barely breathing.
The year started with the announcement of the increased VAT rates, moved on to the coronavirus pandemic and its attendant challenges, the global oil crisis and its implications on national revenue, and just after the easing of the lockdown, the recent increase in fuel price. What do all these connote for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises that were already groaning under stiff economic policies and trying to survive the hard days? Your guess is as good as mine.
Taxation in the middle of a pandemic
Amid all of these challenges, the government (through its agencies) trying to widen its tax net and improve revenue, with more duties and tax options being imposed on Nigerians. Just recently, as courier and logistics business operators were still trying to grapple with the implications of the increased NIPOST license fees, when NIPOST and FIRS went on a social media war of words over which agency is constitutionally justified to collect the Stamp Duties.
There is also the recent rental tax announced by the government, a move still being protested by unions who have argued that this pandemic period is a time for the government to give out palliatives, not widen its tax net.
What do the multiple changes and challenges in 2020 mean for MSMEs?
In a recent tweet on his handle, Partner & Chief Economist at PwC Nigeria, Andrew Nevin (Ph.D.) noted that the current circumstances will stifle the entire economy and constrain MSMEs from growing, as it is quite difficult to grow in an economy that is not growing.
“… The complexity and cost of governance and the fiscal crisis is leading to a situation where successful companies in the tax net are subject to more and more taxes, which means they cannot grow and some companies in the formal economy will try to move back to the informal economy, further compounding the issue,” Nevin tweeted.
… the complexity and cost of governance, and the fiscal crisis is leading to a situation where successful companies in the tax net are subject to more and more taxes, which means they cannot grow …
— Andrew S. Nevin, PhD (@nevinomics) August 7, 2020
(READ MORE: CBN lists major constraints affecting businesses, as borrowing rates projected to rise )
Nevin also noted that even though the SMEs employ over 80% of the country’s workforce, the startups in Nigeria hardly get to the point where they are valued at over $1 billion. And this is because the uncertainties of doing business in Nigeria are quite high. Gokada, for instance, had a thriving business environment and was set to break even when the new policy was introduced banning motorcycles across major routes in Lagos. This, he said, shows the uncertainty of the business environment in Nigeria.
… a very good example is GoKada … they invested heavily in Lagos, and the Governor was supportive .. then for perhaps very good reasons security requires that the business is banned … and the GoKada investment has been lost …
— Andrew S. Nevin, PhD (@nevinomics) August 7, 2020
In addition, attracting global capital to scale a unicorn requires more money than are readily available for risky companies in Nigeria. The challenging business environment and the ‘reputation’ associated with the Nigerian flag makes it very hard to get sufficient external capital.
According to him, SMEs entering the formal sector means higher productivity and monitored payment of taxes. Yet, entry into the formal sector is still a choice most small businesses do not want to embrace due to the economic environment.
“… if the cost and complexity of entering the formal sector is too high, then the SME will elect to stay in the informal sector with all the attendant issues, including that they can be subject to harassment by the authorities,” he said.
(READ MORE:Innocent Chukwuma: From selling spare parts to manufacturing an indigenous automobile brand)
He noted that the large SME sector arises partly from unemployment and people rushing into entrepreneurship as a means of livelihood; as well as the difficulties to grow a large and strong business.
“These type of statistics always tell us the sector is huge but it is huge because it is too difficult to grow big companies, so this is not a sign of strength. The best structure for the economy is to have strong large companies that then create room for SMEs to be part of their ecosystem.
“Large companies raise standards (look at quality of Dangote companies for example) and raise productivity and create opportunities for others so large SME sector is sign that business is too difficult because if Nigeria was functioning correctly, we would have 100+ Dangotes in the Economy,” Nevin tweeted.
Explaining the challenges of MSMEs in Nigeria, Chairman and Managing Partner at Ofuani Maidoh & Co, Clement Ofuani, noted that small businesses in Nigeria have more pressing challenges to deal with than the government-imposed fiscal burdens.
Ofuani told Nairametrics in an interview, that the harsh and hostile operating environment makes for a more serious challenge for small businesses.
“Epileptic electricity power supply, inefficient transportation system and insecurity impose more operating costs on MSMEs than the fiscal taxes listed,” he stated.
Ofuani, who served as Senior Special Assistant to President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua on Policy, explained that the Finance Act waives income tax for companies with turnover below N25 million, thus granting fiscal reliefs to most small businesses.
(READ MORE: Nigerian firms expect to start employing again in August – CBN survey)
“The stamp duty on rental agreements and other agreements are additional burdens as is the increase of VAT to 7.5% but the below-the-table taxes paid by MSMEs in form of unreceipted ‘taxes’ to the security personnel along the transportation corridors, and to bureaucrats for normal government services are the greatest frustrations that make Nigeria uncompetitive in global commerce and as an investment destination,” Ofuani stated.
Amid all of these formal and informal challenges, it becomes very difficult for the small start-up to grow beyond its startup stage and become a big company.
The on-going pandemic and recent policies have done little or nothing to address these challenges and despite the palliatives, loans, and support schemes being launched by the government at various levels, most of these small businesses will still find their growth stunted by some of these “unreceipted taxes”.
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
On the 11th of August 2020, 423 new confirmed cases and 6 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record significant increase as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 47,290 confirmed cases.
On the 11th of August 2020, 423 new confirmed cases and 6 deaths were recorded in Nigeria, having carried out a total daily test of 2,355 samples across the country.
To date, 47,290 cases have been confirmed, 33,609 cases have been discharged and 956 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. A total of 319,851 tests have been carried out as of August 11th, 2020 compared to 317,496 tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 11th August 2020,
- Total Number of Cases – 47,290
- Total Number Discharged – 33,609
- Total Deaths – 956
- Total Tests Carried out – 319,851
According to the NCDC, the 423 new cases were reported from 22 states- Lagos (117), FCT (40), Ondo (35), Rivers (28), Osun (24), Benue (21), Abia (19), Ogun (19), Ebonyi (18), Delta (17), Kwara (17), Kaduna (15), Anambra (14), Ekiti (11), Kano (9), Imo (6), Gombe (4), Oyo (3), Taraba (3), Bauchi (1), Edo (1) and Nasarawa (1).
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 16,074, followed by Abuja (4,525), Oyo (2,890), Edo (2,399), Rivers (1,972), Kano (1,643), Kaduna (1,628), Delta (1,613), Plateau (1,584), Ogun (1,497), Ondo (1,324), Enugu (914), Ebonyi (888), Kwara (882), Katsina (746), Borno (690), Abia (663), Osun (652), Gombe (635), and Bauchi (578).
Imo State has recorded 485 cases, Benue (430), Nasarawa (371), Bayelsa (346), Jigawa (322), Akwa Ibom (235), Niger (226), Ekiti (193), Adamawa (185), Anambra (156), Sokoto (154), Kebbi (90), Taraba (78), Zamfara (77), Cross River (73), Yobe (67), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
READ ALSO: COVID-19: Western diplomats warn of disease explosion, poor handling by government
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two-weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
READ ALSO: Bill Gates says Trump’s WHO funding suspension is dangerous
|Date
|Confirmed case
|New cases
|Total deaths
|New deaths
|Total recovery
|Active cases
|Critical cases
|August 11, 2020
|47290
|423
|956
|6
|33609
|12725
|7
|August 10, 2020
|46867
|290
|950
|5
|33346
|12571
|7
|August 9, 2020
|46577
|437
|945
|3
|33186
|12446
|7
|August 8, 2020
|46140
|453
|942
|6
|33044
|12154
|7
|August 7, 2020
|45687
|443
|936
|6
|32637
|12114
|7
|August 6, 2020
|45244
|354
|930
|3
|32430
|11884
|7
|August 5, 2020
|44890
|457
|927
|17
|32165
|11798
|7
|August 4, 2020
|44433
|304
|910
|14
|31851
|11672
|7
|August 3, 2020
|44129
|288
|896
|8
|20663
|22570
|7
|August 2, 2020
|43841
|304
|888
|5
|20308
|22645
|7
|August 1, 2020
|43537
|386
|883
|4
|20287
|22567
|7
|July 31, 2020
|43151
|462
|879
|1
|19565
|22707
|7
|July 30, 2020
|42689
|481
|878
|5
|19270
|22541
|7
|July 29, 2020
|42208
|404
|873
|5
|19004
|22331
|7
|July 28, 2020
|41804
|624
|868
|8
|18764
|22172
|7
|July 27, 2020
|41180
|648
|860
|2
|18203
|22117
|7
|July 26, 2020
|40532
|555
|858
|2
|17374
|22300
|7
|July 25, 2020
|39977
|438
|856
|11
|16948
|22173
|7
|July 24, 2020
|39539
|591
|845
|12
|16559
|22135
|7
|July 23, 2020
|38948
|604
|833
|20
|16061
|22054
|7
|July 22, 2020
|38344
|543
|813
|8
|15815
|21716
|7
|July 21, 2020
|37801
|576
|805
|4
|15677
|21319
|7
|July 20, 2020
|37225
|562
|801
|12
|15333
|21091
|7
|July 19, 2020
|36663
|556
|789
|11
|15105
|20769
|7
|July 18, 2020
|36107
|653
|778
|6
|14938
|20391
|7
|July 17, 2020
|35454
|600
|772
|3
|14633
|20049
|7
|July 16, 2020
|34854
|595
|769
|9
|14292
|19793
|7
|July 15, 2020
|34259
|643
|760
|6
|13999
|19500
|7
|July 14, 2020
|33616
|463
|754
|10
|13792
|19070
|7
|July 13, 2020
|33153
|595
|744
|4
|13671
|18738
|7
|July 12, 2020
|32558
|571
|740
|16
|13447
|18371
|7
|July 11, 2020
|31987
|664
|724
|15
|13103
|18160
|7
|July 10, 2020
|31323
|575
|709
|20
|12795
|17819
|7
|July 9, 2020
|30748
|499
|689
|5
|12546
|17513
|7
|July 8, 2020
|30249
|460
|684
|15
|12373
|17192
|7
|July 7, 2020
|29789
|503
|669
|15
|12108
|17012
|7
|July 6, 2020
|29286
|575
|654
|9
|11828
|16804
|7
|July 5, 2020
|28711
|544
|645
|11
|11665
|16401
|7
|July 4, 2020
|28167
|603
|634
|6
|11462
|16071
|7
|July 3, 2020
|27564
|454
|628
|12
|11069
|15867
|7
|July 2, 2020
|27110
|626
|616
|13
|10801
|15693
|7
|July 1, 2020
|26484
|790
|603
|13
|10152
|15729
|7
|June 30, 2020
|25694
|561
|590
|17
|9746
|15358
|7
|June 29, 2020
|25133
|566
|573
|8
|9402
|15158
|7
|June 28, 2020
|24867
|490
|565
|7
|9007
|14995
|7
|June 27, 2020
|24077
|779
|558
|4
|8625
|14894
|7
|June 26, 2020
|23298
|684
|554
|5
|8253
|14491
|7
|June 25, 2020
|22614
|594
|549
|7
|7822
|14243
|7
|June 24, 2020
|22020
|649
|542
|9
|7613
|13865
|7
|June 23, 2020
|21371
|452
|533
|8
|7338
|13500
|7
|June 22, 2020
|20919
|675
|525
|7
|7109
|13285
|7
|June 21, 2020
|20242
|436
|518
|12
|6879
|12847
|7
|June 20, 2020
|19808
|661
|506
|19
|6718
|12584
|7
|June 19, 2020
|19147
|667
|487
|12
|6581
|12079
|7
|June 18, 2020
|18480
|745
|475
|6
|6307
|11698
|7
|June 17, 2020
|17735
|587
|469
|14
|5967
|11299
|7
|June 16, 2020
|17148
|490
|455
|31
|5623
|11070
|7
|June 15, 2020
|16658
|573
|424
|4
|5349
|10885
|7
|June 14, 2020
|16085
|403
|420
|13
|5220
|10445
|7
|June 13, 2020
|15682
|501
|407
|8
|5101
|10174
|7
|June 12, 2020
|15181
|627
|399
|12
|4891
|9891
|7
|June 11, 2020
|14554
|681
|387
|5
|4494
|9673
|7
|June 10, 2020
|13873
|409
|382
|17
|4351
|9140
|7
|June 9, 2020
|13464
|663
|365
|4
|4206
|8893
|7
|June 8, 2020
|12801
|315
|361
|7
|4040
|8400
|7
|June 7, 2020
|12486
|260
|354
|12
|3959
|8173
|7
|June 6, 2020
|12233
|389
|342
|9
|3826
|8065
|7
|June 5, 2020
|11844
|328
|333
|10
|3696
|7815
|7
|June 4, 2020
|11516
|350
|323
|8
|3535
|7646
|7
|June 3, 2020
|11166
|348
|315
|1
|3329
|7522
|7
|June 2, 2020
|10819
|241
|314
|15
|3239
|7266
|7
|June 1, 2020
|10578
|416
|299
|12
|3122
|7157
|9
|May 31, 2020
|10162
|307
|287
|14
|3007
|6868
|7
|May 30, 2020
|9855
|553
|273
|12
|2856
|6726
|7
|May 29, 2020
|9302
|387
|261
|2
|2697
|6344
|7
|May 28, 2020
|8915
|182
|259
|5
|2592
|6064
|7
|May 27, 2020
|8733
|389
|254
|5
|2501
|5978
|7
|May 26, 2020
|8344
|276
|249
|16
|2385
|5710
|7
|May 25, 2020
|8068
|229
|233
|7
|2311
|5524
|7
|May 24, 2020
|7839
|313
|226
|5
|2263
|5360
|7
|May 23, 2020
|7526
|265
|221
|0
|2174
|5131
|7
|May 22, 2020
|7261
|245
|221
|10
|2007
|5033
|7
|May 21, 2020
|7016
|339
|211
|11
|1907
|4898
|7
|May 20, 2020
|6677
|284
|200
|8
|1840
|4637
|7
|May 19, 2020
|6401
|226
|192
|1
|1734
|4475
|7
|May 18, 2020
|6175
|216
|191
|9
|1644
|4340
|7
|May 17, 2020
|5959
|388
|182
|6
|1594
|4183
|7
|May 16, 2020
|5621
|176
|176
|5
|1472
|3973
|7
|May 15, 2020
|5445
|288
|171
|3
|1320
|3954
|4
|May 14, 2020
|5162
|193
|168
|3
|1180
|3815
|4
|May 13, 2020
|4971
|184
|164
|6
|1070
|3737
|4
|May 12, 2020
|4787
|146
|158
|6
|959
|3670
|4
|May 11, 2020
|4641
|242
|152
|10
|902
|3589
|4
|May 10, 2020
|4399
|248
|142
|17
|778
|3479
|4
|May 9, 2020
|4151
|239
|127
|11
|745
|3278
|4
|May 8, 2020
|3912
|386
|118
|10
|679
|3115
|4
|May 7, 2020
|3526
|381
|108
|4
|601
|2818
|4
|May 6, 2020
|3145
|195
|104
|5
|534
|2507
|1
|May 5, 2020
|2950
|148
|99
|5
|481
|2370
|4
|May 4, 2020
|2802
|245
|94
|6
|417
|2291
|2
|May 3, 2020
|2558
|170
|88
|2
|400
|2070
|2
|May 2, 2020
|2388
|220
|86
|17
|351
|1952
|2
|May 1, 2020
|2170
|238
|69
|10
|351
|1751
|2
|April 30, 2020
|1932
|204
|59
|7
|317
|1556
|2
|April 29, 2020
|1728
|196
|52
|7
|307
|1369
|2
|April 28, 2020
|1532
|195
|45
|4
|255
|1232
|2
|April 27, 2020
|1337
|64
|41
|0
|255
|994
|2
|April 26, 2020
|1273
|91
|41
|5
|239
|994
|2
|April 25, 2020
|1182
|87
|36
|3
|222
|925
|2
|April 24, 2020
|1095
|114
|33
|1
|208
|855
|2
|April 23, 2020
|981
|108
|32
|3
|197
|753
|2
|April 22, 2020
|873
|91
|29
|3
|197
|648
|2
|April 21, 2020
|782
|117
|26
|3
|197
|560
|2
|April 20, 2020
|665
|38
|23
|1
|188
|466
|2
|April 19, 2020
|627
|86
|22
|2
|170
|436
|2
|April 18, 2020
|541
|48
|20
|2
|166
|356
|2
|April 17, 2020
|493
|51
|18
|4
|159
|317
|2
|April 16, 2020
|442
|35
|13
|1
|152
|277
|2
|April 15, 2020
|407
|34
|12
|1
|128
|267
|2
|April 14, 2020
|373
|30
|11
|1
|99
|263
|2
|April 13, 2020
|343
|20
|10
|0
|91
|242
|2
|April 12, 2020
|323
|5
|10
|0
|85
|228
|2
|April 11, 2020
|318
|13
|10
|3
|70
|238
|2
|April 10, 2020
|305
|17
|7
|0
|58
|240
|2
|April 9, 2020
|288
|14
|7
|1
|51
|230
|2
|April 8, 2020
|274
|22
|6
|0
|44
|226
|2
|April 7, 2020
|254
|16
|6
|1
|44
|204
|2
|April 6, 2020
|238
|6
|5
|0
|35
|198
|2
|April 5, 2020
|232
|18
|5
|1
|33
|194
|2
|April 4, 2020
|214
|5
|4
|0
|25
|185
|0
|April 3, 2020
|209
|25
|4
|2
|25
|180
|0
|April 2, 2020
|184
|10
|2
|0
|20
|162
|0
|April 1, 2020
|174
|35
|2
|0
|9
|163
|0
|March 31, 2020
|139
|8
|2
|0
|9
|128
|0
|March 30, 2020
|131
|20
|2
|1
|8
|121
|0
|March 29, 2020
|111
|22
|1
|0
|3
|107
|0
|March 28, 2020
|89
|19
|1
|0
|3
|85
|0
|March 27, 2020
|70
|5
|1
|0
|3
|66
|0
|March 26, 2020
|65
|14
|1
|0
|2
|62
|0
|March 25, 2020
|51
|7
|1
|0
|2
|48
|0
|March 24, 2020
|44
|4
|1
|0
|2
|41
|0
|March 23, 2020
|40
|10
|1
|1
|2
|37
|0
|March 22, 2020
|30
|8
|0
|0
|2
|28
|0
|March 21, 2020
|22
|10
|0
|0
|1
|21
|0
|March 20, 2020
|12
|4
|0
|0
|1
|11
|0
|March 19, 2020
|8
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|0
|March 18, 2020
|8
|5
|0
|0
|1
|7
|0
|March 17, 2020
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|March 16, 2020
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|March 15, 2020
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|March 14, 2020
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|March 13, 2020
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|March 12, 2020
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|March 11, 2020
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|March 10, 2020
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|March 9, 2020
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|March 8, 2020
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|March 7, 2020
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|March 6, 2020
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|March 5, 2020
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|March 4, 2020
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|March 3, 2020
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|March 2, 2020
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|March 1, 2020
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|February 29, 2020
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|February 28, 2020
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Business
BEWARE: Harmful products are on your local store shelves!
Consumers are to look out for the manufacture and expiry date before consuming a product.
Time was when the seal on a product bearing a NAFDAC registration number was considered the ultimate seal of authentication. Nowadays, not only are substandard and adulterated products dragging the market share with genuine products, some of them now falsify the NAFDAC seal of approval – registration number.
The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) recently advised consumers to beware of some products with fake registration numbers being sold in stores and outlets. The agency advised Nigerians to always examine a product thoroughly (particularly food, drugs, medical devices, or packaged water) before purchasing. Consumers are to look out for the manufacture and expiry date before consuming.
READ MORE: Unilever could be living out its lifecycle to a rebound
The agency’s Director of Public Affairs, Dr Jimoh Abubakar, while speaking during a recent interview said: “examine the content of the product, the seal of authority or the approved registration number from NAFDAC which is sacrosanct; NAFDAC registration number is not just a number, it is not plate number of a vehicle.
“The number is a rigorous scientific elaboration of a product through our laboratory analysis and through certain compendium references, and after all these by NAFDAC, a product will then be certified for safety, efficacy and wholesomeness”.
In summary, the registration number from NAFDAC is a confirmation to consumers that the product (content and processes) has been examined and is now certified fit for human consumption. The certification process ensures first that good manufacturing practice has been followed, in the right location and environment, and with the right contents, before the product can be labelled.
READ ALSO: IPMAN orders fuel marketers to sell fuel at old rate until new directive from PPPRA
A recent experience
I purchased a multi-vitamin from an online store recently, and the product was delivered four days later. I was about to break the seal and consume when I noticed there was a slight difference in the name.
I examined the packet closely and discovered that even though the product had been packaged in exactly the same orange-coloured package, the name was different and the details showed that it was manufactured somewhere in Lagos state (the expected product was supposed to be manufactured in the USA).
I wanted to return it outright but then I convinced myself on the need to patronise locally made brands as well if it could give me the same results. I typed the registration number into the NAFDAC verify page and this was the result; “Warning! This product is fake. – report product”.
READ ALSO: Sniper makers should be worried about NAFDAC’s “ban” on the product
The scourge of fake registration numbers
In as much as registration numbers are a key differentiator between approved and uncertified products, NAFDAC has admitted that there are fake registration numbers out in the market.
According to Abubakar, the agency is also on the lookout for perpetrators of this deceptive act, even as consumers have been urged to take an extra step in examining a product before consuming it.
He added that technology had made most things easier now and urged Nigerians to visit NAFDAC’s website to get more information about products.
He noted that some products are listed on the website, especially sachet water, as the agency’s staff strength is not enough to be everywhere or to police the country’s population.
“Public awareness and information are very cardinal for people to help themselves; NAFDAC leverages so much on public sensitisation. So, people must help themselves on the consumption of these products,” he said.
READ ALSO: What You Need To Know About Value Added Tax (VAT) In Nigeria
Harmful products alert!
Sometime in July, the agency sent out a public alert notifying consumers that the “Pure Tassie Organic Apple and Blackcurrant Juice originating from Australia” had been examined and considered unsafe for consumption, due to unacceptable level of patulin (a mycotoxin) which had exceeded the maximum limit in fruit juice.
The agency’s verdict had also been confirmed by the Centre for Food Safety (CFS) of Hong Kong’s Food and Environmental Hygiene Department, before the alert was sent out.
According to the notice, the level of patulin content in the juice is high enough to “induce liver, spleen and kidney damage”, and also toxic to the human immune system, causing nausea, gastrointestinal disturbance and vomiting.
In the alert, NAFDAC implored importers, distributors, retailers and consumers to immediately stop the importation, distribution, sale and consumption of the affected fruit juice, urging them to turn in all current stock of the product to the NAFDAC office, although no mention is made as to compensations for their losses.
A month before this, there was a similar alert from the agency about three cosmetic products namely “Sifu Kunyit Day Cream, Sifu Kunyit Night Cream and JJ Skincare Glowhite Night Cream”.
The products were confirmed by the agency to contain hydroquinone, tretinoin, betamethasone valerate and mercury, all of which are targeted at lightening the skin and changing the pigmentation.
Given the quantity used in these products, NAFDAC confirmed that they can cause damage to the kidney, get absorbed into the blood circulatory system and increase the risk of skin cancer along with other ailments.
Apart from harm caused to the user of products containing mercury, NAFDAC confirmed that mercury can disrupt the brain development of unborn children when consumed by nursing mothers, and also inhibit brain development of young children.
This time around, the products originated from Malaysia and had been imported into Nigeria. Deducing from the notice, one can see that the product had already been banned by the Malaysian Ministry of Health before ever it was imported to Nigeria.
In April, it was a World Health Organisation (WHO) alert on falsified Chloroquine products in circulation in Africa, all originating from three African Countries are Cameroon, Democratic Republic of Congo and Niger.
Why would people buy banned products?
A trader who spoke to Nairametrics confirmed that it is possible for such products to still be imported despite being banned. Tolani, who manages a warehouse where she sells consumables (snacks and drinks ) in wholesale quantities affirmed that when supplies are being made, the suppliers sometimes introduce new products at ridiculously lower prices.
“Some of these brand names that we know are very expensive and their price continues to increase without regulation. So, sometimes when we make to buy new stocks, the supplier can show us a new and similar product that is even less than half the price of the popular brands we know, so we buy them as well.
“They are all imported products, and people like to try out foreign products so we know for sure that they will buy it from us,” she explained.
She added that there was no way to confirm at such times whether or not the product was original, imitated, safe or harmful since the traders are no experts.
“They are foreign products, and I believe that if they passed through customs officers and entered the market, then they should have been checked there” she added for emphasis.
Any synergy between NCS and NAFDAC
Consuming harmful products is bad enough, but exchanging hard-earned money for things that could be detrimental to one’s health is even worse.
NAFDAC already has to combat imitated or harmful drugs produced locally. Doing same for imported products means they have even more on their plate to deal with. The Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) is responsible for manning the borders of the country and monitoring what goes in or out, and if unsafe products still find their way into the country, it means that there are gaps that need to be sealed.
Tweets on the NCS twitter handle shows that much of the organisation’s activities have been centred around the impounding of smuggled bags of rice, kegs of vegetable oil, cartons of spaghetti/macaroni, bags of foreign sugar, cartons of soap, bales of textile materials, parcels of India hemp, NPK fertilisers and vehicles among others.
There is a striking absence of activities around the importation of fake or harmful drugs or other consumables, and all the focus has been on the more lucrative items contained in the import prohibition list such as frozen or live poultry, refined vegetable oils, cocoa butter, bagged cement, etc.
Even though pharmaceutical and consumable items make up 5 out of the 25 item list, it would appear that the list has not been updated recently in line with the recent public alerts from NAFDAC.
Download the Nairametrics News App
Clearly, consumers will have to take precautions themselves as NAFDAC has advised because the agencies appear to be overwhelmed with the amount of criminal work going on in the space. Thankfully, some products now include a sealed number on the packet which the consumer is meant to text to the unique code and confirm the authenticity. Unfortunately, consumers are often in a hurry and not many are patient enough to wait for the confirmation message.
From creams to drinks, foods, drugs and other things that are used in or on the body, an extra minute for verification might just be the deciding factor at the end of the day.
FEATURED
Dangote Cement: “Our Pan African operations is performing well”
Dangote Cement also explains that the recent devaluation by the government has not had a negative effect on its finances
Dangote Cement has stated that its Pan African operations performed well in the first half of 2020. This was contained in a message sent to Nairametrics after an inquiry related to the performance of its Pan African operations.
The cement behemoth noted that its African operations contributed positively to its Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA). EBITDA for the Pan African operations was N12 billion even though it ended up posting a loss of after-tax of N17 billion.
READ MORE: Dangote pays 90% of net profits as dividend
“In total, Dangote Cement’s Pan-African business is not dragging the Group down. Pan Africa is contributing net positive Earnings before interest, tax depreciation, and amortisation as shown in note 4 to our interim financial statements. As also shown in that same note, Pan Africa is contributing positively to Profit from operating activities. When you go below the operations profit line and consider the funding the Nigerian business records income for the funding it provided to Pan Africa while Pan Africa picks finance costs for the funding it got from Nigeria and this is intergroup and will eliminate on consolidation.”
Devaluation Boost
The company also explains that the recent devaluation by the government has not had a negative effect on its finances especially as most of its dollar loans to its Pan African Businesses was an exchange rate gain to the Nigerian Parent entity. It also indicates that most of its loans are in Naira.
“The Nigerian business has dollar investments in Pan-Africa. Owing to the naira devaluation in H1:2020, the Nigerian business gained more naira for its dollar investment. As such, there is an FX gain in the Nigerian business and an FX loss in the Pan-Africa business. Furthermore, our finance cost shall not be materially affected by the devaluation as we have limited dollar debt exposure, with only 14% of our debt in dollars.”
READ ALSO: MTN Nigeria revenues rises to over N100 billion monthly in 2020
Impact of COVID-19
Despite the impact of COVID-19, the company also showed strong performance in its Pan African operations. It claims margins remained strong volumes also increased. According to Dangote Cement, there was volume growth in 5 countries where it currently operates with Senegal as one of the best performing.
“Our Pan-Africa operations performed well in the first half of 2020, with an increase in volumes and revenues, despite the impact of COVID-19. We have reduced our cash cost in 6 of our 9 Pan-African operations this year and recorded a record high EBITDA and EBITDA margin of ₦31.5B and 22% respectively. We had strong volume growth in 5 countries, with Ethiopia and Senegal performing particularly well. In fact, the output at our plant in Senegal continues to exceed its rated capacity.
READ MORE: Lafarge Africa is cutting it all out
“We have a vast opportunity to make West and Central Africa cement independent, and this is why we are deploying our ‘export to import’ strategy. Nigeria has an abundance of quality limestone, while much of West Africa is lacking it. As successfully delivered for Nigeria by Dangote Cement leadership, we are aiming at making Ecowas and CEMAC regions clinker and cement independent and eventually next exporters with Nigeria as the main supplier.”