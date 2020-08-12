AIRTEL, SEPLAT, GUINNESS record impressive gains, investors gain N134.5 billion

U.S stocks seem set to surge higher, rebounding after Tuesday’s trading losses as stock traders still remain optimistic about a stimulus package from U.S Congress.

Checks by Nairametrics revealed that the US 500 Stock Futures was up 0.7%. Also, the Dow Jones Index Futures contract gained by 0.9%, just as the Nasdaq 100 Futures rose by 0.9% as at the time this report was drafted.

At the close of Tuesday’s trading session, the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.4%. Also, the S&P 500 index lost 0.8%, registering its first decline in eight sessions, even as the NASDAQ Composite index lost 1.7%.

Although negotiations between the Democrats and Republicans in Washington DC are currently on hold, most stock traders remain hopeful and expect Congress to find a compromise.

In the meantime, investors have been mindful of the increasing tensions between the US and China. So far, Beijing has refrained from tough countermeasures and struck a more conciliatory note.

As investors increase their bets in risker assets like equities Milan Cutkovic, Market Analyst at AxiCorp in a note told Nairametrics, why stock traders seems to be bullish. He said;

While equity markets have remained relatively stable, volatility in precious metals has increased sharply. Gold has lost more than $200 in value since Friday and remains under pressure.

The massive price increase in recent weeks has lured many speculators into profit-taking.

Furthermore, stock markets are rising again, decreasing the demand for safe havens, while the US Dollar is recovering from its recent sell-off.

Quick fact: The NYSE, commonly referred to as the New York Stock Exchange, is the biggest stock exchange in the world, with a market capitalization of over $25 trillion as of April 2020. It is followed by the following top three exchanges – the NASDAQ, London Stock Exchange, and the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Interestingly, their combined market capitalization size is still lower than that of the NYSE.