9,007 crypto ATMs available globally for crypto transfers
Bitcoin offers a flexible, almost instant, and cheaper means of receiving cross border payment.
There are presently 9007 crypto ATMs and 211,239 non-ATM locations around the world. This means that an individual can now buy or sell crypto assets across 71 countries, according to the cryptocurrency ATM tracking website Coinatmradar.
What you need to know: Nigeria has Africa’s largest population and economy, so its first Bitcoin ATM may be a signal for broader adoption across the continent, as Bitcoin use among Nigerians is gaining steady momentum.
Nigeria’s digital economy is on the rise. With the increased poverty level, more individuals are making an entrance into the global digital economy by providing digital services as freelancers.
However, Nigerians have trouble receiving payments from their foreign clients, as they are not allowed to use even the most famous American based Paypal, and other options like Money Gram and TransferWise are not only expensive and slow but also have inflexible verification systems.
Bitcoin, however, offers them a flexible, almost instant, and cheaper means of receiving cross border payment after rendering their services to clients and companies.
The many economic problems in Nigeria, including inflation and the devaluation of the naira, have made the country’s fiat currency a poor store of value, pushing some to store their value in a deflationary currency like Bitcoin, which can protect its owners from excess money printing from central authorities and other uncertainties.
However, Bitcoin ATMs were the focus of a recent crackdown by the U.S. government when a $25 million operation was taken down with 17 machines seized in California. The owner was running the operation without complying with proper AML requirements, the Department of Justice said.
Nigeria attracts more Bitcoin interest than any country globally
Nigeria emerged as one of the fastest-growing crypto markets globally.
In terms of Bitcoin’s level of interest, Nigeria has been adjudged the highest performing nation in the world.
Africa’s largest economy and home to over 200 million people has also been the biggest source of BTC trading volume in the continent. According to a recent report released by blockchain.com, Nigeria emerged one of the fastest-growing crypto markets globally.
Major crypto exchange, Blockchain.com carried out research recently showing that the highest flow of activity in its wallet app since April 2020 has been from Nigeria.
Recall Nairametrics, about a month ago, revealed statistics obtained from Usefultulips, a BTC analytic data provider, showing Nigeria led the pack with more than $34.4 million, while the closest rival, South Africa, had a transactional value of just $15.2 million in Q2, 2020.
Among top countries in Q2, 2020 leading in peer to peer Bitcoin transactional trades on the African continent were:
- Nigeria – $34.4 million dollars.
- South Africa – $15.2 million dollars.
- Kenya – $7.8 million.
- Ghana – $640,000.
- Tanzania – $600,000.
The financial market turmoil triggered by COVID-19 has definitely changed the way Nigerians view the whole financial system, as data also obtained from Google trend shows Nigeria leading the pack around the world in Bitcoin searches. This is a testament to the fact that Nigerians truly love their Bitcoins.
Bitcoin whale transfers 92,857 BTC worth $1.1 billion
BTC whales have shown historically that they often determine the BTC trend.
Data obtained from Whales Alert, a crypto analytic tracker, shows that a Bitcoin whale has moved 92,857 BTCs valued around N1.09 billion. The BTCs were transferred from one unknown wallet to another unknown wallet, on Thursday.
🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 92,857 #BTC (1,092,603,630 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to unknown wallet
— Whale Alert (@whale_alert) August 6, 2020
Note that BTC whales are on the rise as Bitcoin approaches the $12,000 price level.
Data obtained from Coin360, another crypto analytic firm, have shown that the flagship currency is presently around the $12,000 price level, with a market capitalization of about $219.60 billion
Why this is happening: Global investors and crypto-traders are now cashing in on some of their profits, as the crypto market is washed with cheap money coming from stimulus packages from global central banks.
While it is difficult to predict market movements, BTC whales have shown historically that they often determine the BTC trend.
Quick fact: At the BTC market, investors or traders who own large amounts of bitcoins are typically known as Bitcoin whales. This means that a BTC whale would be an individual or business entity (with a single Bitcoin address) owning around 1000 Bitcoins or more.
As BTC whales accumulate BTCs, bitcoin’s circulating supply reduces, and this can weaken any bearish trend bitcoin finds itself in. Meaning that over time, it’s possible that as BTC approaches its fixed supply of 21 million, the price of BTC will go up, with BTC’s present demand factored in.
The percentage of supply owned by entities holding less than 10 $BTC grew from 5.1% to 13.8% in 5 years, while the percent held by entities with 100-100k BTC declined from 62.9% to 49.8%.
BTC’s Daily Active Addresses continue to climb, and this will be a key fundamental factor in reaching price levels unseen in over two and a half years (January 2018).
Ripple reports 1,760% surge in XRP sales in Q2 2020
The platform is an open-source platform that was created to allow quick and cheap transactions.
Ripple, the leading crypto payment provider and owner of XRP, reported a rise in over-the-counter (OTC) XRP sales, according to its latest earnings result. In specific terms, Ripple sold $32.55 million of its XRP crypto-asset during Q2 2020, marking a 1,760% jump over Q1 2020 poor sales figures.
What is helping XRP sales?
Digitization of global payments is the new norm in the world of Finance. XRP helps in curbing the additional costs related to sending cash payments and can be used as an alternative to pre-funding.
What you should know: Ripple (XRP) plays dual roles as a payment platform and a currency. It is an open-source platform that was created to allow quick and cheap transactions.
Additional notable integrations from Q2 2020 include
Signum Bank, the first fully regulated crypto bank, added XRP to its highly regulated custody solution and financial platform. Also, Zero Hash integrated XRP to its settlement platform, allowing digital asset businesses to access U.S. markets. Zero Hash is a division of Seed CX, a registered CFTC swap execution facility and holder of a New York Department of Financial Services BitLicense.
Swisscom Blockchain, one of the largest telecommunications providers in Europe, successfully launched XRP on its DAPPI platform, enabling enterprise-grade access to the XRP Ledger for a wide array of use cases.
Mobile payments startup, Uphold, also completed the integration of XRP into its wallet.