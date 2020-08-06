FEATURED
Shoprite controls 22% of Nigeria’s formal retail, future to be driven by indigenous retailers
Nigeria’s retail market faced a myriad of challenges following the recession in 2016.
The Nigeria Shoprite knew when they made entry through the launch of The Palms in December 2005 is a sharp contrast to its current condition. Little formal retail competition, a stable currency and much higher GDP growth rates were core themes in Nigeria’s story about a decade ago and as a result, Shoprite’s business grew by over 10% annually for 13 straight years in its Non-South African country operations where Nigeria played a major role.
Shoprite sat at the very heart of Nigeria’s retail boom which saw the total retail space grow 10x from 2005 to late 2017. Despite the 13 years of strong growth, the combination of events that have occurred over the past 3-4 years was enough for Shoprite to decide, albeit in a much softer way than their South African counterparts, to call it quits by selling a stake in their Nigerian subsidiary to potential investors. All in all, the signaling that comes with a complete or partial sale of Shoprite’s stake in its Nigerian subsidiary is much worse than the action itself.
READ ALSO: TradeDepot raises $10 million in pre-Series B equity round
Why are they leaving?
Nigeria’s retail market faced a myriad of challenges following the recession in 2016 provoking a loss of confidence in the market as investors suspended their large exciting retail projects and a handful of retailers exited the country. With a slowdown in retail developments, Shoprite, who serve as the go-to anchor tenant in Nigeria’s major malls found it difficult to expand.
Segment sales growth in Nigeria since June 2019 have been unimpressive compared to Shoprite’s home market in South Africa, even though that economy has been in recession since the beginning of the year. The xenophobic inspired attacks in September 2019 saw 14 Nigerian malls with Shoprite as its anchor tenant looted and damaged. This worsened sales growth and led to a 59% reduction in weekly customer visits according to their 2019 results presentation. Two months after the protests, customer visits were still 14% lower than the typical.
READ MORE: Amazon’s “Just Walk Out” technology to change the Nigerian retail experience?
Although Shoprite’s recent performance decline is highly influenced by currency fluctuations, the group mentioned in their 2019 results presentation that they were taking immediate actions in reducing dollar-denominated rent, borrowings and curbing capital allocation for new stores and developments proving these were also a struggle for the company.
How big is Shoprite in Nigeria?
Shoprite’s relevance in Nigeria’s retail is highly significant with its anchor presence in 25 malls controlling about one-fifth or c. 21.81% of Nigeria’s total retail space. This indicates that any shakeup with Shoprite has significant consequences for Nigeria’s retail industry. Before the entrance of other retailers, Shoprite Nigeria had very significant dominance in Nigerian retail centres dictating lease terms due to its heavy traction.
READ ALSO: Shoprite lays off 115 workers, shuts down second branch in 5 months
Who are the potential investors in Shoprite that can close the void?
Retail Supermarkets Nigeria Limited, the Nigerian arm of Shoprite Holdings revealed they have identified Nigerian investors that “share in its vision”. Shoprite Holdings is keen on creating a “truly Nigerian business” for its Nigerian arm by transferring the majority of its ownership to indigenous investors. This provides an opportunity for indigenous retailers who started out in standalone shops seeking to expand their local dominance by growing into malls.
A few notable Indigenous retailers who have recorded significant growth recently include Hubmart, Jara, Prince Ebaeno among others. While some retailers have expressed interest and started to expand their footprint into formal retail centres, others have expressed disinterest in that strategy.
Hubmart expanded into formal retail centres through their entry into The Lennox Mall in 2018 leading to a total of 4 retail stores in Lagos State. Prince Ebaeno has so far avoided the formal retail strategy and stuck with standalone stores. Now they control a total of 5 retail stores in Lagos and Abuja. Jara (officially EDLP Nigeria Ltd) recently launched a small retail centre in Ikeja and another in Edo State and are looking to establish a nationwide discount supermarket and retail chain and aligning with Shoprite could expedite that process. The company is linked to the Persianas Group (owners of The Palms chain of malls) who, as we will point out, have a vested interest in this process. Other retailers such as SPAR, keen on expanding their local presence in formal retail may also be looking in Shoprite’s direction.
It is worthy to note Carrefour, an International retail store with relatable dominance across other African countries who tried penetrating the market by anchoring the c.20,000 sqm Twin Lakes Mall by Actis. Further expansion by Carrefour after Twin Lakes Mall would have threatened Shoprite’s dominance. However, plans for this mall were suspended largely due to the macroeconomic downturn, retail market fundamentals and a change in Actis’ investment strategy. The sale of Shoprite might just serve as an opportunity for Carrefour to make market entry if they are willing to look long term as problems that suspended Twin Lakes Mall still persist.
What does this mean for the market players?
- Shoprite – The mighty anchor: As we expect the Nigerian arm of Shoprite to continue to build the business in Nigeria with potential investors, a transfer of ownership to indigenous investors with better staying power should reduce the risk of foreign exchange volatility as they patronize indigenous products and report profit in naira. Shoprite can then focus on its South African arm without the distraction of volatile commodity-based economies like Nigeria which make it hard to operate.
- Other Retailers: In our Boom & Bust report, we pointed out that retailers typically start out in standalone shops, expand their footprint and gain the capacity to grow into malls. In Nigeria, the malls came much faster than the tenants could grow as strong homegrown brands are only just coming into their own. This potential sale provides an opportunity for an existing retailer to bolster its operations, not just by moving from standalone stores to formal centres but dominating the market as an indigenous retailer (This is in a case where Shoprite’s brand name is not retained).
Observing international retailers that have or are in the process of exiting Nigeria such as Woolworths, Truworths, Mr Price, they tend to stick with operations in their country of origin as they understand the market and have historically generated impressive returns. An indigenous retailer acquiring Shoprite’s property portfolio will be immense for organic growth and will likely see the retailer support the development of multiple shopping malls in the future.
- Asset Owners: Shoprite’s announcement most likely causes a major scare to mall owners due to the amount of retail space controlled and the proportionate control of income. Many asset owners found out about their plans at the same time as everyone else. Novare, Resilient Africa and Persianas Investments who control 40% of Nigeria’s formal retail and own 10 of the 25 malls that Shoprite are in, have a lot to lose if this process does not run smoothly. We expect them to be involved in this transition that will change who their largest tenant will be.
Where have we seen this before?
- In November 2013, Woolworths announced plans to exit Nigeria noting high rents and supply chain challenges.
- In February 2016, Truworths shut down its 2 stores in Nigeria citing stringent import regulations and rising costs as major challenges.
- In July 2019, Woolworths shut down its 2 stores in Ghana after “a comprehensive review of its operations”.
- In April 2019, Foschini and Edgars closed down their store in West Hills Mall, Ghana as they review their business strategy and eventually pull out of Ghana.
- In June 2020, Mr Price announced plans to exit the Nigerian business in H1:2021 after referring to the Nigerian market as a “distraction”.
- It is time for Indigenous retailers to dominate
Shares in Shoprite Holdings increased by over 11% on the 3rd of August, 2020 showing that investors are more confident with the decision. Nigeria’s macroeconomic realities do not seem favourable particularly for international retailers due to the foreign exchange volatility. However, local retailers such as Prince Ebaeno, Hubmart and Jara have better-staying power and are even expanding stores due to the lower exposure to foreign exchange volatility that international retailers have cited as a crucial problem.
This chain of events could establish dominance for indigenous retailers as seen in the Kenyan retail industry with the current largest retail stock in Sub-Saharan Africa. Their first formal mall opened in 1984 and their indigenous tenant pool has grown organically over time. Indigenous retailers undoubtedly need to be supported but the current immense opportunities could tell a new story for the sector 5-10 years from now.
Corporate deals
Just In: Access Bank acquires Zambian Cavmont Bank Ltd
The statement from Access Bank says that the deal is a highly complementary transaction.
Access Bank Zambia, a subsidiary of Nigeria’s Access Bank Plc, has reached a ‘definitive agreement’ with Cavmont Capital Holdings Zambia Plc (CCHZ) to acquire Cavmont Bank Ltd.
The tier-1 bank announced this latest development regarding the merger talk which has been ongoing for a while, in a statement that was signed by its Company Secretary (Sunday Ekwochi) and issued to the Nigerian Stock Exchange earlier today.
According to the statement by Access Bank, the deal is a highly complementary transaction that is expected to combine Access Bank Zambia’s wholesale and trade finance capabilities with Cavmont Bank’s retail and commercial banking operations.
The proposed transaction which, in the meantime is still subject to relevant shareholder and regulatory approvals, is also expected to better position Access Bank Zambia as one of the top 10 banks in the Southern African country.
Customers from the enlarged bank will benefit from greater security offered by what will be one of the most capitalized banks in Zambia with a more diversified product and service offering and a broader geographical footprint and infrastructure.
Access Bank on its notification stated, ‘’Subsequent to our announcement on July 8, 2020, the Board of Access Bank Plc announces today that its subsidiary, Access Bank (Zambia) Limited, has entered into a definitive agreement with Cavmont Capital Holdings Zambia Plc (CCHZ) regarding proposed acquisition of Cavmont Bank Limited, a subsidiary of CCHZ and subsequent merger of Cavmont Bank’s operations into Access Bank Zambia. The proposed transaction, which remains subject to relevant shareholder and regulatory approvals, will position the enlarged Access Bank Zambia as one of the top 10 banks in Zambia and create the momentum to advance its strategic objectives.’’
‘’Under the terms of the agreement, Access Bank Zambia will acquire the entire issued ordinary share capital, assets and liabilities of Cavmont Bank while Capricom Group Limited, the ultimate majority shareholder of CCHZ will invest at least ZMW300 million ($16.5 million) of preference shares into Access Bank Zambia. Capricorn will hold preference shares in the enlarged Access Bank Zambia for a period of five years, after which the preference shares will be acquired by Access Bank Plc.’’
The statement also notes that the enlarged bank will be well placed to participate in the long-term economic growth of Zambia and will be predicated on the country’s vast reserves of natural resources and fast growing young population.
The transaction is expected to be completed during the fourth quarter of 2020.
Business
4 key points in the new Lagos 2020 Land Use Charge
All property owned, occupied by anyone older than 60 years are exempted from paying the Land Use Charge.
Lagos State Government has released the new provisions in the new 2020 Land Use Charge (LUC) Law, which entails the reduction in penalties for defaults, the people exempted from the charge and forfeiture of N5.8 billion penalties among others.
While presenting the guideline to the public on Wednesday, the Commissioner of Finance, Dr Rabiu Olowo, explained in 2018, there was an increase in the Land Use Charge rate as well as the method of valuation of properties, this shock had a sporadic increase in Land Use Charge payable by property owners.
He said, “In view of the aforementioned, the current administration decided to review the Land Use Charge law by reversing the rate of Land Use Charge to pre-2018 while upholding the 2018 method of valuation.”
Back story: Earlier on Wednesday, Nairametrics reported that the state government revoked the 2018 land use charge. According to Olowo, the government reverted to pre-2018 land use charges.
He said, “The penalties for land use charges for 2017, 2018, and 2019 have also been waived, which translates to a loss of revenue amounting to N5.6billion.
READ MORE: Would you have invested in buying a plot of land in Abuja FCT in 1980?
Below are 4 key components of the new law:
People exempted from the law:
All property owned and occupied by pensioners are exempted from paying the LUC. The definition of Pensioner, according to the state, has been expanded to include all retirees from private and public institutions in the state or any person that has attained the age of sixty (60) years and has ceased to be actively engaged in any activity or business for remuneration.
Non-exempted
- Profit oriented Cemeteries and Burial Grounds are no longer exempted from payment of Land Use Charge
- Private Libraries are also no longer exempted from paying Land Use Charge
Reductions of penalties and rates
- Days Outstanding Before Now
45-75 days from 25% to 10%
75-105 days from 50% to 20%
105-135 days from 100% to 50%
- A 48% reduction in the Annual Charge Rates:
Definition Areas Before Now
Owner-Occupied Residential Property 0.076% to 0.0394%
Industrial Premises of Manufacturing Concerns 0.256% to 0.132%
Residential Property/Private School (Owner & 3rd Party) 0.256% to 0.132%
Residential Property (Without Owner in residence) 0.76% to 0.394%
Commercial property (Used by the occupier for Business Purposes) 0.76% to 0.394%
Vacant Properties and open empty Land 0.076% to 0.0394%
- Annual charge rate for Agricultural land was reduced from 0.076% to 0.01%. This is an 87% reduction from the old rate.
- Penalties for Land Use Charge for Year 2017,2018 and 2019 have also been waived. This translates to N5,752,168,411.03 potential revenue waived by the State.
- In addition to the reintroduction of the 15% early payment discount, an additional COVID 19 incentive of 10% will be granted on the total amount payable. This makes the total discount for early payment 25% if payment is made before the due date
- The penalty for obstruction of officials and damage to property identification plague has been reduced from N250,000 to N100,000
- The penalty for inciting a person to refuse to pay LUC has been reduced from N250,000 to N100,000
- The 2020 LUC Law introduced a 10% and 20% special relief for Vacant properties and Open empty land, respectively.
- The right of enforcement has been reduced from notification of three (3) default notices to (2) default notices.
Agents of LUC
- Section 14 of the Law which makes it possible for the Commissioner to appoint any person including an occupier of a chargeable property to be an agent of the owner for the purpose of collecting Land Use Charge.
“While we assure Lagosians that our typical response time will not exceed 24hours, we urge anyone who feels dissatisfied or whose complaint results in a dispute to please contact the Lagos State Appeal Tribunal. Let me state that we share in the pain which the pandemic has brought on every household including the government,” he added.
Olowo added that while the state hopes for the return of normalcy to business activities, it is important to let residents know that, the payment of LUC is not intended to inflict any hardship on anyone.
Meanwhile, property owners are expected to receive their 2020 LUC bills shortly and they are to leverage on the 25% early payment discount.
Read full guideline here
Currencies
Daily Parallel Market exchange rate – ₦486/$1
The US dollar closed at ₦486/US$1 in the parallel market
The exchange rate between the naira and the US dollar on Thursday, August 6th 2020 closed at ₦486/US$1 in the parallel market. The exchange rate closed at ₦483/$1 on Wednesday 5th August 2020.
- Naira: ₦486
- Dollar: $1
- Date: August 6th, 2020
The exchange rate between the naira and the British pound sterling closed at ₦585/₤1 on Thursday 6th August as against ₦587/₤1 recorded on Wednesday 5th August 2020.
- Naira: ₦585
- Pounds Sterling: ₤1
- Date: August 6th, 2020
Explore Economic Research Data From Nairametrics on Nairalytics
The exchange rate between the naira and the European euro closed at ₦550/€1 on Thursday 6th August 2020. The exchange rate closed at ₦545/€1 on Wednesday 5th August 2020.
- Naira: ₦550
- Euro: €1
- Date: August 6th, 2020
Activity: USD closed at ₦486/US$1 in the parallel market
READ ALSO: The risk of buying Forex at black market rate of N460/$1
|Date
|Currency
|Buy(AM)
|Sell(AM)
|Buy(PM)
|Sell(PM)
|Volatility
|8/6/2020
|Dollar
|470
|480
|475
|486
|Low
|8/6/2020
|Pounds
|575
|587
|578
|585
|Low
|8/6/2020
|Euro
|534
|545
|536
|550
|Low
|8/5/2020
|Dollar
|465
|475
|473
|483
|Low
|8/5/2020
|Pounds
|570
|580
|575
|587
|Low
|8/5/2020
|Euro
|525
|540
|532
|545
|Low
|8/4/2020
|Dollar
|470
|480
|470
|480
|Low
|8/4/2020
|Pounds
|560
|570
|560
|570
|Low
|8/4/2020
|Euro
|520
|530
|520
|530
|Low
|8/3/2020
|Dollar
|470
|480
|470
|480
|Low
|8/3/2020
|Pounds
|560
|570
|560
|570
|Low
|8/3/2020
|Euro
|520
|530
|520
|530
|Low
|7/31/2020
|Dollar
|470
|480
|470
|485
|High
|7/31/2020
|Pounds
|570
|582
|575
|585
|Low
|7/31/2020
|Euro
|500
|520
|505
|520
|Low
|7/30/2020
|Dollar
|470
|490
|470
|485
|High
|7/30/2020
|Pounds
|550
|570
|550
|580
|High
|7/30/2020
|Euro
|495
|520
|500
|525
|High
|7/29/2020
|Dollar
|468
|475
|467
|475
|Low
|7/29/2020
|Pounds
|575
|585
|580
|590
|Low
|7/29/2020
|Euro
|530
|540
|530
|545
|Low
|7/28/2020
|Dollar
|469
|475
|467
|475
|Low
|7/28/2020
|Pounds
|575
|593
|580
|595
|Low
|7/28/2020
|Euro
|550
|560
|540
|550
|Low
|7/27/2020
|Dollar
|465
|473
|466
|473
|Low
|7/27/2020
|Pounds
|570
|580
|575
|583
|Low
|7/27/2020
|Euro
|510
|520
|515
|530
|Low
|7/24/2020
|Dollar
|465
|472
|464
|472
|Low
|7/24/2020
|Pounds
|570
|580
|572
|582
|Low
|7/24/2020
|Euro
|510
|520
|505
|520
|Low
|7/23/2020
|Dollar
|460
|472
|465
|472
|Low
|7/23/2020
|Pounds
|565
|575
|565
|580
|Low
|7/23/2020
|Euro
|510
|520
|505
|520
|Low
|7/22/2020
|Dollar
|465
|472
|465
|472
|Low
|7/22/2020
|Pounds
|565
|575
|560
|578
|Low
|7/22/2020
|Euro
|510
|525
|510
|528
|Low
|7/21/2020
|Dollar
|461
|472
|462
|472
|Low
|7/21/2020
|Pounds
|560
|573
|560
|575
|Low
|7/21/2020
|Euro
|498
|515
|500
|520
|Low
|7/20/2020
|Dollar
|460
|473
|462
|473
|Low
|7/20/2020
|Pounds
|550
|570
|555
|575
|Low
|7/20/2020
|Euro
|495
|505
|500
|510
|Low
|7/17/2020
|Dollar
|462
|470
|460
|470
|Low
|7/17/2020
|Pounds
|560
|570
|558
|570
|Low
|7/17/2020
|Euro
|490
|500
|490
|500
|Low
|7/16/2020
|Dollar
|460
|470
|460
|470
|Low
|7/16/2020
|Pounds
|558
|565
|560
|570
|Low
|7/16/2020
|Euro
|485
|495
|485
|499
|Low
|7/15/2020
|Dollar
|455
|465
|455
|470
|Low
|7/15/2020
|Pounds
|560
|565
|558
|570
|Low
|7/15/2020
|Euro
|485
|495
|488
|498
|Low
|7/14/2020
|Dollar
|448
|462
|455
|470
|Low
|7/14/2020
|Pounds
|540
|550
|557
|570
|Low
|7/14/2020
|Euro
|485
|495
|489
|498
|Low
|7/13/2020
|Dollar
|450
|460
|448
|462
|Low
|7/13/2020
|Pounds
|540
|550
|540
|550
|Low
|7/13/2020
|Euro
|485
|495
|485
|495
|Low
|7/10/2020
|Dollar
|453
|460
|458
|465
|Low
|7/10/2020
|Pounds
|520
|525
|550
|555
|High
|7/10/2020
|Euro
|465
|467
|510
|520
|High
|7/9/2020
|Dollar
|455
|461
|455
|463
|Low
|7/9/2020
|Pounds
|550
|558
|550
|562
|Low
|7/9/2020
|Euro
|495
|504
|498
|505
|Low
|7/8/2020
|Dollar
|455
|461
|455
|461
|Low
|7/8/2020
|Pounds
|550
|558
|550
|558
|Low
|7/8/2020
|Euro
|495
|504
|495
|504
|Low
|7/7/2020
|Dollar
|455
|461
|455
|461
|Low
|7/7/2020
|Pounds
|550
|558
|550
|558
|Low
|7/7/2020
|Euro
|495
|502
|495
|502
|Low
|7/6/2020
|Dollar
|455
|462
|455
|461
|Low
|7/6/2020
|Pounds
|550
|562
|547
|555
|Low
|7/6/2020
|Euro
|495
|502
|496
|502
|Low
|7/3/2020
|Dollar
|455
|462
|454
|461
|Low
|7/3/2020
|Pounds
|548
|560
|550
|560
|Low
|7/3/2020
|Euro
|495
|505
|495
|502
|Low
|7/2/2020
|Dollar
|455
|462
|454
|461
|Low
|7/2/2020
|Pounds
|548
|560
|550
|560
|Low
|7/2/2020
|Euro
|495
|505
|495
|502
|Low
|7/1/2020
|Dollar
|455
|462
|455
|462
|Low
|7/1/2020
|Pounds
|548
|560
|548
|560
|Low
|7/1/2020
|Euro
|495
|505
|495
|505
|Low
|6/30/2020
|Dollar
|452
|460
|452
|460
|Low
|6/30/2020
|Pounds
|547
|560
|547
|560
|Low
|6/30/2020
|Euro
|495
|505
|495
|505
|Low
|6/29/2020
|Dollar
|450
|460
|450
|460
|Low
|6/29/2020
|Pounds
|547
|560
|547
|560
|Low
|6/29/2020
|Euro
|495
|505
|495
|505
|Low
|6/26/2020
|Dollar
|452
|457
|452
|460
|Low
|6/26/2020
|Pounds
|547
|557
|547
|560
|Low
|6/26/2020
|Euro
|490
|498
|490
|502
|Low
|6/25/2020
|Dollar
|452
|457
|450
|455
|Low
|6/25/2020
|Pounds
|547
|557
|547
|560
|Low
|6/25/2020
|Euro
|490
|498
|490
|499
|Low
|6/24/2020
|Dollar
|450
|460
|450
|455
|Low
|6/24/2020
|Pounds
|545
|555
|545
|555
|Low
|6/24/2020
|Euro
|490
|495
|488
|498
|Low
|6/23/2020
|Dollar
|450
|460
|445
|455
|Low
|6/23/2020
|Pounds
|545
|555
|545
|555
|Low
|6/23/2020
|Euro
|490
|495
|490
|495
|Low
|6/22/2020
|Dollar
|450
|455
|450
|455
|Low
|6/22/2020
|Pounds
|545
|555
|545
|555
|Low
|6/22/2020
|Euro
|488
|498
|488
|498
|Low
|6/19/2020
|Dollar
|445
|455
|445
|455
|Low
|6/19/2020
|Pounds
|540
|553
|540
|553
|Low
|6/19/2020
|Euro
|480
|490
|480
|490
|Low
|6/18/2020
|Dollar
|445
|452
|445
|452
|Low
|6/18/2020
|Pounds
|537
|550
|537
|550
|Low
|6/18/2020
|Euro
|475
|490
|475
|490
|Low
|6/17/2020
|Dollar
|445
|452
|445
|452
|Low
|6/17/2020
|Pounds
|540
|553
|537
|550
|Low
|6/17/2020
|Euro
|475
|490
|475
|490
|Low
|6/16/2020
|Dollar
|440
|450
|445
|452
|Low
|6/16/2020
|Pounds
|540
|550
|540
|553
|Low
|6/16/2020
|Euro
|475
|485
|475
|490
|Low
|6/15/2020
|Dollar
|440
|450
|440
|450
|Low
|6/15/2020
|Pounds
|540
|550
|540
|550
|Low
|6/15/2020
|Euro
|475
|485
|475
|485
|Low
|6/12/2020
|Dollar
|440
|450
|440
|450
|Low
|6/12/2020
|Pounds
|538
|550
|538
|550
|Low
|6/12/2020
|Euro
|470
|485
|470
|485
|Low
|6/11/2020
|Pounds
|538
|550
|538
|550
|Low
|6/11/2020
|Dollar
|440
|450
|440
|450
|Low
|6/11/2020
|Euro
|470
|485
|470
|485
|Low
|6/10/2020
|Pounds
|538
|550
|540
|553
|Low
|6/10/2020
|Dollar
|440
|450
|445
|452
|Low
|6/10/2020
|Euro
|470
|485
|475
|490
|Low
|6/9/2020
|Pounds
|538
|550
|540
|550
|Low
|6/9/2020
|Dollar
|440
|450
|440
|450
|Low
|6/9/2020
|Euro
|470
|485
|475
|485
|Low
|6/8/2020
|Pounds
|540
|550
|540
|550
|Low
|6/8/2020
|Dollar
|440
|450
|440
|450
|Low
|6/8/2020
|Euro
|475
|485
|475
|485
|Low
|6/5/2020
|Pounds
|535
|545
|535
|545
|Low
|6/5/2020
|Dollar
|440
|450
|440
|450
|Low
|6/5/2020
|Euro
|460
|472
|460
|472
|Low
|6/4/2020
|Pounds
|530
|543
|530
|543
|Low
|6/4/2020
|Dollar
|440
|447
|440
|447
|Low
|6/4/2020
|Euro
|460
|470
|460
|470
|Low
|6/3/2020
|Pounds
|530
|540
|530
|540
|Low
|6/3/2020
|Dollar
|440
|445
|440
|445
|Low
|6/3/2020
|Euro
|460
|470
|460
|470
|Low
|6/2/2020
|Pounds
|535
|545
|535
|545
|Low
|6/2/2020
|Dollar
|440
|450
|440
|450
|Low
|6/2/2020
|Euro
|460
|472
|460
|472
|Low
|6/1/2020
|Pounds
|530
|543
|530
|543
|Low
|6/1/2020
|Dollar
|440
|447
|440
|447
|Low
|6/1/2020
|Euro
|460
|470
|460
|470
|Low
|5/29/2020
|Pounds
|530
|540
|530
|540
|Low
|5/29/2020
|Dollar
|440
|445
|440
|445
|Low
|5/29/2020
|Euro
|460
|470
|460
|470
|Low
|5/28/2020
|Pounds
|535
|545
|535
|545
|Low
|5/28/2020
|Dollar
|440
|450
|440
|450
|Low
|5/28/2020
|Euro
|460
|472
|460
|472
|Low
|5/27/2020
|Pounds
|530
|543
|530
|543
|Low
|5/27/2020
|Dollar
|440
|447
|440
|447
|Low
|5/27/2020
|Euro
|460
|470
|460
|470
|Low
|5/26/2020
|Pounds
|530
|540
|530
|540
|Low
|5/26/2020
|Dollar
|440
|445
|440
|445
|Low
|5/26/2020
|Euro
|460
|470
|460
|470
|Low
|5/25/2020
|Pounds
|535
|545
|535
|545
|Low
|5/25/2020
|Dollar
|440
|450
|440
|450
|Low
|5/25/2020
|Euro
|460
|472
|460
|472
|Low
|5/22/2020
|Pounds
|530
|543
|530
|543
|Low
|5/22/2020
|Dollar
|440
|447
|440
|447
|Low
|5/22/2020
|Euro
|460
|470
|460
|470
|Low
|5/21/2020
|Pounds
|530
|545
|530
|545
|Low
|5/21/2020
|Dollar
|450
|460
|450
|460
|Low
|5/21/2020
|Euro
|460
|470
|460
|470
|Low
|5/20/2020
|Pounds
|530
|550
|530
|550
|Low
|5/20/2020
|Dollar
|445
|460
|445
|460
|Low
|5/20/2020
|Euro
|450
|470
|450
|470
|Low
|5/19/2020
|Pounds
|528
|540
|528
|540
|Low
|5/19/2020
|Dollar
|445
|460
|445
|460
|Low
|5/19/2020
|Euro
|450
|465
|450
|465
|Low
|5/18/2020
|Pounds
|528
|540
|528
|540
|Low
|5/18/2020
|Dollar
|445
|460
|445
|460
|Low
|5/18/2020
|Euro
|450
|465
|450
|465
|Low
|5/15/2020
|Pounds
|530
|540
|525
|535
|Low
|5/15/2020
|Dollar
|435
|450
|440
|455
|Low
|5/15/2020
|Euro
|450
|460
|450
|465
|Low
|5/14/2020
|Pounds
|530
|540
|530
|540
|Low
|5/14/2020
|Dollar
|435
|450
|435
|450
|Low
|5/14/2020
|Euro
|450
|460
|450
|460
|Low
|5/13/2020
|Pounds
|525
|535
|525
|535
|Low
|5/13/2020
|Dollar
|430
|450
|430
|450
|Low
|5/13/2020
|Euro
|440
|455
|440
|455
|Low
|5/12/2020
|Pounds
|525
|535
|525
|535
|Low
|5/12/2020
|Dollar
|435
|450
|435
|450
|Low
|5/12/2020
|Euro
|445
|455
|445
|455
|Low
|5/11/2020
|Pounds
|510
|530
|525
|535
|Low
|5/11/2020
|Dollar
|430
|445
|435
|445
|Low
|5/11/2020
|Euro
|440
|450
|445
|455
|Low
|5/8/2020
|Pounds
|510
|530
|510
|530
|Low
|5/8/2020
|Dollar
|425
|437
|430
|445
|Low
|5/8/2020
|Euro
|425
|440
|440
|450
|Low
|5/7/2020
|Pounds
|510
|530
|510
|530
|Low
|5/7/2020
|Dollar
|425
|437
|425
|437
|Low
|5/7/2020
|Euro
|425
|440
|425
|440
|Low
|5/6/2020
|Pounds
|510
|520
|510
|520
|Low
|5/6/2020
|Dollar
|425
|437
|425
|437
|Low
|5/6/2020
|Euro
|430
|450
|430
|450
|Low
|5/5/2020
|Pounds
|510
|525
|510
|525
|Low
|5/5/2020
|Dollar
|410
|430
|420
|430
|Low
|5/5/2020
|Euro
|425
|435
|425
|435
|Low
|5/4/2020
|Pounds
|500
|510
|510
|525
|Low
|5/4/2020
|Dollar
|435
|450
|410
|430
|Low
|5/4/2020
|Euro
|430
|440
|425
|435
|Low
|5/1/2020
|Pounds
|500
|510
|500
|510
|Low
|5/1/2020
|Dollar
|435
|450
|435
|450
|Low
|5/1/2020
|Euro
|430
|445
|430
|445
|Low
|4/30/2020
|Pounds
|500
|510
|500
|510
|Low
|4/30/2020
|Dollar
|435
|450
|435
|450
|Low
|4/30/2020
|Euro
|430
|445
|430
|445
|Low
|4/29/2020
|Pounds
|500
|520
|500
|520
|Low
|4/29/2020
|Dollar
|440
|460
|440
|460
|Low
|4/29/2020
|Euro
|450
|465
|450
|465
|Low
|4/28/2020
|Pounds
|495
|510
|500
|520
|Low
|4/28/2020
|Dollar
|430
|450
|440
|460
|Low
|4/28/2020
|Euro
|435
|450
|435
|450
|Low
|4/27/2020
|Pounds
|495
|510
|495
|510
|Low
|4/27/2020
|Dollar
|430
|450
|430
|450
|Low
|4/27/2020
|Euro
|435
|450
|435
|450
|Low
|4/24/2020
|Pounds
|490
|500
|490
|500
|Low
|4/24/2020
|Dollar
|428
|450
|428
|450
|Low
|4/24/2020
|Euro
|430
|440
|430
|440
|Low
|4/23/2020
|Pounds
|490
|500
|490
|500
|Low
|4/23/2020
|Dollar
|420
|430
|420
|430
|Low
|4/23/2020
|Euro
|425
|435
|425
|435
|Low
|4/22/2020
|Pounds
|490
|500
|490
|500
|Low
|4/22/2020
|Dollar
|420
|425
|420
|430
|Low
|4/22/2020
|Euro
|425
|435
|425
|435
|Low
|4/21/2020
|Pounds
|490
|500
|490
|500
|Low
|4/21/2020
|Dollar
|420
|430
|420
|430
|Low
|4/21/2020
|Euro
|425
|435
|425
|435
|Low
|4/20/2020
|Pounds
|490
|500
|490
|500
|Low
|4/20/2020
|Dollar
|420
|430
|420
|430
|Low
|4/20/2020
|Euro
|425
|435
|425
|435
|Low
|4/17/2020
|Pounds
|490
|500
|490
|500
|Low
|4/17/2020
|Dollar
|420
|430
|420
|430
|Low
|4/17/2020
|Euro
|425
|435
|425
|435
|Low
|4/16/2020
|Pounds
|490
|500
|490
|500
|Low
|4/16/2020
|Dollar
|420
|430
|420
|430
|Low
|4/16/2020
|Euro
|425
|435
|425
|435
|Low
|4/15/2020
|Pounds
|490
|500
|490
|500
|Low
|4/15/2020
|Dollar
|420
|430
|420
|430
|Low
|4/15/2020
|Euro
|425
|435
|425
|435
|Low
|4/14/2020
|Pounds
|490
|500
|490
|500
|Low
|4/14/2020
|Dollar
|420
|430
|420
|430
|Low
|4/14/2020
|Euro
|425
|435
|425
|435
|Low
|4/13/2020
|Pounds
|490
|500
|490
|500
|Low
|4/13/2020
|Dollar
|420
|430
|420
|430
|Low
|4/13/2020
|Euro
|425
|435
|425
|435
|Low
|4/10/2020
|Pounds
|490
|505
|490
|505
|Low
|4/10/2020
|Dollar
|420
|430
|420
|430
|Low
|4/10/2020
|Euro
|425
|435
|425
|435
|Low
|4/9/2020
|Pounds
|490
|505
|490
|505
|Low
|4/9/2020
|Dollar
|420
|430
|420
|430
|Low
|4/9/2020
|Euro
|425
|435
|425
|435
|Low
|4/8/2020
|Pounds
|490
|500
|490
|500
|Low
|4/8/2020
|Dollar
|420
|430
|420
|430
|Low
|4/8/2020
|Euro
|425
|435
|425
|435
|Low
|4/7/2020
|Pounds
|490
|500
|490
|500
|Low
|4/7/2020
|Dollar
|420
|430
|420
|430
|Low
|4/7/2020
|Euro
|425
|435
|425
|435
|Low
|4/6/2020
|Pounds
|492
|497
|492
|497
|Low
|4/6/2020
|Dollar
|402
|412
|402
|412
|Low
|4/6/2020
|Euro
|410
|415
|410
|415
|Low
|4/3/2020
|Pounds
|485
|490
|492
|497
|Low
|4/3/2020
|Dollar
|400
|410
|402
|412
|Low
|4/3/2020
|Euro
|410
|415
|410
|415
|Low
|4/2/2020
|Pounds
|485
|490
|485
|490
|Low
|4/2/2020
|Dollar
|400
|410
|400
|410
|Low
|4/2/2020
|Euro
|410
|415
|410
|415
|Low
|4/1/2020
|Pounds
|480
|485
|480
|485
|Low
|4/1/2020
|Dollar
|395
|400
|395
|400
|Low
|4/1/2020
|Euro
|407
|412
|407
|412
|Low
|3/31/2020
|Pounds
|480
|485
|480
|485
|Low
|3/31/2020
|Dollar
|395
|400
|395
|400
|Low
|3/31/2020
|Euro
|407
|412
|407
|412
|Low
|3/30/2020
|Pounds
|480
|485
|480
|485
|Low
|3/30/2020
|Dollar
|390
|395
|395
|400
|Low
|3/30/2020
|Euro
|407
|412
|407
|412
|Low
|3/27/2020
|Pounds
|480
|485
|480
|485
|Low
|3/27/2020
|Dollar
|385
|390
|390
|395
|Low
|3/27/2020
|Euro
|405
|410
|407
|412
|Low
|3/26/2020
|Pounds
|480
|485
|480
|485
|Low
|3/26/2020
|Dollar
|385
|390
|385
|390
|Low
|3/26/2020
|Euro
|405
|410
|405
|410
|Low
|3/25/2020
|Pounds
|475
|480
|480
|485
|Low
|3/25/2020
|Dollar
|380
|385
|385
|390
|Low
|3/25/2020
|Euro
|400
|405
|405
|410
|Low
|3/24/2020
|Pounds
|475
|480
|475
|480
|Low
|3/24/2020
|Dollar
|380
|385
|380
|385
|Low
|3/24/2020
|Euro
|400
|405
|400
|405
|Low
|3/23/2020
|Pounds
|474
|478
|474
|478
|Low
|3/23/2020
|Dollar
|380
|385
|380
|385
|Low
|3/23/2020
|Euro
|400
|403
|400
|403
|Low
|3/20/2020
|Pounds
|475
|480
|475
|480
|Low
|3/20/2020
|Dollar
|370
|375
|365
|367
|Low
|3/20/2020
|Euro
|395
|400
|395
|400
|Low
|3/19/2020
|Pounds
|475
|480
|475
|480
|Low
|3/19/2020
|Dollar
|370
|375
|370
|375
|Low
|3/19/2020
|Euro
|395
|400
|395
|400
|Low
|3/18/2020
|Pounds
|471
|475
|471
|475
|Low
|3/18/2020
|Dollar
|370
|375
|370
|375
|Low
|3/18/2020
|Euro
|390
|395
|390
|395
|Low
|3/17/2020
|Pounds
|470
|475
|470
|475
|Low
|3/17/2020
|Dollar
|375
|380
|375
|380
|Low
|3/17/2020
|Euro
|400
|403
|400
|403
|Low
|3/16/2020
|Pounds
|470
|475
|470
|475
|Low
|3/16/2020
|Dollar
|370
|375
|370
|375
|Low
|3/16/2020
|Euro
|400
|403
|400
|403
|Low
|3/13/2020
|Pounds
|470
|475
|470
|475
|Low
|3/13/2020
|Dollar
|372
|377
|372
|377
|Low
|3/13/2020
|Euro
|400
|403
|400
|403
|Low
|3/12/2020
|Pounds
|475
|485
|490
|495
|High
|3/12/2020
|Dollar
|365
|380
|375
|404
|High
|3/12/2020
|Euro
|405
|412
|410
|420
|Low
|3/11/2020
|Pounds
|470
|475
|475
|485
|Low
|3/11/2020
|Dollar
|360
|366
|365
|375
|Low
|3/11/2020
|Euro
|387
|403
|405
|412
|Low
|3/10/2020
|Pounds
|468
|472
|470
|475
|Low
|3/10/2020
|Dollar
|358
|360
|360
|362
|Low
|3/10/2020
|Euro
|390
|398
|387
|403
|Low
|3/9/2020
|Pounds
|468
|472
|468
|472
|Low
|3/9/2020
|Dollar
|358
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|3/9/2020
|Euro
|392
|398
|392
|398
|Low
|3/6/2020
|Pounds
|468
|472
|468
|472
|Low
|3/6/2020
|Dollar
|358
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|3/6/2020
|Euro
|390
|398
|390
|398
|Low
|3/5/2020
|Pounds
|468
|472
|468
|472
|Low
|3/5/2020
|Dollar
|358
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|3/5/2020
|Euro
|390
|397
|390
|397
|Low
|3/4/2020
|Pounds
|468
|473
|468
|473
|Low
|3/4/2020
|Dollar
|358
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|3/4/2020
|Euro
|387
|392
|387
|392
|Low
|3/3/2020
|Pounds
|468
|472
|468
|472
|Low
|3/3/2020
|Dollar
|358
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|3/3/2020
|Euro
|387
|392
|387
|392
|Low
|3/2/2020
|Pounds
|468
|472
|468
|472
|Low
|3/2/2020
|Dollar
|358
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|3/2/2020
|Euro
|387
|392
|387
|392
|Low
|2/28/2020
|Pounds
|468
|472
|468
|472
|Low
|2/28/2020
|Dollar
|358
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|2/28/2020
|Euro
|387
|392
|387
|392
|Low
|2/27/2020
|Pounds
|467
|471
|468
|472
|Low
|2/27/2020
|Dollar
|358
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|2/27/2020
|Euro
|386
|390
|387
|392
|Low
|2/26/2020
|Pounds
|468
|472
|467
|471
|Low
|2/26/2020
|Dollar
|358
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|2/26/2020
|Euro
|386
|390
|386
|390
|Low
|2/25/2020
|Pounds
|467
|472
|468
|472
|Low
|2/25/2020
|Dollar
|358
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|2/25/2020
|Euro
|388
|392
|386
|390
|Low
|2/24/2020
|Pounds
|467
|472
|467
|472
|Low
|2/24/2020
|Dollar
|358
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|2/24/2020
|Euro
|388
|392
|388
|393
|Low
|2/21/2020
|Pounds
|467
|473
|468
|473
|Low
|2/21/2020
|Dollar
|358
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|2/21/2020
|Euro
|388
|392
|388
|392
|Low
|2/20/2020
|Pounds
|467
|473
|467
|473
|Low
|2/20/2020
|Dollar
|358
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|2/20/2020
|Euro
|388
|392
|388
|392
|Low
|2/19/2020
|Pounds
|467
|473
|467
|473
|Low
|2/19/2020
|Dollar
|358
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|2/19/2020
|Euro
|390
|394
|390
|394
|Low
|2/18/2020
|Pounds
|467
|473
|467
|473
|Low
|2/18/2020
|Dollar
|358
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|2/18/2020
|Euro
|390
|394
|390
|394
|Low
|2/17/2020
|Pounds
|469
|473
|467
|474
|Low
|2/17/2020
|Dollar
|358
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|2/17/2020
|Euro
|390
|394
|390
|394
|Low
|2/14/2020
|Pounds
|469
|473
|469
|473
|Low
|2/14/2020
|Dollar
|358
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|2/14/2020
|Euro
|390
|394
|390
|394
|Low
|2/13/2020
|Pounds
|470
|475
|470
|475
|Low
|2/13/2020
|Dollar
|358
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|2/13/2020
|Euro
|390
|396
|390
|396
|Low
|2/12/2020
|Pounds
|470
|475
|470
|475
|Low
|2/12/2020
|Dollar
|358
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|2/12/2020
|Euro
|390
|396
|390
|396
|Low
|2/11/2020
|Pounds
|470
|475
|470
|475
|Low
|2/11/2020
|Dollar
|358
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|2/11/2020
|Euro
|390
|396
|390
|396
|Low
|2/10/2020
|Pounds
|470
|475
|470
|475
|Low
|2/10/2020
|Dollar
|358
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|2/10/2020
|Euro
|390
|396
|390
|396
|Low
|2/7/2020
|Pounds
|471
|475
|471
|475
|Low
|2/7/2020
|Dollar
|358
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|2/7/2020
|Euro
|390
|396
|392
|396
|Low
|2/6/2020
|Pounds
|473
|476
|473
|476
|Low
|2/6/2020
|Dollar
|358
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|2/6/2020
|Euro
|392
|397
|392
|397
|Low
|2/5/2020
|Pounds
|473
|476
|473
|476
|Low
|2/5/2020
|Dollar
|358
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|2/5/2020
|Euro
|393
|397
|393
|397
|Low
|2/4/2020
|Pounds
|473
|476
|473
|476
|Low
|2/4/2020
|Dollar
|358
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|2/4/2020
|Euro
|393
|397
|393
|397
|Low
|2/3/2020
|Pounds
|473
|476
|473
|476
|Low
|2/3/2020
|Dollar
|358
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|2/3/2020
|Euro
|393
|397
|393
|397
|Low
|1/31/2020
|Pounds
|473
|476
|473
|476
|Low
|1/31/2020
|Dollar
|358
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|1/31/2020
|Euro
|393
|397
|393
|397
|Low
|1/30/2020
|Pounds
|472
|478
|472
|476
|Low
|1/30/2020
|Dollar
|358
|361
|358
|360
|Low
|1/30/2020
|Euro
|394
|398
|394
|398
|Low
|1/29/2020
|Pounds
|472
|476
|472
|476
|Low
|1/29/2020
|Dollar
|358
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|1/29/2020
|Euro
|394
|398
|394
|398
|Low
|1/28/2020
|Pounds
|472
|476
|472
|476
|Low
|1/28/2020
|Dollar
|358
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|1/28/2020
|Euro
|394
|398
|394
|398
|Low
|1/27/2020
|Pounds
|473
|476
|473
|476
|Low
|1/27/2020
|Dollar
|358
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|1/27/2020
|Euro
|394
|398
|394
|398
|Low
|1/24/2020
|Pounds
|474
|478
|474
|478
|Low
|1/24/2020
|Dollar
|358
|362
|358
|362
|Low
|1/24/2020
|Euro
|395
|400
|395
|400
|Low
|1/23/2020
|Pounds
|474
|478
|474
|478
|Low
|1/23/2020
|Dollar
|358
|362
|358
|362
|Low
|1/23/2020
|Euro
|395
|400
|395
|400
|Low
|1/22/2020
|Pounds
|474
|478
|474
|478
|Low
|1/22/2020
|Dollar
|359
|362
|359
|362
|Low
|1/22/2020
|Euro
|394
|398
|394
|398
|Low
|1/21/2020
|Pounds
|473
|477
|475
|479
|Low
|1/21/2020
|Dollar
|360
|362
|359
|362
|Low
|1/21/2020
|Euro
|395
|400
|395
|400
|Low
|1/20/2020
|Pounds
|473
|477
|473
|477
|Low
|1/20/2020
|Dollar
|360
|362
|360
|362
|Low
|1/20/2020
|Euro
|395
|400
|395
|400
|Low
|1/17/2020
|Pounds
|473
|477
|473
|477
|Low
|1/17/2020
|Dollar
|360
|362
|360
|362
|Low
|1/17/2020
|Euro
|395
|400
|395
|400
|Low
|1/16/2020
|Pounds
|457
|480
|474
|477
|Low
|1/16/2020
|Dollar
|360
|362
|360
|362
|Low
|1/16/2020
|Euro
|397
|403
|395
|400
|Low
|1/15/2020
|Pounds
|475
|480
|475
|480
|Low
|1/15/2020
|Dollar
|360
|362
|360
|362
|Low
|1/15/2020
|Euro
|397
|402
|397
|402
|Low
|1/14/2020
|Pounds
|470
|475
|474
|480
|Low
|1/14/2020
|Dollar
|359
|362
|360
|362
|Low
|1/14/2020
|Euro
|397
|402
|397
|400
|Low
|1/13/2020
|Pounds
|470
|477
|470
|475
|Low
|1/13/2020
|Dollar
|359
|362
|359
|362
|Low
|1/13/2020
|Euro
|397
|403
|397
|402
|Low
|1/10/2020
|Pounds
|470
|475
|470
|475
|Low
|1/10/2020
|Dollar
|359
|362
|359
|362
|Low
|1/10/2020
|Euro
|397
|402
|397
|402
|Low
|1/9/2020
|Pounds
|470
|475
|470
|475
|Low
|1/9/2020
|Dollar
|359
|362
|359
|362
|Low
|1/9/2020
|Euro
|397
|403
|397
|403
|Low
|1/8/2020
|Pounds
|470
|475
|470
|475
|Low
|1/8/2020
|Dollar
|359
|362
|359
|362
|Low
|1/8/2020
|Euro
|397
|403
|397
|403
|Low
|1/7/2020
|Pounds
|470
|477
|470
|477
|Low
|1/7/2020
|Dollar
|359
|362
|359
|362
|Low
|1/7/2020
|Euro
|397
|403
|397
|403
|Low
|1/6/2020
|Pounds
|468
|473
|470
|477
|Low
|1/6/2020
|Dollar
|359
|362
|359
|362
|Low
|1/6/2020
|Euro
|392
|400
|397
|403
|Low
|1/3/2020
|Pounds
|468
|473
|468
|473
|Low
|1/3/2020
|Dollar
|359
|362
|359
|362
|Low
|1/3/2020
|Euro
|390
|400
|390
|400
|Low
|1/2/2020
|Pounds
|467
|473
|467
|473
|Low
|1/2/2020
|Dollar
|359
|362
|359
|362
|Low
|1/2/2020
|Euro
|392
|400
|392
|400
|Low
|12/24/2019
|Pounds
|468
|474
|468
|474
|Low
|12/24/2019
|Dollar
|358
|361
|358
|361
|Low
|12/24/2019
|Euro
|390
|395
|390
|395
|Low
|12/23/2019
|Pounds
|474
|478
|474
|478
|Low
|12/23/2019
|Dollar
|359
|362
|359
|362
|Low
|12/23/2019
|Euro
|395
|400
|395
|400
|Low
|12/20/2019
|Pounds
|474
|480
|474
|480
|Low
|12/20/2019
|Dollar
|359
|363
|359
|363
|Low
|12/20/2019
|Euro
|395
|401
|395
|401
|Low
|12/19/2019
|Pounds
|472
|480
|472
|480
|Low
|12/19/2019
|Dollar
|359
|363
|359
|363
|Low
|12/19/2019
|Euro
|395
|401
|395
|401
|Low
|12/18/2019
|Pounds
|472
|480
|472
|480
|Low
|12/18/2019
|Dollar
|360
|363
|359
|363
|Low
|12/18/2019
|Euro
|395
|400
|395
|400
|Low
|12/17/2019
|Pounds
|470
|477
|472
|477
|Low
|12/17/2019
|Dollar
|360
|363
|360
|363
|Low
|12/17/2019
|Euro
|394
|398
|394
|398
|Low
|12/16/2019
|Pounds
|470
|475
|470
|477
|Low
|12/16/2019
|Dollar
|359
|363
|360
|363
|Low
|12/16/2019
|Euro
|394
|398
|394
|398
|Low
|12/13/2019
|Pounds
|470
|480
|470
|476
|Low
|12/13/2019
|Dollar
|359
|362
|359
|363
|Low
|12/13/2019
|Euro
|394
|398
|394
|398
|Low
|12/12/2019
|Pounds
|464
|472
|464
|472
|Low
|12/12/2019
|Dollar
|358
|360
|359
|361
|Low
|12/12/2019
|Euro
|392
|397
|392
|397
|Low
|12/11/2019
|Pounds
|463
|470
|464
|472
|Low
|12/11/2019
|Dollar
|358
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|12/11/2019
|Euro
|393
|397
|392
|397
|Low
|12/10/2019
|Pounds
|462
|468
|463
|470
|Low
|12/10/2019
|Dollar
|358
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|12/10/2019
|Euro
|392
|397
|393
|397
|Low
|12/9/2019
|Pounds
|462
|468
|462
|468
|Low
|12/9/2019
|Dollar
|358
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|12/9/2019
|Euro
|392
|397
|392
|397
|Low
|12/6/2019
|Pounds
|462
|467
|463
|468
|Low
|12/6/2019
|Dollar
|358
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|12/6/2019
|Euro
|390
|396
|390
|396
|Low
|12/5/2019
|Pounds
|462
|467
|462
|467
|Low
|12/5/2019
|Dollar
|358
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|12/5/2019
|Euro
|390
|396
|390
|396
|Low
|12/4/2019
|Pounds
|460
|466
|460
|466
|Low
|12/4/2019
|Dollar
|358
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|12/4/2019
|Euro
|390
|396
|390
|396
|Low
|12/3/2019
|Pounds
|460
|465
|460
|465
|Low
|12/3/2019
|Dollar
|358
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|12/3/2019
|Euro
|390
|396
|390
|396
|Low
|12/2/2019
|Pounds
|460
|466
|460
|465
|Low
|12/2/2019
|Dollar
|358
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|12/2/2019
|Euro
|390
|395
|390
|395
|Low
|11/29/2019
|Pounds
|462
|466
|462
|466
|Low
|11/29/2019
|Dollar
|358
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|11/29/2019
|Euro
|390
|395
|392
|397
|Low
|11/28/2019
|Pounds
|462
|467
|462
|466
|Low
|11/28/2019
|Dollar
|358
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|11/28/2019
|Euro
|390
|395
|390
|395
|Low
|11/27/2019
|Pounds
|460
|465
|462
|467
|Low
|11/27/2019
|Dollar
|358
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|11/27/2019
|Euro
|391
|396
|390
|395
|Low
|11/26/2019
|Pounds
|462
|466
|462
|466
|Low
|11/26/2019
|Dollar
|358
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|11/26/2019
|Euro
|390
|395
|390
|395
|Low
|11/25/2019
|Pounds
|460
|465
|462
|466
|Low
|11/25/2019
|Dollar
|358
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|11/25/2019
|Euro
|390
|398
|390
|395
|Low
|11/22/2019
|Pounds
|460
|464
|460
|465
|Low
|11/22/2019
|Dollar
|357
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|11/22/2019
|Euro
|390
|398
|390
|398
|Low
|11/21/2019
|Pounds
|460
|464
|460
|464
|Low
|11/21/2019
|Dollar
|357
|360
|357
|360
|Low
|11/21/2019
|Euro
|390
|397
|390
|397
|Low
|11/20/2019
|Pounds
|460
|464
|460
|464
|Low
|11/20/2019
|Dollar
|358
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|11/20/2019
|Euro
|390
|398
|390
|397
|Low
|11/19/2019
|Pounds
|460
|465
|460
|464
|Low
|11/19/2019
|Dollar
|358
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|11/19/2019
|Euro
|392
|398
|390
|398
|Low
|11/18/2019
|Pounds
|458
|464
|460
|465
|Low
|11/18/2019
|Dollar
|358
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|11/18/2019
|Euro
|390
|398
|392
|398
|Low
|11/15/2019
|Pounds
|458
|464
|458
|464
|Low
|11/15/2019
|Dollar
|358
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|11/15/2019
|Euro
|392
|398
|393
|398
|Low
|11/14/2019
|Pounds
|458
|464
|458
|464
|Low
|11/14/2019
|Dollar
|358
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|11/14/2019
|Euro
|390
|398
|392
|398
|Low
|11/13/2019
|Pounds
|460
|465
|458
|464
|Low
|11/13/2019
|Dollar
|358
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|11/13/2019
|Euro
|392
|398
|392
|398
|Low
|11/12/2019
|Pounds
|460
|465
|460
|465
|Low
|11/12/2019
|Dollar
|358
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|11/12/2019
|Euro
|394
|399
|394
|399
|Low
|11/8/2019
|Pounds
|458
|463
|460
|465
|Low
|11/8/2019
|Dollar
|358
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|11/8/2019
|Euro
|393
|398
|394
|400
|Low
|11/6/2019
|Pounds
|458
|463
|458
|464
|Low
|11/6/2019
|Dollar
|357
|360
|357
|360
|Low
|11/6/2019
|Euro
|393
|400
|393
|400
|Low
|11/5/2019
|Pounds
|458
|463
|458
|463
|Low
|11/5/2019
|Dollar
|357
|360
|357
|360
|Low
|11/5/2019
|Euro
|393
|400
|393
|400
|Low
|11/4/2019
|Pounds
|458
|463
|458
|463
|Low
|11/4/2019
|Dollar
|357
|360
|357
|360
|Low
|11/4/2019
|Euro
|392
|400
|393
|400
|Low
|11/1/2019
|Pounds
|458
|463
|458
|463
|Low
|11/1/2019
|Dollar
|358
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|11/1/2019
|Euro
|393
|400
|394
|400
|Low
|10/31/2019
|Pounds
|460
|464
|458
|463
|Low
|10/31/2019
|Dollar
|358
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|10/31/2019
|Euro
|395
|400
|393
|400
|Low
|10/30/2019
|Pounds
|457
|463
|457
|463
|Low
|10/30/2019
|Dollar
|358
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|10/30/2019
|Euro
|395
|400
|395
|400
|Low
|10/29/2019
|Pounds
|457
|463
|457
|463
|Low
|10/29/2019
|Dollar
|358
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|10/29/2019
|Euro
|395
|400
|395
|400
|Low
|10/28/2019
|Pounds
|457
|462
|457
|463
|Low
|10/28/2019
|Dollar
|358
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|10/28/2019
|Euro
|396
|402
|395
|400
|Low
|10/25/2019
|Pounds
|457
|463
|457
|462
|Low
|10/25/2019
|Dollar
|358
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|10/25/2019
|Euro
|396
|403
|396
|402
|Low
|10/24/2019
|Pounds
|457
|462
|457
|463
|Low
|10/24/2019
|Dollar
|358
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|10/24/2019
|Euro
|396
|403
|396
|403
|Low
|10/23/2019
|Pounds
|457
|463
|457
|462
|Low
|10/23/2019
|Dollar
|358
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|10/23/2019
|Euro
|397
|403
|396
|403
|Low
|10/22/2019
|Pounds
|455
|460
|457
|463
|Low
|10/22/2019
|Dollar
|358
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|10/22/2019
|Euro
|395
|402
|397
|403
|Low
|10/21/2019
|Pounds
|450
|455
|450
|455
|Low
|10/21/2019
|Dollar
|358
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|10/21/2019
|Euro
|387
|395
|390
|397
|Low
|10/18/2019
|Pounds
|446
|453
|446
|453
|Low
|10/18/2019
|Dollar
|358
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|10/18/2019
|Euro
|387
|393
|387
|393
|Low
|10/17/2019
|Pounds
|445
|450
|446
|452
|Low
|10/17/2019
|Dollar
|358
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|10/17/2019
|Euro
|387
|392
|387
|393
|Low
|10/16/2019
|Pounds
|445
|452
|445
|450
|Low
|10/16/2019
|Dollar
|358
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|10/16/2019
|Euro
|387
|395
|387
|392
|Low
|10/15/2019
|Pounds
|445
|450
|445
|452
|Low
|10/15/2019
|Dollar
|357
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|10/15/2019
|Euro
|385
|390
|385
|390
|Low
|10/14/2019
|Pounds
|445
|450
|445
|450
|Low
|10/14/2019
|Dollar
|358
|360
|357
|360
|Low
|10/14/2019
|Euro
|384
|390
|385
|390
|Low
|10/11/2019
|Pounds
|445
|450
|445
|450
|Low
|10/11/2019
|Dollar
|358
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|10/11/2019
|Euro
|384
|390
|384
|390
|Low
|10/10/2019
|Pounds
|445
|450
|445
|450
|Low
|10/10/2019
|Dollar
|357
|360
|357
|360
|Low
|10/10/2019
|Euro
|386
|390
|384
|390
|Low
|10/9/2019
|Pounds
|445
|453
|445
|450
|Low
|10/9/2019
|Dollar
|357
|360
|357
|360
|Low
|10/9/2019
|Euro
|390
|395
|386
|390
|Low
|10/8/2019
|Pounds
|448
|453
|445
|453
|Low
|10/8/2019
|Dollar
|357
|360
|357
|360
|Low
|10/8/2019
|Euro
|390
|395
|390
|395
|Low
|10/7/2019
|Pounds
|448
|453
|448
|453
|Low
|10/7/2019
|Dollar
|358
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|10/7/2019
|Euro
|392
|396
|390
|395
|Low
|10/4/2019
|Pounds
|450
|454
|448
|453
|Low
|10/4/2019
|Dollar
|358
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|10/4/2019
|Euro
|392
|397
|392
|396
|Low
|10/3/2019
|Pounds
|450
|454
|450
|454
|Low
|10/3/2019
|Dollar
|358
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|10/3/2019
|Euro
|392
|397
|392
|397
|Low
|10/2/2019
|Pounds
|450
|453
|450
|453
|Low
|10/2/2019
|Dollar
|358
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|10/2/2019
|Euro
|392
|397
|392
|397
|Low
|9/30/2019
|Pounds
|445
|450
|450
|453
|Low
|9/30/2019
|Dollar
|358
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|9/30/2019
|Euro
|392
|397
|392
|397
|Low
|9/27/2019
|Pounds
|446
|452
|445
|450
|Low
|9/27/2019
|Dollar
|357
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|9/27/2019
|Euro
|392
|396
|392
|397
|Low
|9/26/2019
|Pounds
|445
|450
|445
|450
|Low
|9/26/2019
|Dollar
|357
|360
|357
|360
|Low
|9/26/2019
|Euro
|390
|395
|392
|396
|Low
|9/25/2019
|Pounds
|444
|449
|445
|450
|Low
|9/25/2019
|Dollar
|357
|360
|357
|360
|Low
|9/25/2019
|Euro
|390
|394
|390
|395
|Low
|9/24/2019
|Pounds
|445
|448
|445
|449
|Low
|9/24/2019
|Dollar
|357
|360
|357
|360
|Low
|9/24/2019
|Euro
|390
|395
|390
|395
|Low
|9/23/2019
|Pounds
|445
|450
|445
|450
|Low
|9/23/2019
|Dollar
|357
|360
|357
|360
|Low
|9/23/2019
|Euro
|392
|395
|392
|396
|Low
|9/20/2019
|Pounds
|443
|446
|445
|450
|Low
|9/20/2019
|Dollar
|357
|360
|357
|360
|Low
|9/20/2019
|Euro
|392
|395
|392
|395
|Low
|9/19/2019
|Pounds
|442
|446
|443
|446
|Low
|9/19/2019
|Dollar
|357
|360
|357
|360
|Low
|9/19/2019
|Euro
|390
|395
|391
|394
|Low
|9/18/2019
|Pounds
|442
|447
|440
|446
|Low
|9/18/2019
|Dollar
|357
|360
|357
|360
|Low
|9/18/2019
|Euro
|390
|395
|390
|395
|Low
|9/17/2019
|Pounds
|445
|448
|444
|447
|Low
|9/17/2019
|Dollar
|358
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|9/17/2019
|Euro
|394
|398
|393
|397
|Low
|9/16/2019
|Pounds
|445
|450
|445
|450
|Low
|9/16/2019
|Dollar
|357
|360
|357
|360
|Low
|9/16/2019
|Euro
|394
|400
|394
|400
|Low
|9/13/2019
|Pounds
|445
|450
|445
|450
|Low
|9/13/2019
|Dollar
|357
|360
|357
|360
|Low
|9/13/2019
|Euro
|394
|398
|394
|398
|Low
|9/12/2019
|Pounds
|440
|445
|445
|450
|Low
|9/12/2019
|Dollar
|357
|360
|357
|360
|Low
|9/12/2019
|Euro
|393
|398
|394
|398
|Low
|9/11/2019
|Pounds
|440
|446
|440
|446
|Low
|9/11/2019
|Dollar
|358
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|9/11/2019
|Euro
|392
|395
|392
|398
|Low
|9/10/2019
|Pounds
|437
|450
|440
|446
|Low
|9/10/2019
|Dollar
|356
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|9/10/2019
|Euro
|388
|397
|392
|395
|Low
|9/9/2019
|Pounds
|440
|444
|440
|445
|Low
|9/9/2019
|Dollar
|358
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|9/9/2019
|Euro
|390
|396
|390
|395
|Low
|9/6/2019
|Pounds
|440
|444
|440
|444
|Low
|9/6/2019
|Dollar
|358
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|9/6/2019
|Euro
|392
|398
|390
|396
|Low
|9/5/2019
|Pounds
|440
|444
|440
|444
|Low
|9/5/2019
|Dollar
|357
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|9/5/2019
|Euro
|392
|398
|392
|397
|Low
|9/4/2019
|Pounds
|440
|443
|440
|444
|Low
|9/4/2019
|Dollar
|357
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|9/4/2019
|Euro
|392
|398
|392
|397
|Low
|9/3/2019
|Pounds
|438
|443
|438
|443
|Low
|9/3/2019
|Dollar
|357
|360
|357
|360
|Low
|9/3/2019
|Euro
|392
|397
|392
|398
|Low
|9/2/2019
|Pounds
|437
|445
|438
|443
|Low
|9/2/2019
|Dollar
|357
|360
|357
|360
|Low
|9/2/2019
|Euro
|391
|396
|392
|397
|Low
|30/08/2019
|Pounds
|442
|448
|440
|445
|Low
|30/08/2019
|Dollar
|358
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|30/08/2019
|Euro
|392
|398
|395
|398
|Low
|29/08/2019
|Pounds
|440
|446
|442
|448
|Low
|29/08/2019
|Dollar
|358
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|29/08/2019
|Euro
|392
|398
|392
|398
|Low
|28/08/2019
|Pounds
|444
|450
|440
|445
|Low
|28/08/2019
|Dollar
|358
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|28/08/2019
|Euro
|392
|396
|392
|398
|Low
|27/08/2019
|Pounds
|444
|450
|444
|450
|Low
|27/08/2019
|Dollar
|358
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|27/08/2019
|Euro
|394
|400
|393
|398
|Low
|26/08/2019
|Pounds
|442
|447
|443
|448
|Low
|26/08/2019
|Dollar
|358
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|26/08/2019
|Euro
|392
|397
|393
|397
|Low
|23/08/2019
|Pounds
|440
|445
|440
|445
|Low
|23/08/2019
|Dollar
|358
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|23/08/2019
|Euro
|390
|397
|390
|397
|Low
|22/08/2019
|Pounds
|445
|450
|440
|445
|Low
|22/08/2019
|Dollar
|357
|359
|358
|360
|Low
|22/08/2019
|Euro
|393
|398
|390
|397
|Low
|21/08/2019
|Pounds
|447
|452
|445
|450
|Low
|21/08/2019
|Dollar
|358
|360
|357
|359
|Low
|21/08/2019
|Euro
|392
|398
|393
|398
|Low
|20/08/2019
|Pounds
|450
|455
|447
|452
|Low
|20/08/2019
|Dollar
|358
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|20/08/2019
|Euro
|395
|400
|392
|398
|Low
|19/08/2019
|Pounds
|450
|455
|450
|455
|Low
|19/08/2019
|Dollar
|358
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|19/08/2019
|Euro
|395
|400
|395
|400
|Low
|16/08/2019
|Pounds
|451
|455
|450
|455
|Low
|16/08/2019
|Dollar
|357
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|16/08/2019
|Euro
|397
|402
|395
|400
|Low
|15/08/2019
|Pounds
|450
|455
|451
|455
|Low
|15/08/2019
|Dollar
|357
|360
|357
|360
|Low
|15/08/2019
|Euro
|398
|403
|397
|402
|Low
|14/08/2019
|Pounds
|450
|455
|450
|455
|Low
|14/08/2019
|Dollar
|357
|360
|357
|360
|Low
|14/08/2019
|Euro
|398
|403
|398
|403
|Low
|9/8/2019
|Pounds
|450
|455
|450
|455
|Low
|9/8/2019
|Dollar
|357
|360
|357
|360
|Low
|9/8/2019
|Euro
|398
|404
|398
|403
|Low
|8/8/2019
|Pounds
|450
|455
|450
|455
|Low
|8/8/2019
|Dollar
|357
|360
|357
|360
|Low
|8/8/2019
|Euro
|398
|403
|398
|404
|Low
|7/8/2019
|Pounds
|453
|458
|450
|455
|Low
|7/8/2019
|Dollar
|357
|360
|357
|360
|Low
|7/8/2019
|Euro
|398
|403
|398
|403
|Low
|6/8/2019
|Pounds
|457
|460
|452
|458
|Low
|6/8/2019
|Dollar
|358
|360
|357
|360
|Low
|6/8/2019
|Euro
|400
|404
|400
|403
|Low
|5/8/2019
|Pounds
|458
|462
|457
|461
|Low
|5/8/2019
|Dollar
|358
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|5/8/2019
|Euro
|400
|405
|400
|405
|Low
|2/8/2019
|Pounds
|458
|462
|458
|462
|Low
|2/8/2019
|Dollar
|358
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|2/8/2019
|Euro
|400
|405
|400
|405
|Low
|1/8/2019
|Pounds
|458
|462
|458
|462
|Low
|1/8/2019
|Dollar
|358
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|1/8/2019
|Euro
|402
|405
|402
|405
|Low
|31/07/2019
|Pounds
|458
|463
|458
|463
|Low
|31/07/2019
|Dollar
|358
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|31/07/2019
|Euro
|403
|407
|403
|407
|Low
|30/07/2019
|Pounds
|458
|463
|458
|463
|Low
|30/07/2019
|Dollar
|358
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|30/07/2019
|Euro
|403
|407
|403
|407
|Low
|29/07/2019
|Pounds
|458
|461
|458
|463
|Low
|29/07/2019
|Dollar
|358
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|29/07/2019
|Euro
|402
|406
|403
|407
|Low
|26/07/2019
|Pounds
|459
|463
|458
|461
|Low
|26/07/2019
|Dollar
|358
|361
|358
|360
|Low
|26/07/2019
|Euro
|403
|406
|401
|405
|Low
|25/07/2019
|Pounds
|459
|463
|459
|463
|Low
|25/07/2019
|Dollar
|358
|361
|358
|361
|Low
|25/07/2019
|Euro
|403
|407
|403
|406
|Low
|24/07/2019
|Pounds
|459
|463
|459
|463
|Low
|24/07/2019
|Dollar
|358
|361
|358
|361
|Low
|24/07/2019
|Euro
|404
|407
|403
|407
|Low
|23/07/2019
|Pounds
|460
|464
|459
|463
|Low
|23/07/2019
|Dollar
|359
|361
|358
|361
|Low
|23/07/2019
|Euro
|406
|410
|404
|407
|Low
|22/07/2019
|Pounds
|459
|463
|459
|463
|Low
|22/07/2019
|Dollar
|358
|360
|359
|361
|Low
|22/07/2019
|Euro
|406
|410
|406
|410
|Low
|19/07/2019
|Pounds
|459
|463
|459
|463
|Low
|19/07/2019
|Pounds
|358
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|19/07/2019
|Pounds
|406
|410
|406
|410
|Low
|18/07/2019
|Pounds
|458
|462
|459
|463
|Low
|18/07/2019
|Dollar
|358
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|18/07/2019
|Euro
|403
|407
|406
|410
|Low
|17/07/2019
|Pounds
|458
|462
|458
|462
|Low
|17/07/2019
|Dollar
|358
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|17/07/2019
|Euro
|403
|407
|403
|407
|Low
|16/07/2019
|Pounds
|460
|463
|458
|462
|Low
|16/07/2019
|Dollar
|359
|361
|358
|360
|Low
|16/07/2019
|Euro
|405
|408
|403
|407
|Low
|13/07/2019
|Pounds
|460
|464
|460
|463
|Low
|13/07/2019
|Dollar
|359
|361
|359
|361
|Low
|13/07/2019
|Euro
|405
|410
|405
|408
|Low
|12/7/2019
|Pounds
|458
|463
|460
|464
|Low
|12/7/2019
|Dollar
|359
|361
|359
|361
|Low
|12/7/2019
|Euro
|404
|407
|405
|410
|Low
|11/7/2019
|Pounds
|458
|463
|458
|462
|Low
|11/7/2019
|Dollar
|359
|362
|359
|361
|Low
|11/7/2019
|Euro
|402
|407
|405
|410
|Low
|10/7/2019
|Pounds
|458
|463
|458
|463
|Low
|10/7/2019
|Dollar
|359
|361
|358
|361
|Low
|10/7/2019
|Euro
|401
|406
|402
|405
|Low
|9/7/2019
|Pounds
|458
|465
|457
|465
|Low
|9/7/2019
|Dollar
|359
|362
|359
|362
|Low
|9/7/2019
|Euro
|401
|405
|402
|405
|Low
|8/7/2019
|Pounds
|458
|463
|460
|465
|Low
|8/7/2019
|Dollar
|359
|362
|359
|362
|Low
|8/7/2019
|Euro
|401
|405
|401
|405
|Low
|5/7/2019
|Pounds
|458
|463
|458
|463
|Low
|5/7/2019
|Dollar
|359
|362
|359
|362
|Low
|5/7/2019
|Euro
|401
|405
|401
|405
|Low
|4/7/2019
|Pounds
|458
|463
|458
|463
|Low
|4/7/2019
|Dollar
|359
|362
|359
|362
|Low
|4/7/2019
|Euro
|401
|405
|400
|405
|Low
|3/7/2019
|Pounds
|458
|464
|458
|463
|Low
|3/7/2019
|Dollar
|359
|361
|359
|362
|Low
|3/7/2019
|Euro
|401
|405
|401
|405
|Low
|2/7/2019
|Pounds
|458
|462
|458
|463
|Low
|2/7/2019
|Dollar
|359
|361
|359
|361
|Low
|2/7/2019
|Euro
|398
|402
|400
|404
|Low
|1/7/2019
|Pounds
|458
|462
|458
|462
|Low
|1/7/2019
|Dollar
|358
|360
|359
|361
|Low
|1/7/2019
|Euro
|400
|403
|398
|403
|Low
|28/06/2019
|Pounds
|457
|460
|457
|462
|Low
|28/06/2019
|Dollar
|358
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|28/06/2019
|Euro
|398
|402
|400
|403
|Low
|27/06/2019
|Pounds
|458
|462
|458
|462
|Low
|27/06/2019
|Dollar
|358
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|27/06/2019
|Euro
|398
|402
|398
|402
|Low
|26/06/2019
|Pounds
|458
|463
|458
|462
|Low
|26/06/2019
|Dollar
|358
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|26/06/2019
|Euro
|398
|402
|400
|403
|Low
|25/06/2019
|Pounds
|458
|464
|458
|464
|Low
|25/06/2019
|Dollar
|358
|361
|358
|361
|Low
|25/06/2019
|Euro
|400
|403
|398
|402
|Low
|24/06/2019
|Pounds
|458
|464
|460
|465
|Low
|24/06/2019
|Dollar
|358
|361
|359
|361
|Low
|24/06/2019
|Euro
|398
|402
|398
|403
|Low
|21/06/2019
|Pounds
|460
|465
|458
|464
|Low
|21/06/2019
|Dollar
|358
|361
|358
|361
|Low
|21/06/2019
|Euro
|398
|402
|398
|402
|Low
|20/06/2019
|Pounds
|460
|465
|468
|462
|Low
|20/06/2019
|Dollar
|358
|361
|358
|361
|Low
|20/06/2019
|Euro
|398
|402
|400
|403
|Low
|19/06/2019
|Pounds
|460
|465
|460
|465
|Low
|19/06/2019
|Dollar
|358
|361
|358
|361
|Low
|19/06/2019
|Euro
|398
|401
|398
|402
|Low
|18/06/2019
|Pounds
|460
|465
|462
|465
|Low
|18/06/2019
|Dollar
|359
|361
|358
|361
|Low
|18/06/2019
|Euro
|400
|403
|400
|405
|Low
|17/06/2019
|Pounds
|462
|467
|462
|468
|Low
|17/06/2019
|Dollar
|358
|361
|358
|361
|Low
|17/06/2019
|Euro
|400
|404
|400
|404
|Low
|14/06/2019
|Pounds
|426
|467
|426
|467
|Low
|14/06/2019
|Dollar
|358
|361
|358
|361
|Low
|14/06/2019
|Euro
|400
|404
|400
|404
|Low
|13/06/2019
|Pounds
|467
|471
|462
|467
|Low
|13/06/2019
|Dollar
|358
|361
|358
|361
|Low
|13/06/2019
|Euro
|400
|404
|400
|404
|Low
|12/6/2019
|Pounds
|468
|471
|467
|471
|Low
|12/6/2019
|Dollar
|358
|361
|358
|361
|Low
|12/6/2019
|Euro
|400
|404
|400
|404
|Low
|11/6/2019
|Pounds
|465
|470
|467
|471
|Low
|11/6/2019
|Dollar
|358
|361
|359
|361
|Low
|11/6/2019
|Euro
|400
|403
|399
|402
|Low
|10/6/2019
|Pounds
|468
|472
|468
|472
|Low
|10/6/2019
|Dollar
|358
|361
|358
|361
|Low
|10/6/2019
|Euro
|404
|400
|400
|404
|Low
|7/6/2019
|Pounds
|469
|473
|467
|471
|Low
|7/6/2019
|Dollar
|358
|361
|358
|360
|Low
|7/6/2019
|Euro
|400
|403
|398
|402
|Low
|6/6/2019
|Pounds
|468
|472
|465
|470
|Low
|6/6/2019
|Dollar
|358
|360
|358
|361
|Low
|6/6/2019
|Euro
|398
|402
|403
|400
|Low
|3/6/2019
|Pounds
|468
|472
|468
|472
|Low
|3/6/2019
|Dollar
|358
|360
|358
|361
|Low
|3/6/2019
|Euro
|398
|402
|398
|402
|Low
|31/05/2019
|Pounds
|465
|470
|470
|474
|Low
|31/05/2019
|Dollar
|358
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|31/05/2019
|Euro
|397
|402
|400
|403
|Low
|30/05/2019
|Pounds
|470
|474
|470
|474
|Low
|30/05/2019
|Dollar
|358
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|30/05/2019
|Euro
|400
|403
|400
|403
|Low
|28/05/2019
|Pounds
|470
|474
|470
|474
|Low
|28/05/2019
|Dollar
|358
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|28/05/2019
|Euro
|400
|403
|400
|403
|Low
|27/05/2019
|Pounds
|470
|474
|470
|474
|Low
|27/05/2019
|Dollar
|358
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|27/05/2019
|Euro
|400
|403
|400
|404
|Low
|24/05/2019
|Pounds
|470
|474
|470
|474
|Low
|24/05/2019
|Dollar
|358
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|24/05/2019
|Euro
|400
|405
|400
|405
|Low
|23/05/2019
|Pounds
|470
|474
|472
|475
|Low
|23/05/2019
|Dollar
|358
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|23/05/2019
|Euro
|400
|405
|400
|405
|Low
|22/05/2019
|Pounds
|472
|475
|472
|475
|Low
|22/05/2019
|Dollar
|358
|350
|358
|360
|Low
|22/05/2019
|Euro
|400
|405
|400
|405
|Low
|21/05/2019
|Pounds
|472
|475
|472
|473
|Low
|21/05/2019
|Dollar
|358
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|21/05/2019
|Euro
|400
|405
|400
|405
|Low
|20/05/2019
|Pounds
|472
|475
|472
|475
|Low
|20/05/2019
|Dollar
|358
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|20/05/2019
|Euro
|400
|405
|400
|405
|Low
|17/05/2019
|Pounds
|472
|475
|472
|475
|Low
|17/05/2019
|Dollar
|358
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|17/05/2019
|Euro
|400
|405
|400
|404
|Low
|16/05/2019
|Pounds
|472
|475
|472
|475
|Low
|16/05/2019
|Dollar
|358
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|16/05/2018
|Euro
|400
|404
|400
|404
|Low
|15/05/2019
|Pounds
|470
|475
|470
|475
|Low
|15/05/2019
|Dollar
|358
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|15/05/2019
|Euro
|400
|404
|400
|404
|Low
|13/05/2019
|Pounds
|470
|475
|470
|475
|Low
|13/05/2019
|Dollar
|358
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|13/05/2019
|Euro
|400
|404
|400
|405
|Low
|10/5/2019
|Pounds
|470
|475
|470
|475
|Low
|10/5/2019
|Dollar
|358
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|10/5/2019
|Euro
|400
|405
|400
|405
|Low
|9/5/2019
|Pounds
|470
|475
|470
|475
|Low
|9/5/2019
|Dollar
|358
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|9/5/2019
|Euro
|400
|405
|400
|405
|Low
|29/04/2019
|Pounds
|470
|475
|470
|475
|Low
|29/04/2019
|Dollar
|358
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|29/04/2019
|Euro
|400
|405
|400
|405
|Low
|26/04/2019
|Pounds
|470
|475
|470
|475
|Low
|26/04/2019
|Dollar
|358
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|26/04/2019
|Euro
|400
|405
|400
|405
|Low
|25/04/2019
|Pounds
|470
|475
|470
|475
|Low
|25/04/2019
|Dollar
|358
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|25/04/2019
|Euro
|400
|405
|400
|405
|Low
|24/04/2019
|Pounds
|470
|475
|472
|476
|Low
|24/04/2019
|Dollar
|358
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|24/04/2019
|Euro
|400
|405
|400
|405
|Low
|23/04/2019
|Pounds
|474
|478
|472
|476
|Low
|23/04/2019
|Dollar
|355
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|23/04/2019
|Euro
|390
|402
|400
|405
|Low
|22/04/2019
|Pounds
|472
|476
|472
|476
|Low
|22/04/2019
|Dollar
|357
|360
|358
|360
|Low
|22/04/2019
|Euro
|400
|405
|400
|405
|Low
|19/04/2019
|Pounds
|467
|471
|470
|475
|Low
|19/04/2019
|Dollar
|355
|360
|357
|360
|Low
|19/04/2019
|Euro
|395
|400
|402
|406
|Low
|18/04/2019
|Pounds
|470
|475
|470
|475
|Low
|18/04/2019
|Dollar
|357
|360
|357
|360
|Low
|18/04/2019
|Euro
|402
|406
|402
|406
|Low
|17/04/2019
|Pounds
|470
|475
|470
|475
|Low
|17/04/2019
|Dollar
|357
|360
|357
|360
|Low
|17/04/2019
|Euro
|402
|406
|402
|406
|Low
|16/04/2019
|Pounds
|465
|470
|470
|475
|Low
|16/04/2019
|Dollar
|360
|365
|357
|360
|Low
|16/04/2019
|Euro
|400
|405
|402
|405
|Low
Data is collated from various black market dealers on the mainland and island of Lagos State where forex is sold. The price quoted daily on this page represents the average price obtained by our Research Team. Our prices are a guide and could be slightly different from the price you get when you eventually decide to buy or sell. This is a daily tracker and updated close of business. See table below for parallel market exchange rate dating to 2019.