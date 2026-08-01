Top 10 most expensive hotels in Africa 2026

Africa's luxury hospitality industry continues to push the boundaries of exclusivity, with a growing number of hotels and safari lodges...

Africa’s luxury hospitality industry continues to push the boundaries of exclusivity, with a growing number of hotels and safari lodges commanding nightly rates that rival some of the world’s most prestigious properties.

From private island retreats in the Seychelles and royal palaces in Morocco to ultra-exclusive safari lodges in South Africa, Rwanda and Tanzania, the continent has emerged as a destination for high-net-worth travellers seeking personalised experiences, privacy and conservation-driven tourism.

The surge in demand for premium travel has enabled luxury hotels to maintain record room rates despite broader economic uncertainty, with affluent travellers increasingly prioritising bespoke experiences over traditional luxury. Industry data shows that high-end hospitality continues to outperform the wider hotel market, supported by resilient demand for exclusive accommodation and experiential travel.

Prices vary by season, occupancy and package inclusions, but the selected properties consistently rank among the continent’s most expensive

10. DumaTau Camp, Botswana

Rates: From $1,810 to $4,330 per person, per night

Located within Botswana’s Linyanti Wildlife Reserve, DumaTau Camp is a luxury safari lodge operated by Wilderness, one of Africa’s leading conservation-focused hospitality companies. Set along the banks of the Linyanti River, the camp is known for its high concentrations of elephants and predators, offering guests access to one of Botswana’s most wildlife-rich ecosystems.

The property features eight tented suites, each elevated on wooden walkways and designed to blend into the surrounding landscape. Every suite includes a private plunge pool and outdoor viewing deck, while interiors incorporate handcrafted mosaic tiles, acacia wood and locally sourced textiles that reflect the character of the Linyanti region.

Rates start from $1,810 per person, per night during the standard season and rise to $4,330 per person, per night during the premium season, placing DumaTau among Botswana’s most expensive safari camps.

The nightly rate includes luxury accommodation, all meals, premium beverages, daily game drives, guided walking safaris, boat excursions (subject to seasonal water levels), and other wildlife experiences led by expert guides.

9. The Oyster Box, South Africa

Rates: From $593 to $9,093 per night

Overlooking the Indian Ocean and the iconic Umhlanga Lighthouse in KwaZulu-Natal, The Oyster Box is one of South Africa’s best-known luxury seaside hotels. Originally opened in 1947 and now part of The Red Carnation Hotel Collection, the property has earned an international reputation for its colonial-style architecture, personalised service and prime coastal location.

The hotel features a mix of elegant guest rooms, cabanas, villas and signature suites designed to combine classic décor with modern amenities. Accommodation ranges from the Classic Room, priced from $593 per night, to spacious sea-facing rooms, family suites and private villas with plunge pools.

Among its premium offerings are the Superior Garden Villa, starting at $1,746 per night, and the hotel’s flagship Presidential Suite, which commands $9,093 per night. The split-level suite accommodates up to four guests and offers expansive living spaces, panoramic ocean views and dedicated luxury amenities.

Room rates include a full buffet breakfast, while guests have access to the property’s award-winning spa, multiple restaurants, landscaped gardens and direct access to Umhlanga’s beachfront promenade. The hotel is also recognised for its proximity to Durban’s business district and King Shaka International Airport, making it popular with both leisure and corporate travellers.

8. The Silo Hotel, South Africa

Rates: From $2,342–$9,369 per night

Perched above Cape Town’s historic grain silo complex at the V&A Waterfront, The Silo Hotel is one of South Africa’s most distinctive luxury properties. Opened in 2017, the hotel occupies the upper floors of the former grain elevator that was transformed into the home of the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa (Zeitz MOCAA). The property is part of The Royal Portfolio, the South African luxury hospitality group founded by Liz Biden.

The boutique hotel features just 28 individually designed rooms and suites, each characterised by oversized geometric glass windows that offer panoramic views of Table Mountain, Table Bay and Cape Town’s skyline. The interiors combine contemporary African art with bespoke furnishings and colourful décor, reflecting the hotel’s close association with the continent’s leading contemporary art museum.

Accommodation begins with the Duplex Suite, priced from ZAR 37,500 (approximately $2,342) per night, while the Deluxe Superior Suite starts at ZAR 44,500 ($2,779) and the Family Duplex Suite from ZAR 60,500 ($3,779). The premium Royal Suite is available from ZAR 95,500 (about $5,965) per night, while the hotel’s exclusive Penthouse commands ZAR 150,000 (approximately $9,369) per night, making it one of the most expensive hotel accommodations in Cape Town.

Rates are offered on a bed-and-breakfast basis and include daily breakfast, while a separate conservation and community levy applies. Guests also have access to the rooftop pool, spa, fine-dining restaurant, and direct access to the V&A Waterfront and Zeitz MOCAA.

7 La Mamounia, Morocco

Rates: From $598 to $9,711 per night

Set within eight hectares of landscaped gardens on the edge of Marrakech’s historic medina, La Mamounia is one of Africa’s most celebrated luxury hotels. Since opening in 1923, the palace hotel has become an enduring symbol of Moroccan hospitality, attracting heads of state, royalty, celebrities and business leaders from around the world.

Named after the 18th-century gardens gifted to Prince Moulay Mamoun, the property blends traditional Moroccan craftsmanship with Art Deco influences. Its interiors feature intricate zellige tilework, carved cedar wood, handwoven textiles and expansive courtyards, while its location places guests within walking distance of the city’s major cultural landmarks.

The hotel offers a broad range of accommodation, from Classic Hivernage Rooms, which start at $598 per night, to expansive signature suites and private riads. Premium options include the Churchill Suite from $4,743, the Majorelle Suite from $4,957, the Al Mamoun Suite from $7,949, and the property’s most exclusive accommodation a 700-square-metre private Riad priced from $9,711 per night.

6. Four Seasons Safari Lodge Serengeti, Tanzania

Rates: From $2,270 to $10,500 per night

Located within Serengeti National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Four Seasons Safari Lodge Serengeti combines the brand’s signature luxury with one of Africa’s most renowned wildlife destinations. The lodge overlooks a frequently visited animal watering hole, allowing guests to observe elephants, buffalo and other wildlife directly from the property.

The lodge offers a selection of guest rooms, suites and private villas designed to blend contemporary comfort with the surrounding savannah landscape. Accommodation begins with the Savannah Room, priced from $2,270 per night, while the Horizon Room starts at $2,380 and the Savannah Room with Water Hole View from $2,490 per night.

For guests seeking larger accommodations, the Terrace Suite is available from $3,740 per night, rising to $3,960 for the Terrace Suite Water Hole View. The lodge’s premium accommodation consists of private villas, with the One-Bedroom Villa starting at $5,940 per night and the Two-Bedroom Villa from $9,620. Guests opting for the Essential Serengeti package, which includes daily guided game drives, can expect rates of up to $10,500 per night for the Two-Bedroom Villa.

Room rates include luxury accommodation, three meals daily, house beverages, local beers, wines and spirits, as well as taxes. National park entrance fees are charged separately. The lodge also offers access to guided safari experiences, an infinity pool overlooking the watering hole, a spa, wellness facilities and family-friendly programmes.

5 North Island, Seychelles

Villa rates: From $12,113 to $14,997/per night

Set on a private island approximately 30 kilometres northwest of Mahé, North Island is one of Africa’s most exclusive luxury resorts. With just a handful of expansive villas, the property has built a reputation for offering complete privacy, attracting royalty, business leaders and high-profile travellers seeking a secluded Indian Ocean retreat.

The entry-level Beachfront Villa spans 450 square metres, accommodates up to four guests and offers direct beach access. Rates start at €10,500 ($12,113) per night, while the larger Villa North, measuring 750 square metres, is priced from €13,000($14,997) per night.

The nightly rate is fully inclusive, covering daily à la carte breakfast, lunch and dinner, house beverages, a replenished minibar, and a dedicated villa host available around the clock.

The experience extends beyond accommodation. Each stay includes one daily water-based excursion, such as scuba diving, fishing, snorkelling or a sunset cruise, alongside unlimited access to non-motorised water sports, guided conservation activities, scheduled yoga sessions and a 60-minute daily spa treatment for each adult guest.

Access to the island is by 15-minute private helicopter transfer from Mahé International Airport, with charter flights starting at €1,110 each way. Alternatively, private boat and yacht transfers are available, taking between 45 minutes and one hour depending on sea conditions.

4. Royal Mansour Casablanca, Morocco

Room rates: From $749 to more than $20,000 per night

Owned by Morocco’s royal family under King Mohammed VI, the Royal Mansour Casablanca is one of three properties in the Royal Mansour collection, alongside Royal Mansour Marrakech and Royal Mansour Tamuda Bay. The hotel was developed as part of the kingdom’s strategy to showcase Moroccan architecture, craftsmanship and hospitality at the highest level.

Located on Avenue des Forces Armées Royales in central Casablanca, a short distance from the city’s historic medina, the property has 149 rooms and suites inspired by the elegance of 1950s Casablanca. The interiors combine Art Deco influences with contemporary design, featuring handcrafted finishes, premium materials and integrated smart-room technology.

The hotel caters to business travellers, leisure visitors and families seeking luxury accommodation in Morocco’s commercial capital. Its location provides access to Casablanca’s financial district, cultural attractions and key business hubs.

Room rates start at approximately $749 per night, while the hotel’s signature suites exceed $20,000 per night, placing Royal Mansour Casablanca among the most expensive hotels in Africa. The property forms part of the Royal Mansour brand, which has become synonymous with ultra-luxury hospitality and reflects Morocco’s broader investment in high-end tourism and international luxury travel.

3. Royal Malewane, South Africa

Rates: From $5,856–$24,984 per night

Situated within the Greater Kruger National Park’s Thornybush Private Nature Reserve, Royal Malewane is one of Africa’s most exclusive safari lodges. Part of The Royal Portfolio, the luxury property is known for combining high-end accommodation with personalised safari experiences in one of South Africa’s premier wildlife destinations.

The lodge comprises a collection of luxury suites, private residences and exclusive-use villas designed to offer privacy while overlooking the surrounding bushveld. Accommodation options range from Luxury Suites at both Malewane Lodge and The Farmstead to the expansive Royal Suite and the standalone Farmhouse, which caters to families and private groups.

Rates for the Luxury Suite and Luxury Farm Suite start from ZAR 93,750 (approximately $5,856) per night, while the Royal Suite is priced from ZAR 288,000 (about $17,989) per night. The property’s largest exclusive-use residence, The Farmhouse, commands ZAR 400,000 (approximately $24,984) per night, making it one of the most expensive safari accommodations in Africa.

The nightly rate is offered on a full-board basis, covering luxury accommodation, all meals, local beverages, house wines, Wi-Fi, minibar and daily laundry service. Guests also have access to twice-daily game drives and guided bush walks led by some of South Africa’s most highly qualified safari guides and trackers. A separate conservation and community levy applies.

2. One&Only Gorilla’s Nest, Rwanda

Rates: From $6,030 to $28,750 per night

Located on the edge of Volcanoes National Park in northwestern Rwanda, One&Only Gorilla’s Nest is among Africa’s most exclusive wildlife lodges. The resort serves as a gateway to one of the world’s few remaining habitats for endangered mountain gorillas, offering guests luxury accommodation alongside access to Rwanda’s renowned gorilla trekking experiences.

Set across a forested landscape of eucalyptus trees and volcanic foothills, the property features a collection of treehouses, lodges and private suites designed to blend into the surrounding environment. The architecture combines contemporary luxury with locally inspired materials, while floor-to-ceiling windows and expansive terraces provide views of the Virunga mountain range.

Accommodation begins with the Forest Treehouse, priced from $6,030 per night, followed by the family-oriented Susa Treehouse from $8,570 and the Virunga Lodge from $11,740 per night. At the top end of the resort’s accommodation are the Ingagi Lodge, starting at $26,090, and the Silverback Lodge, priced from $28,750 per night, making it one of the most expensive hotel suites in Africa.

1 Singita Lebombo Lodge, South Africa

Rates: From $3,749 to $30,138 per villa, per night

Located within the private concession of Kruger National Park, Singita Lebombo Lodge is one of South Africa’s flagship luxury safari properties. Operated by conservation-focused hospitality group Singita, the lodge combines ultra-premium accommodation with exclusive wildlife experiences in one of Africa’s most celebrated game reserves.

The property offers contemporary glass-and-steel suites overlooking the N’wanetsi River, designed to maximise views of the surrounding wilderness while maintaining privacy. Accommodation ranges from individual suites to exclusive-use villas catering to families and groups.

Standard suites start from ZAR 60,470 per adult, per night, while the Two-Bedroom Suite is priced from ZAR 211,645 per suite, per night. At the top end of the offering is the Lebombo Villa, an exclusive-use residence accommodating up to eight guests, with rates starting from ZAR 486,090 per villa, per night, making it one of the most expensive safari accommodations on the continent.

Rates typically include luxury accommodation, all meals, premium beverages, twice-daily guided game drives, walking safaris, return transfers within the reserve and access to Singita’s conservation experiences.

Methodology: For this ranking, Nairametrics reviewed Africa’s leading luxury hotels, safari lodges and private island resorts using publicly available 2026 room rates published on official hotel websites and recognised booking platforms.

Properties were shortlisted based on a combination of internationally recognised luxury standards, including five-star or equivalent ratings, industry reputation, exclusivity, quality of facilities and amenities, service standards, guest experience, and global luxury travel rankings.

To ensure consistency, pricing was benchmarked using each property’s highest publicly available room, suite or villa category where applicable. As room rates vary by season, occupancy, exchange rates and package inclusions, the prices presented reflect publicly advertised 2026 rates available at the time of review.