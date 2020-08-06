Appointments
Nnaemeka Ewelukwa assumes office as new MD/CEO of NBET
Dr, Eweluka replaced the sacked Dr. Amobi as NBET Chief before full assumption in August 2020.
Dr Nnaemeka Ewelukwa has assumed office as the new Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading (NBET) Plc. This was announced earlier today by the Federal Government of Nigeria.
The Backstory: In December 2019, the former CEO of NBET, Dr Marilyn Amobi, was suspended by Nigeria’s Minister of Power. This followed a series of complaints made against Dr Amobi who was appointed to the position in 2016. Following her sack, the Minister of Power also noted that he was seeking to bring sanity back to the system. A committee was also set up to investigate the many complaints against the former NBET CEO.
“In view of this, the minister has also directed the Constitution of a 5-man investigative committee to look into the myriads of complaints against the MD/CEO (of NBET) with the view of restoring sanity in the management of the company. Consequently, she is to handover to the most senior director in the organisation,” a statement issued by Aaron Artimas, the spokesman of the Minister of Power had read.
Interestingly, President Muhammadu Buhari reinstated Dr Amobi in January this year, but then finally sacked her later in June. Now, Dr, Eweluka, who was earlier announced as Amobi’s replacement, has now taken over.
Before now, Eweluka was appointed the General Counsel and Company Secretary of NBET in march 2012. He has also served as a Technical Adviser with the Presidential Task Force on Power (PTFP) where he was a member of the Regulatory and Transactions Monitoring Unit.
He graduated with an LLB from the University of Nigeria Nsukka, an LLM in International Business Law from the London School of Economics and a PhD from Queen Mary, University of London.
Heirs Holdings Appoints Dan Okeke as Group Executive Director
Mr Okeke joins Heirs Holdings following a distinguished three-decade career at the UBA.
Pan-African investment company, Heirs Holdings this week announced the appointment of Dan Okeke as Group Executive Director. The appointment took effect from August 01, 2020.
Mr Okeke joins following a distinguished three-decade career at the United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA), where he most recently served as an Executive Director, responsible for leading consumer, commercial and public-sector businesses. At HH, he will be responsible for business coordination and growth across Heirs Holdings’ portfolio of pan-African investments in the power, financial services, oil and gas, hospitality, real estate, healthcare, and financial technology sectors.
Heirs Holdings is a family-owned investment company committed to improving lives and transforming Africa. Our portfolio spans the power, oil and gas, financial services, hospitality, real estate, and healthcare sectors, operating in twenty-three countries worldwide. Driven by the Africapitalism philosophy of the Group’s founder, Tony Elumelu, which positions the private sector as the catalyst of African growth and seeks both social and economic returns on investment, Heirs Holdings invests for the long-term, bringing strategic capital, sector expertise, a track record of business turnaround accomplishment and operational excellence to companies within its investment portfolio. Celebrating its tenth anniversary this year, Heirs Holdings has recorded consistent business success across its portfolio of investments.
Commenting on the appointment, Chairman, Heirs Holdings, Tony Elumelu, stated: “As we continue to grow in scale and complexity, Dan’s appointment demonstrates our ongoing commitment to institutionalisation. We have always recognised the need to invest in human capital. This announcement is a clear demonstration of our intent and determination to create sustainable value in all our business operations.”
“I am delighted to take on this new challenge and look forward to contributing towards the fulfillment of Heirs Holdings’ objective of improving lives and transforming the Continent,” Mr Okeke stated on his appointment.
Buhari appoints 2 new deputy commissioners for NAICOM
This was disclosed in a statement by NAICOM’s Commissioner for Insurance Directorate.
President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday appointed Alhaji Sabiu Abubakar and Mr. Oba Oluniyi as two new Deputy Commissioners of the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM). This was disclosed in a statement by NAICOM’s Commissioner for Insurance Directorate, Mr. Rasaaq Salami.
Salami disclosed that Abubakar would be Deputy Commissioner for the Technical, while Oluniyi would assist with the running of the Finance and Administration (F&A) also Department.
NAICOM said that the appointments of the 2 new Deputy Commissioners would be effective from the 17th of July, and they will both serve as Deputy Commissioners for five years.
Dangote Cement Plc. appoints Ms. Berlina Moroole as non-Executive Director
Ms. Moroole was previously CRO and Chief Audit Executive for Liberty Holding Group.
Dangote Cement Plc has announced the appointment of Ms. Berlina Moroole to its Board as a Non-Executive Director, subject to approval at the next Annual General Meeting.
In a statement issued by the company and sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange, stated that “Ms. Moroole is the Chief Internal Audit, Risk and Sustainability Officer for Motus Holding, in the Board of Assupol (Audit Committee – Chair, Risk Committee and Social & Ethnic Committee – Chair) and M-sure.”
Ms. Moroole was previously CRO and Chief Audit Executive for Liberty Holding Group, Board member of a schedule 3 public entity in South Africa (Legal Aids South Africa) and an Audit Advisory Committee member for one of the United Nation agencies (UNFPA). “She is also a former Group CRO and CAE of a listed entity, Partner at Deloitte, Senior Manager for SARS internal audit department and internal auditor at CSIR Corporate Audit Services,” the disclosure revealed.
Recall that just late last year in November, Asue Ighodalo, Thabo Mabe, Halima Aliko Dangote, Olakunle Alake, Arnold Ekpe, and Yabawa Lawan Wabi (MNI) all stepped down from the board causing a massive shakeup. Four new directors had, however, been swiftly appointed.
The company recently released H1 2020 unaudited result for the period revealing a profit of N126.14 billion, against N119.24 billion recorded H1 of 2019. Its revenue had revealed a marginal 2% increase as it earned N476.85 billion for the period ended June 2020 while in 2019, its revenue stood at N467.73billion.
The company’s most recent share price as at today is N134.20. Its price-to-earnings ratio stood at 10.97 while its price-to-book ratio stood at 3.1347.