COVID-19 and its impact on the cement industry
Our outlook for the cement industry is mixed due to a plethora of factors…
The impact of the restrictive measures put in place during the second quarter to contain the global pandemic was apparent in the financial performance of two of the major players in the cement industry (Dangote Cement and Lafarge) as Revenue was pressured. Specifically, the industry leader, Dangote Cement recorded a decline of 15% in Sales volume in its Nigerian Operations while Lafarge reported a decline of 10%. Notably, the CBN Manufacturing PMI showed that demand for new orders in the cement subsector slowed to 63.6 points at the end of Q2 from 70 points in Q1.
In our view, the lockdown in the month of April in three key states across the federation (Lagos, FCT and Ogun) coupled with heavy rainfall in June led to the decline in the industry’s sales volumes during Q2. Furthermore, we think the increased level of government attention on the healthcare sector amidst revenue challenges led to the suspension of most construction projects across the nation. Meanwhile, we highlight that the FG reduced the amount budgeted for capital expenditure by 20% in the revised 2020 budget following the downturn in oil prices which undermined oil revenue. Based on the recent presentation made by the Minister of Finance on budget implementation, the sum of N253.3bn has been spent on CAPEX as at end of May, which pales in comparison to the pro-rated revised budgeted capital spending of N816.70bn and translates to a performance ratio of 31%.
Looking ahead, our outlook for the cement industry is mixed due to a plethora of factors ranging from subdued private investment in gross fixed capital formation, rising inflationary pressures on essential food items (which could dampen the quest for capital goods such as housing), increased energy costs due to the devaluation in the local cuurency amidst heightened competition in the industry that may limit industry players from hiking prices to preserve margins. Although, we expect pressure on volume growth to persist in the short term until there is a significant pick up in economic activities, we note that the relaxation of lockdown measures and the low interest rate environment are positive factors that will support the earnings of industry players.
The “new normal” in business and economy
In the new normal, business owners are faced with overwhelming, competing challenges.
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to ravage the world, leaving citizens of the world a new world order, businesses need to navigate their financial and operational obligations. They are also expected to meet the needs of their greatest assets – customers and suppliers.
The crises may have paved way for uncertainties, but it has also created opportunities for sectors to emerge and grow, while some will fall and vanish if not properly managed and strategized as the companies who will stand firm in this era will be those that implemented risk management as part of their business strategy.
While this crisis is first and foremost a public health issue, which has claimed the lives of thousands of people worldwide and still counting, the economic would no doubt be overwhelming and is likely to create major economic meltdown in both the formal and informal sectors
The train must be primed to chug along now! In the new normal, business owners are faced with overwhelming, competing challenges. They are surrounded by treacherous waters now darkly infested with COVID-19 sharks. Still, they must continue to dive into the deep end of the global pandemic.
A business’s success depends in part on the economic systems of the countries where it is located and where it sells its products. A nation’s economic system is the combination of policies, laws, and choices made by its government to establish the systems that determine what goods and services are produced and how they are allocated. The resources of a person, a firm, or a nation are limited. Hence, economics is the study of choices—what people, firms, or nations choose from among the available resources. Every economy is concerned with what types and amounts of goods and services should be produced, how they should be produced, and for whom. These decisions are made by the marketplace, the government, or both. In the United States, the government and the free-market system together guide the economy.
Business owners therefore should have their priorities clearly mapped out; providing support and being a backbone to their people, customers and suppliers. They must achieve all this, whilst simultaneously addressing supply chain disruptions, maintaining stable profit margins, aligning their businesses with evolving demand and changes and identifying potential pitfalls and new growth trends.
Businesses in the new normal require a new mindset to recover from the crises, thereby identifying, analyzing and addressing effective strategies that would help the business return to normality and grow. This is the time to build organizational relationships with strategic partners for proper execution of effective strategies.
Management personnel and stakeholders are quickly turning their attention to the ‘next’; that moment of unpredictable and probably muted economic recovery with newly identified threats and opportunities. This is a new era defined by fast-changing initiatives to shift the cultural norms, societal beliefs and values, such as renewed brand purpose.
Leaders, corporate and political, are faced with the urgency to reopen their businesses.
To bridge the gap of uncertainty, reopening would require a series of ‘reinventive’ thinking. The pandemic offers a big opportunity to have companies invest in areas they wish they’d paid more attention to before the crisis. Now, to be more digital, data-driven, and in the cloud; to adopt a variable cost structure rather than fixed, to find its root in e-commerce and security are no longer deferrable agendas.
Consequent to the pandemic, organizations globally are experiencing an unfamiliar change in their workflow processes and harnessing their workforces optimally. Companies are yet to fully understand and determine how working remote working will help achieve corporate objectives beyond the survival hump. Profitability and business models are being cautiously reviewed. Teams and workforces try to function and perform in line with expected deliverables whilst struggling to cope with even more sombre personal and existential challenges in the new normal.
Organizations, teams and workforces need new and bespoke fitting plans today. They need to formulate strategies and drive policies that can position them advantageously to work out and around the emerging challenges as the state of global health and economic unfolds. All stakeholders have critical roles to play in developing and establishing systematic approaches that promote shared workforce resilience, flexibility and intelligence.
Similarly, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has changed customers, employees, citizens and humans’ experiences, attitudes and behavior forever. The norms of behavioral consumer psychology are deviating from the expected curves. Results, though displaying expected changes, are creating sweaty anxiety for boardroom decisions. The crisis has caused a fundamental change in human-human interactions and behavior. In the new world order, companies would necessarily need to review and redesign operational flow and operating models. These changes would impact greatly on design, communication, running expenses, remunerations, investments etc. The definitions of that people need and want has been reshaped and businesses need to blend into the new, emerging ecosystem so they can properly reposition for sustainability and profitability. The global pandemic has created uncertainties and forced companies to reevaluate and reinvent how business operations units are leveraged. It has redefined how digital platforms can be used in supporting and ensuring continuity in the business through and beyond the crisis.
The state of the economy affects both people and businesses. How you spend your money (or save it) is a personal economic decision. Whether you continue in school and whether you work part-time are also economic decisions. Every business also operates within the economy. Based on their economic expectations, businesses decide what products to produce, how to price them, how many people to employ, how much to pay these employees, how much to expand the business, and so on.
The crisis has fundamentally changed supply chain management economics and dynamics; we are in uncharted waters. Routes to market are evolving which would inevitably kick some companies off the market and make some others tether on balance. In response to the pandemic, leaders have been mandated to increase their adoption of value chain transformation to help outrun uncertainty. For those who are able to successfully navigate to the other side of this new normal, it becomes imperative to establish strategies for greater resilience and apply lessons learnt to create systems and models that would better prepare companies and stakeholders for further future disruptions.
COVID-19 and intervention measures to keep MSMEs afloat in Nigeria
Globally, MSMEs are considered the critical engines of economic growth.
News reports say the Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Niyi Adebayo on Tuesday inaugurated a 10-man steering committee to drive the implementation of the various support schemes for small businesses especially Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the country. The Minister of State for Industry, Trade & Investment, Mariam Katagum is the Chairman of the committee while the Chairman, First Bank of Nigeria Plc,
Ibukun Awosika is the Vice-Chairman.
In a bid to support the growth of MSMEs, the federal government has established a number of schemes geared towards providing finance at low-interest rates. These include a special intervention fund managed by the Bank of Industry (BOI) to provide subsidized loans to MSMEs at a rate of 9% per annum. Agri-Business/Small and Medium Enterprise Investment Scheme (AGSMEIS) is another intervention funding scheme anchored by the CBN
specifically for enhancing agricultural businesses of MSMEs. The latest of this move is the MSMEs Guaranteed Offtake Simulation Scheme which is aimed at providing bridge financing in supporting the payroll costs of MSMEs that are currently grappling with severe cash flow problems due to the disruptions induced by the global pandemic.
The vulnerable Nigerian MSME sector has been one of the sectors that have been badly hit by the current economic weakness brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. Several businesses have been affected by supply chain disruptions and low demand for their products and services due to the weakened consumer purchasing power, leading to substantial loss in revenue. In a survey carried out by FATE Foundation in conjunction with BudgiT, of the 1943 MSMEs surveyed, 94.3% reported being negatively impacted by the pandemic particularly in the areas of Cashflow (72.1%), Sales (67.7%) and Revenue (59.2%).
Despite the negative impacts of the pandemic, 47.1% of respondents were positive that their businesses will survive the pandemic with 22.8% being unsure while 30% indicated that their businesses will not survive the pandemic. Most of the businesses reported needing support with Cashflow (72.1%) and Sales (67.7%) and will like the Government to provide support in the area of funding (89.4%) and access to markets (33.8%).
Globally, MSMEs are considered the critical engines of economic growth due to their potential to create jobs, boost economic output, generate income, and reduce poverty. In Nigeria, MSMEs have always struggled to play these essential roles given tough challenges in the business environment. Prior to the onset of the pandemic, many MSMEs were still reeling under the impact of the recent recession and were still struggling to get back on their feet. With the onset of the pandemic, the situation appears to have worsened for many. Given the importance of these MSMEs to the country’s economic recovery post-pandemic, an effective support scheme should be a top priority. That said, it is essential that efforts should be deepened in improving accessibility and timely disbursement of such funds.
The paradox of lower yield but higher risk
Why credit ratings, guarantees, other enhancements matter.
It is amazing how everyone looked forward to 2020 as the “magic year” only for the yearning aspirations to be undermined by the unsuspecting outbreak of the novel coronavirus; COVID-19, which has infected over 17 million people, with almost 700,000 mortalities, globally. With unprecedented response, coordinated and fragmented, aimed at stemming the spread ahead of a vaccine, most economies have seen the worst economic shock since the global depression. Whilst the International Monetary Fund (IMF) expects global economy to shrink 4.9% in the year, it posits more adverse impact on emerging and frontier markets. For instance, Nigeria, South Africa and Brazil are projected to record negative 5.4%, 8.0% and 9.1% GDP growth respectively. In developed countries, accommodative monetary policies are complementing fiscal efforts in mitigating the shock on economies, albeit fiscal authorities in Africa and most developing region are stuck between a rock and a hard surface, as there is very limited room for fiscal accommodation. Indeed, as commodity prices plummet and traditional taxes wane, given weak aggregate demand and generally low economic activities, African governments are increasingly seeking alternative revenue streams to keep governance afloat and hopefully tame rising debt profiles. Like peers in Europe and Americas, African central banks have loosened monetary policies, easing interest rates to stimulate local credit to all economic units – household, businesses and the government, particularly as foreign capital withers. Whilst empowering the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to leverage unorthodox measures to counteract the unending exchange rate pressures, Nigeria’s monetary policy committee reduced benchmark rate by 100 basis points to 12.5% at its May meeting. More so the CBN has used varying administrative measures, including the prohibition of non-bank domestic investors from open market operations (OMO) and the regulation of minimum loan-to-deposit ratio for banks, to lower interest rates. Observably, yields on sovereign securities have declined an average of 500bps across maturities, with the most impact being on the short-dated securities – treasury bills; the 90-day, 180-day and 360-day treasuries were printed at 1.2%, 1.5% and 3.4% on 29 July, 2020. Quite exciting that yields on the FGN Bonds are down to single-digit, setting new record-low, as yields come-off peak levels to trade at decade-low levels, last seen in 2009/10 accommodative monetary policy cycle. Notably, the 10-Year FGN Bond closed at 6.0% at the last auction on 22 July 2020, with the 30-Year Note also printing at 9.95%.
READ ALSO: Top 3 rating agencies in Nigeria and what they do
Taking stocks of changing rate environment, are there gainers or losers?
With Nigeria’s debt service burden rising towards unsustainable levels, the low-interest rate may help to ease the fiscal pressure, as it provides an opportunity for the government to refinance maturing debt obligations at lower interest rate, thereby partly mitigating the risk of reaching a fiscal cliff. Corporates, particularly SMEs, may leverage the current rate environment to reduce cost of capital, thereby improving profit margins, even so, other macroeconomic factors may mask such potential upside to margins, as depreciating Naira and consistent uptick in headline inflation may be eroding the benefit of lower financing cost. Whilst the government and corporates (with net debt exposures) are clear gainers, who bears the cost? Juxtaposing the current yield environment with rising headline inflation, reinforces the negative real return on Naira-denominated assets, a risk which continues to discourage savers and investors in Naira-denominated financial assets. Whilst the FGN 12.98% March 2050 (the 30-year sovereign bond) trades at an effective yield of 9.76%, headline inflation printed at 12.56% in June, thus reinforcing the negative return on Naira-denominated assets. The impact of a negative real return is particularly harsh on pension and life insurance funds, given that the opportunity cost of a negative real return is perhaps the highest for these class of investors. For Retiree Savings Accounts, the negative real return translates to lower pay-out to pensioners, thus implicitly reducing their standard of living. Given that annuity payments are fixed, the opportunity cost of a low-interest rate environment is borne by the life insurance firm, resulting in major underwriting losses for most life insurance firms whilst also making new annuity offerings less attractive to new clients.
READ MORE: CBN disburses N10.5 billion out of N100 billion credit to healthcare industry
Here lies the risk…
Pundits suggest that the low-interest rate environment may persist through the next economic cycle, thus informing the appetite of some fund managers to adjust to this low rate environment as the new normal. Albeit there are contrarians whose perspectives are shaped by concerns on Naira stability and the need to increase interest rate in the near term to attract foreign portfolio investments and stem the rising demand for foreign currency. The uncertainty on interest rate outlook brings to fore the dilemma of fund managers, who are stuck in between the risk of reinvesting maturing assets at lower returns should the low interest rate environment persist and the risk of piling up low-return assets which may undermine relative performance of the funds should interest rate rises. Beyond the reinvestment risk, there are salient but perhaps more pertinent risks, such as the risk of adverse selection, which may result from probable aggression of fund managers to seek higher yields. With leading indicators suggesting that Nigeria may once again slip into recession over the next few quarters, credit ratings, guarantees and other credit enhancements become pertinent in appraising investment opportunities.
READ ALSO: Nigeria is in a weak financial position to absorb recession shocks —Bismark Rewane
Beyond the default, the rationale for ratings and credit enhancements
As COVID-19 continues to ravage economies and markets, fiscal positions are pressured, and corporates’ finances are being challenged. Given lower economic activities and attendant reduction in aggregate demand for most goods and services, there has been significant changes in the fundamentals of most sectors and businesses. Hence, the next few months may witness notable credit rating downgrades of sovereigns and corporates, to reflect the inherent risks in the credibility of the Sovereigns and entities as well as their instruments. Whilst fund managers’ appetite for high yield notes may have risen, credit downgrade risks may trigger notable liquidity and price risk in lower-rated and borderline investment grade instruments, as fund managers may be forced to exit or reduce exposures to these notes, should there be a downgrade in the current credit ratings of high yield Notes. More so, as the probability of default rises, so will the required impairment charge on lower-rated bonds rise. Expectedly, the impairment charge on all non-sovereign instruments will rise going forward, irrespective of performance, as the relatively weak macroeconomic environment and waning fundamentals of businesses highlight the higher probability of default on these instruments. Notably, it would be a double whammy for a fund manager to be exposed to a defaulting obligor.
READ MORE: How fund managers can help in period of low yield
Given that securities regulation permits rating agencies to elicit non-public information from borrowers, the perspective of the agencies, expressed in the form of a credit rating is thus a big deal, as it provides a summary of a detailed analysis based on public and otherwise “insider information”, beyond what is practicable by any other analyst (either buyside or sell-side), whose analysis are undermined by information asymmetry. Hence, if truly, rating agencies assess the creditworthiness of a borrower and the rating constructs represent advice to prospective investors about the default and inherent risks that an instrument portends, it means different credit ratings present salient messages beyond default risks. For instance, the Pension Commission limits pension fund managers’ exposure to lower-rated bonds and borderline investment grade assets (“BBB”), as such instruments portend higher price risks, which may be triggered by a rating downgrade. Thus, as fund managers navigate the dilemma of the low interest rate environment with the appetite to deliver superior returns on investments, it is pertinent to pay due attention to credit ratings. That been said, credit enhancements, such as guarantees may succinctly mitigate the risks associated to an otherwise lowly-rated instruments, as the guarantor warehouses the risks, thereby providing requisite mitigant for investors, who would otherwise be exposed to the borrowers’ high risk. Credit enhancements, such as irrevocable and unconditional guarantees, provide a second line of defence for investors in uncertain periods, thereby mitigating all associated risks to an otherwise high-risk instrument. With the empirical evidence of sovereign defaults and increasing debt service burden of emerging market governments, guarantees from development finance institutions or multilateral-backed institutions may become more attractive than the full faith and credit of some Sovereigns.
READ ALSO: Fitch Rating agency affirms AfDB’s AAA rating with stable outlook
How much attention are fund managers paying to imminent rating cliff?
Fund managers are averse to negative surprises and adverse events, yet it is uncommon to see investors pay relevant attention to probable trigger events. COVID-19 pandemic has triggered a lot of uncertainties, thus giving rise to certain risk scenarios with attendant consequences. Whilst evolving circumstances may prompt significant rating downgrade, rating agencies have over the past decade improve awareness on the criteria used to establish or revise ratings, therefore most rating triggers can, to a large extent, be anticipated and mitigated, if due attention is paid to the fundamentals of the instruments. According to a foremost credit rating agency, Standard’s and Poor’s (S&P), the current pandemic has triggered an all-time high risk of rating downgrade, with 1,287 issuers on a rating downgrade warning, 25% more than the statistics during the 2008 financial crisis, despite it already downgraded the rating of about 700 issuers. In total, some two-third of the issuers (corporates and countries) monitored by the rating agencies are said to be at risk of rating downgrade. With the downgrade of global companies like Ford, Kraft Heinz, Renault, Delta Air Lines, and Macy’s amongst others, fund managers are increasingly concerned on rating exposure of their portfolios. Notably, there may be significant erosion to credit fundamentals in the quarters ahead, particularly for low-rated issues as poor earnings and cash flows, protracted challenges in managing cost structures, and market volatilities impair the ability of issuers to service debt obligations, without external support. S&P ranked hospitality, financials, consumer goods, utility, and oil & gas as the most exposed sectors to rating cliff, as the fundamentals of the sectors continue to wane, with resultant triggers for rating downgrade. Whilst rating downgrade may not be common in Nigeria, recent events and increasing proactive posture of rating agencies may have increased the risk of rating downgrades in the local market. Hence, it is pertinent for fund managers to balance the appetite for returns with all relevant risks, including the salient risks, inherent in low-rated, high yield instruments. More so, it is time to turn attention to credit enhancements, which provide secondary line of defense, if the ability of the primary obligor is impaired.