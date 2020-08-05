Corporate Press Releases
Coronavirus presents a tremendous opportunity to attract domestic investment in Nigeria – by Yewande Sadiku
Increased domestic investor activity can also trigger foreign companies expanding or partnering with Nigerian businesses.
On Thursday, 16 July 2020, Yewande Sadiku, the Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) was a guest on Arise Xchange, the weekly global business report of ARISE TV Networks where she shared her thoughts on how the coronavirus pandemic has affected Nigeria’s
strategy in soliciting foreign investments and renewed focus in local investors focusing on stimulating local businesses.
Commenting on UNCTAD’s forecast which estimates that foreign direct investment flows will decrease by 30-40% in 2020/2021, Sadiku explained that “as the pandemic worsens and economies further contract, our projection remains that those UNCTAD figures will shrink even further”. She added, “Investment announcements which we track and share daily through our newsletter show that $5.06 billion investment announcements were recorded in the first half of 2020 – this is a third of what was recorded within the corresponding period last year”. Nevertheless, the biggest investments for new entrants from the half-year were recorded from Kaduna, Nasarawa and Ekiti states.
Addressing the anchor, Boason Onafeye’s question on the 33 projects announced, the importance of tracking investments, she explained that “in the first half of 2020, NIPC tracked 33 projects across 15 states and the FCT, versus in the first half of 2019 where the Commission tracked 43 projects in 10 states and the FCT. Our meticulous
tracking gives the Commission an understanding of the sectors, sub-national areas that excite investors. Additionally, it enables us to advise the government on policy changes that are required to reverse or thrust policy-making.”
While FDI is expected to slow down because of COVID-19, we are also presented with new optimism for local investments and businesses to take advantage of some unique opportunities presented by COVID. In particular, fintech, e-commerce, food processing is witnessing increased consumer activity. Increased domestic investor
activity can also trigger foreign companies expanding or partnering with Nigerian businesses.
On her outlook for the rest of 2020, she expressed her belief that “many economies will be focused on investment-driven growth and getting their investors to look internally and invest inwards to stimulate local businesses. This will also happen alongside a renewed zeal on impact investment, as investors would not only consider the returns on their investments but the impact their capital will have on the overall health of economies.” She further added that there will be a continuous increase in the domestic manufacturing capacity of essential and critical commodities per
country.”
Yewande Sadiku is the Executive Secretary/CEO of Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission, NIPC. She was appointed in September 2016 by His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR with a mandate to encourage, promote and coordinate investment in the Nigerian economy. Sadiku a seasoned investment banker with over two decades’ experience until her appointment, was Executive Director, Corporate and Investment Banking at Stanbic IBTC Plc.
During her period at the bank, she was instrumental in several landmark transactions including, the $535m first dual listing of Seplat petroleum on London and Nigerian Stock Exchanges, raising public and private funding for Access Bank, Dangote Sugar, Flour Mills Nigeria, Zenith Bank, MTN Nigeria, Nigerian Bottling Company, but
to name a few.
Corporate Press Releases
FCMB Group records impressive half year results as Profit Before Tax rose by 26% to N11.1 billion
The Group recorded an increase in gross revenue by 9% to N98.2 billion.
FCMB Group Plc has again proved its resilience and capability to deliver outstanding performance and returns to customers and shareholders going by the half year results of the financial institution released recently. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, the Group’s profit before tax (PBT) rose by 26% to N11.1 billion compared to N8.8 billion in the corresponding period in 2019. Profit after tax increased by 29% Year-on-Year to N9.7 billion. This translates to a return on average equity (RoAE) of 9.4% and earnings per share of 49 kobo, a Year-on-Year improvement of 16% and 29%, respectively.
FCMB Group is a holding company divided along three business groups; Commercial and Retail Banking (First City Monument Bank Limited, Credit Direct Limited, FCMB (UK) Limited and FCMB Microfinance Bank Limited); Corporate & Investment Banking (the Corporate Banking Division of the Bank, FCMB Capital Markets Limited and CSL Stockbrokers Limited) as well as Asset & Wealth Management (FCMB Pensions Limited, FCMB Asset Management Limited and FCMB Trustees Limited).
READ MORE: FCMB sustains performance with N177.4bn revenue, achieves 73% profit increase
The half year results also showed that the Group recorded an increase in gross revenue by 9% to N98.2 billion as against N89.8 billion for the same period last year. Net interest income equally rose by 17% for the first half of 2020 to N45.4 billion from N38.7 billion posted in the first half of 2019, while non-interest income stood at N17.5 billion, an increase of 14% compared to N15.3 billion within the six months period last year.
Moreover, the financial institution intensified the tempo of its strong commitment and support to the growth of businesses and the Nigerian economy in general. For example, loans and advances grew by 29% Year-on-Year and 4% Quarter-on-Quarter to N794.6 billion. Customer deposits went up by 28% Year-on-Year and 11% Quarter-on-Quarter to ₦1.1 trillion in June 2020, implying a significant increase in confidence in the institution. Total assets surged upward by 31% Year-on-Year and 4% Quarter-on-Quarter to ₦1.97 trillion as at June 2020. The Group’s capital adequacy ratio stood at 17.3%, which is above the minimum requirement set by the Central Bank of Nigeria. Liquidity ratio was 32.2%. Customer base across the Group grew by 29% Year-on-Year from 5.9 million to 7.7 million.
READ ALSO: FCMB Pensions is planning to acquire AIICO Pension Managers Ltd
The subsidiaries of FCMB Group, who are market leaders in their respective segments, also performed satisfactorily within the six months period. The Commercial and Retail Banking arm (comprising First City Monument Bank Limited, FCMB UK, Credit Direct Limited and FCMB Microfinance Bank) reported a 42.9% Year-on-Year increase in PBT. This was due to an increase in net interest income, fixed income instruments, trading income and foreign exchange income. PBT also improved by 4.1% Quarter-on-Quarter due to an increase in fixed income instruments, trading income and FX Income, as well as a decrease in expenses due to operational efficiency.
Corporate & Investment Banking (comprising the Corporate Banking Division of the Bank, FCMB Capital Markets Limited and CSL Stockbrokers Limited) saw its performance improve Quarter-on-Quarter. This was driven by an increase in net interest income and non-interest income. CSL Stockbrokers returned to strong and sustainable profitability, moving from a PBT of N18 million in half year 2019 to N201million in half year 2020, representing a 1034% Year-Year growth.
Investment Management (comprising FCMB Pensions Limited, FCMB Asset Management Limited and FCMB Trustees Limited) grew its Assets Under Management (AUM) by 7% Quarter-on-Quarter and 28% Year-on-Year to N455 billion. The growth in AUM reflects the increasing effectiveness of product sales strategy, which leverages the FCMB Group’s distribution strength and digital innovation. The Group’s Pensions business contributed 75% of half year 2020 AUM, compared with 83% within the same period in 2019. Other business lines accounted for 53% of the N99 billion Year-on-Year growth in AUM.
Analysts are of the opinion that with this impressive performance despite the challenging operating environment, FCMB Group is on a stronger pedestal to sustain its leading position in the financial industry and the Nigerian economy.
Over the years, the institution has created tremendous opportunities and added significant value to customers, shareholders and other stakeholders through innovation and its customer-focused approach anchored on its culture of excellence.
For more information about FCMB Group Plc, visit www.fcmbgroup.com
Corporate Press Releases
How the Coronavirus has impacted Forex trading
As stock market begins to regain its losses as 2020 continues, many Forex traders are thriving.
The Coronavirus pandemic has had a profound impact on the financial world, including on Forex trading. Global markets have crashed, and a worldwide recession is consequently looming. Forex bonuses, such as those offered on fxbonusoffers.com, have also been affected. Currently, global markets are trying to recover, but will this trend continue?
Levels of demand are changing in different countries
Demand for currencies is changing across the world due to a multitude of factors, including unemployment, reductions in interest rates, and governmental action that impacts industries – mainly travel, tourism, and hospitality.
In terms of Forex, China and Australia were the first companies to be impacted by the virus, due to the virus’s alleged origins in China, and Australia’s position as China’s biggest trading partner.
As the virus spread throughout the world, and Spain, Germany, France, Italy and the UK saw their death tolls rise, investors began to favour the US dollar, believing that this was a more stable option, due to the Federal Reserve’s willingness to provide as much liquidity to the market as possible.
Furthermore, the US is less reliant on external demand, compared to Europe, Africa, and Asia. The dollar has historically been seen as the ‘currency of last resort’, which gave it some security in terms of investment in the currency. However, this hasn’t lasted long.
Due to increased strain on the dollar from, for example, health services and investors, the US is heading for an inevitable recession. This will impact the success of the recovery of the global economy.
However, Forex traders are taking advantage of the market’s volatility
Market volatility (the likelihood of the price of securities changing in a short period of time) was low during 2019. This, in turn, led to a tough year for Forex traders due to the reluctance of many to engage in the trade of online currency. This led to low trading volume, and therefore low trading revenue.
However, as the stock market begins to regain its losses as 2020 continues, many Forex traders are thriving. The rapidity of the changes in the market has caused a high trading volume (due to high volatility), and high trading volumes mean high revenue.
The pressure on global currency markets will continue for quite a while, but as long as volatility stays high, there is a clear opportunity for Forex traders to reap the rewards from their risky manoeuvres.
As industries begin to re-open, especially in Europe, investors’ confidence in the market should start to return. With this confidence, trading levels should continue to increase.
Forex trading levels have increased hugely in Africa during the pandemic
Since February 2020, Forex trading in Africa has increased by around 477%. This is due to several reasons:
• People have been confined to their homes and have therefore had more time to research and play the currency market.
• Forex trading, due to its speed, has low transaction costs which may be helpful for African traders with low capital.
• African currencies have begun to stabilise, and some are performing well against the US dollar.
What can we expect from the Forex market when life begins to return to normal?
It’s hard to predict exactly what will happen in the Forex market throughout the remainder of 2020 and in 2021. Second, and even third, waves of Coronavirus across the world could further impact the already volatile global markets.
For the time being, volatility will likely remain high, maintaining a high trading volume. However, with uncertainties around the US presidential election, Brexit, and the future of the European markets, Forex trading remains quite risky for the time being.
However, with the impending global recession forecast, there will be potential for currencies to rise. Therefore, it should still be possible for Forex trading to be profitable come 2021.
Corporate Press Releases
Over 1,000 Customers win big in Access Bank’s DiamondXtra Quarterly Draw
The Bank recently launched a variant of DiamondXtra tagged “Xtrawins”.
Over 1,000 customers across Nigeria emerged winners at the second quarterly draw of the DiamondXtra Season 12 reward scheme held in Lagos recently.
Dominic Akaraka, an Access Bank customer and trader in Ogbaru market, Onitsha, Anambra State, was one of the lucky winners who could not contain his excitement. Reacting to reward, Akaraka said: “I have been banking with Access Bank for more than 10 years now. I have won the star prize of Salary-4-Life which means I would be paid N100,000 every month for 20 years. I am too excited and short of words. I am 59 years old with a wife and six children. Before I got this call from Access Bank, I and my family have been going through financial challenges and business has been very slow and unprofitable due to the lockdown and restriction of business activities within the state.”
Also speaking at the prize presentation ceremony, Head, Retail Product insight and Capabilities, Access Bank Plc, Rob Giles, noted that the bank has kept its promise of keeping the initiative going and growing. Giles revealed that over N5.4 billion in prize money has been doled out while adding that the Bank recently launched a variant of DiamondXtra tagged “Xtrawins” where customers are rewarded with daily, weekly and monthly cash rewards.
He said, “Today, we have 5 winners who have emerged winners in the following categories: Salary-4-Life, Rent Allowance for a year, N1million Business Grant as well as, the latest reward category, Family Health Insurance cover for a year which we introduced to assist families secure access to quality health as a way of providing more relevant support to our customers in the current pandemic situation. Other prize categories won include, N500,000, N100,000 and much more. This savings scheme has been a success since its launch in 2008 and we intend to keep on impacting our customers positively.”
Head, Consumer Banking, Access Bank Plc, Adaeze Ume, explained that the motivation behind the XtraWins initiative was born out of the need to transform the lives of customers during these COVID-19 times.
DiamondXtra is an interest yielding hybrid account which allows deposit of both cash and third party cheques. Hybrid means a combination of both savings and current account features. The reward scheme has given away over N5 billion in cash and household items to over 15,000 loyal customers over the last 10 years.
To open a DiamondXtra account simply dial *901*5# from your mobile phone and follow the prompts and fund the account with a minimum of N5,000. Click HERE to know more.