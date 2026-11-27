Public companies listed on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) and other foreign stock exchanges often face or initiate compliance-related and enforcement litigation in Nigeria in line with relevant laws and regulatory requirements.

Public companies listed on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) and other foreign stock exchanges often face or initiate compliance-related and enforcement litigation in Nigeria in line with relevant laws and regulatory requirements.

This is because court interventions, particularly those by courts of competent jurisdiction, have the potential to affect, advance or alter a company’s regulatory standing, corporate structure, finances and overall fortunes.

While the 1999 Constitution (as amended) is the apex law in Nigeria, other legislation, such as the Investments and Securities Act (ISA) 2025, governs the country’s capital market and the Nigerian Exchange (NGX).

Under the Act, listed companies may be involved in a wide range of legal and regulatory disputes relating to insolvency, winding-up proceedings, civil and criminal liabilities, shareholding structures, fraudulent prospectuses, investments, acquisitions and administrative fines, among other matters.

While the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is the apex regulator of Nigeria’s capital market, including the NGX, it is expected to collaborate with other regulators and relevant agencies on matters within their respective jurisdictions.

This allows for the application of other relevant laws, including those establishing and governing the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), as well as the Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act and the Tax Administration Act 2025, in matters involving listed companies.

Findings by Nairametrics from court cause lists, lawyers, sources and relevant stakeholders show that several major listed companies are involved in pending litigation, some civil and others criminal in nature.

Here is a breakdown of some corporate legal disputes involving listed companies and other major publicly traded companies.

Geregu Power vs FCCPC

Nairametrics exclusively reports, citing sources, that Geregu Power Plc is locked in a legal battle with the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) over a corporate acquisition.

The FCCPC was said to have commenced an investigation into the indirect acquisition of Geregu Power Plc by Ma’am Energy Ltd, which acquired Amperion Energy from billionaire Femi Otedola and other shareholders.

Upon learning of the investigation, Geregu reportedly filed a suit against the FCCPC, seeking to stop the probe, among other reliefs.

The matter is pending before the Federal High Court and is scheduled to be heard in December 2026.

NRS vs Nigerian Agip Exploration Limited (AGIP)

Nairametrics reports that the Federal High Court in Abuja has fixed January 27, 2027, for the arraignment of Nigerian Agip Exploration Limited (AGIP) and its Managing Director, Maurizio Pinna, following a criminal charge filed by the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) over alleged tax evasion relating to Oil Mining Lease (OML) 125.

In its criminal charge, the NRS accused the oil giant of violating the Tax Administration Act 2025.

The defendants are expected to enter their pleas, paving the way for trial, including the calling of witnesses and the tendering of documentary evidence, where necessary.

Universal Insurance Plc vs NAICOM

A Federal High Court in Lagos was said to have extended an interim restraining order against the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) and the receiver appointed over Universal Insurance Plc, pending the hearing of the company’s suit challenging the revocation of its operating licence.

The development was disclosed in a corporate filing submitted to the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) on September 4, 2026, and signed by the company’s secretary, Chinedu Onyilimba.

The matter remains pending before the court.

Global Gas vs Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited

An amended suit involving Global Gas and Refining Limited and Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited over a long-running Gas Processing Agreement (GPA) dispute dated March 15, 2002, is pending before the Supreme Court.

The dispute escalated in March 2025 after Shell announced plans to complete the sale of Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC) to Renaissance, stating that the transaction had received the necessary approvals from the Federal Government of Nigeria.

The case remains pending before the apex court.

Global Gas maintains that its 2002 business agreement with Shell could be jeopardised by the transaction. However, Shell told the Federal High Court that the deal with Renaissance was not an asset sale but a share sale transaction.

Although Shell is not listed on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), its parent company, Shell plc, is publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange (LSE), Euronext Amsterdam and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

ALTON, Telecoms vs House of Representatives, Others

On November 4, 2026, the Registered Trustees of the Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), alongside telecommunications giants MTN Nigeria Communications Plc, Airtel Networks Limited and others, sued the House of Representatives and other defendants before the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The plaintiffs are seeking to restrain the House of Representatives from interfering with the regulatory powers of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) in investigating service quality in the telecommunications industry.

The House had directed the chief executive officers of telecommunications companies in Nigeria to appear before it on October 28 to explain the persistent decline in service quality, warning that those who failed to comply could face arrest.

Cases involving Nigerian Commercial Banks and Fintech platforms

Nairametrics reports that most commercial banks in Nigeria and fintech platforms are involved in hundreds of legal disputes, ranging from Post-No-Debit (PND) orders, garnishee proceedings, loan and debt recovery cases to disputes arising from system glitches.

Several of these Post-No-Debit and account-freezing cases involving bank customers are instituted by law enforcement agencies, including the Nigeria Police Force and the EFCC.

For instance, an Abuja High Court recently ordered the interim freezing of N135.55 billion held by the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) in connection with a dispute over Paris Club refunds.

The order also directed 29 commercial banks to preserve any NGF funds in their custody and disclose, within 48 hours, whether they maintained accounts containing the disputed funds.

What you should know

With the 2027 general elections approaching in Nigeria, pre-election matters are taking precedence over several other cases on federal courts’ calendars because of their time-sensitive nature and the strict timelines governing their determination.