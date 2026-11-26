The Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, has sentenced oil businessman Olajide Jones Omokore and two former senior petroleum officials to seven years in prison each over a $1.6 billion oil fraud case.

The Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, has sentenced oil businessman Olajide Jones Omokore and two former senior petroleum officials to seven years in prison each over a $1.6 billion oil fraud case.

The development was disclosed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in a statement on Wednesday, November 25, 2026.

The appellate court also ordered the winding up of two companies linked to the case, Atlantic Energy Brass Development Limited and Atlantic Energy Drilling Concept Limited, after allowing the EFCC’s appeal in part and convicting the defendants on nine counts.

Court jails Omokore, ex-NNPC officials for seven years

In a unanimous judgment delivered by a three-member panel, the Court of Appeal convicted Omokore, Victor Briggs, former Managing Director of the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC), and Abiye Membere, former Group Executive Director, Exploration and Production of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), on counts 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, 7, 10, 11 and 12 of the 15-count charge.

The three individuals were sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment each, with the sentences to run concurrently. This means each will serve seven years rather than consecutive terms.

“The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, secured the conviction of oil businessman, Olajide Jones Omokore and four others before the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, over $1.6b oil fraud,” the statement read in part.

The case arose from a Strategic Alliance Agreement (SAA) between the NPDC and Atlantic Energy for the exploitation of four oil mining licences, OMLs 60, 61, 62 and 63, collectively known as the Brass Assets.

According to the EFCC’s prosecution, Omokore and his companies lifted more than 7.5 million barrels of crude oil valued at $823.08 million without paying the mandatory entry fee of $123.19 million or meeting other financial obligations under the agreement.

The defendants faced charges bordering on obtaining by false pretence, conspiracy, money laundering and procurement fraud. The appellate court convicted them on nine counts and discharged them on the remaining counts.

How the $1.6 billion oil case reached appeal court

The EFCC initially filed a 15-count charge against the defendants, alleging that they obtained crude oil through false pretences and failed to fulfil the financial and operational obligations required under the agreement.

On February 7, 2023, the Federal High Court in Abuja discharged and acquitted the defendants on counts 1 to 9 and 12 to 15. It convicted Briggs and Membere on counts 10 and 11 for a lesser offence of official corruption and fined each N2 million.

Dissatisfied with the judgment, the EFCC filed a Notice of Appeal on March 6, 2023, containing 34 grounds of appeal.

The prosecution, led by Rotimi Jacobs, SAN, argued that the trial judge erred by treating the transaction as a commercial dispute, despite evidence that the companies had failed to meet mandatory conditions before commencing operations under the agreement.

The EFCC also relied on a March 5, 2019 arbitral award, which found that the companies had benefited from crude oil proceeds to which they were not contractually entitled. It argued that the contractual relationship and arbitration proceedings did not prevent criminal prosecution, noting that the criminal charge was filed on June 2, 2016, before the arbitration began on August 15, 2016.

The prosecution also presented evidence relating to luxury vehicles allegedly received by Briggs and Membere from Omokore, including a N23 million vehicle purchased through Omokore’s account and delivered to Briggs through his wife. The EFCC called 17 witnesses during the trial and urged the appellate court to overturn the contested decisions of the lower court.

The Court of Appeal subsequently allowed the appeal in part, overturning aspects of the 2023 judgment and convicting the defendants on nine counts.

Omokore case spans oil proceeds, asset recovery

The case dates back to 2016, when the EFCC arraigned Omokore, his companies and former petroleum officials over allegations that about $1.6 billion in proceeds from the sale of crude oil belonging to the Federal Government had been diverted.

Nairametrics previously reported that proceedings at the Federal High Court began in July 2016, before the defendants were re-arraigned in November of that year.

In May 2019, Nairametrics reported that the then NNPC Group Managing Director, Maikanti Baru, said the corporation had secured a $1.6 billion award against Atlantic Energy through an arbitration process involving the NPDC. Baru described the award as part of efforts to recover funds allegedly lost through the dealings.

In July 2019, the Federal Government, working with the United States government, sold the 65-metre Galactica Star superyacht, valued at N15.2 billion and linked to Omokore and fellow oil businessman Kolawole Aluko. The sale followed asset recovery proceedings initiated by US authorities over allegations of money laundering involving the businessmen.

In February 2023, the Federal High Court had discharged and acquitted Omokore and his co-defendants on most of the fraud allegations, while convicting Briggs and Membere on the lesser official corruption charges and fining them N2 million each.

The EFCC’s appeal against the 2023 judgment has now resulted in the latest convictions and prison sentences, marking a new development in the case over the oil transactions involving Atlantic Energy and the NPDC.