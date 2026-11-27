Airtel Africa Plc has launched a fresh share buyback programme with Barclays Capital Securities Limited to repurchase up to 1% of its issued share capital, following the completion of its previous programme on November 26, 2026.

Airtel Africa Plc has launched a fresh share buyback programme with Barclays Capital Securities Limited to repurchase up to 1% of its issued share capital, following the completion of its previous programme on November 26, 2026.

The telecommunications company disclosed this in a corporate announcement dated November 27, 2026, stating that its Board of Directors had approved the additional repurchase as part of its shareholder return strategy.

Under the new arrangement, Barclays will purchase Airtel Africa’s ordinary shares on the market, after which the company will acquire the shares from the investment bank. All shares purchased under the programme will subsequently be cancelled.

How the new buyback programme will work

The programme, which commenced on November 27, 2026, will operate through two parallel arrangements: a non-discretionary component involving purchases worth between $60 million and $70 million, and a discretionary component that allows Airtel Africa to instruct Barclays to purchase additional shares within the approved limit.

Under the non-discretionary component, Barclays will purchase up to $70 million worth of Airtel Africa’s ordinary shares, with a minimum purchase value of $60 million.

The investment bank will make trading decisions independently of the company under this arrangement, which is expected to terminate no later than March 30, 2027.

The discretionary component will allow Airtel Africa, at its discretion, to instruct Barclays to purchase additional ordinary shares, provided the combined purchases under both arrangements do not exceed the 1% repurchase limit.

This component is expected to terminate no later than June 30, 2027.

Barclays will act as a riskless principal under the agreement, while purchases will be conducted in accordance with predetermined parameters and applicable market regulations.

Airtel Africa’s remaining share buyback authority

Airtel Africa said the sole purpose of the programme is to reduce the company’s capital. Consequently, all shares acquired under the arrangement will be cancelled.

At its Annual General Meeting held on July 9, 2026, shareholders authorised Airtel Africa to repurchase a maximum of 364,577,234 ordinary shares.

Following the completion of the previous buyback programme, the remaining repurchase authority stood at 340,693,642 ordinary shares.

The company also clarified that no shares would be repurchased on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX).

Airtel Africa said the Board’s decision reflects its approach to capital allocation, which prioritises investment across its operating markets while maintaining a strong and resilient balance sheet and returning surplus capital to shareholders.

The company operates telecommunications and mobile money services across 14 countries in sub-Saharan Africa.

Airtel Africa’s buyback programme so far

Airtel Africa’s latest buyback follows a series of share repurchases launched in May 2026 as the company seeks to return surplus capital to shareholders.

On May 22, 2026, Nairametrics reported that Airtel Africa had launched a $110 million share buyback programme targeting up to 1% of its issued share capital, with Barclays Capital Securities Limited engaged to execute the initial purchases.

The first tranche was completed on September 28, 2026. The company subsequently disclosed that it had returned $108.7 million to shareholders through the repurchase of 24.5 million shares.https://nairametrics.com/2026/10/30/airtel-africas-half-year-profit-rises-20-5-to-452-million/

On November 5, 2026, Airtel Africa commenced another buyback tranche, engaging Citigroup Global Markets Limited (Citi) to purchase up to 12.03 million additional ordinary shares.

Weeks later, on November 27, 2026, Nairametrics reported that Airtel Africa had completed the Citi tranche, repurchasing approximately 12 million ordinary shares.

The company is now announcing a fresh buyback programme with Barclays, targeting up to another 1% of its issued share capital.