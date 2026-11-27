Bolt has reduced the commission it charges drivers in Lagos and Abuja to 15%, down from 20% in Lagos and 21% in Abuja, in a move that could improve drivers’ earnings amid rising operating costs in Nigeria’s ride-hailing sector. The company disclosed this in a statement shared with Nairametrics on Friday, November 27, 2026, saying […]

Bolt has reduced the commission it charges drivers in Lagos and Abuja to 15%, down from 20% in Lagos and 21% in Abuja, in a move that could improve drivers’ earnings amid rising operating costs in Nigeria’s ride-hailing sector.

The company disclosed this in a statement shared with Nairametrics on Friday, November 27, 2026, saying the move would allow drivers to retain a larger share of fares generated from completed trips.

The reduction comes against the backdrop of persistent disagreements between ride-hailing companies and driver associations over platform deductions, fare structures and the rising cost of operating vehicles.

Drivers have had to contend with fuel expenses, vehicle maintenance, insurance and financing or rental obligations, which have continued to put pressure on their take-home earnings.

Bolt says adjustment will improve drivers’ earnings

Commenting on the development, Caroline Wanjihia, Regional Director, Rides Operations, Africa at Bolt, said the decision followed the company’s recognition of the economic pressures facing its driver-partners.

She said the revised 15% commission would allow drivers in Lagos and Abuja to retain a greater proportion of their earnings.

“Reducing our commission to 15% in Lagos and Abuja is a tangible step in that direction. It allows driver-partners in these cities to retain a greater share of their earnings and reflects our willingness to listen, adapt and respond to the concerns of our driver community.

“We believe that building a sustainable mobility platform starts with building a stronger relationship with the people who make it possible,” she said.

According to her, the company intends to continue reviewing its policies and exploring measures to improve the experience of drivers operating on its platform.

Commission dispute puts pressure on ride-hailing operators

The commission adjustment comes after repeated complaints by ride-hailing drivers over deductions from their fares and the impact on their earnings.

In October 2026, the Amalgamated Union of App-Based Transport Workers of Nigeria (AUATON) led a four-day shutdown over commission rates and other concerns affecting drivers.

The union had called for a reduction in platform commissions, alongside a review of fares to reflect prevailing operating costs.

Before that, the drivers had been complaining over what they described as poor working conditions and unsustainable fares.

They lamented that after deductions such as platform commissions and other operational costs, many drivers are left with very little income despite working long hours daily.

Bolt commits to Nigeria as Uber exits

Meanwhile, Bolt recently restated its commitment to Nigeria even as its major competitor, Uber, exited the country to focus on more viable markets.

Bolt said Nigeria remains an important market for its growth, assuring riders, drivers, and other stakeholders that it remains focused on strengthening its operations and expanding opportunities in the country.

The company said its focus in Nigeria remains on providing reliable mobility solutions for riders, creating earning opportunities for drivers and working with stakeholders to support the development of the country’s mobility ecosystem.