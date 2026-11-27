SAP SE, Europe's largest software company, is moving to eliminate at least 10,000 jobs globally as it restructures its business to accelerate the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into its software products and operations.

SAP SE, Europe’s largest software company, is moving to eliminate at least 10,000 jobs globally as it restructures its business to accelerate the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into its software products and operations.

The proposed cuts would affect at least 9% of the company’s global workforce, according to Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the discussions, who asked not to be identified because the plans are still being considered.

The final number of job losses has not been determined and could change following negotiations with labour representatives, the people said.

SAP targets workforce as AI strategy expands

SAP confirmed that it was reviewing its organisational structure but declined to comment on whether job cuts were being planned, according to Bloomberg.

“SAP continuously reviews its organization to ensure it remains aligned with its strategy and customer needs,” the company said in a statement.

The restructuring comes as Chief Executive Officer Christian Klein pushes to transform SAP into an AI-first software company, embedding artificial intelligence tools across its applications and changing how products are developed and sold.

As part of the proposed changes, departments have been asked to identify areas where costs could be reduced, with product development, engineering and sales among the areas receiving particular attention, according to people familiar with the matter.

The company has also undergone changes to its executive leadership this year, with two of its six executive board members expected to leave in March.

The leadership changes form part of a broader effort to accelerate SAP’s AI strategy after earlier attempts to introduce AI products encountered challenges.

SAP previously cut 10,000 jobs in 2024

The proposed restructuring would follow a similar exercise in 2024, when SAP announced plans to eliminate approximately 10,000 positions as it sought to redirect resources towards strategic growth areas.

That restructuring cost the company approximately €3 billion ($3.3 billion) and took more than a year to implement. It was largely carried out through voluntary departures and employee retraining rather than compulsory redundancies.

The exercise also allowed SAP to recruit for new roles, keeping its overall employee headcount relatively stable despite the positions eliminated.

SAP has historically announced major restructuring programmes in late January alongside its full-year financial results, with the 2024 exercise following that pattern.

SAP employs more than 110,000 people globally, making the proposed reduction of at least 10,000 positions a significant workforce adjustment.

Global technology firms restructure workforce around AI

SAP’s proposed workforce reduction comes amid a broader wave of restructuring across the global technology industry, as companies redirect resources towards artificial intelligence, automate operations and reassess their staffing requirements.

The trend has also affected some of the world’s largest technology companies. On October 27, 2026, Nairametrics reported that Microsoft offered voluntary buyouts to 60,000 employees, representing more than a quarter of its global workforce, as it sought to contain costs and fund its expanding AI investments.

Beyond Microsoft, enterprise software company Oracle also undertook significant workforce reductions as it restructured its operations around AI. Nairametrics reported in July 2026 that Oracle had cut approximately 21,000 jobs globally, representing about 13% of its workforce.

Social media giant Meta has also reduced its workforce as it shifts resources towards AI development. In May 2026, Nairametrics reported that Meta had begun cutting 8,000 jobs globally, representing about 10% of its workforce, as it streamlined operations and redirected resources towards AI infrastructure, research and product development.