Nigeria and Togo are targeting an initial investment of between $30 million and $50 million to establish two data parks aimed at attracting international data centre operators and strengthening digital infrastructure across West Africa.

Nigeria and Togo are targeting an initial investment of between $30 million and $50 million to establish two data parks aimed at attracting international data centre operators and strengthening digital infrastructure across West Africa.

The Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr Bosun Tijani, disclosed this on Thursday in Lagos during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two countries.

Tijani said the Nigeria-Togo Twin Data Park initiative would be developed through a joint Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), involving government equity participation and private sector investments.

Both countries are targeting initial project milestones by the second quarter of 2027, subject to funding and transaction processes.

How the Nigeria-Togo data parks will work

Tijani explained that the initiative would provide dedicated infrastructure for data centre operators rather than involve the two governments directly constructing data centres.

Under the proposed arrangement, both governments would provide equity, regulatory support and enabling legislation, while private investors would contribute substantial funding and participate in the management of the project.

Nigeria has identified Egbin in Lagos State as its proposed location for its data park, while Togo is still finalising its preferred site for its own facility.

According to Tijani, Egbin was selected because of its proximity to the Egbin Power Plant, water resources, gas supply, telecommunications connectivity and security infrastructure.

“Egbin was selected for its proximity to the Egbin Power Plant, water resources, gas supply, connectivity and security,” he said.

“The location’s access to electricity and gas infrastructure would support reliable power supply, while water would facilitate cooling operations,” he added.

The two facilities are expected to serve Nigeria, Togo and other West African countries, providing infrastructure for both Francophone and Anglophone markets.

Rising data consumption drives investment push

The proposed investment comes amid rising demand for data and increasing efforts to expand Nigeria’s digital infrastructure.

Tijani said Nigeria’s data consumption reached 1.7 million terabytes in August 2026, compared with approximately 400,000 terabytes five years earlier.

He also disclosed that the country’s data centre capacity, measured in megawatts, increased by 65% between 2024 and 2025.

The minister said the initiative would complement Nigeria’s planned 90,000-kilometre fibre-optic network and investments in 3,700 telecommunications towers across underserved communities.

On data sovereignty, Tijani disclosed that Nigeria was exploring a data embassy framework that would allow other countries to host critical data within designated facilities.

Togo seeks to expand its digital infrastructure

Togo’s Minister for Digital Economy and Transformation, Cina Lawson, described the partnership as the first joint digital infrastructure project between the two countries.

Lawson said Togo was expanding fibre connectivity to 2,700 schools, 250 hospitals and all districts as part of its digital development programme.

She said the partnership would strengthen Togo’s appeal to international data centre operators that might otherwise favour larger markets.

According to her, combining the two countries’ markets would create opportunities to attract investors seeking to serve both English-speaking and French-speaking markets across West Africa.

She said the proposed framework would also allow participating countries to establish data centres within the parks under agreed legal arrangements.

Nigeria steps up efforts to strengthen digital infrastructure

The Nigeria-Togo partnership builds on a series of developments in Nigeria’s digital infrastructure market, as rising demand for data storage, cloud services and connectivity drives investment interest and government-backed initiatives.

On August 17, 2026, Nairametrics reported that Africa’s data centre demand could surge fivefold by 2030, requiring between $10 billion and $20 billion in fresh investments. The report identified Nigeria as a major driver of demand in West Africa, supported by its large enterprise market, subsea cable connections and growing demand for locally hosted services.

Against this backdrop of rising demand, the Federal Government has also been working to establish a regulatory framework for cloud computing and data infrastructure. On August 5, 2026, Nairametrics reported that NITDA had signed key regulatory documents under Nigeria’s National Sovereign Cloud Initiative, including the National Cloud Computing Guideline and National Digital Infrastructure Assurance Framework.